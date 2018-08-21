Ready To Flip? Michael Cohen Exploring Possible Plea Deal With Prosecutors

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:04

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney who we learned on Sunday is under federal investigation for bank fraud totaling "well over $20 million", is discussing a possible guilty plea with Manhattan federal prosecutors in connection with tax fraud and banking related matters, according to NBC. While no deal has been reached, NBC's sources say the potential deal could be reached as early as today.

A plea by Cohen would have significant implications for Trump, who has blasted Cohen ever since his former fixer and his attorney, old Clinton hand Lanny Davis, began signaling this summer that Cohen might cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The Cohen probe is being led by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, but any cooperation agreement would likely extend to other federal investigations. As a reminder, in July Cohen, who once bragged he'd take a bullet for Trump, hinted that may have changed. "I put family and country first," he told ABC.

In addition to bank and tax fraud questions arising from Cohen's taxi business, federal prosecutors are looking into whether the hush-money payments Cohen arranged with women who claimed they had sexual encounters with Trump amount to violations of campaign finance law.

FBI agents raided Cohen’s office and hotel room in April and seized documents and electronics. According to people with knowledge of the search warrant, agents were looking for information related to a $130,000 transaction between Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, as well as information about a reported payment of $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also says she had an affair with Trump, and information about the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump was heard making vulgar boasts about women.

The FBI has also monitored his phone calls with a pen register, meaning that the incoming and outgoing phone numbers were recorded but not the content of the calls.

In July, Davis released a phone conversation that Cohen secretly recorded in which Trump mentions “cash” in relation to a possible payment involving McDougal.

Freeze These Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

Lol yea not shaping up to be a good day for this admin ... same day as Manafort's found guilty ... and it's just Tuesday ... remember when a con-artist didn't run the country? Good times

 

You'll be able to light a cig off conny's twitter feed tomorrow

j0nx Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

Just remember that nothing gets done in a US Attorney's office without the explicit agreement and sign off from the general himself.

DarkPurpleHaze Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

Same pattern with Manafort and now Cohen...no mention or any evidence whatsoever of any Trump/Russia collusion.

That's because there wasn't any.

Sooo...what has Mueller really been up to?

Appearances can be deceiving.

Stan522 DarkPurpleHaze Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:11 Permalink

No mentioning of it because there was none. Besides, this isn't about trying to get to the bottom of Russia Collusion. It is merely a means for the political elitist's by way of the devilcRAT party and other bureaucrat's in gubamint to try and remove a sitting president they do not like. He is an outsider in a club he does not belong to and that will keep these shits going until they find something, anything they can use to kick him out.

bowie28 DarkPurpleHaze Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

Yea, no one in MSM asks the obvious question.

If Mueller was appointed to investigate "Russian collusion in the election", why after 1.5 years is he spending all his time prosecuting these two clowns for bank fraud and tax issues that have nothing whatsoever to do with Russian election meddling? 

Why not refer these cases to the appropriate state or federal prosecutors so Mr. Mueller can focus on doing the job he was appointed to do at great taxpayer expense?  Or is there no Russian meddling to investigate?

 

 

swmnguy bowie28 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

It's because the mandate given to Mueller includes jurisdiction over any and all wrongdoing he encounters in the course of his investigation.

It's in black and white, no ambiguity about it.

We can disapprove of it but that's the current state of the law.

Also, Mueller's been at it for about 15 months, not 18.  And that's about the bottom of the third inning as these investigations go historically.  Look at Ken Starr, or Iran-Contra for comparison.  Mueller's been moving very quickly, and has run an incredibly tight ship in terms of leaks, compared to the history of special prosecutor investigations of high-level political scandals.

Sure it's a scam.  But it can only be evaluated in comparison to the history of these scams.

The US political system is collapsing along with the financial/economic system.  They go hand in hand and can't be separated.  So of course the Oligarchic Elites have to come up with elaborate diversions.  Did anyone expect anything different?

swmnguy Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

First of all, don't hang around with obvious sleazebags like Michael Cohen.  Then, don't flatter yourself you can control them and only benefit and never be harmed by their sleaziness.  Then, once reality manifests itself and you realize you really are judged by the company you keep, and that if you lie down with dogs you get up with fleas; you'd better reciprocate the loyalty they've shown you.

If you try to cherrypick sleaziness, taking only the good and leaving the bad for others, it will turn on you one way or another.  It always has, always does, and always will.

That's why your mother and grandmother and teachers and clergymen always told you to stay away from sleazebags.  Because they'd seen the movie all the way to the end, many many times.  

You can think you're smarter than everybody else for a long time. If you're fortunate, you can get away with flouting the rules for a long, long time.  But eventually, reality comes calling.  Always.