Trump Responds To Manafort Vedict: "Nothing To Do With Russia Collusion"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:01

Arriving in West Virginia for an evening rally, President Trump called his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort a “good man” and said it was a “sad thing” he was convicted in federal court.

"This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. This is a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace," he told reporters.

The president broke his silence an hour after Manafort was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud.

Trump has yet to make a statement on Cohen's guilty plea that an unnamed "candidate" instructed him to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels in violation of campaign finance laws.

Tags
Law Crime
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 35
Prehuman Insight nmewn Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

Don Dinky and His House of Felons

Trump is a symbol of the moral bankruptcy of the Christo-American state.

His brutish avariciousness is as monumental as Stormy's breast-bulbs.

Melania e-mails her divorce team lawyers.

We all speed down the off-ramp of national degeneracy.

Ivanka, Trump's proxy-wife, sobs in the background.

Space Force cadets deeply apprehensive.

 

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 2
fooshorter nmewn Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

No Russia collusion. 

10 counts on mistrial

Cohen won't cooperate with Feds, rather goes to jail, refuses to name names.

Wait, this is a win for Trump and embarrassing blow to Muller.

Good thing media matters is funded through the midterms to purge any thought crimes.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Jayda1850 fooshorter Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

From Cohen's lawyer:

"Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?"

​​​​​​​It's still early.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
1982xls Jayda1850 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

Clinton paid non disclosure Hush money for forcible rape.

Trump just had his lawyer pay some bitch extra, after she was already paid for a an agreement between consenting adults.

 

I fail to see where Trump is in the wrong. Anybody with plenty of money is entitled to some fun with hookers (should they choose) especially BEFORE they were POTUS, unlike Slick willy with Monica in the White House.

 

Fuck these Libtards and the MSM with their double standards.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Pindown 1971 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

...  go home where you come from/belong to, into moral and economic bankruptcy! Now things play out if you elect a complete greedy and corrupt guy to your leader, just because you are frustrated. Ugly, all that filth, insults and lies pouring out of, mouth, ears, face, nose and fingers of this misfit. This villain uses, abuses and betrays everyone, even his wife and family. He´s just a decal of Erdogan, Putin, Xi or Kim. He should be stripped of his citizenship and get deported to any shithole country. But Washington Post Bezos is even worse than Trump, though obviously much more intelligent. I bet Bezos will buy Trump and they will become best friends.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
ironmace Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

This is an attempted slow-mo bloodless coup d'etat. You're the chicken in the pot.

Better get your shit together, and fast, Trump.

The government, the Catholic Church, the Courts, it's all falling to pieces at once.

The wolves are at the door.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
swmnguy Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

Cohen stuck the knife in.  I suppose turnabout is fair play.  Now Cohen has it irrevocably on the record that Trump directed schemes to pay off two women, one through an illegal campaign contribution and the other through an illegal corporate campaign donation.  Now Trump and David Pecker are on the hook for that.  Even should Trump eat a lifetime supply of crow and pardon Cohen, that's on the record.

When you play at being Chief of a band of small-time grifters, things are going to get bad.  This Presidency is like a Cohen Brothers movie, with some Tarantino elements.  "Miller's Crossing" meets "Reservoir Dogs."

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
DarkPurpleHaze Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

"Did James Comey just propose a perjury plea deal with Q?"

https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/2691190.html#2691690

"I am passing this on from someone who's connecting some dots with input from sources he cannot reveal.

Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together

It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important......

From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

A Grand Jury had been impanelled..."(cont.)

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_som…

 

Pass it on!

#greatawakening

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
STP Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

What Manafort and Cohen got chased down, prosecuted and sentenced for is small change, compared to HRC and her merry band of bandits, molesters, child traffickers and spirit cookers.  Mule Face brings the entire power of the Judicial System down on these two, but Hillary is already starting fund raising dinners for the DNC.  The hypocrisy is absolutely disgusting.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Wakesetter Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

Frankly Mr President I don't really want to hear it anymore you better drop the fuckin hammer soon.

None of this is justice and is one giant shitshow that is fucked beyond repair.