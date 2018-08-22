Cohen Willing To Tell Mueller About Trump's "Conspiracy To Collude" With Russia

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 07:49

If there was any doubt whether Michael Cohen had flipped, despite statements that he was not cooperating with the government as part of his guilty plea and refusing to name the "candidate" who instructed him to violate campaign finance law, that was promptly dissolved in the following hours when Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis said that his client has "knowledge" about computer hacking and collusion, and is willing to speak with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a "conspiracy to collude" with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to helping President Trump pay hush money to two women, wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew of an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower and the Russian hacking of Democratic institutions before they took place, Davis told MSNBC, deciding that any "attorney client" privilege in this case is strictly optional.

"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows," Davis told MSNBC on Tuesday.

"Not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”

More troubling for Trump, Davis said on Wednesday then said that "there is no dispute that Trump committed a crime" as he repeated that "Cohen has knowledge of a Russian conspiracy", even if it was still unclear if Cohen or Davis have any evidence or proof to substantiate their allegations.

According to the NY Post, last month a source told the publication that Cohen was present when Trump was informed by his son Donald Trump Jr. that Russians offered “dirt” on then-candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump claimed he "didn’t know anything about the meeting" because "nobody told me" about it.

Mueller’s probe into whether the Trump campaign was involved in Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections continues. But Mueller handed off the Cohen case to federal prosecutors in New York, which means that his guilty plea intensifies a second -- and entirely separate -- investigation that could threaten the president.

Trump tried to shrug off the Manafort conviction, telling reporters Tuesday that “it had nothing to do with Russian collusion, so we continue the witch hunt.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said the Cohen plea deal wasn’t related to Trump. “There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government’s charges against Mr. Cohen,” he said in a statement. "It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen’s actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time."

While Cohen didn’t name Trump in court, referring instead to a "candidate" who directed him to make the illegal payments, Davis was more direct, saying in a statement later Tuesday that Cohen “stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election.”

If Trump knew about the payments and that they were illegal, he could be charged with violating election law for accepting illegal payments and not disclosing them, said Paul S. Ryan, a campaign finance lawyer with Common Cause. Current Justice Department guidelines state that a sitting president cannot be indicted, and that any wrongdoing should be referred to Congress for impeachment proceedings. Those guidelines aren’t binding.

Nearly at the same time as Cohen pled guilty, in a Virginia courtroom Trump's former campaign finance chair, Tim Manafort was found guilty on five counts of tax fraud, one count of failing to file a financial document with the government, and two counts of bank fraud. The jury couldn’t reach a decision on the other 10 counts. He was accused of lying to tax authorities about his income and offshore tax accounts, failing to file reports about those accounts, and defrauding banks to get loans.

"It’s a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace," Trump said Tuesday of the Manafort verdict. "This has nothing what they started out looking for - Russians involved in our campaign, there were none." Trump declined to answer questions on Cohen.

The media is now speculating whether Trump will pardon Manafort, who is reportedly evaluating all options.

Meanwhile, speaking on CNN on Wednesday, Davis said that Michael Cohen wouldn’t accept a pardon if one was offered by Trump, and instead Davis urged people to support Cohen using a GoFundMe fund with a $500k goal.

Playing the "remorseful criminal" card, Davis also told MSNBC that it was Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki that marked "a significant turning point” for Cohen and encouraged him to come forward out of concern about the U.S. future. "That shook up Mr. Cohen" who may be a tax-evading criminal but is first and foremost a patriot.

Killtruck Wed, 08/22/2018 - 07:50

 "Davis said that Michael Cohen, wouldn’t accept a pardon if one was offered by Trump,"

 

Haaaaa....right. This guy is the king of sleaze.

crazzziecanuck Killtruck Wed, 08/22/2018 - 07:52

He's being pressured to sing.  Not sure anything from such testimony can be believed.  Sign of lazy prosecutors only looking to pad their 'win' list.

Of course, if Trump was a Democrat, the Republicans would be apoplectic.  Russiagate is just the other side's Whitewater.  Endless f**king witch hunt on the stupidest issue.  It's like worrying about a drafty doorjamb when the house is burning down.

DingleBarryObummer Shemp 4 Victory Wed, 08/22/2018 - 07:55

I remember seeing Kushner in an interview talking about how he used algos (made by nerds and psychologists) on Social Media to sway opinion & garner votes.  And like putin said, maybe it was just people in Russia (he said "maybe it was jews"), not the government.

I just never gave a shit because I'm sure Hillary did it too, Trump just did it better.

Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or Jews" For Election Meddling: "Maybe The US Paid Them" | Zero Hedge

???ö? DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/22/2018 - 07:56

 

First: Two admitted prostitutes extort a political candidate. CHARGE THEM.

Second: Dishonest FBI agents conspire to fabricate evidence. INDICT THEM.

Third: Biased DOJ prosecutors submit a falsified FISA warrant. FIRE THEM.

Fourth: Tainted SC illegally seizes attorney-client records. THROW IT OUT.

Fifth: Politicized NY court extorts a plea bargain on obscure CF rap. EXPUNGE IT.

