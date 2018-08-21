Trump Responds To Manafort Vedict: "Nothing To Do With Russia Collusion"

Arriving in West Virginia for an evening rally, President Trump called his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort a “good man” and said it was a “sad thing” he was convicted in federal court.
"This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. This is a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace," he told reporters.
"Nothing to do with Russian collusion, continue with the witch hunt." Trump briefly talks Manafort; mum on Cohen. pic.twitter.com/8x8YswReFQ— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 21, 2018
The president broke his silence an hour after Manafort was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud.
Trump has yet to make a statement on Cohen's guilty plea that an unnamed "candidate" instructed him to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels in violation of campaign finance laws.
Mueller has nothing. Never had nothing. Never will have anything...lol.
Don Dinky and His House of Felons
Trump is a symbol of the moral bankruptcy of the Christo-American state.
His brutish avariciousness is as monumental as Stormy's breast-bulbs.
Melania e-mails her divorce team lawyers.
We all speed down the off-ramp of national degeneracy.
Ivanka, Trump's proxy-wife, sobs in the background.
Space Force cadets deeply apprehensive.
How many counts was Trump convicted on again? ;-)
True, Trump. But the libtards won't care. They'll listen to the "news" and think Trump was just convicted.
The Hillary(!) ball-lickers are down-voting everyone. "I'm with her!..."
It ain't gonna matter until the bullets start flying.
Trump needs to fire Sessions, appoint an Attorney General who wants to uphold the law, and start the real prosecutions: Hillary(!), Comey, et al.
And everything to do with Israeli collusion???
***A must see banned documentary on Israeli strangle hold over US & and most prophetic prediction towards the end of this documentary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fknkVxBMciM
Also history is repeating itself in America much like it did in Germany:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5NqwJP_Ogw
Sessions is a pearl-clutching grandmother. He needs to stop wasting our time and money on the drug war, and start making arrests. Try them in a court of law and HANG the traitors.
He won't. Yall been saying stuff like that for almost 2 years now. Day 580. If it hasn't happened by now I have no reason to assume it will.
He won't.
Wow, I'm impressed. Dooshbag and Asshole you are for sure. ./
Fuck off spacecaddet.
Fucking bolshevik...fuck off to Cuba, you sack of vomit...
and here's to you 'Major Tom'...[?]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFks9A9TCF0
Trump is right. Now where's that damned parking ticket? They must have something on the Don!
No Russia collusion.
10 counts on mistrial
Cohen won't cooperate with Feds, rather goes to jail, refuses to name names.
Wait, this is a win for Trump and embarrassing blow to Muller.
Good thing media matters is funded through the midterms to purge any thought crimes.
Cohen's refusing to name names is a rather odd way to put it. He said in his plea that he made illegal campaign contributions at the direction of a candidate for federal office, to influence a federal election.
Perhaps Cohen was referring to Hillary?
The Bern Feel.
So you're saying Cohen controlled both the Trump campaign bank account(s) and Bernie's... ./
No, they were both laundered through the Clinton Foundation.
How dare you try to use logic on those who wish to bury their heads up their own asses?
From Cohen's lawyer:
"Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?"
It's still early.
Clinton paid non disclosure Hush money for forcible rape.
Trump just had his lawyer pay some bitch extra, after she was already paid for a an agreement between consenting adults.
I fail to see where Trump is in the wrong. Anybody with plenty of money is entitled to some fun with hookers (should they choose) especially BEFORE they were POTUS, unlike Slick willy with Monica in the White House.
Fuck these Libtards and the MSM with their double standards.
he'll find video of Trump jaywalking across an empty road in 1987.. #LockHimUp!!
Shame he didn't mention Seth Rich.
nor Imran Awan...
Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan gets NO jail time. Federal judge sentences him to time served and three months of supervised release. NO fine.
https://truepundit.com/rigged-imran-awan-gets-no-prison-time-in-crooked…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/21/ex-dem-it-aide-imran-awan-av…
That is such obvious bullshit. Why should any American worry about federal laws from this point forward? Why should we pay taxes? For what?
Go Trump!
... go home where you come from/belong to, into moral and economic bankruptcy! Now things play out if you elect a complete greedy and corrupt guy to your leader, just because you are frustrated. Ugly, all that filth, insults and lies pouring out of, mouth, ears, face, nose and fingers of this misfit. This villain uses, abuses and betrays everyone, even his wife and family. He´s just a decal of Erdogan, Putin, Xi or Kim. He should be stripped of his citizenship and get deported to any shithole country. But Washington Post Bezos is even worse than Trump, though obviously much more intelligent. I bet Bezos will buy Trump and they will become best friends.
"And for good measure I had M'nuchin freeze a bunch of big beautiful // Russian // assets earlier today."
This is an attempted slow-mo bloodless coup d'etat. You're the chicken in the pot.
Better get your shit together, and fast, Trump.
The government, the Catholic Church, the Courts, it's all falling to pieces at once.
The wolves are at the door.
Trumps right they didn't mention adoption at all.
Cohen stuck the knife in. I suppose turnabout is fair play. Now Cohen has it irrevocably on the record that Trump directed schemes to pay off two women, one through an illegal campaign contribution and the other through an illegal corporate campaign donation. Now Trump and David Pecker are on the hook for that. Even should Trump eat a lifetime supply of crow and pardon Cohen, that's on the record.
When you play at being Chief of a band of small-time grifters, things are going to get bad. This Presidency is like a Cohen Brothers movie, with some Tarantino elements. "Miller's Crossing" meets "Reservoir Dogs."
So you're saying you like the guy (Trump), respect the office he made it to, but failed miserably fortifying himself with non-swamp creatures. ./
"Did James Comey just propose a perjury plea deal with Q?"
https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/2691190.html#2691690
"I am passing this on from someone who's connecting some dots with input from sources he cannot reveal.
Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together
It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important......
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been impanelled..."(cont.)
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_som…
Pass it on!
#greatawakening
This will not work in favor of the left...IT WILL FIRE UP PRESIDENT TRUMP SUPPORT!
MAGA
What Manafort and Cohen got chased down, prosecuted and sentenced for is small change, compared to HRC and her merry band of bandits, molesters, child traffickers and spirit cookers. Mule Face brings the entire power of the Judicial System down on these two, but Hillary is already starting fund raising dinners for the DNC. The hypocrisy is absolutely disgusting.
Frankly Mr President I don't really want to hear it anymore you better drop the fuckin hammer soon.
None of this is justice and is one giant shitshow that is fucked beyond repair.
He 100000% correct.but the libs think this is the smoking gun...retards
Collusion is what they do to destroy countries and kill millions.
President Mike Pence, coming soon to a theater near you.