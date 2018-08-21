NATO Launches Largest War Games In Decades To Be Staged In Latvia

Submitted by PlanetFreeWill
NATO has launched the largest war games to ever take place in Latvia since the country became independent in 1918. The military games, which have been in preparation for four years, are scheduled to include military and police addressing “spontaneous” unrest in Russian-populated towns, reports RT.
The two-week drills began on Monday, and are scheduled to end on September 2.
“After four years of intensive preparations, this will be the largest military training exercise since the restoration of Latvia’s independence in which we will test the armed forces’ readiness to defend Latvia from any threats,” said Latvian Chief of Defense, Lieutenant General Leonids Kalnins.
“This exercise is the opportunity to train not only the National Armed Forces but also Latvia’s overall defense capabilities as our partners are involved in the drills as well,” he continued.
Apart from the Latvian Armed Forces, National Guard, law enforcement and volunteers, the drills would also involve troops from more than a dozen of other NATO states, including the US, Canada, Spain, Italy and Poland as well as other Baltic States. The total number of troops participating in the drills amounts to 10,000, local media reported.
The Latvian army released a promo video for the drills on Monday.
Šodien sākas līdz šim lielākās Nacionālo bruņoto spēku organizētās militārās mācības “Namejs 2018”. #namejs2018 #mācības #karavīri #zemessargi #zemessardze #latvija #latvijasarmija #soldiers #nationalguards #eFPLatvia @AizsardzibasMin @Valsts_policija @IeM_gov_lv pic.twitter.com/6DbIQdWq53— NBS (@Latvijas_armija) August 20, 2018
One such drill will include troops being deployed to counter unrest among the general public in the towns of Valmiera and Jekabpils, both of which are made up of a Russian ethnic majority.
"We will not create a scenario against a particular country, but we will prepare the National Armed Forces to protect Latvia against any danger," General Kalnins said. He added that what he called Russia's hybrid operations in eastern Ukraine had been taken into account while developing the scenarios for the exercises, the Latvian Public Broadcaster LSM reported.
"In the training, we will use a NATO scenario based on the geographic conditions of the region. This scenario is flexible enough to run both conventional tactical operations and scenarios for preventing provocations in the country," Lieutenant Colonel Gunars Grikmanis, Commander of the Military Training Department of the Armed Forces Joint Staff, told the official Latvian military portal sargs.lv.
"The main challenges in the training will be related to this cooperation with other state structures – with the police and the border guard. Cooperation with state and local government institutions and the civilian population will also be essential,” Grikmanis added.
Citizens have been made aware that no live ammunition will be used but received warning that the training would be "very realistic."
The war games come just weeks after the Russian Priminister Medvedev voiced opposition of Georgia joining NATO.
“This (Georgia’s entry to NATO) could provoke a terrible conflict. I don’t understand what they are doing this for,” Medvedev told a local paper.
NATO discussed its commitment to admit Georgia to the military alliance during a July summit in Brussels.
The drills are also shortly proceeding a warning from Russian President Putin who warned NATO against cultivating closer ties with Ukraine and Georgia, saying such a policy was irresponsible and would have unspecified consequences for the alliance.
Meanwhile, the US-led bloc has also intensified military exercises in Eastern Europe. In June, more than 18,000 soldiers from 19 countries took part in the two-week ‘Saber Strike’ exercise, held in Poland and the Baltic States. The drills were said to be aimed at training the deployment of military convoys to defend NATO’s eastern flank. The US-led military bloc, however, keeps saying that the drills are not aimed at “provoking” Russia.
Comments
And the Germans will join in the Fun & Games. Eins, zwei, eins, zwei!
When did Russia last hear German troops near their border?
In reply to YEEEAAAHHHHH Fucking clever… by Dame Ednas Possum
The U.S is the new NAZI Germany, that's why the U.S is preparing to invade Russia the way Hitler did. I bet you don't think the U.S has concentration camps. Sure it does, people concentrate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and if that's not concentration campy enough for you, there's the fact 80% of Americans can not gather $500 in an emergency which pretty much keeps them trapped in their town.
