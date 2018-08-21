Rickards: The Looming Crisis You're Not Hearing About

Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,
All the talk about Russian tampering with the 2016 presidential election, which is vastly overstated by the way, diverts attention from the more fundamental problem: The vulnerability of America’s critical infrastructure to cyberattack by hostile actors.
When I say critical infrastructure, I mean the power grid, hydroelectric systems, nuclear power plants, energy pipelines, railroads, air traffic control systems, internet and stock exchanges.
These are large, complex systems that affect the entire country. And they are computerized and automated like never before. The scale and degree of interconnectedness are increasing, which creates great vulnerabilities.
If any of them fail, it could lead to massive disruptions, panic and social unrest.
Look at the chaos that followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005, for example. That was an interesting case study in what I call the veneer of civilization and how quickly it can break down under emergency conditions.
Imagine what would happen, for example, if a virus implanted in the control system of a hydroelectric dam opened floodgates to inundate downstream targets, killing thousands by drowning and destroying bridges, roads and agriculture.
Meanwhile, hackers have targeted nuclear power plants. Last year alone, government sources say a dozen U.S. nuclear power plants were targeted, possibly by Russian hackers.
Now, the operations of most nuclear power plants use older analog systems, so they aren’t vulnerable to cyberattacks. They aren’t connected to the net. It’s one case where older and less sophisticated is better.
But hackers are extremely creative, and increasing digitization of these plants could allow hackers backdoor entry points into critical operating systems. I don’t need to spell out the possibilities.
Or think of what would happen if the power grid went down for an extended stretch. Imagine what it would mean for air travel if air traffic control systems were down for a long period.
That’s just for starters.
Without electricity, how do you pump gas? Pumps have electric power so gas stations wouldn’t work. How would trucks get the fuel to transport food to supermarkets throughout the country? Stores would run out of food in no time. Traffic lights wouldn’t work, so huge traffic jams would paralyze cities.
Credit card readers wouldn’t work, ATMs wouldn’t either, the banks couldn’t open, etc. Most businesses wouldn’t be able to function, leading to significant economic losses.
You get the picture.
We got a small taste of widespread power outages in August 2003, when a massive outage in the northeast affected about 45 million people in eight U.S. states.
Official sources said that a squirrel ate through a wire, which caused a power surge that led to cascading failures in the entire system. Next thing you know, tens of millions of people were without electricity.
Most people got their power back within two days or so. But what if the system was down for weeks or longer? And what if it happened throughout America?
I’m not sure I believe the official story about a squirrel causing the incident, but the larger point is that isolated events like that can have widespread consequences for the entire system.
The electric grid is a “system of systems,” connected through communications networks of increasing complexity. Over the next 20 years, data flowing through the system will far exceed the amount of electricity flowing through it. And that makes it more vulnerable to disruption.
It might sound like I’m trying to frighten people here, but I’m not. I’m just trying to get them to prepare.
A lot of people think the experts have things under control, that they can contain any damage and that any problems will be very temporary.
None of those assumptions is true.
First off, these systems can and do fail. They fail with greater frequency than most people understand. They are highly interconnected and they crash into each other in unexpected ways. And they can get out of control very fast.
In fact, it’s the experts, the people who I interact with, who are saying, “No, you don’t understand. This is going to go down. We are highly vulnerable. We don’t know exactly when. We don’t know exactly the extent. That’s very hard to predict, but we are certain that these systems are going to fail, and anyone who’s not prepared for that is being extremely shortsighted.”
So the experts are very worried, while everyday Americans are complacent.
It comes back to complexity theory.
At some point, systems flip from being complicated, which is a challenge to manage, to being complex. Complexity is more than a challenge because it opens the door to all kinds of unexpected crashes and what are technically called emergent properties. Their behavior cannot be reduced to their component parts. It’s as if they take on a life of their own.
Traditional approaches rely on static models that bear little relationship to reality. They tell you where you’ve been but don’t necessarily tell you where you’re going.
