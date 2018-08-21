Trump Admin Proposes Replacement For Obama-Era Climate Policy

The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed replacing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan - the centerpiece of former President Obama's climate policy aimed at combatting climate change, with the "Affordable Clean Energy" (ACE) Rule, reports Reuters

The Obama-era legislation was halted by the Supreme Court in February, 2016 after several energy-producing states sued, relegating the decision to the US Court of Appeals in DC where it currently sits in limbo. 

The Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal would grant states the ability to write their own regulatory policies governing power plant emissions, including the ability to request an opt-out of current federal regulations. 

Pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order 13873, which directed Federal agencies to review burdensome regulations, the EPA undertook a review of the CPP. Many believed the CPP exceeded EPA’s authority under the Clean Air Act, which is why 27 states, 24 trade associations, 37 rural electric co-ops, and three labor unions challenged the rule. Additionally, the Supreme Court issued an unprecedented stay of the rule. -EPA

The EPA has opened the proposal up for a public comment period, while a final EPA rule is expected later this year. 

The move comes amid Trump's "war on coal" - a bid to boost domestic fossil fuels production. Meanwhile, the President is scheduled to hold a rally Tuesday night in West Virginia, a top coal-producing state. 

Obama's 2015 power plan sought to reduce power plant emissions by 32% below 2005 levels by 2030 but never took effect after the Supreme Court halted the measure in response to 2016 legal action brought by several energy-producing states which claimed the EPA had exceeded its legal reach.

“The ACE Rule would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”

“EPA has an important role when it comes to addressing the CO2 from our nation’s power plants,” said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “The ACE rule would fulfill this role in a manner consistent with the structure of the Clean Air Act while being equally respectful of its bounds.”

Per the EPA: 

The proposal will work to reduce GHG emissions through four main actions:

1. ACE defines the “best system of emission reduction” (BSER) for existing power plants as on-site, heat-rate efficiency improvements;

2. ACE provides states with a list of “candidate technologies” that can be used to establish standards of performance and be incorporated into their state plans;

3. ACE updates the New Source Review (NSR) permitting program to further encourage efficiency improvements at existing power plants; and

4. ACE aligns regulations under CAA section 111(d) to give states adequate time and flexibility to develop their state plans.

The proposed ACE Rule is informed by more than 270,000 public comments that EPA received as part of its December 2017 Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM).  

EPA’s regulatory impact analysis (RIA) for this proposal includes a variety of scenarios. These scenarios are illustrative because the statute gives states the flexibility needed to consider unit-specific factors – including a particular unit’s remaining useful life – when it comes to standards of performance. Key findings include the following:
 
• EPA projects that replacing the CPP with the proposal could provide $400 million in annual net benefits.
• The ACE Rule would reduce the compliance burden by up to $400 million per year when compared to CPP.
All four scenarios find that the proposal will reduce CO2 emissions from their current level.
• EPA estimates that the ACE Rule could reduce 2030 CO2 emissions by up to 1.5% from projected levels without the CPP –  the equivalent of taking 5.3 million cars off the road. Further, these illustrative scenarios suggest that when states have fully implemented the proposal, U.S. power sector CO2 emissions could be 33% to 34% below 2005 levels, higher than the projected CO2 emissions reductions from the CPP. 

macholatte 99hedges Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

 

Somewhere in my memory I see an old problem with something called “acid rain”. Maybe some of you folks from upper New England can help with this.  Wasn’t it a problem that the relative wind was blowing emissions from power plants over several states and causing serious problems over a very large area and that situation precipitated some federal regulations?

So now, maybe, if the federal law is removed and things are left to the states then doesn’t that create the potential for the same problem to happen again?

Last of the Mi… macholatte Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

Note to EPA concerning open comment period.

Just make my fucking car so that the engine doesn't shut off at every fucking stop sign you fucking morons!

I have never seen anything so fucking moronic forced on a population of consumers in my life. 

You people should have your pubic hair plucked out one by one by some ass reaming SJW for even considering that nonsense.

rejected Ms No Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

Anything from government that sports the word 'affordable' you can bend over and open wide for chunky.

And not one VW diesel has failed an emissions tail pipe test.

