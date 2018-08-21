Russian Nuclear-Powered Missile "Lost At Sea" - Recovery Efforts Underway, Says US Intelligence

A bombshell CNBC report says that Russia is seeking to recover an advanced nuclear-powered missile that was "lost at sea" after a failed flight test which occurred in late 2017.
Unnamed US officials made the astounding claim while citing a classified intelligence report detailing the Russian operation.
CNBC explains based on its intelligence sources:
Crews will attempt to recover a missile that was test launched in November and landed in the Barents Sea, which is located north of Norway and Russia. The operation will include three vessels, one of which is equipped to handle radioactive material from the weapon's nuclear core. There is no timeline for the mission, according to the people with knowledge of the report.
The U.S. intelligence report did not mention any potential health or environmental risks posed by possible damage to the missile's nuclear reactor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously boasted of the missile's capabilities, claiming during a March 2018 speech, "The low-flying, stealth cruise missile with a nuclear warhead with a practically unlimited range, unpredictable flight path and the ability to bypass interception lines is invulnerable to all existing and future missile defense and air defense systems." He added that, "No one in the world has anything like it."
However US officials say the missile has thus far been a failure after multiple tests, which Putin was apparently fully aware of when he boasted of the weapon's capabilities in March. CNBC previously cited unnamed anonymous sources privy to the intelligence that said the missile's nuclear-powered system which would allow for unheard of flight range while carrying a nuclear warhead had failed to initiate.
In four tests between November 2017 and February 2018, the intercontinental ballistic missile crashed, according to US sources, which further said the longest test flight lasted just over two minutes at a mere 22 miles in range before it crashed.
Putin's March speech was the first time Russia officially recognized the nuclear-powered cruise missile program, which garnered global media attention as Putin bragged the system had "unlimited range".
* * *
Recent Russian-produced video featuring brief test footage spliced with imagined computer generated sequence of the missile's projected capabilities...
Official Russian footage of the nuclear cruise missile's assembly location released through Russia's Defense Ministry last month:
One nuclear weapons systems engineer, Hans Kristensen, who serves as director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, told CNBC there remains the potential for unknown levels of nuclear radiation pollution: "It goes without saying that if you fire a missile with a nuclear engine or energy source, that nuclear material will end up wherever that missile ends up," he said.
"If this missile was lost at sea and recovered in full, then you might hypothetically be able to do it without pollution, I would have my doubts about that because it's a very forceful impact when the missile crashes. I would suspect you would have leaks from it," Kristensen added.
The weapon has reportedly been under development by Russia since the early 2000s and is thought to initiate take-off through a conventionally fueled engine, after which it is designed to switch to nuclear-power for "unlimited" range.
The missile was one of six 'hypersonic weapons' which Russia first announced last March, and released military video profiles of in mid-July, touting their capabilities.
CNBC notes further of the recovery efforts, which have an undisclosed timeline:
If the Russians are able to regain possession of the missile, U.S. intelligence analysts expect Moscow will use the procedure as a blueprint for future recovery operations. It is unclear whether the other missiles are missing at sea, too.
Previously, the online military magazine Defense Blog noted of the system that "Russia’s next-generation nuclear-powered cruise missiles are capable of hitting targets throughout the United States" and cited Russia's Defense Ministry as boasting that the missiles have “unlimited range and unlimited ability to maneuver”.
Defense Blog said of the high range for the developing missile system, which is purported to have nuclear warhead delivery capability:
The main purpose of the new cruise missiles is the suppression of the operational bases of the probable enemy and the destruction of interceptor-based missile defenсe systems or group of ships with Aegis Ballistic Missile Defenсe System.
The missile has an intercontinental range in excess of 10,000+ kilometers (probably close to 20,000 kilometers) and may be equipped with a nuclear warhead.
After the new Russian weapons were first made public, the commander of U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), Gen. Lori Robinson, expressed growing "concern" before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“Russia has prioritized the development of advanced cruise missiles capable of holding targets within North America at risk from distances not previously seen. These systems present an increasing threat to North America due to their long range, low radar cross section, and the limited indications and warnings likely to be seen prior to a combat launch,” Gen. Robinson said.
