California Introduces Bill To Ban Soda From Kids' Menus

The California legislature passed a bill last week banning restaurants from selling soda with kids’ meals and instead requires them to offer a healthier alternative including milk, water, and or 100% juice. But, the customer of the meal can purchase an extra soda for the child, thus negating the intended effects the bill hopes to accomplish, the Modesto Bee reports.
Senate Bill SB-1192 Children’s Meal’s passed the Assembly on Thursday but still needs one more vote before being signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown. If approved, the new law hopes to combat obesity and other disease linked to sugar consumption.
Here is the summary of SB-1192:
“Existing law, the California Retail Food Code, establishes uniform health and sanitation standards for, and provides for regulation by the State Department of Public Health of, retail food facilities, as defined, and requires local enforcement agencies to enforce these provisions. Under existing law, a person who violates any provision of the code is guilty of a misdemeanor with each offense punishable by a fine of not less than $25 or more than $1,000, or by imprisonment in a county jail for a term not exceeding 6 months, or by both that fine and imprisonment.
This bill would require a restaurant, as defined, that sells a children’s meal that includes a beverage, to make the default beverage water, sparkling water, or flavored water, as specified, or unflavored milk or a nondairy milk alternative, as specified. The bill would not prohibit a restaurant’s ability to sell, or a customer’s ability to purchase, an alternative beverage if the purchaser requests one. The bill would make a violation of its provisions an infraction, but would make the first violation subject to a notice of violation. Under the bill, the 2nd and 3rd violations would be punishable by fines of not more than $250 and $500, respectively. By imposing additional duties on local enforcement agencies and by creating a new crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.”
“Kids’ meals shouldn’t come with a side order of diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular disease,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.
The Modesto Bee said some restaurants have already taken steps to remove sugary drinks from kids’ meals. McDonald’s announced several years ago that it would end its marketing campaign that included soda in the meals, though they are still available upon request; in February, it pulled chocolate milk from the menu as well.
However, some critics argue it is up to the parents to make those choices, not state or federal government.
“Seriously, like, what’s next?” Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach, asked. “Are we going to insist that you have to have kale in your salad unless you specifically ask otherwise?”
SB-1192 now returns to the Senate, where it was overwhelmingly approved in May, then heads to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.
In July, Baltimore became the largest city in the US to pass a similar bill, prohibiting restaurants from serving sugary beverages to kids. Baltimore officials said that if restaurants do not comply with the new ordinance will be fined up to $100.
Judging by the kid in the video, if and when Brown signs the California bill, that could trigger a tremendous backlash in the under 12 community.
Comments
Dumb fuckers. I’ll get a coke and give it to my kid. I don’t have kids anyway because there’s no way I would bring one into this world!
Anazing that these fuckers are allowed to continue breathing ...maybe we truly are to far gone.
In reply to Dumb fuckers. I’ll get a… by GoldHermit
We want the right to give our kids the habits that willl lead to:
obesity
heart failure
cancers
erectile dysfunction
diabetes
hypertension
and a significantly shorter lifespan and lower quality of life!
remember to lead by example!
ps - the bonus is stiffing other taxpayers and insuance premium payers the bill when you have a triple bypass.
In reply to Anazing that these fuckers… by Bill of Rights
See below, but I dont need mommy governmet trelling me what I can or cannot have its called personal choice.
First soda, then straws...oh wait.
In reply to We want the right to t by helltothenah
No Soda Billy,,,,,now go shit in the street so we can go home.
In reply to See below, but I dont need… by Bill of Rights
We need to ban campaign contributions from corporations and foreigners.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-25/quick-and-simple-plan-politic…
In reply to No Soda Billy,,,,,now go… by ZENDOG
no, we need to ban banning things!
In reply to They need to ban campaign… by hedgeless_horseman
lol...that would be a start.
In reply to no, we need to ban banning… by stacking12321
Personally,
In reply to lol...that would be a start. by nmewn
Only a disgusting low life scum bag would shit in the street, I mean really. One can be a fucking bum and still have an ounce of class. But you know liberals are classless so.
In reply to No Soda Billy,,,,,now go… by ZENDOG
You should be able to drink whatever you want - but then again - SUGAR is an insidious poison !!
They should be educating kids about that fact !!
In reply to No Soda Billy,,,,,now go… by ZENDOG
banning crystal meth & cocaine worked so well
In reply to See below, but I dont need… by Bill of Rights
Ban soda but hand out needles. Or my favorite, ban plastic bags but hand out plastic needles.
Fucking liberals ...retards
In reply to banning crystal meth &… by JBL
Butt plugs and dildos and tranny education for 5-year olds is okay!
You can't make this shit up.
