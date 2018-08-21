Powerful 7.3 Earthquake Strikes Coast Of Venezuela

A powerful 7.3 earthquake struck Sucre, Venezuela on Tuesday at 5:31 p.m. local time on Tuesday, at a depth of 76 miles according to the USGS.

CARACAS, Venezuela -- USGS: Magnitude 7.0 earthquake shakes Venezuela; buildings evacuated in Caracas.

Initial damage reports are rolling in, with the USGS estimating at least a 43% chance that up to 100 people are dead, and a 19% chance of up to 1,000 fatalities. No word from the town of Carúpano, which sits 23.9 miles from the epicenter and has a population of 112,000.

Venezuela interior minister Nestor Reverol, speaking on state television, said the earthquake was felt in states including Bolivar, Monagas, Delta Amacuro and Nueva Esparta. No victims have been reported so far.

According to tracking organization EMSC-CSEM, residents hundreds of miles away reported "Unbelievably long and strong quake. Worst I ever felt. Must have lasted about 2 minutes."

#Sismo in #CiudadTiuna, #Caracas, felt very strong. Residents on alert on ground floor. Everything calm.

WATCH: A 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Venezuela.

EARTHQUAKE IN VENEZUELA | This is how the strong tremor was felt in Maturin, Monagas State, Venezuela. Many ran terrified into the street.

A resident of Christchurch, Barbedos - 280 miles away wrote: "Heard drapes moving n then felt bed gently moving. It was very very gentle. But I felt it. Christ church Barbados."

A resident of Georgetown, Guyana 420 miles away reported: "Came suddenly and increased in intensity..was in my room studying and my lamp and shelf started to shake..it was felt by everyone..lasted for 3 minutes"

Breaking: tremors felt in Caracas. Some people, including me, have evacuated buildings.

#BREAKING: USGS: Magnitude 7.3 earthquake shakes Venezuela; buildings evacuated in Caracas.

The quake was reportedly felt as far away as Columbia's capital 650 miles away, and comes as Venezuela conducted a 95% devuation of its currency over the weekend amid an economic crisis.

amazing photo from @business... people are literally trashing their #bolivar

as #Venezuela carried out a 95% devaluation of its currency over the weekend amid an historic economic crisis.

