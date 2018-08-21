Paging Robocop: Russia's Got A Kalashnikov-Designed 4.5 Ton "Soldier Suit" Mech

Russia has unveiled a menacing 4.5 ton bulletproof robot suit with giant claws that can walk and hold weapons. No word on how long it gives you to comply, but we assume the standard 20-second rule applies.
Uh oh, looks like Putin's gone full mech warrior:
And in a galaxy far, far away:
Paging Robocop?
Of course, Russia's also got this nightmare-inducing piece of hardware as well - a humanoid robot developed by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Proijects which can use tools, drive a car and murder you.
Maybe Bezos can save us?
Comments
METAL GEAR IS REAL!
KOJIMA IS A PROPHET!
He's so Cute and Cuddly ...
In reply to METAL GEAR IS REAL by ExplodingEntropy
Stiletto wearing "don't ask don't tell' marines won't be able to cry for help when this thing pulverizes them.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Ah, but that Kalashnikov is optional equipment.
In reply to Stiletto wearing marines won… by Ahmeexnal
Zerohedge is close to jumping the shark afaic
In reply to Ah, but that Kalashnikov is… by HRClinton
Just a glitch?
It'll cost us 50 million dollars in interest payments alone!!!
In reply to Zerohedge is close to… by RafterManFMJ
It's got a long way to go. That thing looks pretty damn easy to trip or knock over. I wouldn't even take it into parts of Oakland or Chicago. It might provide good protection from paint balloons, food fights, etc. But I am pretty sure an AntiFa gang can knock it over. Also, it doesn't look like it spins or has any side or rear protection, and the arms can only point straight forward. Not to mention, the damn thing is flat footed. Nice prop for the scifi geeks.
And unless that Robot dog is waterproof, a bucket of water, or rain, might take it out.
South Korea's robots look more advanced to me, thought they are also flat footed and have a long way to go.
In reply to Just a glitch? It'll cost us… by ACP
Paging David, large rock and sling.
In reply to easy to knock over by californiagirl
Damn..
Them Rooskies have a great sense of humor!
In reply to Paging David, large rock and… by joego1
They did it in Star Wars just tie a rope around its legs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK3oWXC3acI
In reply to easy to knock over by californiagirl
We didn't see it moving, I notice. It looks more like a fancy piece of artwork parked at the front door to impress visitors. Tiny feet for such a top-heavy monster.
I want to see it in action, before I comply.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Looks like a Universal Studios attraction
In reply to We didn't see it moving, I… by OverTheHedge
Ditto. I could design something more practical, and I don't even have a background in robotics.
In reply to We didn't see it moving, I… by OverTheHedge
GUNDAM.
In reply to METAL GEAR IS REAL by ExplodingEntropy
The Kalashnikov cost extra
In reply to METAL GEAR IS REAL by ExplodingEntropy
The Kalashnikov cost extra
In reply to METAL GEAR IS REAL by ExplodingEntropy
If it operates like their cars, if will pee my pants.
From laughter.
In reply to METAL GEAR IS REAL by ExplodingEntropy
Don't worry.
The Fed's got our backs, guys.
So, is it a diesel, or what?
It's the VIN Diesel model.
Look for the VIN.
In reply to So, is it a diesel, or what?… by Thought Crime
You have 20 seconds, and then I'm gonna kill you anyway.
Good thing we have plenty of jet fuel to melt the steel armored frame.
Yawn......
Smexy!
Maybe the rooskies are preparing to challenge Hollywood! Now that would be a fight!
Oh no! Putin and his friend with tiny giraffes must be trying to take over the world with Star Wars walkers.
What are your Prime Directives?
RoboCop: Serve the public trust, protect the innocent, uphold the law.
Arm it up and send it to Washington, pronto.
I call bullshit! All these "advanced" weapons are a ploy similar to the SSI initiative that bankrupted the USSR. Just stealing a page from our playbook.
check this out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftV2HeKPeBM
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTu1fulwsRw