Complexity theory lends you greater insight into where you’re going.
I’ve studied complexity theory intensively for decades now. It’s had success explaining phenomena in fields such as climatology, seismology and many other dynamic systems.
I’ve also taken the insights of complexity theory and applied them to financial markets, which are perfect models of complex systems. That’s how I analyze risk in financial markets, and it’s very powerful. Applying complexity theory to markets sets my analysis apart from the mainstream.
False Flag season underway!
See you at the Capitol in Washington on September 11, 2018 for some much needed "unfinished" business (https://www.ae911truth.org/)...
Last chance to get it right going on 17 years before it's too late!
Wait. Fill out these forms...
In reply to False by Son of Captain Nemo
"The vulnerability of America’s critical infrastructure to cyberattack by hostile actors."
America has always been OWNED by hostile Parasites.
Voting? For Kang or Kodos? Romney or Obama, McCain or Obama, Bush or Gore, Bush or Clinton?
Please continue to be distracted away from the Greatest, and longest running, Con on Earth.
In reply to Wait. Fill out these forms… by silverer
Rickards Doom Porn
The only way you and your family have even a remote chance of possibly living through this latest imminent catastrophe is to subscribe to my news letter right now.
Hurry!
In reply to . by any_mouse
Rickards is a climate denier, so I discount everything he says. Antiscience assholes like him should be ignored. Period.
Vote me down, you morons. Vote me up if you support science.
In reply to x by macholatte
I support science, which is why I don't believe in man-made climate change...
In reply to lihk by Take-a-Dump
WOO! HOO!!
Doom porn!
In reply to I support science, which is… by Longshot
To me, it sounds like a good source of jobs, doing work that is actually neeeded, for a motherload of underemployed and out-of-the-labor-force citizens, including a lot of single men who—like childless, single females and single parents with kids over 18—face rent that consumes more than half of their earned-only income.
They do not have spousal income. They do not have a child support check that covers rent. They do not get $6,431 in yearly, refundable child-tax-credit cash infusions from the US Treasury Department to hoist up their wages. Nor do they get their major household bills paid by .gov for womb-productive sex and part-time work that keeps them under the income limits for monthly welfare, like millions of single moms and legal / illegal immigrants in single-breadwinner households with instant-citizen kids.
Protect the complex labyrinth of critical systems by employing some of the following US citizens:
Train these US citizens if necessary, rather than importing temp workers. This is a national emergency. Safety First.
In reply to WOO! HOO!! Doom porn! by ThinkerNotEmoter
Exactly! How many times has the evidence for AGW been shown to have used fraudulent data? In other words, lies? The dinosaurs, and plants, seemed to thrive under high CO2 levels. The last time I checked there were no humans around when dinosaurs were thriving under those high CO2 levels. Ridiculous claims about AGW.
In reply to I support science, which is… by Longshot
True, every time they issue that monthly temp charts to the public, it's always manipulated higher.... every time.... but this is how Hollywood has portrayed endtimes in their disaster movies.... the public is ignorant, kept in the dark, and not paying attention until it's too late... same as now... all the real data is out there.... seek and ye shall find.
In reply to Exactly! How many times has… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
"Without electricity, how do you pump gas? Pumps have electric power so gas stations wouldn’t work. .."
This is fear mongering. Generators, anyone? Your downtown guys and dolls may be discomfitted, but we guys in the outskirts know better.
Keep that genset oiled up in the garage.
In reply to lihk by Take-a-Dump
I think he is correct. I have thought the same thing, for a number of years, but recently also came to the conclusion that a cyber attack or attack on the electrical grid and Internet cellular infrastructure would be the perfect terrorist attack on the US. It isn't like we don't have a shortage of enemies. From Iran to China to ISIS to Venezuela. FFS, look around. The US has plenty of haters. The US is an open society and it isn't hard to get to the US, physically, if that is your goal.
You are also correct, DC, country folks will survive. Not all but they will do better than those in urban and suburban areas.
