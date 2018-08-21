Trump Admin Proposes Replacement For Obama-Era Climate Policy

The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed replacing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan - the centerpiece of former President Obama's climate policy aimed at combatting climate change, with the "Affordable Clean Energy" (ACE) Rule, reports Reuters.

The Obama-era legislation was halted by the Supreme Court in February, 2016 after several energy-producing states sued, relegating the decision to the US Court of Appeals in DC where it currently sits in limbo.

The Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal would grant states the ability to write their own regulatory policies governing power plant emissions, including the ability to request an opt-out of current federal regulations.

Pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order 13873, which directed Federal agencies to review burdensome regulations, the EPA undertook a review of the CPP. Many believed the CPP exceeded EPA’s authority under the Clean Air Act, which is why 27 states, 24 trade associations, 37 rural electric co-ops, and three labor unions challenged the rule. Additionally, the Supreme Court issued an unprecedented stay of the rule. -EPA

The EPA has opened the proposal up for a public comment period, while a final EPA rule is expected later this year.

The move comes amid Trump's "war on coal" - a bid to boost domestic fossil fuels production. Meanwhile, the President is scheduled to hold a rally Tuesday night in West Virginia, a top coal-producing state.

Obama's 2015 power plan sought to reduce power plant emissions by 32% below 2005 levels by 2030 but never took effect after the Supreme Court halted the measure in response to 2016 legal action brought by several energy-producing states which claimed the EPA had exceeded its legal reach.

“The ACE Rule would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”

“EPA has an important role when it comes to addressing the CO2 from our nation’s power plants,” said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “The ACE rule would fulfill this role in a manner consistent with the structure of the Clean Air Act while being equally respectful of its bounds.”

Per the EPA: