Russia Buys Over 800,000 Ounces Of Gold In July After Dumping US Treasuries

Russia buys 839,000 ozs of gold in July as it diversifies reserves from USD
25-ton addition brings Russia’s Central Bank holdings to 1,969 tons; the world's 5th largest gold reserves
Central bank buying Russian gold on Moscow Exchange for now
Russia sees gold’s role as independent currency and safe haven as is a “100% guarantee from legal and political risks”
Russia now has total gold reserves worth just $76 billion; Dumped $90 billion of US Treasuries in April and May
Russia under Putin continues to add to its gold reserves and added another 839,000 ounces or 25 metric tonnes in June. Many analysts believe this buying will continue in the coming months given the very serious geopolitical tensions between Russia and the U.S.
Russia's total gold reserves now amount to 63.3 million ounces or around 1,969 metric tonnes, with a current value of just $76 billion (based on gold at $1,200/0z).
Foreign exchange diversification intensified in April this year and their gold accumulation is averaging over 20 tonnes per month. It is interesting to note that Russia dumped some $90 billion of US Treasuries in April and May - which is significantly more than the value of the entire Russian gold reserves, now worth $76 billion.
Russia’s total foreign exchange reserves are $458 billion and their gold allocation has risen to 17% of their total reserves - even at these depressed gold prices.
This ranks Russia in fifth place globally in terms of gold reserves behind the U.S., Germany, Italy, France, and China.
Russia is also ranked fifth now in terms of gold held as a percentage of total fx reserves. However, the share of gold in Russian foreign exchange reserves is much lower than in many other countries such as the U.S., Italy, and France.
Source: Wikipedia via WGC
The U.S. is believed to have over 8,400 metric tonnes of gold and no foreign exchange reserves. The U.S. gold reserves have not been audited since the 1950s.
In 2014, Russia bought more gold in than in any other year since the break-up of the Soviet Union. The country acquired over 173 metric tonnes according to World Gold Council figures. Russia has bought 130 tons of gold so far in 2018.
Much of the gold bought may have come from Russian gold production which is currently at about 25 metric tonnes per month.
In 2017, Russia was the third largest gold miner in the world at 266.2 tonnes, just six tonnes short of Australia in second place and China in first place.
Thus, the Russian central bank is generally consuming all of Russian gold production and sometimes having to import gold. Therefore, they currently account for all domestic demand for gold.
Russia is an increasingly wealthy nation with a growing middle class, thousands of millionaires and over a hundred billionaires including multi-billionaire oligarchs.
The Russian central bank, senior politicians and policy makers are all on record regarding the importance of gold as a form of financial protection. They believe gold provides invaluable insurance against external factors. Dmitry Tulin, manager of monetary policy at the central bank said of gold:
“The price of it swings, but on the other hand it is a “100% guarantee from legal and political risks”.
Russian gold buying looks set to continue or increase given the heightened financial and geopolitical risks and due to Russia's belief in gold as a form of safe haven money.
So price goes down. Makes sense.
The wheels are falling off fiat money backed by the federal reserve.
If the feds dont push down the price of gold via ETF's the entire system will implode quickly.
Since few if any of these reserves have been objectively audited and confirmed, I think it is possible Russia ranks far higher...
https://olduvai.ca
Should have bought Bitcoin, jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner Russian speaking peoples. Now you'll just sit there and watch your large pet rocks go down in value.
BUY BITCOIN!!!! Losers.
Nostradamus: (Cent. 8 Quat. 28)
Les simulacres d'or & argent enflez,
Qu'apres le rapt au lac furent gettez
Au desouvert estaincts tous & troublez.
Au marbre script prescript intergetez.
Translates as:
The copies of gold and silver inflated,
which after the theft were thrown into the lake,
at the discovery that all is exhausted and dissipated by the debt.
All scripts and bonds will be wiped out.
I can't buy gold... realizing I can get 80 ounces of much more useful silver for the same price.