I keep some old fashioned oil lamps on hand. And a deck of cards along with an old copy of Hoyle's Rules (best to avoid arguments in card games and an official rule book helps).
Some of you can snicker and laugh at Rickard's but those who are wise will pay attention and be prepared for glitches and outages. I'm surprised there haven't been any major ones, quite frankly. I also have paper maps on hand. I will do fine without the internet and cell service. Anyone under 30? Not so much.
In reply to "Without electricity, how do… by DjangoCat
I voted you down, moron
In reply to lihk by Take-a-Dump
I support science, I do not support joo-science...their science said no more snow like 15 years ago..their science did global cooling, that did not work, so gloabal warming, that did not work so they switched to "climate change" to cover all bases...It would take an idiot to believe this stuff...And, I was talking to a guy with a CO2 truck service and asked him WTF do you do? He delivers CO2 to businesses who sell sodas, and the syrup mixes with the CO2. Then he said " my biggest customers now tho, are, indoor marijuana growers...The CO2 helps the plants grow..He does this for a living and the people who grow the marijuana also do it for a living...Go run to al gore ok? He said no more snow after 2001.
In reply to lihk by Take-a-Dump
A "climate denier"? Is that your new spew? "Climate denier"? What the fuck does that even mean? Is a "climate denier" somebody who understands that the graphs of CO2 vs Temperature are completely non-correlated for the last 100 million years? Is that a "climate denier", you dumb Al Gore worshiping moron?
For non-morons, 1000frolly is a youtube channel that collects talks by non Al Gore worshipping scientists that actually do some science on this subject. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAR0Oi4L0Om4F26uwpANgCg
In reply to lihk by Take-a-Dump
I worked for years on utility control systems. Rickards is full of shit.
In reply to lihk by Take-a-Dump
There is truth in what you say, partially..ie: most utility companies are not tied to the internet, so bringing down the internet would not effect them..A person would need access, something like "stuxnet" ? used on Iran...Forgive me if my info is not perfect, I just remember something of the sort. But there is still alot of damage that could be done in many other areas of our infrastructure...The complete control that the ashkarian decendants want to monitor the people 24/7, and are inventing ways to do it that will end up being OUR destruction...not just by THEM, but enemies of the U.S. who learn to hack it...ie: i called verizon and asked how to stop robo calls with so many different phone numbers they use..They told me tehy cant stop the hackers..So I said, "In your own words, Verizon, one of the largest phone providers in the world cannot beat the hackers right?
In reply to I workrd for years on… by blueseas
Imbeciles with their doom porn. How many billions were spent on Y2K doom porn compliance, all for nothing. It's all bullshit. Even that 2003 synchronization fiasco was resolved within hours.
Since then, procedures have been out in place for faster re-starts in the event of such an event.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northeast_blackout_of_2003
It's simple. all the power plants have a guy there along with one of these.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Allen-Bradley-800H-R3HA4-HAND-OFF-AUTO-NEMA-TY…
In reply to x by macholatte
The only meddling in the campaign the Russians did was their hacking of the DNC server if and that's a big "IF" it happened at all. None of the actual true evidence has been presented and with Hillary's past history of operating on an open server with secret information it much more likely the DNC spread it's legs and invited the Russians in with the server by having little or no security.
You will never see the actual evidence of Russian hacking. You will never know exactly how and if the DNC server was actually hacked and by whom. You will never know the exact timeframe as to when it occurred. You will never know where the attack, if there is one, originated from. You will never know what information, if any, was actually hacked. You will never know exactly how Podesta's lost phone relates to this entire fantasy. And you will never EVER know exactly what happened to Seth Rich.
What else do you need to know?
In reply to Wait. Fill out these forms… by silverer
Rickards is an operative, and crooked as Hell.
Fade him hard.
In reply to Wait. Fill out these forms… by silverer
He has been tasked, apparently, with preparing the narrative that the next market crash will be caused by Russians/Chinese/Iran, rather than just being a necessary correction to fair market value.
