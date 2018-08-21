Traders Respond To Michael Cohen's Guilty Plea

As noted previously, following the admission of Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, that he violated campaign finance laws by paying $130,000 to Stormy Daniels at the "direction of a federal candidate... for (the) principal purpose of influencing (the) election", S&P500 futures slumped, dropping to session lows while the SPY ETF fell 0.3% to $285.38, down from $286.34 at the close.
Courtesy of Bloomberg, here are some kneejerk responses from traders in the aftermath of Cohen guilty plea:
- "Some folks are going to tie it back to Trump and the fact that he’s probably not walking as clean a line as they would like to see coming from the president,” said Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas. “All these trials were going on during the day and the market was hitting new highs, so the market kind of ignored it. But after hours, when guilty verdicts come out, the market is looking at it differently."
- Matt Schreiber, president and chief investment strategist at WBI Investments: “It’s just uncertainty, that’s all it is. And at the same time there’s obviously been some trade deals, China is looking to come back to the bargaining table, so I don’t know that this isn’t just more of the same short-term effect that we’ve had in terms of bad news that we’ve had for 2 years now. I just don’t see this taking markets that much lower since it’s the same story and we haven’t gotten that much further. Yeah a couple guys have been found guilty of things that they did, but they still have to draw line to the big guy. Smoke and guns would cause markets to go down further, but until they have that, I don’t think you’re going to have downward velocity.”
- "People are not going to be dumping the stocks or panicking -- none of the stuff has hurt the market so far,” said Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak. “I don’t think this is going to create a lot of fear that will cause people to sell, but it will definitely force people to step back and refrain from buying, at least short-term. Fewer buyers in a rather thin market can cause a further downside. The markets are near an all-time high, investors would need the time to assess whether this is the news that will help the markets to go down."
Comments
The earth did too. 7.3 quake just hit
stock "market" 101: all news is good news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0akBdQa55b4
In reply to The earth did too. 7.3 quake… by Francis Marx
Last time a "Special Counsel" pissed on a President, an aspirin factory got bombed.
#SeekShelterIfYouLiveinTehran
In reply to stock "market" 101: all news… by ted41776
Snitches end up in ditches.
In reply to Last time a "Special Counsel… by johngaltfla
I went to get popcorn and lost my spot.
anyway. LET THE GAMES BEGIN !!!!
In reply to Snitch by GoFuqYourself
A snake said things under threat of dying in prison. Can't imagine anyone with a functioning brain believes him.
In reply to I went to get popcorn and… by IDESofMARCH
.
In reply to Snitch by GoFuqYourself
They didn't have two Russian airfields with full AA coverage.
No CBG in the Gulf area,the deployment was cancelled.
Homeport is looking like the only safe place for the USN big toys and the brass knows it.
In reply to Last time a "Special Counsel… by johngaltfla
is wall street money moving to crypto?
1 btc = 6500 usd
In reply to The earth did too. 7.3 quake… by Francis Marx
Only globalist cucks and unhinged liberals with TDS care about this Michael Cohen crap!
The level of complacency with those people is astounding.
IT'S LUNECY.!! The ship is sinking, as many more and more pile in for the free ride.
In reply to The level of complacency… by Yen Cross
Cohen just repaid Trump for throwing him to the wolves, by throwing Trump to the wolves.
Now we're into a full-on political crisis. It's probably not going to lead to a financial crisis; that's coming for different reasons. Trump had nothing to do with the current business cycle, and he doesn't have anything to do with that cycle's coming to an end.
Watergate had a pretty good impact on the stock market
In reply to Cohen just repaid Trump for… by swmnguy
Traders Respond To Michael Cohen's Guilty Plea ????...
When you either work or trade in the market(s)... And you know you are certifiably out of your "gourd"!
Traders are an anachronism in the age of HFTs
In reply to Traders Respond To Michael… by Son of Captain Nemo
Let the Leftist gloating and smugfest begin!
Oh Yeah, the President's lawyer implicating The President (in coordination and direction) in the commission of a crime is a non event?
Seriously?
And Cohen submitted invoices to Trumps's company for "legal services rendered" to get paid back for the Stormy Daniels payments?
And that's ok too?
Let's see how long it takes for Republican in the House and Senate to turn on him.
The markets will crash tmrw morning with Dow down 100 pts. It will be all over the news. Then market will rebound 400 or 500 pts and it will just be a normal day. Until the govt gets out of markets and gives it back to the free market principle this is the scenario that will repeat ad nausem
"Did James Comey just propose a perjury plea deal with Q?"
https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/2691190.html#2691690
"I am passing this on from someone who's connecting some dots with input from sources he cannot reveal.
Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together
It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important......
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been impanelled..."(cont.)
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_som…
Pass it on!
#greatawakening