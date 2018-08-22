California Introduces Bill To Ban Soda From Kids' Menus

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:45

The California legislature passed a bill last week banning restaurants from selling soda with kids’ meals and instead requires them to offer a healthier alternative including milk, water, and or 100% juice. But, the customer of the meal can purchase an extra soda for the child, thus negating the intended effects the bill hopes to accomplish, the Modesto Bee reports.

Senate Bill SB-1192 Children’s Meal’s passed the Assembly on Thursday but still needs one more vote before being signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown. If approved, the new law hopes to combat obesity and other disease linked to sugar consumption.

Here is the summary of SB-1192:

“Existing law, the California Retail Food Code, establishes uniform health and sanitation standards for, and provides for regulation by the State Department of Public Health of, retail food facilities, as defined, and requires local enforcement agencies to enforce these provisions. Under existing law, a person who violates any provision of the code is guilty of a misdemeanor with each offense punishable by a fine of not less than $25 or more than $1,000, or by imprisonment in a county jail for a term not exceeding 6 months, or by both that fine and imprisonment.

This bill would require a restaurant, as defined, that sells a children’s meal that includes a beverage, to make the default beverage water, sparkling water, or flavored water, as specified, or unflavored milk or a nondairy milk alternative, as specified. The bill would not prohibit a restaurant’s ability to sell, or a customer’s ability to purchase, an alternative beverage if the purchaser requests one. The bill would make a violation of its provisions an infraction, but would make the first violation subject to a notice of violation. Under the bill, the 2nd and 3rd violations would be punishable by fines of not more than $250 and $500, respectively. By imposing additional duties on local enforcement agencies and by creating a new crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.”

“Kids’ meals shouldn’t come with a side order of diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular disease,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

The Modesto Bee said some restaurants have already taken steps to remove sugary drinks from kids’ meals. McDonald’s announced several years ago that it would end its marketing campaign that included soda in the meals, though they are still available upon request; in February, it pulled chocolate milk from the menu as well.

However, some critics argue it is up to the parents to make those choices, not state or federal government.

“Seriously, like, what’s next?” Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach, asked. “Are we going to insist that you have to have kale in your salad unless you specifically ask otherwise?”

SB-1192 now returns to the Senate, where it was overwhelmingly approved in May, then heads to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

In July, Baltimore became the largest city in the US to pass a similar bill, prohibiting restaurants from serving sugary beverages to kids. Baltimore officials said that if restaurants do not comply with the new ordinance will be fined up to $100.

Judging by the kid in the video, if and when Brown signs the California bill, that could trigger a tremendous backlash in the under 12 community.

Comments

GoldHermit Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:49 Permalink

Dumb fuckers.  I’ll get a coke and give it to my kid.  I don’t have kids anyway because there’s no way I would bring one into this world!

PacOps Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:51 Permalink

 

"“Kids’ meals shouldn’t come with a side order of diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular disease,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento."

No ones meals should Kevin. So how about going to the source of it and just shutting it down?

Might loose some votes?

Calvertsbio Thu, 08/23/2018 - 21:55 Permalink

Just like the dots here. Give them all the sugar you can, you cant tell me what to do !

You can still give your kid soda, just isnt pushed on them to make them FAT and unhealthy. WHat is wrong with you people, it is a good thing. I am drinking one right now, but dont need a fast food rest. pushing it on my kids. Thanks Calif.

Calvertsbio Mendax Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

Your wrong, and it isn't liberalism. It is stopping the industrial buttholes from worrying about making more money all the time at the health of ANYBODY without a care in the world. Next thing will be healthcare, then you will write, "why are people drinking so much soda, those stupid fuk liberals, they are so dumb" Both ways for so many...

SergeA.Storms Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

Kid’s meals just won’t include a beverage at the end of this mess.  So a parent will buy one, paying more.  Who is really behind this bullshit?  The government is not the kid, the parent, or business owner, so fuck off with this bullshit legislation.

dchang0 SergeA.Storms Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:15 Permalink

I'm sure the soft drink companies are behind this.

They know parents will simply buy adult-sized sodas.

They also own the juice and sparkling water product lines, so it won't hurt them even if the parent complies.

 

It's like how the plastic companies were okay with the Calif. ban on disposable plastic shopping bags. It takes more plastic to make a reusable bag, so they haven't lost any business.

mjcarne Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:02 Permalink

How is this NOT an infringement on the right of PRIVATE businesses to offer whatever the F they want to? It is the customer's responsibility as to what they choose to consume. You people who think this is great REALLY have no problem with the government dictating what you and/or your kids can eat or drink? If you're too fat, then take responsibility for your choices and grab a glass of water instead of a Coke.

surf@jm Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:09 Permalink

Liberalism as a mental health disorder.....

No wonder the volcano gods are quivering angry.....

They are shaking their heads at the stupidity.....

dchang0 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:12 Permalink

This is gonna backfire so spectacularly.

Parents will simply buy adult small or medium soda cups and give them to their kids (or steal fountain drinks by asking for a water cup and filing that with soda). The kids will get more soda, not less.

darkstar7646 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

If we're going to go there, then go all the way:

Ban fast-food restaurants in California.

Not only on the kid-nutrition end, but it's one of the few ways vagrants still can eat.