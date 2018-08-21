World's Biggest Wealth Fund Dings Tesla: "We Want To Be Invested In Companies That Make Money"

Norway’s $1 trillion wealth fund - the largest in the world - reported earnings for Q2 on Tuesday, a quarter in which it made $20 billion but mostly thanks to the oil and gas stocks that it looking to divest as part of its clean mandate. However, its overall return was hurt due to its massive exposure to global stocks which suffered in the quarter due to trade war fears: in the second quarter, the fund posted a 1.8% return following a loss in the first quarter, resulting in a paltry 0.24% return in the first half, its worst performance in 8 years.
The fund, which owns 1.4% of global stocks, saw its total stock holdings rise 2.7%, while bonds were unchanged and real estate provided a 1.9% return. The fund, also known as Norges Bank Investment Management, is a major shareholder in the U.S. tech giants. Its largest stock holdings at the end of the quarter were Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Its largest bond holdings were in U.S. Treasuries, followed by Japanese and German government debt.
As shown below, at June 30, the fund held 66.8% in stocks, 30.6% in bonds and 2.6% in real estate. The return missed the benchmark index by 0.2% point.
And while the world’s biggest wealth fund benefited in the first six months from a rally in U.S. markets, fueled by tax cuts, it warned about the impact on the world economy of rising protectionism after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on key trading partners.
"The prospect of increased trade barriers is something that is high on everybody’s agenda,” Trond Grande, the fund’s deputy chief executive officer, said on Tuesday. “It’s fair to say that increased trade barriers, or even trade wars, will not be beneficial for the fund as a long-term global investor."
Sure enough, the fund lost 5.7% in emerging market stocks and 4% on Chinese equities. Ironically, as Bloomberg notes, the biggest sector driver for its returns were oil and gas stocks, which it has proposed divesting. Financial stocks were the weakest performers, led by Banco Santander SA.
“In the second half of the period, the prospect of increased trade barriers and a weaker growth outlook in Europe, China and emerging markets had an adverse effect,” the fund said. “Political uncertainty in Italy impacted negatively on European financial markets."
* * *
Yet while one can draw many lessons from the performance of Norwegian Wealth fund, what the investing community appears to be most interested in was its view on Tesla and whether it would - hypothetically - be part of a syndicate to take the company private. It doesn't look like it.
Asked about his view on Tesla's proposed going private deal, Trond Grande, the fund's deputy CEO said that "we don’t have a view on that" and added: "We want to be invested in companies that make money."
And while the world's largest wealth fund owned 0.48% of Tesla at the end of 2017, it did not appear to be in a hurry to add any more.
Asked whether the fund, which has a much longer horizon than most investors, views that particular holding as more challenging than others or whether it could be an opportunity, given its ability to sit through large fluctuations, Grande said it was neither.
“We’ve said several times what we view as good corporate governance, in terms of role distribution between CEO and chairman, the possibility to vote at general assemblies, that type of thing,” Grande said. "Some companies are in an early development phase and won’t have matured as much on all these questions."
While he didn't name names, it was clear who the "immature" company was.
Finally, with Saudi Arabia out of the MBO deal, one can also scratch out the Norwegians: the fund could not play a part in a taking-private deal, Bloomberg notes, since it’s barred from investing in private equity.
There was a silver lining: Grande said that although the fund’s main practice is to sell its stake when a company leaves an exchange, or soon after, rules regulating the fund set by the Norwegian Finance Ministry and parliament do allow it to stay on in a listed company that goes private.
“The priority is to try to preserve the value for the fund. That is the priority,” Grande told Reuters on the sidelines of an earnings presentation. “If that means that the fund will be invested in a company that has been delisted for a period of time, that could happen."
"But as a main rule, we will exit the investments as and when, or soon after, it has been taken off an exchange,” he said.
"We want to be invested in companies that make money" wow what a novel idea!
Oh boohoo, I want to be invested in a country that doesn't hate my White children.
It just wouldn't be ZH without two or three Tesla/Musk articles a day.
I fail to understand why ZH and others HATE Tesla because they suck up government subsidies, tax rebates and other money showered from heaven (as well as lie, cheat and steal) yet ZH NEVER discusses any of the other all electric car companies or electric car divisions of mainstream car companies who are doing precisely the same. Including lie, cheat and steal.
I dislike Tesla and have serious concerns for Musk's mental health. That said, I spend just about zero time each day thinking and writing about it. Except when reading about it on ZH. What gives? What is this obsession on ZH and just about every other financial website with Tesla/Musk?
Must be click bait is all I can come up with.
To bad they don't actually produce cars, that won't start on fire and kill you.
How do we get three articles a day about Tesla/Musk, and no one knows where their inventory is??? That would match their posted production numbers.... Enron or something comes to mind.
Maybe Obama will bail them out with his green credit program, his personal one, to match his passion for renewable energy.... LOL!
There's not enough articles about Tesla on this site.
5 or 6 a day doesn't cut it.