The general stated further while arguing for more investment in advanced sensors and missile defense systems to protect the US mainland: "I have confidence in the layered approach provided by US overlapping air defense systems. However, I am concerned about the potential for those advanced cruise missiles, which can be launched from bombers or submarines at much greater ranges than the previous systems".
However, if current reports of the advanced nuclear-powered Russian missile being "lost at sea" are true, it appears that United States military planners have much less to worry about than what they previously thought.
At the very least, the US may now have much more time to erect similarly advanced systems to defend against Russian hypersonic weapons.
In reply to Mother earth is getting… by joego1
The "unlimited range nuclear powered missile”
.just as good as “Star Wars”?.
..at least as good for increasing US “defense” budgets.
In reply to It was always going to end… by gladitsover
This reminds me of the Thunderbirds #1 episode https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trapped_in_the_Sky: Unable to land for fear of detonating a motion-sensitive bomb, and threatened by radiation leaking from Fireflash's overworked atomic reactor, the crew and passengers' only hope of survival is the newly formed International Rescue Organisation.
In reply to The unlimited range "… by Manthong
In reply to This reminds me of the… by Fish Gone Bad
An interesting design would be where the engine and the bomb were one and the same. However that would be hard to engineer and test. The US Talos missile is a ramjet with the nuke in front in the intake compressor. I always wondered if there had been a backburner project to make the bomb have a "go hot" mode to become a nuclear ramjet.
In reply to Nuclear missile is probably… by Ahmeexnal
You don't think this thing is leaking radioactive waste into the ocean just like Fukushima? Is the nuclear system tested to ocean depth pressures? I highly doubt it because it would be to heavy to fly. Eventually everyone pays for something like this. Just like atmospheric nuke tests and all the rest of the nuke shit that is at the bottom of the ocean and nobody is taking responsibility for.
In reply to An interesting design would… by King of Ruperts Land
In reply to You don't think this thing… by joego1
In reply to It was always going to end… by gladitsover
In reply to Prepping for a False Flag… by Jack Oliver
In reply to Prepping for a False Flag… by Jack Oliver
In reply to It was always going to end… by gladitsover
In reply to It was always going to end… by gladitsover
In reply to It was always going to end… by gladitsover
In reply to Mother earth is getting… by joego1
This is literally a James Bond plot. Can't remember which one ...
Thunderball.
This is nothing compared to Fukushima
In reply to This is literally a James… by quesnay
In reply to Thunderball. This is nothing… by vaporland
thunderball - NO
thunderball the weapons were stolen in a fabricated and controlled plot. this weapon has not been stolen. yet.
actually, the closest to this plot is Golden Eye and Die Another Day. confirming the longest running theme of the bond novels. death from above via spaced based weapons. similar to Diamonds are Forever. in all of these, the theft of a device is the premise of the plot. of these the closest is Golden Eye as former soviet officials were involved in the theft of the device if not the operation of the device.
i read about this at a different site last year when it happened. didn't say anything about the test flight only going thirty miles because i knew it would be pointless at ZH, getting the hundreds of thousands of downvotes for drawing attention to a failed russian test flight, even though it is/was fact.
In reply to Thunderball. This is nothing… by vaporland
In reply to This is literally a James… by quesnay
What’s it called? Wormwood?
It appears this Wormwood really gets around.
In reply to What's it called? Wormwood?… by autofixer
In reply to Sounds like maybe their… by DarkPurpleHaze
In reply to Should I piss myself now or… by Lost in translation
In reply to Sounds like maybe their… by DarkPurpleHaze
Nooklear missile with unlimited range, eh? Not unless they discovered both fusion and some kind of direct energy drive; in which case, they'd be jetting for Jupiter at 2 g's right now, leaving us behind to trade genital selfies on Fecesbook with the Flat Earth dipshits.