In reply to An the Germans will join in… by JungleCat
If the Russian mouthpieces don't like NATO exercises in the Baltics, they can suck on it. The simple fact is that the Baltics were under the thumb of Russia for decades, and they hated every second of it. Once they were able to get away, the first thing they did was make sure that they could stay free of the Russians.
So don't blame NATO. Russians should blame themselves for being such nightmarish neighbors.
If the Russian mouthpieces don't like NATO exercises in the Baltics, they can suck on it. The simple fact is that the Baltics were under the thumb of Russia for decades, and they hated every second of it. Once they were able to get away, the first thing they did was make sure that they could stay free of the Russians.
So don't blame NATO. Russians should blame themselves for being such nightmarish neighbors.
If they want to hate the Russians... fine,,, but don't hate them so much you are willing to destroy the planet.
Well it's probably going to end with your community getting pounded by nuclear warheads, but if you don't mind then it doesn't matter. Because I'm sure in your mind you're just going to sit there playing general in charge from your lazyboy recliner with a TV remote. I mean, the truth one way or the other is not going to matter after everybody is blown up. And by the way, speaking the reality of the situation does not mean someone is a Russian mouthpiece. It's more like a sports commentator telling people what's happening on the field. It's not like people are going to do anything with truth anyway because the infantiles are perfectly happy sucking on their thumbs just "Knowing."
@ JungleCat,
As my 13 year old said to me earlier this year- the German Soccer team had about as much luck in Russian in 2018 as they did in 1943! Yes, I had a WTF and Holy Sh@t how old are you moment! Damn!
They will stop the Eight Guards Tank Army, any moment now.
"GRANT PRIORITY TO WHITE SOUTH AFRICAN FARMERS"
A pointless petition. They'd be better off in Russia than slaves of Monsanto in the US.
And SJWW Americans, (Social Justice White Warriors), would be harassing them and calling them racist.
America is not a refuge for Whites,,, only POC and any religion opposed to Christianity.
Fine!
As long as You and Mike sign this (https://www.ae911truth.org/) and show up in Washington on September 11, 2018 to tell the World who actually did it going on 17 years that got South Africa where it is today... along with NATO doing wars and drills in Eastern Europe starting with the Balkans in the 1990s that built an Army of terrorists... and ending with their worst project 4 years ago in Ukraine that got alot of Americans among those NATO carcases DEAD in a certain airport "incident" that "finished" U.S. for good along with the "triumph" in Syria!...
Big war games. It's a waste of time. If they ever crossed Russia's border with that overpriced crap they'd be vaporized. There AND in the US. Wake up, neocons. Stop this insanity.
Games, that is all they are. NATO (Mercenaries of the Deep State) can't afford to exist. Anyhow, Trump is only interested in bringing the troops home. Which, contrary to what the MSM and local ZH traitors say. is exactly what he will be doing over his next 6 years as President. MAGA!!!
LoL at any retard who thinks that the orange dotard has any intention of leaving the EU.
Agreed,,, Presidents have very limited control. The US Military and Intel Agencies make the decisions.
Riiiggghhhtttt. Do you even look at what is done or are you still star struck by campaign rhetoric?
END NATO, Let the Germans pay for their own defense...
End NATO and dissolve the UN
The London-based European Leadership Network (ELN) focuses on defense and security issues. Its new report is titled “Preparing for the Worst: Are Russian and NATO Military Exercises Making War in Europe more Likely?”
It warned about war games making a clash between the world’s dominant nuclear powers more likely. “Each exercise is seen as provocative by the other side and feeding a dynamic of distrust and unpredictability,” said ELN’s Ian Kearns.
“Everyone is focusing on the deterrent value of big exercises, but there is a downside and that is the risk factor. Politicians have to show political judgment and restraint about when is the right time to scale down what could be a spiraling sequence of exercises.” More on ELN’s report below.
Washington keeps upping the stakes for direct confrontation. Provocative military exercises near Russia’s borders risk the unthinkable. So does America’s empire of bases in areas where it doesn’t belong - notably encircling Russia and China.
