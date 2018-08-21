Stocks & Gold Jump As Real Routed, Dollar Dumped

Stocks are at record highs... so...
Since the headlines crossed proclaiming some low-level Chinese folk will visit DC to meet some low-level Trump administration folk - Gold and The Dow have soared together, dollar faded, and bonds modestly bid...
China stocks extended Monday's "National Team' gains but went flat after the lunch break...
UK's FTSE faded a little on the day but European stocks extended recent gains too...
New record highs in US equities for Russell 2000, Dow Transports, S&P 500, and S&P Mid 400.
Futures pushed up overnight and stocks extending gains from the open and one could argue that stocks faded as the Cohen news hit (but it was modest at most)...
Everything ended higher in stock-land, but it was well off its highs after Cohen headlines...
The S&P tagged its record intraday high (2872.87) as VIX was pressed lower...
Just another day in the world of the short-squeeze...
Discount brokers (eTrade, Schwab, and TD Ameritrade) took it on the chin as JPMorgan unveiled their latest effort to grab retail AUM...
Bear in mind that bonds and stocks have completely decoupled in the last few days...
Treasury yields ticked up today modestly but remain lower on the week...
The Dollar continued to roll over notably... to two-week lows - extending losses post-Trump (overnight saw a jolt lower in the dollar as Japan opened)
Hurting the longs as Treasuries hurt the record shorts...
The Brazilian Real dominated the FX space - tumbling over 1% and tumbling below the critical 4.00 level for the first time since Feb 2016... BRL traded 4.03 handle by the close...
Offshore Yuan's rebound continues to two-week highs
Cryptocurrencies dipped overnight around the same time the dollar dipped at the Japanese open...
Dollar weakness helped WTI today - despite the pre-telegraphed SPR release
WTI's spike looked very technical - bagging stops above $68 before fading back...
Gold rallied for the 3rd day in a row (the biggest 3-day gain since March), tracking yuan higher...
Finally, there's this... the yield curve is tracking disappointing macro data BUT stocks don't care... yet!
Comments
This is not a market that you want to short
https://twitter.com/bullmarketsco/status/1031890017650528256
And Bitcoin BOOMING!!!!
I am shocked... SHOCKED(!!!!)... I tell you that ZH has stopped with the three times per hour articles on the joys of owning real money, and making a KILLING with, Bitcoin. Something is amiss...
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to This is not a market that… by thesmallwheel
forget bitcoin, i'm gonna get me some fapcoin from tube8
In reply to And Bitcoin BOOMING!!!! by Coinista
Christ, you call this dollar dump and gold jump??
In reply to This is not a market that… by thesmallwheel
Christ, you call this dollar dump and gold jump??
In reply to This is not a market that… by thesmallwheel
Double top formation anyone?
I don't think so. The ultimate Money Master is the head of the beast now.
S&P 3,000 the Nasdaq 8,000 then Dow 30,000
Put in a base there before moving even higher.
We are going to crush you like a worn and blow this wealth gap to extremes never before seen.
You will get your UBI but it's going to end up in the bank non-vaults anyway so don't think your getting ahead.
In reply to Double top formation anyone? by AynRandObjectivist
Nasdaq 10 000*
In reply to I don't think so. The… by Clock Crasher
With NY Fed's inflation indicator at 3.3% and trending exponential, stocks will continue to go up until the Fed realizes how far behind the curve it is, and slams the economy with a > 50 bps rate hike. By then the hyperinflation genie will be out of the bag and this whole 'unprecedented' experiment will implode. The Fed might have been able to scrape by with slow rate hikes... until the trade wars started. That inflationary impetus was not modeled when it started hiking, and being the perpetual policy error machine they are, they refused to adjust course to get in front of it. They are truly and really fucked... painted into a corner, sitting at the intersection of damned if they do, damned if they don't. It's why they can't fill those empty seats on the committee, no one in their right mind wants their name associated with what is about to happen. Powell was a fool for taking the Chairman seat when he did.
In reply to I don't think so. The… by Clock Crasher
man, they are painted into a corner on the 87th floor and they can see a fast approaching 767 heading toward their building . . . (too soon? dilligaf?) They should have held Congress's and the Mulatto Messiah's feet to the fire and made them come to some budgetary agreement (LIKE HAVING A GD BUDGET CHUCK SCHUMER!) to do some reigning in of spending. You make the child do his homework before you take him out for ice cream. But, no, they let Obola posture with his shutting down the government bullshit, so I hope all you liberal fucks with your yard signs will be happy when it all comes down! And if nobody wants to be a Fed governor, then why not end it already?
In reply to With NY Fed's inflation… by Wait What
Just know that the organized support is just beginning. Hope is to leap over the normal early fall weakness and avoid any kind of a correction at all costs. A weak stock market will roll the economy over on its back.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-centrally-planned-stock-market/
gold jumps.....$3. hahhahahahahhahhhahhahahhahahhahahahhahaha
Yeah but in today's Gold priced dollars that's a massive up day.
In reply to gold jumps.....$3… by This is it
No kidding. Tyler bots getting desperate with headlines.
When I read it I was thinking $15-20.
Silly me.
In reply to gold jumps.....$3… by This is it
BURN THE HOUSE DOWN
You know you're going to
You know you setup to
You just want us wiped off the map and kicked out of the game first
see my finger
Another day of bribery, corruption, & graft in financial markets ... did any banker go to jail today? No? Then it's not a good day.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
^Exactly. " Everything is awesome ! "
No, everything in the market is manipulated and totally full of shit.....
In reply to Another day of bribery,… by vegas
Strong USD, rising rates, chopping stocks beginning to take their toll on US economic data.
every day is a good day to hang a banker
Anyone here own MUX?
I'm thinking about adding insult to injury and turn my financial life into a total disaster.
TIA
MUX has actually held up reasonably well given the decimation in comparably capitalized juniors. And boy did they ever have a cute investor relations girl until she got up and left to be with a Douche Bank guy. I'd totally have more than just "investor" relations with her if you catch my drift....
In reply to Anyone here own MUX? I'm… by Clock Crasher
The whole Trump administration is low-level
Inflate or die.......QE doesnt care who warms the seat in the oral office.
In reply to The whole Trump… by Juggernaut x2
There's only on cure for debt in a debt based economy with compounding debt.. which is more debt.
This year 1 Trillion deficits, next year 10 Trillion deficits.
Now put your mouth on the curb.
In reply to Inflate or die.......QE… by FreeShitter
All this detailed , difficult , hard work into technical analyses on the various markets.
ALL THE MARKETS ARE FIXED.
Why the Fuck bother?
Fuck Tyler Everyone who owns gold and has insurance owns it. Stop with the fucking headlines.
OK, based on RSI and it's recent ability to stay above it's 4-day moving average, it looks like NOW is finally the time to go long on silver. USD action is also an indicator.
But, only up to it's 50-month MA. That's there Goldman, Duetchse, etc. come in and manipulate it.
Everyone into the pool!
everything is awesome when your positions get high enough to sell out before the "September Surprise" and go to cash.
Wow so all year while the dollar was strengthening, oil goes up. BUT ONE DAY OF A WEAKER DOLLAR CAUSES OIL TO GO UP $2????
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.