US Small Caps Hit Record High As US Macro Data Dumps To 11-Month Lows

Another day, another short squeeze and the Russell 2000 index of US small cap companies has just hit a new record high...

The narrative of small cap outperformance has been "domestic" safety vs overseas trade war scares (as a reminder, here's why that is a false thesis)...

Which is odd given that "domestic" data has collapsed in recent months...

Probably nothing...