US-dominated NATO threatens world peace. Lunatics in Washington intent on regime change up the stakes for possible nuclear war perhaps like never before.
Orwellian Alliance statements like the following on August 12 conceal what going on, saying:
“NATO military exercises are intended to enhance security and stability in Europe. All NATO military activities are proportionate, defensive, and fully in line with our international commitments.”
False! NATO war games near Russia’s borders are provocative - preparing for offense. Moscow holds its exercises defensively on its own territory - threatening no one.
NATO: The Alliance “has made repeatedly clear that we not seek confrontation with Russia. For over two decades, we have tried to build a cooperative relationship with Russia. But Russia has changed borders by force, continues to support separatists in Ukraine and threatens to base nuclear missiles close to Alliance borders.”
False! Washington makes NATO policy. It imposed multiple rounds of lawless sanctions on Russia. It pressured European nations to impose their own - harming their economies.
Hostile actions by US officials show America seeks confrontation, not cooperation. Russia changed no borders by force. It’s gone all-out to resolve conflict in Ukraine. It intends whatever defensive actions are necessary to counter US aggressiveness.
NATO lied saying it “increased its presence in (Eastern Europe) to enhance collective defense.” US-dominated NATO from inception has been an alliance for offense, not defense.
Its aggressiveness represents the greatest threat to world peace. Russia goes all-out to preserve it. Moscow doesn’t threaten or attack other countries.
America wages endless wars of aggression against invented enemies threatening no one. It prioritizes violence and instability. It spends more on militarism and war-making than the rest of the world combined.
ELN’s report absurdly accuses Russia of instigating “dangerous brinkmanship which has resulted in many serious close military encounters between (its forces) and NATO…over the last 15 months.”
Fact: Provocative NATO exercises near Russia’s borders elevate brinksmanship to a dangerously high level. Washington bears full responsibility for heading things toward possible direct confrontation. Russia responsibly readies defensive measures to implement if necessary.
On the one hand, its top priority is maintaining world peace, avoiding war. On the other, it’ll do whatever is necessary to defend its homeland.
ELN is right saying “Nato is preparing for a possible confrontation with Russia.” It’s wrong implying Moscow wants conflict with Alliance countries.
It wants world peace and stability, cooperation among all nations, and none interfering in the internal affairs of others - a US specialty in blatant violation of international law.
Accusations of Russia saber-rattling are polar opposite hard facts. Claims about its military threat are pure fantasy.
America, in contrast, is a global aggressor, a bully of historic proportions - permanently at war in multiple theaters, planning others to advance its imperium, risking global war, possible nuclear confrontation able to end life on earth.
What a waste. As they say, still fighting the last war. The new war has begun and it isn't going to be fought with tanks. It began with those NGO's and ships transporting Narfricans to Europe. Throw in the Muslim hordes. There was a minor skirmish last week. Multiple coordinated fire bombings in Sweden. By youths. No uniforms. No patches. No tanks.
Wait until Erdogan strongly encourages refugees to relocate to Greece and Europe. The war has already begun, for anyone paying attention.
agree, but the MIC needs their money and prestige.
Generals. It's the Generals want the prestige. The MIC just wants the money.
So the US/NATO attacked Europe because that's the cause of the african migrants.
Why do you need tanks when you can just unleash millions of invading muslims to take over and destroy a country? Or millions of brown "I love socialism" invaders from mexico and south america? You can destroy an entire country without a single tank needed.
Amazing how those that call for war always assume that they themselves will remain miraculously unscathed. In a nuclear armed world, such a position is the height of ignorance and stupidity.
Nukes? No one is going to use nukes except as an EMP to disrupt communications.
Why use such weapons when it is cheaper to simply throw bodies at a country? Young, high-testosterone, angry males that despise western civilization. Give them welfare, plenty of free time, and an attitude. Light the match and watch Europe burn.
You expect the other side to know at which altitude you intend to detonate? You think that ICBMs are launched one at a time? You think you're going to get away with just sending one and still have all of your cities left?
