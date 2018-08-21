Trump Admin Proposes Replacement For Obama-Era Climate Policy

The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed replacing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan - the centerpiece of former President Obama's climate policy aimed at combatting climate change, with the "Affordable Clean Energy" (ACE) Rule, reports Reuters.
The Obama-era legislation was halted by the Supreme Court in February, 2016 after several energy-producing states sued, relegating the decision to the US Court of Appeals in DC where it currently sits in limbo.
The Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal would grant states the ability to write their own regulatory policies governing power plant emissions, including the ability to request an opt-out of current federal regulations.
Pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order 13873, which directed Federal agencies to review burdensome regulations, the EPA undertook a review of the CPP. Many believed the CPP exceeded EPA’s authority under the Clean Air Act, which is why 27 states, 24 trade associations, 37 rural electric co-ops, and three labor unions challenged the rule. Additionally, the Supreme Court issued an unprecedented stay of the rule. -EPA
The EPA has opened the proposal up for a public comment period, while a final EPA rule is expected later this year.
The move comes amid Trump's "war on coal" - a bid to boost domestic fossil fuels production. Meanwhile, the President is scheduled to hold a rally Tuesday night in West Virginia, a top coal-producing state.
Obama's 2015 power plan sought to reduce power plant emissions by 32% below 2005 levels by 2030 but never took effect after the Supreme Court halted the measure in response to 2016 legal action brought by several energy-producing states which claimed the EPA had exceeded its legal reach.
“The ACE Rule would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”
“EPA has an important role when it comes to addressing the CO2 from our nation’s power plants,” said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “The ACE rule would fulfill this role in a manner consistent with the structure of the Clean Air Act while being equally respectful of its bounds.”
Per the EPA:
The proposal will work to reduce GHG emissions through four main actions:
1. ACE defines the “best system of emission reduction” (BSER) for existing power plants as on-site, heat-rate efficiency improvements;
2. ACE provides states with a list of “candidate technologies” that can be used to establish standards of performance and be incorporated into their state plans;
3. ACE updates the New Source Review (NSR) permitting program to further encourage efficiency improvements at existing power plants; and
4. ACE aligns regulations under CAA section 111(d) to give states adequate time and flexibility to develop their state plans.
The proposed ACE Rule is informed by more than 270,000 public comments that EPA received as part of its December 2017 Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM).
EPA’s regulatory impact analysis (RIA) for this proposal includes a variety of scenarios. These scenarios are illustrative because the statute gives states the flexibility needed to consider unit-specific factors – including a particular unit’s remaining useful life – when it comes to standards of performance. Key findings include the following:
• EPA projects that replacing the CPP with the proposal could provide $400 million in annual net benefits.
• The ACE Rule would reduce the compliance burden by up to $400 million per year when compared to CPP.
• All four scenarios find that the proposal will reduce CO2 emissions from their current level.
• EPA estimates that the ACE Rule could reduce 2030 CO2 emissions by up to 1.5% from projected levels without the CPP – the equivalent of taking 5.3 million cars off the road. Further, these illustrative scenarios suggest that when states have fully implemented the proposal, U.S. power sector CO2 emissions could be 33% to 34% below 2005 levels, higher than the projected CO2 emissions reductions from the CPP.
Comments
wall
I second your wall.
In reply to wall by zak718
BIG AND BEAUTIFUL WALL
In reply to I second your wall. by silverer
Somewhere in my memory I see an old problem with something called “acid rain”. Maybe some of you folks from upper New England can help with this. Wasn’t it a problem that the relative wind was blowing emissions from power plants over several states and causing serious problems over a very large area and that situation precipitated some federal regulations?
So now, maybe, if the federal law is removed and things are left to the states then doesn’t that create the potential for the same problem to happen again?
In reply to BIG AND BEAUTIFUL WALL by 99hedges
Note to EPA concerning open comment period.
Just make my fucking car so that the engine doesn't shut off at every fucking stop sign you fucking morons!
I have never seen anything so fucking moronic forced on a population of consumers in my life.
You people should have your pubic hair plucked out one by one by some ass reaming SJW for even considering that nonsense.
In reply to x by macholatte
You know how anthropologists just discovered that wall built by ancient mexicans that was made out of human skulls?
Can we get one of those?
In reply to Note to EPA concerning open… by Last of the Mi…
And then he said Mexico would pay for it and we all cheered and cheered lmaooooo
Hope we get through this unscathed
In reply to Build the wall. by Ghost of Porky
Trump Haters: Deflection won't heal your low self-esteem.