 

BOGUS:  NO RUSSIANS.  WRONG VICTIM.  NO EVIDENCE.  FAKE PROSECUTORS.    

beemasters 847328_3527 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:01

"....a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system..."

American Democracy has been corrupted ever since the Federal Reserve was instituted. Everything else is just a show to keep the people occupied/distracted and detached from the true reality.

"Give me control of a nation's money and I care not who makes its laws" - The Rothschild

Freeze These mtl4 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:25

Eerily silent is blondy's twitter feed this morning ... so weird ... what a time to be alive ... remember when Obama's personal lawyer and campaign manager were charged with felonies ... me neither ... but the GOP has made it's bed with Trump, now lay

 

Manafort's kids will watch him die in an orange jump suit ... hope it was worth it

 

Make

Attorneys

Get

Arrested

PT detached.amusement Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:20

I don't get it.  Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure that banks lent money to people who could not afford to repay, resulting in the GFC of '08 and millions of people losing their businesses and homes?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure the banksters would all get bailed out while everyone else got shafted?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure that Obama's govt allowed all the banksters to get bonuses and then go free?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure escalating wars in the ME during Obama's reign and before?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure no member of Congress would talk about these problems, let alone acknowledge them as problems, all the way up to 2016?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure every politician and MSM would ignore the debt, bankruptcy, homelessness, unemployment, low wage environment all the way up to 2016?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure that Debbie-Wasserman Schultz and Co stiffed Bernie?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to ensure that he would run against Hillary?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to give Hillary bad speech-writers?
Did Trump collude with the Russians to set Hillary's travel itinerary?

Man, those sneaky damn Trump-and-the-Russians.  They really had their work cut out for them, didn't they!

SummerSausage beemasters Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:07

American corruption started with taxing individual's income - something the Founding Fathers warned NEVER to do. Now we see the results.

It creates an unlimited honeypot of money and power that sociopaths and psychopaths will fight over.  It's far easier to buy off 538 Congresscritters in one place and infiltrate a handful of bureaucracies than to corrupt every politician in each of the 50 states and each states administrative departments.

Abolish income tax by repealing the amendment that enabled it and watch the deep state implode - so long as we maintain our 2nd Amendment.

Jim in MN beemasters Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:07

Pretty sure that Team Trump is just waiting for Mueller to empty his clip of Nerf darts.

The counter will be devastating.  It will have to include Obama, Biden, Kerry among others.

Meanwhile one bad actor at a time gets zapped.

Oh and as for the current news cycle:

Democrats complaining about sex between consenting adult private citizens is like a Spanish Inquisition torturer complaining that someone punched him in the arm.

 

farflungstar HopefulCynical Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:14

Yep even normie conservatives are beginning to notice the no doubt cohencidental presence of all these (((rat fucks))), their lies, their lawyers and their hooknosed theatrics. 

There's good reason this tribe keeps getting booted out of wherever it settles. Trump should have known better than to trust one of these back stabbing parasites and hopefully learns his lesson going forward. 

below_Par DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:12

My theory is Hillary is pissed because she had the fix in and when Trump won she knew he MUST have had his own better fix.  It's the only logical explanation they are making Russia gate up but Hillary and her crew know something is up. Who ever put Trump in place to go against the Global elite they knew how Hillary does it and they knew how to beat her.

Are all these unsealed indictments true, are we seeing Trumps behind the scenes actually making a massive play to clean the swamp.

Lets be honest here we all know Trump can't be an angel of course a billionaire screwed porn stars why not, they all have.

You do not become a Billionaire by plying by the rules.

And everyone knows him paying women a large amount of money will not sway votes, he was not voted in based on sexual history. Are we seeing either the start of a civil war or simply the deep state winning.

 

BobEore Shemp 4 Victory Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:26

aMERIcan exceptionalist "logic" having always excluded "common sense" from its' lexicon... the inevitable collision of its' fatal conceits with the 'really real' world seems to still take some of its' cult members by surprise. 

There was never much doubt that Drumpf would go down due to his compulsive associations with Russo-talmudic mensch of the type who style themselves "Russians" or "Slavics" yet are unmistakably[to the observant eye]cut from the mold of the turco-ashkenazi type who have surrounded the puppet Prez for years. 

Neverminding the passport which the Kushner/Sater/Tevfik talmudic traveller uses to establish themselves as "Russ," Amerikanski," Turk, Brit or Easter Islander, the acute observer of the ashkenazi frankist sabbatean adventurer can always recognize the hidden signs of the khazarian kinfolk whose mafiyas now control the fates of former 'superpowers' and the world at large. 

In this milieu, Drumpf was just another dogsbody, a "soldier," of the kind Lansky used to carve out his empire of crime, Donnies just another dime store midnight cowboy who ends up written out of the script when the time comes for the dimwit stooge to go under the bus. 

And that time is now. 

Hurrah the special geniuses shouted - again - having long forgotten whatever the fuck it was they were cheering for all along... except their own special moment when the ride in the tumbrils would be for them!