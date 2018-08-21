Microsoft Says It Thwarted Russian Intelligence Hack Of Conservative Critics Of Trump

Microsoft revealed that at least two conservative think tanks and government sites used by Congressional staff were hacked last week as part of an alleged operation linked to Russian military intelligence.
Reuters reports based on on an early Tuesday morning Microsoft press release:
The software giant said it thwarted the attempts last week by taking control of sites that hackers had designed to mimic the pages of The International Republican Institute and The Hudson Institute. Users were redirected to fake addresses where they were asked to enter usernames and passwords.
Microsoft specifically identified six fake websites designed to mimic real sites created by a group known as Fancy Bear, identified by cybersecurity firms as a key group behind the alleged 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee and said to be directed by Russia's GRU. Microsoft's statement said it gained control of the sites after it was given a court order.
Microsoft argued in court that the domains were "associated with the Russian government and known as Strontium, or alternatively Fancy Bear or APT28" — though it cited no evidence that the attacks were ultimately successful, and the company says it's still working with the targeted organizations to see if any breach was successful.
According to Microsoft the websites may have been used to launch cyberattacks on candidates ahead of November's midterm elections. “We’re concerned that these and other attempts pose security threats to a broadening array of groups connected with both American political parties in the run-up to the 2018 elections,” the statement said.
The Congressional staff sites targeted included "senate.group" and "adfs-senate.email" — which are frequently used by senatorial staffers, in what Microsoft believes was a deliberate attempt to gain access to Senate emails and documents.
The notable conservative sites that were subject of the phishing scheme were the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank with neocon leanings, and the International Republican Institute, whose board includes former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Gen. H.R. McMaster, as well as six serving senators. The two targeted institutions are conservative bastions, which at times have been at odds with Russia or U.S. President Donald Trump.
The specific form of the attack is commonly known as spearfishing: "Attackers want their attacks to look as realistic as possible and they therefore create websites and URLs that look like sites their targeted victims would expect to receive email from or visit," Microsoft President Brad Smith explained in an official blog Microsoft blog post.
An official Kremlin response was not immediately forthcoming; however, Russian authorities are expected to address the claims Tuesday. Russia has frequently cited that it is seeking to strengthen ties with Washington, not damage relations, in the face of past Russian hacking allegations.
Microsoft has reportedly taken significant increased measures to defend against foreign state hacking in tandem with the US government and other American entities as part of its "Defending Democracy Program", which it launched in April, similar to an initiative by social media giant Facebook, which partnered with a NATO-funded group last Spring.
Comments
Anyone believe this crap?
Microsoft can say anything.
In the end it knows nothing.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
"Fancy Bear" was the fake name given by Crowdstrike to a fictitious Russian hacking operation. In other words Crowdstrike is the American cyber-security company -- founded by Russian expats -- that is contracted by the CIA/FBI to hack US targets while leaving Russian signatures. Details of this psyop laid bare here:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/06/dnc-hackers-finally-identified/
CONFIRMED: DNC paid the ‘Russian’ founder of CrowdStrike to hack its server so it could be blamed on Russia!
In reply to Microsoft can say anything… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
It's bullshit - but those are neocon think tanks, to be precise.
"Look, look! EEEEEBIL RUSSIA HAXX0RS TEH EVERYONES!!!1!!1!!!"
GMAFB
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
FOX NEWS REPORT Israel spies on the USA Knew about 9/11 plans part 1 - YouTube
In reply to It's bullshit - but those… by HopefulCynical
Any Big Foot articles or Loch Ness Monster perhaps?
In reply to Israel spies on the USA Knew… by DingleBarryObummer
Maybe Microsoft also thwarted global warming. So Gore/Obama/Clinton and their carbon credit taxation scheme, can go pound sand!
In reply to And Big Foot articles or… by Bill of Rights
Seems we found some witches
Brain washing is real folks ... the side-effects tend to appear after watching Faux
In reply to Maybe Microsoft also… by MozartIII
There you go masturbating again or is it just another one of your wet dreams?
In reply to Seems we found some witches by Freeze These
Some history:
Microsoft only recently admitted that people use this new thing called "Internet", and having no one in-house who knew anything about it, bought out an Australian guy's freeware product, "Trumpet Winsock".
Those who look at the name of the library that handles Windows networking, "C:\Windows\system32\winsockhc.dll" recognize it for what it is and what it represents.
A lot of people have been duped into thinking Microsoft Windows is new. It isn't. It's an old pig named "VMS" with lipstick and butt lift surgery. V+1,M+1,S+1 = WNT (Windows NT). Check your version of Windows. It's Windows NT.
Conclusion:
Microsoft is probably the least competent organization to discuss anything related to networking, and they absolutely have no clue how to perform forensic hack analysis.
In reply to There you go playing with… by Got The Wrong No
Crap left over from the '90s.
So much of it still being sold.
