US Foreclosures Rise For First Time In 36 Months

One month ago we discussed why according to the recent data, the "Housing Market Headed For "Broadest Slowdown In Years." Fast forward to today, when we received the latest confirmation that the US housing market appears to have recently hit a downward inflection point: according to the just released July 2018 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report released by ATTOM Data Solutions, foreclosure starts in July increased by 1% from a year ago — the first year-over-year increase following 36 consecutive months of decreases.
Foreclosures rose from a year ago in 96 of the 219 metropolitan statistical areas, or 44% of the markets analyzed in the report; 33 of those areas posted their third straight monthly increase. A total of 30,187 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process for the first time in July, up 1 percent from the previous month and while the increase was less than 1% from a year ago, it marked the first annual increase in exactly 3 years.
21 states posted a year-over-year increase in foreclosure starts in July, including Florida (up 35 percent); California (up 3 percent); Texas (up 7 percent); Illinois (up 7 percent); and Ohio (up 2 percent).
Metro areas posting year-over-year increases in foreclosure starts in July included Los Angeles, California (up 20 percent); Houston, Texas (up 76 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (up 10 percent); Miami, Florida (up 29 percent); and San Francisco, California (up 10 percent).
"The increase in foreclosure starts is not just a one-month anomaly in many local markets given that July represented the third consecutive month with a year-over-year increase in 33 metro areas, including Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Detroit, San Diego and Austin," said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president with ATTOM Data Solutions.
"Gradually loosening lending standards over the past few years have introduced a modicum of risk back into the housing market, and that additional risk is resulting in rising foreclosure starts in a diverse set of markets across the country. Most susceptible to rising foreclosure starts are affordability-challenged markets where homebuyers are more financially stretched and markets with some type of trigger event such as a natural disaster or large-scale layoffs."
The data comes shortly after a separate report found that there has been a plunge of sales in ultra-luxury real estate in New York City, where apartments that cost $5 million or more have seen their sale plunge more than 31% in the first 6 months of the year.
The surprising reversal in the US housing sector comes at a time when the US economy is reportedly firing on all four cylinders, with the stock market at all time highs and not long after the Department of Commerce revised income and spending data to "discover" that US households had actually saved twice as much as previously expected. Which begs the question: is the rise in interest rates a sufficiently adverse development to offset all the other favorable trends in the economy, or is something more sinister - and unknown - taking place in the US economy.
As a reminder it is housing - and not financial markets or stocks - that has traditionally been the most relevant, and aspirational, asset for the US middle class and as such is the best indicator of economic prosperity (or lack thereof) for a majority of the US population. And recent trends are anything but optimistic.
At least mortgages no longer get securitized and sold off. Oh, wait...
Power never disappears it only morphs or is moved behind a veil. Like the Nazi Corporate Global Network. http://www.thehitlerlegacy.com/index.html
- Obama & Hillary never had a jobs program, infrastructure program, save the middle class program... the elites will just step over your body in the street
- How 'bout some reform to take housing out of the commodities market, take housing out of investment vehicles used by Hedge Funds, TBTF Banks, Tranches of Securitized Assets, REITs, ETFs, Mutual Funds
In reply to At least mortgages no longer… by wwwww
In reply to Power never disappears it… by TeethVillage88s
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.lopsadn4
Payment-optional ARMs with NINJA qualification requirements. Remember those days? Wait a while, they'll be back. We're half way there already. Then the fun starts.
In reply to America's undergoing KARMA… by loop
Yeah! Its a blood bath out there!
Just look at this typical area in Los Angeles, prices up 8% this year, and only 5% next year! Thats terrible! And look at the number of foreclosures! One! In August anyway, who knows what it will be in September! Maybe TWO! That would be a 100% rise in Foreclosures!
America is collapsing comrade! Good thing you are planning to move to Russia, ... am I right Comrade? Of course I'm right Comrade.... You know I'm right, because I keep TELLING you I'm right comrade....
https://www.zillow.com/los-angeles-ca-91342/home-values/
In reply to Power never disappears it… by TeethVillage88s
More market share goes to the big boys.
In reply to Yeah! Its a blood bath out… by PitBullsRule
Florida up 35% ?!?!?!?!?!
In reply to More market share goes to… by Panic Mode
Gee, that's surprising...................
In reply to Florida up 35% ?!?!?!?!?! by Hopeless for Change
If you look closely at the 20 city Case Schiller group you will see mortgage incentives and other innercity programs helping with downpayments. These are the cities that have been artificially propped up. And of those cities with very high "market" values you'll also see homes listed but MOM or YOY sales are down - people are not getting mortgages. Folks the entire sector has been manipulated since 2008 with all the same schemes and securitizations being sold. Look to areas outside of those 20 cities and you'll see the reality of a waning market...
In reply to Florida up 35% ?!?!?!?!?! by Hopeless for Change
PE's & Hedgies into this big time while constructing cracker box rental units deeded as condos "for future market considerations"
Why fuck with stocks with the shrinking supply where you have millions with nowhere to live?
In reply to More market share goes to… by Panic Mode
Defaulting subprimes that should have never existed.
In reply to More market share goes to… by Panic Mode
No mention of floating rate mortgages.
In reply to Yeah! Its a blood bath out… by PitBullsRule
no one gets those anymore given the low rates the past several years. thrid federal does them though, and they keep all their paper....but dont show up there unless you have 740+ and 30% down.
In reply to No mention of floating rate… by Bastiat
guess banksters realize to keep MAKING THOSE FEES on housing(mortgage origination before)
they now need to seek out other sources of revenue
In reply to At least mortgages no longer… by wwwww
This time around it is not the usual suspect banks like last time. The regulators put safeguards as well as monthly and quarterly reporting standards on the banks. The run up and crash this time will be due to the non-regulated investor funds originating bad loans. One of the prime offenders that will be in the news will be Caliber Mortgage (https://caliberhomeloans.com/).
Caliber began life as the old Met Life mortgage unit. They then picked up some of the old Country Wide offices and employees from BoA (most notably the South Florida Country Wide operations and employees). They service the majority of their loans themselves as opposed to selling them to the GSE's that way there are no pesky overlays to have to deal with to get them past Freddie and Fannie.
Approximately three years ago Caliber dropped their lending standards substantially. They told their underwriting staff via e-mail memo to underwrite loans regardless whether or not the borrower had previously declared bankruptcy or had a prior foreclosure, accept borrowers with a FICO as low as 520 and accept self verification of income. The red that you see in the heat map for Miami, Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, and Orlando is where Caliber has been making loans as fast as they can write them. One office in St. Augustine writes almost 100% D.H. Horton new construction and actively markets that they can close the loan in 10-days or less.
In reply to guess banksters realize to… by sabaj49
if I didn't know any better... I might think that is a SCAM!!!
In reply to At least mortgages no longer… by wwwww
Ya think?
In reply to if I didn't know any better… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
How many of these "foreclosures" have been bank owned and off the books for years? Tax payers bailed the banks out of their bad mortgage loans but rather than put the houses on the market so new owners with stronger hands could purchase at market prices, the banks kept these houses off the market creating a housing shortage and waiting for prices to return to pre 2009 levels.
I live in Florida and there are still a lot of homes that have been empty and bank owned for years only now coming up for sale.
Miami was one of those overbuilt, high priced markets that is only now returning to pre collapse levels.
I smell a bank fraud.
In reply to At least mortgages no longer… by wwwww
+1 and millions more.
It's not fraud for banks to hold on to what they have paper on. But as analyst who looks at things like this, I can tell you are correct.
The reason the market "heated up" to begin with isn't because we were going gangbusters... it's because there's little inventory to be had. There are thousands upon thousands of houses that got foreclosed on that simply got held on to. It's a logical approach. Banks and REITs do this all the time. But the fact that fewer and fewer people move less frequently, there's a lot of people locked into their house.
Throw in we went essentially a decade without a bunch of building homes en masse it's not that surprising the issues that are still floating out there.
In reply to How many of these … by SummerSausage
The fraud was in printing trillions so the banks could hold those homes off the market (eating the deterioration and maintenance costs and property taxes) instead of selling them to me at market rate.
In reply to +1 and millions more. It… by Stan Smith
what are the rules for squatting or taking care of property that is 'abandoned' and then legally laying claim to the title?
In reply to How many of these … by SummerSausage
Rule #1: Always have way more firepower than you think you'll need.
In reply to what are the rules for… by scubapro
Your sense of smell is accurate. They can't take them off of the books legally until a party buys it.
They can't all be DIL (walk away). Have people been living in them without a payment for years? The "homeowner" would have to be paying the taxes, W&S and insurance. If rented, the $$$ go to the bank or if paid off by Fannie or Freddie they get the rent.
In reply to How many of these … by SummerSausage
House behind me in Nashville was lived in by the defaulted mortgagor for nearly 4 years before the bank actually possessed it and sold it to new buyers after the market came back. That's right, 4 years rent free.
In reply to Your sense of smell is… by JRobby
Yeah, more foreclosed properties on Zillow this year.
Meanwhile Federal Reserve data is only populated up to 1st QTR 2018 ( Last update: May 18, 2018) https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/chargeoff/delallsa.htm (Lagging Index) Sign up wall for https://www.attomdata.com/pre-foreclosure-data/
- FRED, Federal Reserve, Please Update Data, TeethVillage
In reply to Yeah, more foreclosed… by Newsboy
FRED is busy making a bigger y-axis.
In reply to Meanwhile Federal Reserve… by TeethVillage88s
Notice few foreclosures across the wide open part of the country.
Oh, there are fewer homes in that area and vast areas of open land!
yes this article is skewed in that going from 15 fclosures to 25 is a 75% increase, so we have a low base effect....the opposite of which we will see re: eps and gdp in the coming quarters
In reply to Notice few foreclosures… by Let it Go
Authors - show the fucking long-term historical context (a graph or chart) - without this, your article is shit.
Agreed. Oh, look, a single data point floating in space and time!
Meaningless without context.
In reply to Authors - show the fucking… by evokanivo
And people will say they were "surprised" by this.
Florida is never a good indicator. It has the 3rd world sector known as Miami-Dade and the rest of the state has some roller coasters and a few crappy restaurants with retired carnival employees.
Debt has ballooned and sadly, periods of rapid credit expansion always end the same way and that is in default.
The book titled, "This Time Is Different" written in 2009 by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff chronicles eight centuries of financial follies. It shows financial meltdowns have typically followed real-estate bubbles, rising indebtedness, and gaping deficits.
Global debt has surged since 2008,to levels that should frighten any sane investor because debt has always had consequences. The massive debt load hanging above our heads in 2008 has not receded or gone away it has merely been transferred to the public sector where those in charge of such things feel it is more benign. The article below makes a case this has only delayed the pain of default.
http://This Time Is Different-But Is It Really? html