In reply to Lol and Mexico's paying for… by Freeze These
You know, at some point that use of liberal heads and their critical thinking skills begins to make more and more sense.
In reply to Build the wall. by Ghost of Porky
Americans, Silly Children of a Lost World
- negligently obese, willfully ignorant
- sad serfs in the exploitation fiesta
- bled to death by the an arrogant ethno-aristocracy
who control the info-streams and political-economy
- undeserving of clear water and clean air
In reply to Note to EPA concerning open… by Last of the Mi…
Do some fuckery. Blame the fuckery on the other side.
In reply to Americans, Silly Children of… by Prehuman Insight
FUCK STOP SIGNS
In reply to Note to EPA concerning open… by Last of the Mi…
I hear that all the time and then turn to see if they are having a mechanical and their car stalled. I was shocked to find this intentional and apparently the norm in Europe, which tells you all you really need to know. I wonder how many starters that costs or screwed up comutators, or whatever.
In reply to Note to EPA concerning open… by Last of the Mi…
Anything from government that sports the word 'affordable' you can bend over and open wide for chunky.
And not one VW diesel has failed an emissions tail pipe test.
As a long time mechanic,,, the stopping of a engine at every red light takes the Darwin award as the stupidest idea ever. It will not only burn up the starter, ruin the battery but also destroy the engine due to cranking without oil pressure time and time again. Each trip to the mall is like starting the engine a couple hundred times.
In reply to I hear that all the time and… by Ms No
In other news.... Since Trump has taken over the duties of the US Presidency, he has been unraveling just about all of obama's "accomplishments". Therefore, the plans for obama's presidential library have changed from a sprawling three story ultra modern building in downtown Chicago, to a small shack with outhouse on a small farm in southern Illinois....
In reply to x by macholatte
Executive branch oversteps authority, judicial makes it okay (due to pics of justices with kids), executive branch power increases.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
The EPA, ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY gets to regulate CO2, which is plant food. More of it, plants are happier. No CO2, they die. So the EPA wants to harm plants. Aren't plants part of the environment?
Next up, EPA mandates clear cutting and tossing barrels of waste into the ocean.
In reply to x by macholatte
Its kind of surprising that the EPA doesn't seek to impose a carbon tariff or ban on all imported goods from places with dirty coal power like...China. After all, it is for the children.
In reply to Executive branch oversteps… by pods
Mach, yes it does. but the states would still have remedy in the courts. That is where the rubber meets the road.
And acid rain was a real issue. The Adirondacks were really decimated due to it.
But CO2 regulation is retarded. And the HNIC really overstepped his bounds by decree. All executive orders, if they are not to simply define how a law is enforced, should be null and void. Fuck this executive over reach.
In reply to x by macholatte
NO! Acid rain was the blatant lie taught to school kids like you that frog deformities were caused by acid rain. Later it was proven that nematodes were causing the deformities yet the ACID RAIN LAWS REMAINED IN PLACE to protect the frogs.
Laws are never removed, they only multiply until they reach the point where all Citizen behavior is criminal.
In reply to x by macholatte
please... is there electricity already in puerto rico? and in the tents cities across conus and the islands? I guess it's why they wall themselves, the filth must not attain them while they rape our daughters?
the billionaire of new york, la, sf, and all of them are our mortal enemies, each of their lives is a threat on our own. Our liberty depends on their deaths.
In reply to I second your wall. by silverer
600-years too late... next suggestion?
In reply to wall by zak718
it would be best for Trump to just arrest Bill Gates!!!....
Cue leftist triggering in 3... 2... 1...
Interesting how many things we have codified into the lexicon...
There was a time when the majority of us recognized homosexual behavior as an abnormality... seemed to make sense to me... and given how the open expression of this behavior has aligned itself with the collapse of every society that has travesed said path, reality would seem to agree. But now we all recognize, no matter what our political or sociological views are, that enlightened people support such behavior, and only primatives object... lost my enlightened status years ago... call me a knuckle dragger...
Then we have global warming. No matter the fact the, well it is not science... philosophy...? is contradicted by endless data... no matter the fact the entire hype is nothing more than a computer game... it is now accepted fact, and carbon dioxide is now a known contaminant... hard to even write that drivel... and we continue on with the new paradigm as though it is reality. My God... CO2... a poison???
We no longer need factual data, reason, logic... assertion is the new truth. Say it and it is so...
Given a world built on the back of complexity unlike anything in previous experience and what can possibly go wrong?