In reply to Some history: Microsoft only… by ThanksChump
This story is a propaganda setup piece from head to toe.
In reply to Crap left over from the '90s… by JRobby
You are pretty correct about M$. Their basic MO is Embrace and Extend.
Which just means steal and change so the customer is trapped when using the product.
Also, Trumpet Winsock (Peter Tatum, Tasmania) was NEVER free, it was just blatantly copied and provided as part of dial-up Internet products. He sent his wife to the US to manage the law suits.
At any rate, M$ has never done anything original, ever.
They are as slimy as it takes to make BillyG the richest human on the planet.
In reply to Some history: Microsoft only… by ThanksChump
"the side-effects tend to appear after watching Faux"
ALL mainstream media is 24/7 propaganda.
That said, Tucker Carlson does seem to avoid the tripe more than others on Fox. Heck, I remember when CNN was m/l trustworthy.
RT and Al Jazeera are the closest thing to low-bias now, and their rhetoric is blatant as a searchlight. I trust YouTube channels more than I trust MSM. Whittle, Molyneaux, Watson, etc. They're motivated to not get caught lying, so I'm nearly half-informed, and half-informed is much better than those who rely on MSM.
In reply to Seems we found some witches by Freeze These
FUCK YOU, clown!
In reply to Israel spies on the USA Knew… by DingleBarryObummer
Microcock is the most easily hackable operating system ever!
Its sounds like the Deep State surveillance complex is preparing the groundwork for midterm elections, by (guess what?) - more Russian hacking narratives.
In reply to FUCK YOU, clown! by PunchyBinThinkn
It sounds exactly like prep for midterms.
Microsoft Windows is easily the oldest OS in common use. One would think they'd learn something, but their management is rife with hubris and the laurels are sooo comfy. Most of the internet runs on Linux, but the handful of Windows servers exposed to the internet aren't reliable by comparison: Microsoft doesn't know what they're doing.
MacOS is the second oldest, being based on Mach, but Apple has done a much better job of keeping MacOS reasonably secure and up to date.
I don't trust anything that Microsoft or Apple says, because they're liars, and the only thing that's worse than a liar is a retarded liar, and they're both, in spades. We musn't trust anything they say. Nor Twitter, nor Fecebook, nor Google, nor Alphabet, nor Yahoo, nor the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches. Don't even get me started on bankers.
In reply to Microcock is the most easily… by Brazen Heist II
>Fancy Bear
CIA niggers confirmed
In reply to It sounds exactly like prep… by ThanksChump
There's a quote somewhere or anotherwhere: 'If you're going to lie, make it a big lie.'
"Fancy Bear" reeks of CIA.
In reply to >Fancy Bear CIA niggers… by Dr. Acula
Of course they did. As Bush and Cheney (not jewish) set up the whole fucking show, with some additional help from the Saudi indoctrinators of the US school system....
In reply to Israel spies on the USA Knew… by DingleBarryObummer
"It's bullshit - but those are neocon think tanks, to be precise."
HAVEyouLIEDto usBEFORE.
......................................................(YOUareHILLARYous.)
In reply to It's bullshit - but those… by HopefulCynical
This is just Microsoft getting on the good side before Trump unleashes Social Media Regulations and possible breakups.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
I got paid $10438 a month sooner by managing the web. Its an unmistakable online change to do and proposing change than anything the regular office work. I have discovered this development a half year back and begins getting in my first month effectively. Everyone can do this advance from home by on a greatly crucial level take after this web more detail……>>>
HERE► ● ⤁⤁⤁ Visit Website http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to This is just Microsoft… by Ghost of PartysOver
We know who you are and who you’ve been:
ytrytryhghgfh, lisaroy728, ashleyashleyas, allyaha688, stellastella149, Blended, cxbvbjky, alejandracynthia418, nkylie06, lisa.lopz
And you’ve been reported again!
abuse@zerohedge.com
Spam and unpaid advertising.
In reply to I got paid $10438 a month… by sana.khan674e
Nothing but a 37D Circus at this point..... I cant even believe that the average 80IQ American is buying this shit anymore.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
They forgot to name it "Misha Fancy Bear"..............................Morons
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
Crowdstrike is run by a Ukranian with ties to the Atlantic Council.
And the DNC was not hacked, the malware was planted by Crowdstrike so they could "discover" it to set up the frame job.
https://disobedientmedia.com/2017/12/fancy-frauds-bogus-bears-malware-m…
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
Info on the DNC server was leaked, not hacked.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
How did Microsoft "gain control" of the bogus websites ? Were the sites being housed in Microsoft's cloud servers, or did Microsoft programmers hack their way into the phony websites and then change the passwords for admin control ?
Does anyone have any ideas on this please ?
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
it says u need an update...again
In reply to Microsoft can say anything… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Russian Bot Service Pack 3
In reply to it says u need an update… by JBL
Know nothings that sounds just like Trumptards.