We've got to get word out to the world how evil electric cars are.
Come on Zero Heads, pick up the pace!
The Silent Killer!
The diabolic thing rolls up behind you, and RUNS you down!
And you never hear it coming.
All part of a vast conspiracy to kill white people. After all, where do you see Teslas? Thats RIGHT! In WHITE neighborhoods!
The gas burning cars are safe, they make lots of noise so you can hear them coming. Black people always drive those old Cadillacs with burnt out mufflers, easy to hear them zooming around. But not the Teslas, you'll be dead before T time whitey!
They must be stopped! We must write more negative Tesla articles! Faster Zero Heads FASTER! Use your imagination!
While there is no doubt there have been several Tesla cars which have burned up after catastrophic accidents, never have I seen any statistics showing the percentage of Tesla cars that burn up after a catastrophic accident compared to say Ford or Chevy.
I suspect if I drove my Ford into a telephone pole, or collided with other cars hard enough to shear off the front of the car, that there might be an increased propensity to burn up.
The Tesla hysteria present in the media is simply remarkable. I smell an agenda.
I think there are many Tesla shorts on this thread and ZH caters to them.
I also think, unlike yourself, that Tesla will be $500 before it hits $200/share.
One of the problems in Tesla stock trading is there are so many shorts they keep the equity up. Every short sale is a bullish signal as they are buyers in the future. The craziness news last week should have sent it well below $300 , but it is stubbornly clinging to the $300 mark.
I do agree that for a $50 B company , admittedly like one of those soap operas that are shitty though you can't stop watching, it gets too much coverage on ZH.
The Very Best Of Tesla Twitter $TSLA $TSLAQ:
http://www.invtots.com/tsla/the-very-best-of-tesla-twitter/
I actually have no position on whether Tesla stock will be up or down and when that might be. This is because Tesla is marked-to-fantasy and therefore defies any rational analysis.
It is a story stock, a momentum stock. Which means it is just about completely divorced from reality. Those analysts who follow the stock professionally are a wonderful study in the human condition because they struggle to rationalize their opinions regardless of whether they are long or short.
Well said Cog! Then there is the saving the environment angle with large Lithium batteries. That are sooo, environmentally friendly...
Until you research the issue. But Tesla is hot and so is Lithium. Make your money with the momentum, weather it is reality or fantasy. Fundamentals matter not on many companies/currencies.
Possibly because 1) Tesla is the biggest one, 2) in over ten years of business, Tesla has never turned an annual profit despite billions in subsidies, tax breaks, and other favorable government treatment, and 3) the CEO is an egotistical narcissist (is that redundant?) who can't stop talking about himself - most likely the latter. Musk invites the media attention. He CRAVES it. He can't get along without it!
I dare say that if Musk had kept his head down, his mouth shut, and focused on his car company as opposed to rockets, drilling holes underneath cities, hyperloops, flame throwers, and gratifying himself on Twitter, Tesla would not have garnered nearly as much negative attention.
No, it's not actually.
Elon has 5 White boys and his politics has been less liberal lately.
That has changed.
The fact Tesla has never made money.
That hasn't changed.
There does appear to be a war on white's, through out most of the world. A reminder for people to open their eyes!
Any thread!
If you build it, they will come... and take it.
I prefer to go long on eternal life.
"But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness; and all these things will be added to you."
Matthew 6:33
In the age of infinite orange bullshit and infinite QE this is a revolutionary idea.
The audacity of profits and dividends!!
In reply to "We want to be invested in… by camel717
So they sold their AMZN stock, too?
AMZN is retail / eCommerce they don't build things.
Although AMZN does offer web services...But you're the smart one here and a top investor I'm sure so please feel free to offer us your input as to what we should do with OUR money..
It's almost like he's hinting that TSLA will be de-listed.
Elon can do this.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zzs-OvfG8tE
Dear ZH Tesla is not news.
If I can short it, it's news.
Rebranded as flame throwing products or incendiary devices for terrorists, the company's cars can make money.
Just figuring out now that Tesla is and will always be insolvent? Tells you how many frauds work in finance and investment.
Downgraded again. https://seekingalpha.com/news/3384422-longtime-tesla-bull-heads-sidelin…
And Morgan drops coverage.
Lone Skum (spelled sideways) is a proven liar, fraud and cheat... just ask his current suppliers... not to mention drug addled... a trillion $$ wealth fund is there because they do due diligence, and screen out wannabes... without a commie in office, no subsidies are forthcoming, which spells doom for the Skum
So scratch the entire biotech industry?
Tesla Bonds dropping again. https://proxy.markets.businessinsider.com/cst/MarketsInsiderV2/Share/ch…
What the bonds know sooner, the stock will know later. Doubly so for TSLA.
Wow, downgraded and price target 33% lower to $200. https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/20/needham-analyst-warns-tesla-pre-share-v…
Losing money is no way to make a living, Punk.
Neanderthals always invest in other Neanderthals.