In reply to Rickards is an operative,… by Lost in translation
Cyberattack by whom?
In reply to False by Son of Captain Nemo
Why the "usual suspects" with a lot less purchasing power in that "World Reserve" fia$co post 9/11/2001 of course!
In reply to Cyberattack by whom? by DontWorry
Denial is better.
This ´critical infrastructure´ comes down by itself.
You can ´hack´ it by simply waiting.
In reply to Denial is better. by silverer
I'll probably keep trying until I am involuntarily removed from this earth as a spray of "black dust" for my sins!
Why can't the rest of U.S. confront our demon(s)... admit we fucked up for far too long... and once and for all clean the "Augean shit stall" that is our Nation's Capital?!!!
Gotta check out of this World sooner or later?...
In reply to Denial is better. by silverer
Glad to see you are at least beginning to admit you need help. Begin by taking responsibility for YOUR decisions and that it was you and you alone who fucked up and the rest of us are victims.
That's better.
OK. Next week? Say 2:00?
Just pay the girl on your way out.
In reply to sil I'll probably keep… by Son of Captain Nemo
"X" marks the spot
I thought your nose on that avatar looked unusually large for a "photo negative"?...
Trust me (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it). As much as I hate the Tribe the goyim whore$ who got paid to do that dirty job and the ones in the ME and Eastern Europe that followed are far... far... worse!
If only the U.S. military had said after the Gulf War "never again"?... There would have been no Balkans with "Camp Bondsteel" breeding a generation of terrorists destined for Chechnya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya "The World"!...
P.S.
Let me know if your other Tribe mates are making it difficult to bring up that link.
In reply to x by macholatte
Well, just hack them back.....
Wasnt Iran disrupted sometime back in their Nuclear bomb making?......
Not only is it by Design
Not only is it a 100 year old agenda
Not only is it Treason, Subversion, Subterfuge, Sedition, RICO
- But yeah it is 100 years of Systemic Corruption of all US Institutions including Fiscal Policy and Monetary Policy (Central Banking & TBTF bankers who of course profited from Bonus Money after 20018 Global Financial Crisis)
thank you.
In reply to Not only is it by Design Not… by TeethVillage88s
Is hacking new? Why is this news? Oh wait. It isn't.
gee ... i wonder who are these "hostile actors "? same dual passport holder hostile actors that did 9/11 ? maybe they are the hostile actors from the City & Wall St. i don't trust a word out of Rickards or anyone else for that matter. Ex-CIA, LTCM, fast talker, slick talker. If it's out of Rickards mouth then it's just a set up.
If you are not already depressed consider doing a web search on "Operation Talipot". That should take care of it.
Extra credit assignment: Why is the Deep State discrediting elections and promoting the vulnerabilities they have been exploiting for years?
I can hardly wait until November so we can see how this all turns out.
All the hacks are coming from the US government, but made to look like foreign actors.
Sadly worrying about making sure men can use the girl's bathroom is our government's top priority.
"Last year alone, government sources say a dozen U.S. nuclear power plants were targeted, possibly by Russian hackers."
The Farce is strong with this one too it seems...
"The vulnerability of America’s critical infrastructure to cyberattack by hostile actors."
Well of course. They're saving that for later to blame on the Russians. (As usual).
The vulnerability of America’s critical infrastructure to cyberattack by hostile actors.?
How incompetent negligent or complicit would an already non-existent criminal government have to be to ignore a warning of election hacking for over a decade (Hacking Democracy) and doing nothing about it? How about networking nuclear power plants or or other so called critical infrastructure so they are vulnerable to any attack?
Why on earth would anyone trust a spook? This guy is part of one of the worst examples of government abuse of power, the alphabet agency. Run, don't walk and don't address it directly.
destruction of infrastructure could be the salvation of the american whites...hopefully some foreign nation will do it for us...we need a little creative destruction...otherwise we are doomed