Have you considered a career in Government?
Still fighting the last war, or the Cold War, or something. ICBMs are no longer necessary.
There was an article on ZH, a few weeks ago, with video, of a Chinese missile that was small and looked like it was mounted on the back of a truck. Easy to put that in a shipping container. On a cargo ship. The days of tanks and missile silos are over.
Modern neutron warheads kills humans without destroying the infrastructure, those bombs radiate only gamma rays and have a very short half-life. The elites need to stay only for 2 month in their bunkers.
Depopulation will come, one way or another. Slow death through chemtrails, weather modification etc.
A pandemic etc. or by other means. They don’t ask us anymore if we like to poke the bear. They never cared anyway.
Most modern nuclear weapons are fission bombs, neutron bombs being phased out in the 80's and 90's.
The four horsemen feeding their horses.
Agree end NATO...europe can haul its own ass or have it kicked. Wonder if the NWO is trying to start shit again like the secret missle launched towards Russia from a Spanish jet? Fucking pickle sniffers.
I figure it would take Russia, oh,,,,,, bout 3-4 hours to annihilate those idiots.
If any US service folks read ZH (doubtful,,, probably censored out), you do realize in a actual war you are dead men walking.
I didn't know that a secretive person such as Count Victor Von Doom would allow such a Major Event to take place in his Fiefdom.
Is he signing up for the MIC?
/s Hope you Marvel Fans had a chuckle...
The Luciferian elite want their damned war and are even boasting in various outlets how the population MUST decrease by at least tens of millions.
Of course they don't elaborate on exactly how this is to be accomplished but a good nuclear war may do the trick.
Notice too all the prepositioning in Asia, Syria, off the coast of Israel (uhhh ... hem ... GAZA), and those places where there are reserves of cheap liquid oil?
Which ever faction is left standing gets the black gold and the sheep unlucky enough to survive will either be on the "red list" and ouright killed by those on the "blue list" who will then be killed by mercenaries and the rest will end up on the "green lists" which will be their ticket to Chinese style "reducation camps."
All of this is happening for reasons most of which are beyond nefarious; and evil beyond a normal human being's capacity to grasp it.
May God shorten the days otherwise there really won't be flesh upon the earth. It will be an ugly mix of human cattle implanted with the latest AI chips that will control the human population with an electro-magnetic fist.
I have been reading the robot series by Asimov. FFS even he mentions Malthusians and their idiocy in "The Naked Sun." Amazing book, by the way. I am nearly done and it is amazing as to how Asimov predicted wall screens and the ability to communicate at a distance, instantly. The scary part is the outcome, in "Foudation and Earth" was published in 1986 and the ending was bleak. A completly destroyed an unlivable Earth, due to radiation, and a genetically modified human that was capable of self-reproduction. A functional hermaphrodite and a robot, happy together, are the end of the story. That isn't my idea of utopia. That is my idea of a nightmare, come to life.
if a small state wants money/ loans,... its always been a pre-requisite to buy weapons,...[and] whatever`s for building up its [military]infrastructure which is always defensive (airports/machinery/munitions) in nature to keep the Gov't's powers in complete control!
these massive loans of various countries CB's always provide weapons & armaments etc., etc., with very little of the original loan--- perhaps 20-25% going to public works ,education, hospitals, water system, sewers, etc., etc...
nothing ever changes...
whomever deals the loan (multi-parties) demands all product is purchased through them!!!
and once you do business with said people they expect your allegiance
Believe me, those military exercises are totally offensive and not defensive.
Putin is having a beer laughing his ass off, " biggest war games in Latvia" maybe NATO do not remember the battle of Leningrad that the Russians won.
Nobody win against Russia on Russian land, they will die before stepping a single foot .
Russia can wipe out NATO in 3 days and for this reason, the Russians are not worried about these old weapons at their door steps.
Perfect venue to "accidentally" launch a missile towards Russia. By the way, why Latvia? WTF?
And as a result, Vostok 2018 will be the response next month.
Did the Germans remember their assault brooms?