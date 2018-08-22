Cohen Willing To Tell Mueller About Trump's "Conspiracy To Collude" With Russia

If there was any doubt whether Michael Cohen had flipped, despite statements that he was not cooperating with the government as part of his guilty plea and refusing to name the "candidate" who instructed him to violate campaign finance law, that was promptly dissolved in the following hours when Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis said that his client has "knowledge" about computer hacking and collusion, and is willing to speak with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a "conspiracy to collude" with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Cohen, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to helping President Trump pay hush money to two women, wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew of an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower and the Russian hacking of Democratic institutions before they took place, Davis told MSNBC, deciding that any "attorney client" privilege in this case is strictly optional.
"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows," Davis told MSNBC on Tuesday.
"Not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”
WATCH: Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen, tells @maddow that his client has information that should be of interest to the special counsel and is "more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows."
More troubling for Trump, Davis said on Wednesday then said that "there is no dispute that Trump committed a crime" as he repeated that "Cohen has knowledge of a Russian conspiracy", even if it was still unclear if Cohen or Davis have any evidence or proof to substantiate their allegations.
According to the NY Post, last month a source told the publication that Cohen was present when Trump was informed by his son Donald Trump Jr. that Russians offered “dirt” on then-candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump claimed he "didn’t know anything about the meeting" because "nobody told me" about it.
Mueller’s probe into whether the Trump campaign was involved in Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections continues. But Mueller handed off the Cohen case to federal prosecutors in New York, which means that his guilty plea intensifies a second -- and entirely separate -- investigation that could threaten the president.
Trump tried to shrug off the Manafort conviction, telling reporters Tuesday that “it had nothing to do with Russian collusion, so we continue the witch hunt.
Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said the Cohen plea deal wasn’t related to Trump. “There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government’s charges against Mr. Cohen,” he said in a statement. "It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen’s actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time."
While Cohen didn’t name Trump in court, referring instead to a "candidate" who directed him to make the illegal payments, Davis was more direct, saying in a statement later Tuesday that Cohen “stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election.”
If Trump knew about the payments and that they were illegal, he could be charged with violating election law for accepting illegal payments and not disclosing them, said Paul S. Ryan, a campaign finance lawyer with Common Cause. Current Justice Department guidelines state that a sitting president cannot be indicted, and that any wrongdoing should be referred to Congress for impeachment proceedings. Those guidelines aren’t binding.
Nearly at the same time as Cohen pled guilty, in a Virginia courtroom Trump's former campaign finance chair, Tim Manafort was found guilty on five counts of tax fraud, one count of failing to file a financial document with the government, and two counts of bank fraud. The jury couldn’t reach a decision on the other 10 counts. He was accused of lying to tax authorities about his income and offshore tax accounts, failing to file reports about those accounts, and defrauding banks to get loans.
"It’s a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace," Trump said Tuesday of the Manafort verdict. "This has nothing what they started out looking for - Russians involved in our campaign, there were none." Trump declined to answer questions on Cohen.
"Nothing to do with Russian collusion, continue with the witch hunt." Trump briefly talks Manafort; mum on Cohen.
The media is now speculating whether Trump will pardon Manafort, who is reportedly evaluating all options.
Meanwhile, speaking on CNN on Wednesday, Davis said that Michael Cohen wouldn’t accept a pardon if one was offered by Trump, and instead Davis urged people to support Cohen using a GoFundMe fund with a $500k goal.
Playing the "remorseful criminal" card, Davis also told MSNBC that it was Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki that marked "a significant turning point” for Cohen and encouraged him to come forward out of concern about the U.S. future. "That shook up Mr. Cohen" who may be a tax-evading criminal but is first and foremost a patriot.
"Davis said that Michael Cohen, wouldn’t accept a pardon if one was offered by Trump,"
Haaaaa....right. This guy is the king of sleaze.
He's being pressured to sing. Not sure anything from such testimony can be believed. Sign of lazy prosecutors only looking to pad their 'win' list.
Of course, if Trump was a Democrat, the Republicans would be apoplectic. Russiagate is just the other side's Whitewater. Endless f**king witch hunt on the stupidest issue. It's like worrying about a drafty doorjamb when the house is burning down.