In reply to Sounds like maybe their… by DarkPurpleHaze
It's less sophisticated than it sounds (by modern standards). The reactor heats hydrogen for use as a propellant. From what I've read, efficiency is roughly double that of conventional rocket fuels.
In reply to Yeah, as in several layers… by True Blue
What is the advantage of having nuclear tipped cruise missiles that can loiter or have extreme range versus sub launched or silo ICBM's?
In reply to It's less sophisticated than… by Jack's Raging …
I agree: this fails the stink test. It's a rather weak attempt to make the other side Prove A Negative. God knows we've seen plenty of that in recent years. NEXT...
In reply to Sounds like maybe their… by DarkPurpleHaze
In reply to Sounds like maybe their… by DarkPurpleHaze
Seems like an implicit admission by the U.S. that the Glomar Explorer is no longer available. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glomar_Explorer
Those were the days.
Another example how well prepared the U.S. is after Brennan, Clapper, Obama, Hillary, etc.
Russian Nuclear-Powered Missile "Lost At Sea" - Recovery Efforts Underway, Says US Intelligence
In reply to If true and Trump dont kill… by luckylogger
While i am normally skeptical of anything coming out of the MIC-MSM , all this sounds entirely plausible to me. Transitioning from the booster to the nuclear engine phase with just the right amount of thrust is going to take some trial and error.
But it's a bit like gloating "look! We are 15 years behind the Russians in this, not 20!! 😄Stupid Vodka sloshed Ruskis Hahahaaa"
Whatever helps you cope I guess
Edit -
Watch from 19 minutes mark. They are all likely real. Excellent excellent plausibility analysis of the way the Russians have taken existing Soviet and US cold war tech and incrementally taken them to their logical conclusion. The Russians are masters of small nuclear tech too. French scientist does a superb job. Skip the intro though.
https://youtu.be/Jn8b3E9oUHY
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4242058/Radioactive-part…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4250098/US-nuclear-sniffer-plan…
This was February 2017 - I wonder if it has anything to do with anything?
Edit: and another one from autumn 2017: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Airborne_radioactivity_increase_in_Euro…
In reply to While i am normally… by RationalLuddite
Good memory. Interesting.
Note also the article in the margin about "ice not freezing properly in the Arctic." My uncle lives west of Baffin and has been reporting the exact opposite for weeks: the old dirty ice never melted properly this summer, new ice is growing faster than in previous years, and local expectations are for a particularly cold winter.
In reply to http://www.dailymail.co.uk… by OverTheHedge
While i am normally skeptical of anything coming out of the MIC-MSM , all this sounds entirely plausible to me. Transitioning from the booster to the nuclear engine phase with just the right amount of thrust is going to take some trial and error.
But it's a bit like gloating "look! We are 15 years behind the Russians in this, not 20!! 😄Stupid Vodka sloshed Ruskis Hahahaaa"
Whatever helps you cope I guess
But ... It's also another confirmation that it DOES indeed exist. Just needs refinement. They can't mock it as "fake news" if they confirm these tests. Only premature slightly exaggerated Russian mild propaganda.
Again - I don't think it's cause for any USA hubris. Quite the opposite. It's merely confirming that this weapon will likely be a reality within 2 years.
How does this nuclear powered missile work? The nuclear reactor generates heat but what shoots out the rear of the missile that provides thrust?
Good question. The heat heats what? And how much of that substance can be stored onboard? It must be a gas, solid or fluid and must be stored on board. Ramjet maybe?
In reply to How does this nuclear… by PocoPete
Watch from 19 minutes mark. They are all likely real. Excellent excellent plausibility analysis of the way the Russians have taken existing Soviet and US cold war tech and incrementally taken them to their logical conclusion. The Russians are masters of small nuclear tech too. French scientist does a superb job. Skip the intro though.
https://youtu.be/Jn8b3E9oUHY
In reply to How does this nuclear… by PocoPete
In reply to How does this nuclear… by PocoPete
In reply to How does this nuclear… by PocoPete
