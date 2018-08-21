Snyder: Read Between The Lines & Global Leaders Are Telling Us Exactly What Is Coming

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Sometimes, a strongly-worded denial is the most damning evidence of all that something is seriously wrong.
And when things start to really get crazy, “the spin” is often the exact opposite of the truth. In recent days we have seen a lot of troubling headlines and a lot of chaos in the global financial marketplace, but authorities continue to assure us that everything is going to be just fine.
Of course we witnessed precisely the same thing just prior to the great financial crisis of 2008. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke insisted that a recession was not coming, and we proceeded to plunge into the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Is our society experiencing a similar state of denial about what is ahead of us here in 2018?
Let me give you a few examples of some recent things that global economic leaders have said, and what they really meant...
–Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk: “We are definitely not going bankrupt.”
Translation: “We are definitely going bankrupt.”
Tesla is a company that is supposedly worth 51 billion dollars, but the reality is that they are going to zero. They have been bleeding massive amounts of cash for years, and now a day of reckoning has finally arrived. A severe liquidity crunch has forced the company to delay payments or to ask for enormous discounts from suppliers, and many of those suppliers are now concerned that Tesla is on the verge of collapse…
Specifically, a recent survey sent privately by a well-regarded automotive supplier association to top executives, and seen by the WS , found that 18 of 22 respondents believe that Tesla is now a financial risk to their companies.
Meanwhile, confirming last month’s report that Tesla is increasingly relying on net working capital, and specifically accounts payable to window dress its liquidity, several suppliers said Tesla has tried to stretch out payments or asked for significant cash back. And in some cases, public records show, small suppliers over the past several months have claimed they failed to get paid for services supplied to Tesla.
–Shark Tank billionaire Mark Cuban: “I’ve got a whole lot of cash on the sidelines.”
Translation: “I believe that the stock market is about to crash.”
Mark Cuban is not stupid. Like Warren Buffett, he is sitting on giant piles of cash as he waits for stock valuations to return to their long-term averages. And when “something happens”, Cuban insists that he is “ready, willing and able” to make some bold moves…
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Monday that he’s holding much more cash than he normally does because he’s concerned about the stock market and U.S debt levels.
“I’m down to maybe four dividend-owning stocks, two shorts, and Amazon and Netflix. I’ve got a whole lot of cash on the sidelines,” Cuban said on “Fast Money Halftime Report.” “[I’m] ready, willing and able if something happens” to invest.
–Deutsche Bank: We need our employees to “take every opportunity to restrict non-essential travel” in order to cut costs.
Translation: We are on the verge of collapse, and we have got to save every single penny that we can right now.
If you follow my work on a regular basis, you already know that I have been extremely hard on Deutsche Bank. The biggest bank in Europe is teetering on the brink, and this latest move is more evidence that their days are numbered…
Forget the days of traveling first class to meet clients: Deutsche Bank, which following major management upheaval in the past year, is telling its employees to take the bus whenever possible.
In the latest indignity to befall the bank’s employees, in a memo sent by Deutsche Bank CFO James von Moltke, the biggest European bank – if certainly not by market cap – urged employees to “take every opportunity to restrict non-essential travel” until the end of the year adding that “with your help, we will meet our cost-reduction targets.”
–Italian Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti: “I hope that the quantitative easing program will go forward.”
Translation: If the ECB does not buy our bonds, the Italian financial system is toast.
Italy will almost certainly be the fulcrum of the next European financial crisis, and the truth is that the EU will not have enough money to bail Italy out once it collapses.
So the Italians desperately need the ECB to continue buying their bonds, and the new Italian government seems to understand this very well…
Italian Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said he hopes the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program will be extended to help protect the country from financial speculators.
Italy also needs to be credible to help shield itself, Giorgetti said in an interview with newspaper Il Messaggero. After the Genoa bridge disaster, the country may boost its extra spending request to the European Union, he said.
Signs of trouble continue to erupt in the United States as well. The trade war is taking a huge toll on businesses of all sizes, and sometimes it is rural America that is being hurt the most.
For instance, the looming closure of the Element Electronics factory in Winnsboro, South Carolina would be absolutely crippling for that community…
TVs at the plant are made out of components that are imported from China, and the tariffs make assembling the TVs here a losing proposition, the company has said. The company is fighting for a waiver but is bracing for shutdown.
Winnsboro is the seat of Fairfield County, where a third of the population lives in poverty. Unemployment among its nearly 23,000 residents is second highest in the state, and, despite periodic rebounds, the population has fallen steadily over the past century.
“This is going to be a ghost town,” Winnsboro resident Herbert Workman said.
In this day and age, we are trained to be optimistic, and that can be a good thing.
But there comes a point when blind optimism causes us to lose touch with reality, and many believe that we have already crossed that threshold.
Comments
Bring on the crash already.
They are waiting till October.
I REALLY hate these doom porn articles. Seriously, a fucking assembly plant that makes TV's for motel 6 and we need to be worried?