In reply to Haaaaa....right. by Killtruck
"Will perjure for plea deals"
In reply to He's being pressured to sing… by crazzziecanuck
I remember seeing Kushner in an interview talking about how he used algos (made by nerds and psychologists) on Social Media to sway opinion & garner votes. And like putin said, maybe it was just people in Russia (he said "maybe it was jews"), not the government.
I just never gave a shit because I'm sure Hillary did it too, Trump just did it better.
Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or Jews" For Election Meddling: "Maybe The US Paid Them" | Zero Hedge
In reply to "Will perjure for plea deals" by Shemp 4 Victory
First: Two admitted prostitutes extort a political candidate. CHARGE THEM.
Second: Dishonest FBI agents conspire to fabricate evidence. INDICT THEM.
Third: Biased DOJ prosecutors submit a falsified FISA warrant. FIRE THEM.
Fourth: Tainted SC illegally seizes attorney-client records. THROW IT OUT.
Fifth: Politicized NY court extorts a plea bargain on obscure CF rap. EXPUNGE IT.
BOGUS: NO RUSSIANS. WRONG VICTIM. NO EVIDENCE. FAKE PROSECUTORS.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
(((Michael Cohen)))
(((Lanny Davis)))
(((George Soros)))
(((Rothschilds)))
That's all anyone really needs to understand here.
"Cohen Willing To Tell Mueller Any Bullshit He's Asked To Spew"
/fify
[EDIT:] This was being linked by others here yesterday; very relevant, I think: https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_som…
In reply to First: Two admitted… by ???ö?
He's been lying alot so far so who will believe him now?
Especially when he faces a 60 year prison sentence. Plus, what can he say? We all know that Hillary colluded with the Russian by faking the Russia dossier; nothing can beat that.
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
"....a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system..."
American Democracy has been corrupted ever since the Federal Reserve was instituted. Everything else is just a show to keep the people occupied/distracted and detached from the true reality.
"Give me control of a nation's money and I care not who makes its laws" - The Rothschild
In reply to He's been lying alot so far… by 847328_3527
It has been corrupted ever since the british began their incursions against US law, beginning with the war of 1812, and once the lawyers were able to be citizens, they used the rest of the 1800s to absolutely destroy the law in the USA.
In reply to "....a conspiracy to collude… by beemasters
This is obviously fabrication to further the commission of treason and sedition. Mueller, Rosenstein and all the others should be arrested now, either by the DOJ or the people.
In reply to It has been corrupted ever… by detached.amusement
"........who may be a tax-evading criminal but is first and foremost a patriot."
Sounds like every Dem politician in office today.......still looking for a platform to run on are we?!
Go ahead and try to impeach Trump but don't be surprised with what happens next.
In reply to This is obviously… by Billy the Poet
Eerily silent is blondy's twitter feed this morning ... so weird ... what a time to be alive ... remember when Obama's personal lawyer and campaign manager were charged with felonies ... me neither ... but the GOP has made it's bed with Trump, now lay
Manafort's kids will watch him die in an orange jump suit ... hope it was worth it
Make
Attorneys
Get
Arrested
In reply to "........who may be a tax… by mtl4
I see a lot of people "existing" but I wouldn't call it "living." Neck crooked downwards eyes on smartphone is not living.
In reply to What a time to be alive by Freeze These
How do you know you are not dead already?
In reply to What a time to be alive by Freeze These
And your eerily stupid...You must be a hoot around the water cooler...Sad part is there are many other morons like you out there..
In reply to What a time to be alive by Freeze These
I've figured out how to tell when Davis is lying .... His lips move.
