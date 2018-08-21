Russia Abandons Bond Sale "Due To Market Volatility"

Whether it is explicitly US sanctions or the implicit uncertainty injected into global markets by a dollar-squeezing Fed, the latest impact of global tightening has hit Russia head on as it has been forced to abandon its planned weekly bond auction tomorrow.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry's website, it has decided not to hold primary debt auctions, scheduled for Aug. 22, due to sharp increase in market volatility.

The halt is the first since April.

Who can blame them with 10Y Russia OFZ (ruble-denominated) bond yields now above 8.5% (back above pre-Trump levels)...

Local Russian yields are now higher than Mexico's and just lower than South Africa's...

With stress leaking to its banking system...

And the Ruble sliding back to its weakest since April 2016...

The Russian Finance Ministry also confirmed it will resume auctions on regular basis once the debt market situation stabilizes.