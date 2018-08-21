Microsoft Says It Thwarted Russian Intelligence Hack Of Conservative Critics Of Trump

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 07:28

Microsoft revealed that at least two conservative think tanks and government sites used by Congressional staff were hacked last week as part of an alleged operation linked to Russian military intelligence. 

Reuters reports based on on an early Tuesday morning Microsoft press release:

The software giant said it thwarted the attempts last week by taking control of sites that hackers had designed to mimic the pages of The International Republican Institute and The Hudson Institute. Users were redirected to fake addresses where they were asked to enter usernames and passwords.

Microsoft specifically identified six fake websites designed to mimic real sites created by a group known as Fancy Bear, identified by cybersecurity firms as a key group behind the alleged 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee and said to be directed by Russia's GRU. Microsoft's statement said it gained control of the sites after it was given a court order

Image source: TASS via Getty

Microsoft argued in court that the domains were "associated with the Russian government and known as Strontium, or alternatively Fancy Bear or APT28"  though it cited no evidence that the attacks were ultimately successful, and the company says it's still working with the targeted organizations to see if any breach was successful. 

According to Microsoft the websites may have been used to launch cyberattacks on candidates ahead of November's midterm elections. “We’re concerned that these and other attempts pose security threats to a broadening array of groups connected with both American political parties in the run-up to the 2018 elections,” the statement said. 

The Congressional staff sites targeted included "senate.group" and "adfs-senate.email" which are frequently used by senatorial staffers, in what Microsoft believes was a deliberate attempt to gain access to Senate emails and documents. 

The notable conservative sites that were subject of the phishing scheme were the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank with neocon leanings, and the International Republican Institute, whose board includes former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Gen. H.R. McMaster, as well as six serving senators. The two targeted institutions are conservative bastions, which at times have been at odds with Russia or U.S. President Donald Trump.

The specific form of the attack is commonly known as spearfishing: "Attackers want their attacks to look as realistic as possible and they therefore create websites and URLs that look like sites their targeted victims would expect to receive email from or visit," Microsoft President Brad Smith explained in an official blog Microsoft blog post.

An official Kremlin response was not immediately forthcoming; however, Russian authorities are expected to address the claims Tuesday. Russia has frequently cited that it is seeking to strengthen ties with Washington, not damage relations, in the face of past Russian hacking allegations. 

Microsoft has reportedly taken significant increased measures to defend against foreign state hacking in tandem with the US government and other American entities as part of its "Defending Democracy Program", which it launched in April, similar to an initiative by social media giant Facebook, which partnered with a NATO-funded group last Spring

Super Sleuth Adolfsteinbergovitch Tue, 08/21/2018 - 07:33 Permalink

"Fancy Bear" was the fake name given by Crowdstrike to a fictitious Russian hacking operation. In other words Crowdstrike is the American cyber-security company -- founded by Russian expats -- that is contracted by the CIA/FBI to hack US targets while leaving Russian signatures.  Details of this psyop laid bare here: 

 

http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/06/dnc-hackers-finally-identified/

 

CONFIRMED: DNC paid the ‘Russian’ founder of CrowdStrike to hack its server so it could be blamed on Russia!

ThanksChump Got The Wrong No Tue, 08/21/2018 - 08:08 Permalink

Some history:

Microsoft only recently admitted that people use this new thing called "Internet", and having no one in-house who knew anything about it, bought out an Australian guy's freeware product, "Trumpet Winsock".

 

Those who look at the name of the library that handles Windows networking, "C:\Windows\system32\winsockhc.dll" recognize it for what it is and what it represents.

 

A lot of people have been duped into thinking Microsoft Windows is new. It isn't. It's an old pig named "VMS" with lipstick and butt lift surgery. V+1,M+1,S+1 = WNT (Windows NT). Check your version of Windows. It's Windows NT.

 

Conclusion:

Microsoft is probably the least competent organization to discuss anything related to networking, and they absolutely have no clue how to perform forensic hack analysis.

TheAnswerIs42 ThanksChump Tue, 08/21/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

You are pretty correct about M$. Their basic MO is Embrace and Extend.

Which just means steal and change so the customer is trapped when using the product.

Also, Trumpet Winsock (Peter Tatum, Tasmania) was NEVER free, it was just blatantly copied and provided as part of dial-up Internet products. He sent his wife to the US to manage the law suits.

At any rate, M$ has never done anything original, ever.

They are as slimy as it takes to make BillyG the richest human on the planet.

ThanksChump Freeze These Tue, 08/21/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

"the side-effects tend to appear after watching Faux"

 

ALL mainstream media is 24/7 propaganda.