In reply to This is obviously… by Billy the Poet
"Yay!, we found someone to turn finally! And a star witness! Perfect profile: desperate, broke, tax cheat because he was idiotic enough to buy taxi medallions as Uber was getting funded full blast by the Silicon Valley/Wall Street Cartel while Mayor Bloomberg states: "I will crush the medallion owners""
In reply to It has been corrupted ever… by detached.amusement
I don't get it. Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure that banks lent money to people who could not afford to repay, resulting in the GFC of '08 and millions of people losing their businesses and homes?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure the banksters would all get bailed out while everyone else got shafted?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure that Obama's govt allowed all the banksters to get bonuses and then go free?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure escalating wars in the ME during Obama's reign and before?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure no member of Congress would talk about these problems, let alone acknowledge them as problems, all the way up to 2016?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure every politician and MSM would ignore the debt, bankruptcy, homelessness, unemployment, low wage environment all the way up to 2016?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure that Debbie-Wasserman Schultz and Co stiffed Bernie?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure that he would run against Hillary?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to give Hillary bad speech-writers?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to set Hillary's travel itinerary?
Man, those sneaky damn Trump-and-the-Russians. They really had their work cut out for them, didn't they!
In reply to It has been corrupted ever… by detached.amusement
The moral (so to speak) of the story is:
Bad - order your minions to pay off
Good - ordering your minions to destroy the lives on any accusers
In reply to I don't get it. Did Trump… by PT
American corruption started with taxing individual's income - something the Founding Fathers warned NEVER to do. Now we see the results.
It creates an unlimited honeypot of money and power that sociopaths and psychopaths will fight over. It's far easier to buy off 538 Congresscritters in one place and infiltrate a handful of bureaucracies than to corrupt every politician in each of the 50 states and each states administrative departments.
Abolish income tax by repealing the amendment that enabled it and watch the deep state implode - so long as we maintain our 2nd Amendment.
In reply to "....a conspiracy to collude… by beemasters
Pretty sure that Team Trump is just waiting for Mueller to empty his clip of Nerf darts.
The counter will be devastating. It will have to include Obama, Biden, Kerry among others.
Meanwhile one bad actor at a time gets zapped.
Oh and as for the current news cycle:
Democrats complaining about sex between consenting adult private citizens is like a Spanish Inquisition torturer complaining that someone punched him in the arm.
In reply to "....a conspiracy to collude… by beemasters
Still betting on 4D chess? Really?
In reply to Pretty sure that Team Trump… by Jim in MN
It's not chess, it's war.
Would you rather the shooting start?
In reply to Still betting on 4D chess?… by dirty fingernails
Forget chess. How many millions of rifles are backing up the President?
In reply to Still betting on 4D chess?… by dirty fingernails
I buy a new firearm every time something anti-Trump comes up in the news.
In reply to How many millions of rifles… by Billy the Poet
... and where do all those rifles live? I'm quite sure that most of them can't shoot that far.
In reply to How many millions of rifles… by Billy the Poet
I just fail to see a reason he deserves such fervent support. You are advocating kicking over the whole apple cart for the wrong reasons, IMO.
In reply to How many millions of rifles… by Billy the Poet
Nerf darts indeed! Mule-er has nothing, because there is nothing.
Obama is implicated bigly in the scandal.
In reply to Still betting on 4D chess?… by dirty fingernails
How do you know what Meuller has? I, too, believe he has nothing, or what he has points to other than the Russian Gov.
In reply to Nerf darts indeed! Mule-er… by sheikurbootie
It needs to include ALL TREASONOUS CONSPIRATORS
In reply to Pretty sure that Team Trump… by Jim in MN
This will be BIGGER than Watergate, because it was an Obama directed conspiracy.
In reply to It needs to include ALL… by JRobby
Yep even normie conservatives are beginning to notice the no doubt cohencidental presence of all these (((rat fucks))), their lies, their lawyers and their hooknosed theatrics.
There's good reason this tribe keeps getting booted out of wherever it settles. Trump should have known better than to trust one of these back stabbing parasites and hopefully learns his lesson going forward.
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
So he should disown his children and grand children? First he'd have to quit greedily gobbling Bibi's cock and honoring Chabad.
In reply to Yep even normie… by farflungstar
It still hasn't occurred to you that relying on homosexual allusions rather than an actual argument makes you look silly?
In reply to So he should disown his… by dirty fingernails
The same with redirecting to Hitlery all the time.
In reply to It still hasn't occurred to… by Billy the Poet
The timing is fortuitously coincidental. It must be karma.
