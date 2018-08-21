Paging Robocop: Russia's Got A Kalashnikov-Designed 4.5 Ton "Soldier Suit" Mech

Russia has unveiled a menacing 4.5 ton bulletproof robot suit with giant claws that can walk and hold weapons. No word on how long it gives you to comply, but we assume the standard 20-second rule applies.

Uh oh, looks like Putin's gone full mech warrior:

And in a galaxy far, far away:

Paging Robocop?

Of course, Russia's also got this nightmare-inducing piece of hardware as well - a humanoid robot developed by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Proijects which can use tools, drive a car and murder you.

Maybe Bezos can save us?