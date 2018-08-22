Cohen's Lawyer Tells Congress To Investigate Trump, Calls For Impeachment

Shortly after he said on national TV that Michael Cohen has knowledge about Trump's "conspiracy to collude" with Russia, Cohen’s Lanny Davis said Congress should launch an investigation if President Trump directed his longtime fixer to commit a crime.

"There is most certainly enough evidence now" for Congress to open a probe Davis told Bloomberg TV answering a question whether Congress should pursue impeachment proceedings.

"That would be the first time in American history that we have evidence of a crime of a president in office, with somebody pleading guilty to a crime and saying that he was directed to commit that crime by a president,” Davis said.

Michael Cohen’s lawyer @LannyDavis says there's “strong evidence” that Trump knew Cohen paid hush money to women, adding "it’s probably the first time in American history that we have evidence of crime of a president in office” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/tT5Z4AHhAC — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) August 22, 2018

Davis then delivered the punchline, saying "it looks to me like abuse of power which is essential for impeachment."

“There’s most certainly enough evidence now for an investigation into abuse of power, which is essential for impeachment,” Michael Cohen’s lawyer @LannyDavis tells Bloomberg TV’s @kevcirilli #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/kleo2CcsdG — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) August 22, 2018

Trump mocked Cohen in a tweet early Wednesday and said he didn’t think the two campaign finance violations were crimes at all, prompting Drudge to blast a headline "Crime Isn't Crime".

Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Davis also repeated what he said earlier on MSNBC, sending a message to Mueller that his client is “willing to cooperate with anyone who asks him questions,” adding that he is “100 percent going to tell the truth."