In reply to Microsoft can say anything… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
They know how to disrupt users lives with updates.
In reply to Microsoft can say anything… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
It just goes to show what a rat farm MicroShit is. They sold them the software to build these sites, and then they take them down! Let's hope the Russians, and other really bad guys sue for a refund. Now tell us how Gates got a hold of a secret IBM 8088 before it was released. He found it a dumpster, and then wrote the all time greatest piece of crap in history; DOS. He made $billions and the world got stuck with the 21 bit bus. Another thieving, monopoly comes to America's rescue!
In reply to Microsoft can say anything… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Trump threatens clearance of former official after seeing him in heated TV debate:
http://www.invtots.com/realdonaldtrump/
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
When I leave a job I have to give the computer back, and the keys to the building. Why shouldnt it be the same way at .gov?
In reply to Trump threatens clearance of… by thereasonablei…
3 weeks at ZH and you are peddling articles from the Washington Post. Of course you are.
In reply to Trump threatens clearance of… by thereasonablei…
Not buying it either. NSA can leave anyone’s digital fingerprints anywhere they want.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
Microsoft creates its own ‘hacks’ the same way it creates its own FUCKING viruses !!
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
NO
But the sweet folks who watch MSCNBC will eat it up and have cause to claim that the Democrats LOST again in November because of......RUSSIA.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
"Anyone believe this crap?"
As usual, very questionable. Two things: I don't consider Microsoft an expert on computers. Because if you look at their track record, for years they've gotten propped up a lot by outside third party companies, such as anti-virus programs that Microsoft belatedly introduced into their own product, and (Defender) doesn't even work that well. Number two: The US and Russia are constantly hacking each other. I'm sure the US is daily prying into parallel organizations in Russia. It's just that the elites in the US want to selectively report this kind of thing to make a case for "election interference". Well, if it's such a big deal, go back to paper ballots. Notice whose "side" they are tilted to with their "investigation": conservatives. They are looking at a way to screw the election results when the Democrats end up out on their asses.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
Isn’t this a Microsoft hacking problem? Not that I believe them. Phishing is email. How would MS know.
These think tanks are not going to use @facebook.com domains.
MS is so full of shit this entire notice is nonsensical.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
No.
If any of these jokers had any ability to hunt down hackers so efficiently, the internet would be a very different place these days. They can't. But every now and then they're going to stage these little dramas to make us believe they can.
This one plays around the whole 'Russia, Russia, Russia!' political meme. But there are other dramas playing themselves out, in finance, in the social realms, amongst religions and ideologies, etc.
You watch what they do when the economy starts heading south for reelz, and they aren't able to 'prop' things up anymore...gonna be all KINDS of 'investigations' of various financial 'shenanigans' taking place in the digital realm...they'll scream about crypto and collusion and tax evasion and anything else they can dredge up to point at and go, "Aha! THIS is what's causing all the trouble!"
Because they NEED excuses for why things aren't going the way they planned, or folks might start thinking there's something wrong with the plan itself.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
If you think that's hard to believe here is the latest from the Libtarded community. http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/healthline-website-says-the-term-vagina-is-no-longer-gender-inclu
Apparently using the term "vagina" is no longer "gender inclusive" enough for the idiots who haven't figured out that having a dick means you are a male. Now they want to use "front hole" so that some idiot indentifying as a hair brush or a lamp post, or whatever it decides it is that day, doesn't feel left out. And in case you think this is from some fringe site, it is one of the top rated health sites in the world.
Get this, "vagina" carries with it the stigma of being related to "femaleness". Wow, who the fuck would think something as ridiculous as that? This world needs a fucking enema right now. These people are so fucked up I don't think we can last another 10 years as a nation.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
Hell no. Fancy Bear. Are you kidding me? This has CIA psy-op written all over it. McMaster and Romney on the board together ... my oh my we are in a mess if this continues much longer.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
Fake as.......well fake. Can't say fake as hell because we are living in it.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
Every sentient person should "believe this crap".
EVERY state with the capability to do so spies on almost every other state in which they have an interest.
It is the surprised indignation that is "crap".
...as well as the relentless targeting of Russians as if they are unique and particularly nefarious.
How about some indignation and investigations on Israeli Zionist spying and subversion.
Oh, that's just for "anti-Semites", huh?
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
My thought too. scaremongering. Watch for calls for draconian internet policies enforceed by the big players. Russia Russia Russia CIA. It's the Chinese, you morons.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
yeah. If they show us some actual proof. Evidence used to be mandatory when making accusations like this
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction
Negative, boss... Didn't Snowden tell of how the NSA would mimic or leave a breadcrumb trail of evidence to finger foreign agencies of its own malfeasance? That Microsoft openly and loudly trumpets this supposed "incident" leads me to believe the opposite of its claims.
In reply to Anyone believe this crap? by junction