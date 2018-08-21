Russia Abandons Bond Sale "Due To Market Volatility"

Tue, 08/21/2018 - 09:50

Whether it is explicitly US sanctions or the implicit uncertainty injected into global markets by a dollar-squeezing Fed, the latest impact of global tightening has hit Russia head on as it has been forced to abandon its planned weekly bond auction tomorrow.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry's website, it has decided not to hold primary debt auctions, scheduled for Aug. 22, due to sharp increase in market volatility.

The halt is the first since April.

Who can blame them with 10Y Russia OFZ (ruble-denominated) bond yields now above 8.5% (back above pre-Trump levels)...

Local Russian yields are now higher than Mexico's and just lower than South Africa's...

With stress leaking to its banking system...

And the Ruble sliding back to its weakest since April 2016...

The Russian Finance Ministry also confirmed it will resume auctions on regular basis once the debt market situation stabilizes.

Justin Case hedgeless_horseman Tue, 08/21/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

Corporate tax cuts, off shore corporate accounts.

Authorities permitted the greatest ever wealth shift from ordinary people to its rich and powerful, the grandest of grand theft, facilitated by Fed controlled money, credit and debt - Wall Street owned and operated.

America’s dark legacy is largely concealed from view. Enormous wealth is hidden in tax havens or investments at home and abroad, free from taxation.

Wall Street banks and other giant US financial institutions are at the center of unprecedented criminality, aided by government co-conspirators.

E5 hedgeless_horseman Tue, 08/21/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

sell gas through nordstream

sell gas to UK as they are dependent already

trade on silk road to china

though i disagree with you about the military...provide defense systems to enemies of the USA like India, Turkey, ummmm maybe soon enemies of Israel...

so all Muslim nations like...

Saudi... UK.... whatever

....wait for winter and UK and Europe wants heat ....Russia wins with winter

morongobill Tue, 08/21/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

The Russian bear will shrug this off and keep fishing. The greedy Eagle will make a mistake one day when it swoops in to steal a meal from the bear, and get a good swat.

Son of Captain Nemo Bill of Rights Tue, 08/21/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

That pile of metal I sat on for 10 plus years did SQUAT! I dont need insurance, cause if gold blows up I dont wanna be here to see what the world looks like when it happens.

And what was the reason for it doing "SQUAT"?... Can't beat em... Join em?...

Please an intelligent and thoughtful response needed given you will be fucked holding that paper outside of 3 months anyway!!!

The "Autumn" Leaves...

Omega_Man Tue, 08/21/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

I agree, why play in a rigged market? 

 

BRICS need to start their own bond clearing houses that are real and honest... not this fake merican zio bullshit. 

 

also gold backed bond - about time for that

surf@jm Tue, 08/21/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

Paying interest on government bonds?........

Why thats heresy for todays central banks......

Hey Europe......hows that negative interest rate thingy working out for you........LMAO!......