Traders Respond To Michael Cohen's Guilty Plea

As noted previously, following the admission of Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, that he violated campaign finance laws by paying $130,000 to Stormy Daniels at the "direction of a federal candidate... for (the) principal purpose of influencing (the) election", S&P500 futures slumped, dropping to session lows while the SPY ETF fell 0.3% to $285.38, down from $286.34 at the close.

Courtesy of Bloomberg, here are some kneejerk responses from traders in the aftermath of Cohen guilty plea: