US Small Caps Hit Record High As US Macro Data Dumps To 11-Month Lows

Another day, another short squeeze and the Russell 2000 index of US small cap companies has just hit a new record high...
The narrative of small cap outperformance has been "domestic" safety vs overseas trade war scares (as a reminder, here's why that is a false thesis)...
Which is odd given that "domestic" data has collapsed in recent months...
Probably nothing...
Comments
Been saying it for a long time, crash will be up..... The bots have no bounds..... the end will be 1 share at DOW 1,000,000 while we have bread and soup lines on mainstreet......
New boss = old boss
Printing replaces reality don't ya know
I should have become a Central Banker. Apparently they can do no wrong.
Trumpy wants cheap(er) money for the Ponz....... Dont see much that is going to derail the run in the next 90 days.... Day after the midterms might be different but S&P 3k here we come fuck the rest of it.
In reply to I should have become a… by Stan Smith
The Orange YoYo demanding low rates while Stawks! and real estate grind higher shows what a dolt he really id
In reply to Trumpy wants cheap(er) money… by gatorengineer
The bigger they blow dat bubble the more spectacular the end is gonna be.... two class society is going to even become more extreme 300k/yr or 30k/yr nuttin in between.
In reply to The Orange YoYo demanding… by Juggernaut x2
This just shows how useless the "macro data" is.
If things are so great, lets put Mark to Market back in...... and that thing called GAAP. lets see if Stawks are correct or that Macro.....
In reply to This just shows how useless… by boostedhorse
Lol!.....The FED is just jealous of the wonders that Venezuela has done for the Bolivar.........