On another note, screw you nope.
So you've given up on crypto?
Nope never me. Not a quitter. I will detonate myself for Satoshi honour...
I read recently that ordinary Russians bought about 46 tons of gold last year.
At some point in the future (5 years? 10 years?) it isn't going to make a hill of beans worth of difference whether you bought gold or silver today.
So, the debtor wins?
If "wiped out" is winning, then yeah.......
Russia buys 800k oz gold?
OR Russia receives 800k oz gold from China for oil delivery? Russia's been engaged in #PetroGold with China for years.
If anyone here thinks that Russia and China each have a little under 2k tons of gold, I would like to interest you in the purchase of a share in a bridge connecting lower Manhattan with Brooklyn. Both have over 20k tons each - maybe a lot more.
Amen brother. China's numbers are so under reported its staggering. Every ounce mined in China stays in China. They own interests in mines. They buy through the Shanghai Gold Exchange, and on and on. Id love to see them open a few hundred futures contracts on the Crimex and then stand for delivery.
There are probably a few Russian and Chinese controlled invstment funds in the COMEX that are lying dormant, cycling futures contracts for now, but will demand physical delivery on a huge position when the time is right. There was a video on Youtube a few years ago about the US government planing for such an event. The repercussions of such an event were deemed as somewhat less serious than a full scale nuclear attack on the US.
Somewhat less.
"Every ounce mined in China stays in China."
So who is selling Chinese panda gold coins?
40k each.
Shouldn't that be 6th place?
I don’t believe for a second the amount of tonnage allegedly held by the US. The fact that they won’t allow an audit of Fort Knox speaks volumes.
Well you have to keep in mind that the U.S government considers the gold the population owns belongs to the government. The 1933 gold confiscation should have told you that. Of course back then more than a 1/2% owned PM, so it would be funny to watch the government spend 100 times more money to confiscate gold than the gold is worth.
According to Jim Willie's connected sources, The Bush/Clinton Crime Syndicate including Robert Rubin stole almost all the gold in Fort Knox in the 90's and replaced some of it with gold plated tungsten ingots.
In 1933, FDR paid the marks dumb enough to turn in their gold $20.67 , and when they had collected as much as they could, they raised the world price to $35. The profit, amounting to several billion 1933 dollars was put into a new and secret department of the Treasury named the Exchange Stabilization Fund, which made it the highest endowed institution on the planet at the time. It was used as a giant slush fund for all sorts of covert and criminal activities, and still is. Everything it does is classified above top secret.
Excuse me, but what did we use to settle our default in 1933?
I'm not sure anyone believes there is any gold left in Fort Knox any more.
Russia and China almost certainly have FAR more gold stored than the US.
Hey now...
Treasury secretary Munchkin and his hot side dish said it was all good, so...
Praise the Lord, and the hot side dish, all the gold is where it belongs.
That's right and I'll do it again too chumblez chucklehead.
So did they actually take possession of the physical or are these "800,000ozt" just held on the COMEX in futures contracts?
Anything's possible, but Putin is not PC stupid like most everyone in the US .gov
Putin dumped the last of his central banks treasuries just as Trump started to seize Russian assets a la Iran 1979. I am sure that Putin has all his country's gold invested in GLD and COMEX futures because that would be a brilliant idea (as opposed to stored in the giant vaults under the Kremlin).
Any russian would be crazy to leave any wealth in the US, the US even steals their embassy buildings - it's the real wild west now.
The Turks are probably next to get their assets seized, and it will spread from there. No one is safe from the US government (the CIA).
What else Russia hold, if the table is correct and gold is only ~17% of their reserves?