In reply to See below, but I dont need… by Bill of Rights
Thanks for revealing your Statist, totalitarian-biased leanings. You are the enemy of freedom, liberty and choice. I pray you haven't reproduced.
In reply to We want the right to t by helltothenah
What Idiots... OK here's what happens ... McDonalds simply puts out a press release that their "Happy Meals" are not "childrens meals" but are available for all customers to purchase.
In reply to Anazing that these fuckers… by Bill of Rights
Add no more video games, and cell phones and you might get a normal looking kid. You know, like back in the day ...
In reply to Dumb fuckers. I’ll get a… by GoldHermit
Especially in dorkafornia.
In reply to Dumb fuckers. I’ll get a… by GoldHermit
Can moms drink soda at the abortion mill?
Think about this. Isn't soda just flavored water? Which is fine for kids according to this new bill.
BAN KOMMIEFORNIA !
"“Kids’ meals shouldn’t come with a side order of diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular disease,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento."
No ones meals should Kevin. So how about going to the source of it and just shutting it down?
Might loose some votes?
When you've made choice the enemy, you know you're on the wrong side.
I bet old Jerry Brown has a cold pop with his tofu bologna samich and kale chips
By the way I do not drink soda myself it is bad for you, but to pass a fucking law banning it is over reach. More Mommy Governmet bull shit.
The is the story. Until people start suing food companies for putting so much bad Sh*t in our food, noting going to change on the menu. We don't need the government to be involved
In reply to By the way I do not drink… by Bill of Rights
Why sue and employ and enrich scumbag lawyers? How about not frequenting these establishments? How about asking management to modify the menu?
In reply to The is the story. Until… by Francis Marx
Welcome to Caliwhatthefuckistanifornia......
Keep eating Roundup though......
Just like the dots here. Give them all the sugar you can, you cant tell me what to do !
You can still give your kid soda, just isnt pushed on them to make them FAT and unhealthy. WHat is wrong with you people, it is a good thing. I am drinking one right now, but dont need a fast food rest. pushing it on my kids. Thanks Calif.
My parents raised me right: By 18 I drank 2 litres of coffee and smoked a pack a day.
What, no beer? (Underage beers taste the best, after all.)
In reply to My parents raised me right:… by Golden Showers
Me too. God bless 'Merica.
In reply to My parents raised me right:… by Golden Showers
Liberalism is mental disorder. They want the government to control food made by private companies. Insane.
Your wrong, and it isn't liberalism. It is stopping the industrial buttholes from worrying about making more money all the time at the health of ANYBODY without a care in the world. Next thing will be healthcare, then you will write, "why are people drinking so much soda, those stupid fuk liberals, they are so dumb" Both ways for so many...
In reply to Liberalism is mental… by Mendax
But you can still shit in the street in dorkafornia and someone will be paid to pick up after you...so not all is lost.
Kid’s meals just won’t include a beverage at the end of this mess. So a parent will buy one, paying more. Who is really behind this bullshit? The government is not the kid, the parent, or business owner, so fuck off with this bullshit legislation.
I'm sure the soft drink companies are behind this.
They know parents will simply buy adult-sized sodas.
They also own the juice and sparkling water product lines, so it won't hurt them even if the parent complies.
It's like how the plastic companies were okay with the Calif. ban on disposable plastic shopping bags. It takes more plastic to make a reusable bag, so they haven't lost any business.
In reply to Kid’s meals just won’t… by SergeA.Storms
How is this NOT an infringement on the right of PRIVATE businesses to offer whatever the F they want to? It is the customer's responsibility as to what they choose to consume. You people who think this is great REALLY have no problem with the government dictating what you and/or your kids can eat or drink? If you're too fat, then take responsibility for your choices and grab a glass of water instead of a Coke.
If your private business is Facebook, YouTube or Twitter you can do whatever you please but any other private business cannot..that's the libtard rules.
In reply to How is this NOT an… by mjcarne
California, the state that does nothing to address the root of the problem.
Liberalism as a mental health disorder.....
No wonder the volcano gods are quivering angry.....
They are shaking their heads at the stupidity.....
This is gonna backfire so spectacularly.
Parents will simply buy adult small or medium soda cups and give them to their kids (or steal fountain drinks by asking for a water cup and filing that with soda). The kids will get more soda, not less.
Is seltzer considered soda in la-la-land?
Not until you put a pack of sugar in it, then it becomes a banned drink in commiefornia.
In reply to Is seltzer considered soda… by DennisR
Ban straws, bans sodas, shit in the streets...all good and legal
But pot is legal? Hmmm.yeah. makes toral sense
If we're going to go there, then go all the way:
Ban fast-food restaurants in California.
Not only on the kid-nutrition end, but it's one of the few ways vagrants still can eat.