It's all semantics, man, all semantics
In reply to Interesting how many things… by Lordflin
Global warming is an apocalyptic religion in which the high priests like Al Gore warn of brimstone and hellfire if you don't fill the altar plate and follow the straight and narrow path to Gore's bank account. Those who oppose are heretics that must be silenced.
Nothing new about any of this. No wonder Trump wants to get in on this con.
In reply to Interesting how many things… by Lordflin
GLOBAL WARMING IS FAKE!
You're too stupid and lazy to find out for yourself, but I can't resist:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
In reply to GLOBAL WARMING IS FAKE! by Bill of Rights
Fuck outta here with your UFO web site, and I'm well versed in the Chem trail theory dip shit.
In reply to You're too stupid and lazy… by Thoreau
The POTUS is compromized in a way or another, like the jeff sessions (certainly for him some pedo southern network), while trump who knows... but we know who are the billionaires of new york, L.A and co, and all of them are our mortal enemies, each of their lives is a threat on our own. Our liberty depends on their deaths.
LET'S BURN SOME COAL YOU GUYS
owebomber made my dryer less hot so now i turn it on the highest setting and run it twice as long just to spite him. owebomber made my washing machine use less water so now i run it on deep water wash and use two rinses just to piss him off. that cock sucker can kiss my dirty big ballz.
In reply to LET'S BURN SOME COAL YOU GUYS by 99hedges
I bet you even have a regular toilet buzz. No double flushers for you!
In reply to owebomber made my dryer less… by buzzsaw99
That's funny because I tore the styrofoam out of the tank of my new toilet so it would hold more water and then double flushed anyway because i was in a bad mood from having to tear out styrofoam.
p.s. if you want to hear the story about my shower head it's pretty funny too.
In reply to I bet you even have a… by pods
Before I ripped my low flow showerhead out I imagined being peed on by 6 angels every shower. I think my new one is still low flow, but now it's like 2 dozen angels so it works.
I need that one that Kramer had!
In reply to That's funny because I tore… by buzzsaw99
step one, take plastic flow restrictor out of open end. (it pops right out)
step two, get tiny drill bit and drill each tiny hole out.
(step two not really required but i am a maniac)
In reply to Before I ripped my low flow… by pods
The Styrofoam liner is to prevent the Water Closet tank from sweating when it is refilled with Cold water, nothing to do with saving water.
In reply to That's funny because I tore… by buzzsaw99
it holds a shitload more water now that's for sure.
In reply to The Styrofoam liner is to… by oddjob
owebomber thinks everyone but him should cut back. it's the al gore approach.
Can we put the climate fraudsters like AlGore in the klink?
when the next ice age hits they can burn his book to stay warm.
In reply to Can we put the climate… by VladLenin
when wind and solar are cheeper (measured at my front door as a consumer) then we can switch. Till then burn baby burn!
Don't fret, friend... you and your baby will soon be burning
In reply to when wind and solar are… by Darkman17
i've been trying to heat my house using solar energy only for many years and met with very limited success.
In reply to when wind and solar are… by Darkman17
Strike the name of white-hating negro Obama off the records. Arrest that man and all his Jew golf buddies.
Oh you mean like Trump did with Obamacare?
Obamacare by any other name is still Romneycare and RINOCare.
In reply to Strike the name of white… by gearjammers1
If the rural co-ops are fighting like hell anybody with an IQ above 80 will take note. You are part owner of those and they keep rates down. A lot of cheap coal fire power involved and global warming is BS. There is plenty of tech available to remediate other real toxins.
Looks like Trump and the RINOs are engineering another Repeal and Replace. The Federal Gov should not set any limited standards or any standards at all. Either leave it to the states or not but I can assure you that the deeper you go into local gov the more nutty politicians try to woe the environmental green brownshirts. You could have States like California virtually destroying businesses. Further what about the California ports. If some nut said the ships were putting too much CO2 into the world, they could tax them and make all imported goods and exported goods cost more.
Trump, as usual, is not thinking this through because as usual, it is some RINOs idea since Trump doesn't think. Trumps Trade Tariffs prove that. This is something Nixon would have come up with.
Trump is too stupid to be trusted to deliver a bag of rocks.
The Obama-era legislation -
This was not legislation - the way most define legislation.
Diktats, legislation, same thing right?
It is lawlessness. Since 1913, 2001, 2008, pick your time. It's been a slow slide most of the way, with big drops at times.
By 2022 each household will have to have a GM car. Why not? They can make you buy insurance.
In reply to The Obama-era legislation - … by all-priced-in