 

That said, Tucker Carlson does seem to avoid the tripe more than others on Fox. Heck, I remember when CNN was m/l trustworthy.

 

RT and Al Jazeera are the closest thing to low-bias now, and their rhetoric is blatant as a searchlight. I trust YouTube channels more than I trust MSM. Whittle, Molyneaux, Watson, etc. They're motivated to not get caught lying, so I'm nearly half-informed, and half-informed is much better than those who rely on MSM.

ThanksChump Brazen Heist II Tue, 08/21/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

It sounds exactly like prep for midterms.

 

Microsoft Windows is easily the oldest OS in common use. One would think they'd learn something, but their management is rife with hubris and the laurels are sooo comfy. Most of the internet runs on Linux, but the handful of Windows servers exposed to the internet aren't reliable by comparison: Microsoft doesn't know what they're doing.

 

MacOS is the second oldest, being based on Mach, but Apple has done a much better job of keeping MacOS reasonably secure and up to date.

 

I don't trust anything that Microsoft or Apple says, because they're liars, and the only thing that's worse than a liar is a retarded liar, and they're both, in spades. We musn't trust anything they say. Nor Twitter, nor Fecebook, nor Google, nor Alphabet, nor Yahoo, nor the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches. Don't even get me started on bankers.

sana.khan674e Ghost of PartysOver Tue, 08/21/2018 - 07:54 Permalink

 

shortonoil Adolfsteinbergovitch Tue, 08/21/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

It just goes to show what a rat farm MicroShit is. They sold them the software to build these sites, and then they take them down! Let's hope the Russians, and other really bad guys sue for a refund. Now tell us how Gates got a hold of a secret IBM 8088 before it was released. He found it a dumpster, and then wrote the all time greatest piece of crap in history; DOS. He made $billions and the world got stuck with the 21 bit bus. Another thieving, monopoly comes to America's rescue!

silverer junction Tue, 08/21/2018 - 07:49 Permalink

"Anyone believe this crap?"

As usual, very questionable. Two things: I don't consider Microsoft an expert on computers. Because if you look at their track record, for years they've gotten propped up a lot by outside third party companies, such as anti-virus programs that Microsoft belatedly introduced into their own product, and (Defender) doesn't even work that well. Number two: The US and Russia are constantly hacking each other. I'm sure the US is daily prying into parallel organizations in Russia. It's just that the elites in the US want to selectively report this kind of thing to make a case for "election interference". Well, if it's such a big deal, go back to paper ballots. Notice whose "side" they are tilted to with their "investigation": conservatives. They are looking at a way to screw the election results when the Democrats end up out on their asses.

Bemused Observer junction Tue, 08/21/2018 - 07:58 Permalink

No.

 

If any of these jokers had any ability to hunt down hackers so efficiently, the internet would be a very different place these days. They can't. But every now and then they're going to stage these little dramas to make us believe they can.

This one plays around the whole 'Russia, Russia, Russia!' political meme. But there are other dramas playing themselves out, in finance, in the social realms, amongst religions and ideologies, etc.

You watch what they do when the economy starts heading south for reelz, and they aren't able to 'prop' things up anymore...gonna be all KINDS of 'investigations' of various financial 'shenanigans' taking place in the digital realm...they'll scream about crypto and collusion and tax evasion and anything else they can dredge up to point at and go, "Aha! THIS is what's causing all the trouble!"

Because they NEED excuses for why things aren't going the way they planned, or folks might start thinking there's something wrong with the plan itself.

chubbar junction Tue, 08/21/2018 - 08:09 Permalink

If you think that's hard to believe here is the latest from the Libtarded community. http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/healthline-website-says-the-term-vagina-is-no-longer-gender-inclu

Apparently using the term "vagina" is no longer "gender inclusive" enough for the idiots who haven't figured out that having a dick means you are a male. Now they want to use "front hole" so that some idiot indentifying as a hair brush or a lamp post, or whatever it decides it is that day, doesn't feel left out. And in case you think this is from some fringe site, it is one of the top rated health sites in the world.

Get this, "vagina" carries with it the stigma of being related to "femaleness". Wow, who the fuck would think something as ridiculous as that? This world needs a fucking enema right now. These people are so fucked up I don't think we can last another 10 years as a nation.

HoPewGassed junction Tue, 08/21/2018 - 08:13 Permalink

Every sentient person should "believe this crap". 

EVERY state with the capability to do so spies on almost every other state in which they have an interest. 
It is the surprised indignation that is "crap". 
...as well as the relentless targeting of Russians as if they are unique and particularly nefarious. 

How about some indignation and investigations on Israeli Zionist spying and subversion. 
Oh, that's just for "anti-Semites", huh? 