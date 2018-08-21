Paging Robocop: Russia's Got A Kalashnikov-Designed 4.5 Ton "Soldier Suit" Mech

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 23:55

Russia has unveiled a menacing 4.5 ton bulletproof robot suit with giant claws that can walk and hold weapons. No word on how long it gives you to comply, but we assume the standard 20-second rule applies. 

Uh oh, looks like Putin's gone full mech warrior: 

And in a galaxy far, far away: 

Paging Robocop? 

Of course, Russia's also got this nightmare-inducing piece of hardware as well - a humanoid robot developed by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Proijects which can use tools, drive a car and murder you.

Maybe Bezos can save us?

californiagirl ACP Wed, 08/22/2018 - 00:19 Permalink

It's got a long way to go. That thing looks pretty damn easy to trip or knock over.  I wouldn't even take it into parts of Oakland or Chicago.  It might provide good protection from paint balloons, food fights, etc.  But I am pretty sure an AntiFa gang can knock it over.  Also, it doesn't look like it spins or has any side or rear protection, and the arms can only point straight forward. Not to mention, the damn thing is flat footed.  Nice prop for the scifi geeks. 

And unless that Robot dog is waterproof, a bucket of water, or rain, might take it out.

South Korea's robots look more advanced to me, thought they are also flat footed and have a long way to go.

OverTheHedge BaBaBouy Wed, 08/22/2018 - 00:05 Permalink

We didn't see it moving, I notice. It looks more like a fancy piece of artwork parked at the front door to impress visitors. Tiny feet for such a top-heavy monster.

I want to see it in action, before I comply.

I am Groot Wed, 08/22/2018 - 00:23 Permalink

What are your Prime Directives?

RoboCop: Serve the public trust, protect the innocent, uphold the law.

 

Arm it up and send it to Washington, pronto.