As a long time mechanic,,, the stopping of a engine at every red light takes the Darwin award as the stupidest idea ever. It will not only burn up the starter, ruin the battery but also destroy the engine due to cranking without oil pressure time and time again. Each trip to the mall is like starting the engine a couple hundred times.

Stan522 macholatte Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

In other news.... Since Trump has taken over the duties of the US Presidency, he has been unraveling just about all of obama's "accomplishments". Therefore, the plans for obama's presidential library have changed from a sprawling three story ultra modern building in downtown Chicago, to a small shack with outhouse on a small farm in southern Illinois....

pods macholatte Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

Executive branch oversteps authority, judicial makes it okay (due to pics of justices with kids), executive branch power increases.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

The EPA, ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY gets to regulate CO2, which is plant food. More of it, plants are happier. No CO2, they die. So the EPA wants to harm plants. Aren't plants part of the environment?

Next up, EPA mandates clear cutting and tossing barrels of waste into the ocean.

pods macholatte Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

Mach, yes it does. but the states would still have remedy in the courts. That is where the rubber meets the road.
And acid rain was a real issue.  The Adirondacks were really decimated due to it. 

But CO2 regulation is retarded.  And the HNIC really overstepped his bounds by decree.  All executive orders, if they are not to simply define how a law is enforced, should be null and void. Fuck this executive over reach.

CashMcCall macholatte Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:10 Permalink

NO! Acid rain was the blatant lie taught to school kids like you that frog deformities were caused by acid rain. Later it was proven that nematodes were causing the deformities yet the ACID RAIN LAWS REMAINED IN PLACE to protect the frogs. 

Laws are never removed, they only multiply until they reach the point where all Citizen behavior is criminal. 

ztack3r silverer Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

Lordflin Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

Interesting how many things we have codified into the lexicon...

There was a time when the majority of us recognized homosexual behavior as an abnormality... seemed to make sense to me... and given how the open expression of this behavior has aligned itself with the collapse of every society that has travesed said path, reality would seem to agree. But now we all recognize, no matter what our political or sociological views are, that enlightened people support such behavior, and only primatives object... lost my enlightened status years ago... call me a knuckle dragger...

Then we have global warming. No matter the fact the, well it is not science... philosophy...? is contradicted by endless data... no matter the fact the entire hype is nothing more than a computer game... it is now accepted fact, and carbon dioxide is now a known contaminant... hard to even write that drivel... and we continue on with the new paradigm as though it is reality. My God... CO2... a poison???

We no longer need factual data, reason, logic... assertion is the new truth. Say it and it is so...

Given a world built on the back of complexity unlike anything in previous experience and what can possibly go wrong?

CashMcCall Lordflin Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

Global warming is an apocalyptic religion in which the high priests like Al Gore warn of brimstone and hellfire if you don't fill the altar plate and follow the straight and narrow path to Gore's bank account. Those who oppose are heretics that must be silenced. 

Nothing new about any of this. No wonder Trump wants to get in on this con. 

ztack3r Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

buzzsaw99 pods Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

That's funny because I tore the styrofoam out of the tank of my new toilet so it would hold more water and then double flushed anyway because i was in a bad mood from having to tear out styrofoam.

p.s. if you want to hear the story about my shower head it's pretty funny too.

Ms No Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

If the rural co-ops are fighting like hell anybody with an IQ above 80 will take note.  You are part owner of those and they keep rates down.  A lot of cheap coal fire power involved and global warming is BS.  There is plenty of tech available to remediate other real toxins. 

CashMcCall Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

Looks like Trump and the RINOs are engineering another Repeal and Replace. The Federal Gov should not set any limited standards or any standards at all. Either leave it to the states or not but I can assure you that the deeper you go into local gov the more nutty politicians try to woe the environmental green brownshirts. You could have States like California virtually destroying businesses. Further what about the California ports. If some nut said the ships were putting too much CO2 into the world, they could tax them and make all imported goods and exported goods cost more. 

Trump, as usual, is not thinking this through because as usual, it is some RINOs idea since Trump doesn't think. Trumps Trade Tariffs prove that. This is something Nixon would have come up with. 

Trump is too stupid to be trusted to deliver a bag of rocks.