WHO owns a TV made by Element? I never herd of them. And why do they only assemble them here? Make the whole fucking thing HERE if you don't want to pay the tariff.
In reply to Bring on the crash already. by Jungle Jim
Debt. They keep bringing it on....till they can't.
In reply to They are waiting till… by TrajanOptimus
Element Electronics is abvkously the first of the four horseman of the apocalypse. ANY DAY NOW I TELL YOU.
In reply to Debt. They keep bringing it… by Potato Farmer
Translation: I'm a certified junkie and I'm high as a kite everyday at the oval office.
In reply to Element Electronics is… by Okienomics
When it ALL blows up, it'll be Karma for perpetuating
the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to I smoked, but I didn't… by Ahmeexnal
And sometimes all you need is teh we telling you to go buy some fucking Bitcoin for you to finally wise up!
In reply to When it ALL blows up, it… by loop
Just Print moar money ...
How hard is that?
In reply to They are waiting till… by TrajanOptimus
I have a 32" Element smart tv. It's pretty nice and I didn't know it was made in USA (mostly).
In reply to They are waiting till… by TrajanOptimus
Me, too. Nice little set and very reasonable in cost when I bought it.
In reply to I have a 32" Element smart… by Rik Haines
When applied to Trump, truer words have hardly been spoken.
Now he openly threatens former administrative officials to fall in line, or else.
In reply to Bring on the crash already. by Jungle Jim
I'm in line. Where's my security clearance?
In reply to ... a strongly-worded denial… by youshallnotkill
Yeah, like restricting their "freedom of speech" and all.
Security clearances aren't retirement perks. Apparently that isn't widely known.
In reply to ... a strongly-worded denial… by youshallnotkill
< y a w n >
.
In reply to < y a w n > by Lost in translation
Burn it all down baby
Be careful what you wish for. Pray for a miracle.
In reply to Burn it all down baby by Vanilla_ISIS
It doesn't end well, just read the last book of the bible.
Interesting full moon on the 26th after several interesting eclipses, and an unusual number of planets in retrograde. https://shanepward.blogspot.com/2015/04/uranus-ingress-into-taurus-2018…
Oh, FYI, got a call from PennyMac, my mortgage holder, asking if I wanted a 100% cash out VA refi. I said "no" and hung up. How many other veterans did the same? I am guessing I was one or two in 100.
America Today: K2 Overdoses, Opioid Epidemic, Debilitating Disabilities, Rampant Mental Health Issues, Scary Number of Suicides, and Rising Obesity Levels
I prefer the vigorous protection of the rule of law approach...
but at least half++ the citizenry doesn't even know (or care) what that is.
And Mr. Snyder, you are pontificating about "global leaders?"
We have been conditioned to believe the lies told to us because the truth has been made to be less plausible than the lie. A massive complex has grown to suppress the truth and package the lie. There are trillions of dollars that will vaporize instantly if the truth was known.
A simple thing like Elon Musk is a great businessman building 5000 world beating cars a week.
Actually explaining that this statement is 100% false takes a lot of effort.
Same with the lie that the vast majority of Catholic priests knew nothing about molestation.
It has been going on for centuries and even with overwhelming evidence, people still won't believe it.
Then the major whopper of six million victims where even bringing up the question can land you in jail.
naaaw
can't be
They are the masters of the fine art of subtlety. The key is to "translate" such subtlety back-into the stark truth. Ask a question three times; it is then that the truth is revealed. The adage is, "The truth is three why's deep". Myself, I find that a useful axiom.
And my favourite is the very last line:
If you want a better analogy for our current predicament, you will struggle to find it.
In reply to They are the masters of the… by Felix da Kat
That's good. Both sides have their own Boojum (imaginary demon). It causes paranoia rather than constructive correction. Fearlessness is what wins. Thanks for sharing.
In reply to "Just the place for a… by OverTheHedge
this guy is a waste of time, tyler. c'mon man.
Very little value added in final assembly work, so the wages are low and so are the margins. Doubtless the plant is working some tax angle....
re But there comes a point when blind optimism causes us to lose touch with reality
...especially when going 120mph with a re-inforced concrete-wall directly ahead
No one knows what is going to happen. I am stacking because the shiny seems to be heavy and pretty. China likes the shiny so does Russia and France and Germany. So the only thing I can do at this stage in my life is to keep stacking.
The US has been afforded the great advantage of foresight by seeing different areas of the world at different stages of the globalist plan. It's clear many of the things that they will do. In addition to that these exact thugs have a long recorded history.
Like right now with what is happening in Africa. When the Marxist filth came last time they used the proletariat class warfare scheme to take all wealth, concentrate all power and murder a hundred million.
Now they use identity politics, religion and race to confiscate all white property, concentrate all power and will eventually try to liquidate on an unimaginable scale. Easy peasy...
Zionists suck but you can kiss their ass all the way to your children's grave if you want. They'll go down eventually but we dont even know how much longer until we are silenced. They cant afford the coverage and they control it all. That you can see coming too.