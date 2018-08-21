Watch Afghan President's Speech Interrupted By Missiles Falling In Latest Assassination Attempt

In but the latest sign that an attempted central government-sponsored ceasefire with the Taliban has failed, a massive missile attack which appears to have targeted the Afghan president and cabinet members occurred in the heart of Kabul's government and diplomatic district on Tuesday morning.
During an annual Eid speech to mark the Islamic holiday given by President Ashraf Ghani, a volley of 20 missiles was unleashed, which can be heard in the background during the televised address.
According to the account by Afghan national news agency Tolo, which first reported the assassination attempt:
Half way through his message, the thud of falling rockets could be heard in the background. Without flinching, Ghani interrupted his speech and said: “If they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong.”
Though no one at the presidential event was hurt or killed, the first missile reportedly landed near the presidential palace, while the second struck near a NATO compound and within the vicinity of the US Embassy in Kabul. Firefighters were reportedly on the scene battling sporadic fires that resulted in various missile impacts in the area.
No particular group immediately claimed responsibility; however ISIS and the Taliban have conducted dozens of recent terror attacks, with a noticable uptick in large-scale Taliban suicide bombings and kidnappings in recent days and weeks, including an incident wherein the Taliban seized a civilian bus traveling in northern Afghanistan early this week, and held 160 people hostage.
Upon Tuesday's attack security quickly sealed off the entire 'green zone' diplomatic area, and while government officials initially cited 12 rockets as being fired from a nearby Kabul district, some residents told reporters they counted as many as 22 launched.
By mid-morning smoke could be seen hovering over an impoverished are of Kabul and security forces descended on the house from which the rocket attack reportedly originated.
Afghan military and police forces raided the location using a helicopter as well as RPG's, reportedly killing some of the insurgents responsible, though it's as yet unclear the terrorists' affiliation.
moderate rebels? is that you? peaceful protesters? community organizers?
There is no good reason for us to be in Afghanistan at all.
UNC campus?
Or is this Berkley?
Interesting, as that govt is like a campus for our empire... .mostly to maintain the Agency's dope production.... not that they can't move operations to one of their other friendly locales, like Colombia or most of the world seems to like our business.... for now... and as we go, so do our puppets... like here in Afghanistan... perhaps this is only a show of force?
Afghanistan has massive amounts of rare Earth metals.
And MIC support
Lots of Poppies and Opiates for the CIA too.
Kind of like a paradise for the the Swamp Creatures,
"There is no good reason for us to be in Afghanistan at all."
The ethno-clique war mafia and their bankster cohorts disagree.
Afghanistan's Untapped Minerals 'Worth $3 Trillion'
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/afghanistans-untapped-min…
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/18/trumps-afghanistan-strategy-may-unlock-…
The Spoils Of War: Afghanistan’s Multibillion Dollar Heroin Trade
Washington's Hidden Agenda: Restore the Drug Trade
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-spoils-of-war-afghanistan-s-multibill…
https://www.globalresearch.ca/trumps-hypocritical-concern-on-heroin-add…
Fuck as long as they leave the poppy fields alone alls good.
The CIA supplies missiles, no?
Do you know how much a nuke costs? Why not just ignore it?
Nuke mountain ranges like the Kush,you don't have anywhere near enough nukes.
The Taliban now owns everywhere outside the cities at night and 50%+ during the day.
As they just demonstrated, again, the cities are not safe either.
GTFO, its of no strategic use anymore,bypassed north and south,by the BRI.
You could never beat them,nobody can except themselves.
The Americans are not fighting the Taliban, rather they're stopping the Chinese.
The Afghanis just happen to live in the wrong place at the wrong time.
You nail it briefly, the strategic control of the territory is a matter stretching a few hundred years into the future.
In the first pic that looks like a MH-6 Little Bird with rocket launchers. I can't tell if there's a silver stripe on the side. In Iraq that's what Blackwater used. Are they providing security for Afghani officials? I know they've long since changed their name from Blackwater, but that's what everyone knows them as.
Al CIA duh / Alqueda / I CIA SIS / ISIS. = Mossad.
Arming, funding & training since the days of the Mujahaideen.
and the rockets red glare the bombs bursting in air