In reply to Yep even normie… by farflungstar
one of the charges he was convicted on was TAX FRAUD. He's gotta go down.
In reply to First: Two admitted… by ???ö?
You must pay in to continue to fund the frauds and war machine efforts. To "avoid" doing so carries dire penalties.
In reply to one of the charges he was… by himmelhund
Alinsky Nuuuz Paradigm Adjustment
Russia And Trumps Fault!
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
My theory is Hillary is pissed because she had the fix in and when Trump won she knew he MUST have had his own better fix. It's the only logical explanation they are making Russia gate up but Hillary and her crew know something is up. Who ever put Trump in place to go against the Global elite they knew how Hillary does it and they knew how to beat her.
Are all these unsealed indictments true, are we seeing Trumps behind the scenes actually making a massive play to clean the swamp.
Lets be honest here we all know Trump can't be an angel of course a billionaire screwed porn stars why not, they all have.
You do not become a Billionaire by plying by the rules.
And everyone knows him paying women a large amount of money will not sway votes, he was not voted in based on sexual history. Are we seeing either the start of a civil war or simply the deep state winning.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
You don't play games with the Clintons. They are not good people, they always manage to get away with their crimes, and they always blame someone else.
This is not a surprise because it has been going on for 30 years.
In reply to "Will perjure for plea deals" by Shemp 4 Victory
Clintons have now taken down Obama, Biden and Kerry in their lust for power.
I'm starting to wonder if Trump's not right to let Her Fury stay free just to rub it in even more.
In reply to You don't play games with… by chunga
she should have been made an example to show we are a nation of laws, but she wasn't and we aren't.
In reply to Clintons have now taken down… by Jim in MN
Cue the excuses about Sessions and why Trump can't do anything about his documented gross neglegence and dereliction of duty. If only Trump was in charge of the DOJ... maybe if he had a way of speaking directly to the public...
In reply to she should have been made an… by DingleBarryObummer
Yeah well there's symbolism and then there's power. Most of the key 'investigators' into Her Fury have already been fired or reassigned. Now if we could just get Weiner's laptop into the public's care......
In reply to she should have been made an… by DingleBarryObummer
After he won, concerning Hillary going to jail Maverick smiled, waved it off, and said "that was just for the election."
You don't remember that?
In reply to Yeah well there's symbolism… by Jim in MN
There is an awful lot of speculation going on. I expect "prominent" members of congress to be piling on soon.
In reply to Clintons have now taken down… by Jim in MN
It is fascinating to me as to how a jury will accept the statements of a man with a gun to his head as the truth. If the Democrats take the house then Trump is impeached. Then, they have to take the senate. This is a two part circus that has yet to result in a conviction.
In reply to "Will perjure for plea deals" by Shemp 4 Victory
It's never just the one man.
In reply to It is fascinating to me as… by Cloud9.5
aMERIcan exceptionalist "logic" having always excluded "common sense" from its' lexicon... the inevitable collision of its' fatal conceits with the 'really real' world seems to still take some of its' cult members by surprise.
There was never much doubt that Drumpf would go down due to his compulsive associations with Russo-talmudic mensch of the type who style themselves "Russians" or "Slavics" yet are unmistakably[to the observant eye]cut from the mold of the turco-ashkenazi type who have surrounded the puppet Prez for years.
Neverminding the passport which the Kushner/Sater/Tevfik talmudic traveller uses to establish themselves as "Russ," Amerikanski," Turk, Brit or Easter Islander, the acute observer of the ashkenazi frankist sabbatean adventurer can always recognize the hidden signs of the khazarian kinfolk whose mafiyas now control the fates of former 'superpowers' and the world at large.
In this milieu, Drumpf was just another dogsbody, a "soldier," of the kind Lansky used to carve out his empire of crime, Donnies just another dime store midnight cowboy who ends up written out of the script when the time comes for the dimwit stooge to go under the bus.
And that time is now.
Hurrah the special geniuses shouted - again - having long forgotten whatever the fuck it was they were cheering for all along... except their own special moment when the ride in the tumbrils would be for them!
In reply to "Will perjure for plea deals" by Shemp 4 Victory