You get off on gaslighting ? The Russian govt is extremely open about its reserves and has even challenged the US to be audited the way they do. You appear yo be a slur merchant chumblz then plead innocence after "no no that wasn't what i was implying! Whooo meeee!???!!". You did it to me personally a couple of days ago (my "screed" with lots of "big words"), and you do it here regularly. It's not skeptism - it's innuendo and casual doubt seeding, abusing the energy asymmetry between lies and truth, the BS principle.
https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/ronan-manly/us-gold-reserves-immense-…
https://youtu.be/mvDaKWg3kA8
https://youtu.be/TlhZukwudRg
The evidence for the USA
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-03/audits-us-monetary-gold-sever…
What evidence do you have that anything you or I write here has any lasting significance on the greater good?
I happened to have been here when that was actually a thing, when this place was something special and meaningful, and had an actual soul. You don't know what I know.
Don't mind me, use this as your platform to spread what you think are righteous ideas, I did the same, and I don't begrudge you of that privilege. Just know that this entire operation is one big gaslight, you dope.
In the end, this is (or at least used to be) Fight Club. Don't be a pussy. You fight.
-chumblez.
It seems that the big show is getting closer to starting. I can't tell if Trump is crazy like a fox pushing the issue readying a post reserve currency america or just being led by his neo con mongoloid advisors - because at some point if you sanction and harrass enough big players they simply walk away from the game - as we are seeing here.
At some point it would be nice if the stack I have in the local lake was worth something. Oddly I've spent more time swimming in the last month than I have in the last 30 years so I guess I'm ready for a salvage mission.
The Fed and other central banks are a one trick pony - they know how to print pseudo money.
The Ziocons are also a one trick pony - when their bets don't work they double down without any analysis of its failure. They only know deceit and force. Putin took their first nuclear strike plan off the table with his release of the latest Russian strategic nuclear delivery systems. The Pentagram is totally flummoxed.
The US doesn't have the gold it says it does. The price of gold will continue to be controlled via naked short contracts until the Asian countries are finished buying it at the bargain price the paper market is keeping it at to maintain the value of the dollar and the US criminal Ponzi, of which time is running out on. Russia and China and India are thrilled at the bargain price, so don't want it to crash yet. But when the dollar crashes, they will have coffers full of real money, and US taxpayers will get the new shit dollar, devalued by 30%, then shortly afterward, another 30%.
From your mouth to Jim Willie's ears, right?
Pass the word to JW - Still waiting for DB, Citi, and Barclays to go belly up. 6 years and waiting on the Jackass.
Maybe you missed it, but Citi did go belly up.
Part of it Jim Willie. The rest of it from: Marc Faber, Peter Schiff, Ellen Brown, Jim Rickards, David Stockman, Gregory Mannarino, Bill Holter, Harry Dent, Greg Hunter, Clif High, Mike Maloney, Gerald Celente, Paul Craig Roberts, Bix Weir, Richard Wolff, Martin Armstrong, Rob Kirby, Michael Pento, Nomi Prins, Charles Nenner, Catherine Austin Fitts, Warren Pollock, Andrew Maguire, Kevin Shipp, Harry Dent, Lynette Zang, Chris Martenson, Dr. Michael Scheuer.
But NOT CNN. Hope that's OK.
It's Jim's talk about satanic rituals going on in downtown calgary boardrooms just before opening, alien bases on the dark side of the moon and the navy having to pay for fuel in silver bullion is what I find objectionable.
He's wrong like eveyone else with the timing. It's the fucking fireworks and creative stories that drive me up the fucking wall.
Oh yeah, and the soccer ball Putin gave trump containing a multi terabyte hard drive of sensitive intelligence documents.
There IS no dark side of the moon, only an album by that name.
There is only an invisible side which is lit by the sun just as well (sometimes better) than the side that is always facing the earth. The moon's captured rotation is due to mascons (mass concentrations) of the mares (seas) facing us - those big flat craters.
is that you Jim Willie ?
Scheisse dollar, that is...
The market can stay irrational much longer than Jim Willie can stay sane.
Yes. That one belongs to Jim.
Priced in what ?
Gold is the currency of war,fiat is for toilet paper in wartime.
Actually, yes it does.
All the way down to zero baby.
