Trump Responds To Manafort Vedict: "Nothing To Do With Russia Collusion"

Arriving in West Virginia for an evening rally, President Trump called his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort a “good man” and said it was a “sad thing” he was convicted in federal court.

"This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. This is a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace," he told reporters.

"Nothing to do with Russian collusion, continue with the witch hunt." Trump briefly talks Manafort; mum on Cohen. pic.twitter.com/8x8YswReFQ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 21, 2018

The president broke his silence an hour after Manafort was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud.

Trump has yet to make a statement on Cohen's guilty plea that an unnamed "candidate" instructed him to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels in violation of campaign finance laws.