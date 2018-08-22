Cohen's Lawyer Tells Congress To Investigate Trump, Calls For Impeachment

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:17

Shortly after he said on national TV that Michael Cohen has knowledge about Trump's "conspiracy to collude" with Russia, Cohen’s Lanny Davis said Congress should launch an investigation if President Trump directed his longtime fixer to commit a crime.

"There is most certainly enough evidence now" for Congress to open a probe Davis told Bloomberg TV answering a question whether Congress should pursue impeachment proceedings.

"That would be the first time in American history that we have evidence of a crime of a president in office, with somebody pleading guilty to a crime and saying that he was directed to commit that crime by a president,” Davis said.

Davis then delivered the punchline, saying "it looks to me like abuse of power which is essential for impeachment."

Trump mocked Cohen in a tweet early Wednesday and said he didn’t think the two campaign finance violations were crimes at all, prompting Drudge to blast a headline "Crime Isn't Crime".

Davis also repeated what he said earlier on MSNBC, sending a message to Mueller that his client is “willing to cooperate with anyone who asks him questions,” adding that he is “100 percent going to tell the truth."

Buckaroo Banzai bobcatz Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Given that Lanny Davis is allegedly being paid by Cohen to represent Cohen, he seems to have a lot to say about Trump. Why, it's almost like he's become part of the Mueller team, or something.

As far as the "strong evidence" is concerned, if it's so "strong", why not share it with the world? Wouldn't that be the right thing to do?

Freeze These NidStyles Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

His personal attorney testified under oath that president individual-1 directed him to commit felonies ... therefore he committed felonies ... if he were not president he'd be indicted yesterday

 

No vote on Merick Garland simply bc the GOP didn't like Obama, but full speed ahead on the unindicted co-conspirator's supreme court nominee ... 

macholatte JimmyJones Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

 

I am a mindless fool your honor.
Trump told me to lie under oath, so that’s what I did.
Trump told me to eat my own shit, so that’s what I did.
Trump told me to jump off a cliff, so that’s what I did.
- Michael Cohen

If a client tells an attorney to commit an illegal act, the attorney is not obligated to do it. However, the attorney is obligated to inform the client that the subject of the discussion is illegal.   All day, every day, lawyers and accountants all over the world consult with and advise their clients about ways to maneuver in a situation and remain within the law.
The entire concept of what is now going on is preposterous. It's just more hysteria. It's part of the plan to create controlled insanity. Not much different than predator fish corralling the shoals of sardines before eating them alive.

 

 

Client: Did you see what that asshole did?  I’d should kill him!
Lawyer: So does that mean you want to proceed with the divorce, Martha?  We’ll kill him in court. OK?

Lanny Davis: Clearly, your honor, Martha wanted to kill her husband and forced her lawyer to agree to help her do it.  The fact that he died of a heart attack 1,000 miles away is not relevant.  She’s guilty of murder.

 

Team_Huli macholatte Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

"@LannyDavis says there's “strong evidence” that Trump knew Cohen paid hush money to women"

We've all listened to Cohen's recording, so YEAH...  Trump knew.  So what, nothing illegal about personal monies for bitches.

 

 

"There’s most certainly enough evidence now for an investigation into abuse of power, which is essential for impeachment,” Michael Cohen’s lawyer @LannyDavis tells Bloomberg"

Abuse of power??  Trump wasn't in office when the bitches were paid...

Jim in MN HopefulCynical Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

 

Davis gets jeered by live NBC audience for pimping fundraising page.....LOL.....

 

http://thehill.com/homenews/media/403028-cohen-attorney-jeered-on-nbc-a…

 

The comments drew jeers from the live audience with Kelly taking a moment to note how much had been raised by the website so far.

"The audience, I don’t know if they are ready to donate, Lanny," Kelly noted after the comment drew jeers from the audience. "We did check before we went on air. It’s got $70,000 in it so far. Listen, we appreciate you coming on."

Davis, who is also an opinion contributor for The Hill, shot back at the audience reaction before Kelly corrected that number as $20,000.

"I would say the reaction of your audience may be they are not as interested in getting the truth out about Donald Trump as many other people in the country," Davis shot back. "Approximately 60 percent of the country would not have the reaction of your audience."

“By the way, I overstated, it’s $20,000, it’s not $70,000," Kelly noted. "Hope springs eternal, I guess. Lanny, all the best to you."

Herd Redirecti… HopefulCynical Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

Yes, Lanny has known Hillary since he was at Yale!  Also was in the same frat as GW Bush!  No word on what, if any, secret societies he is a part of.

But Lanny is as dirty as it gets.  And this shows Trump made a big mistake trusting Cohen to be his 'consigliere'.  The funny thing is, why would Cohen be afraid of a jail sentence, if he knows he can be pardoned?

But Arkancide... Well, being pardoned by the President won't reverse that particular decision!

I mean, really, he gets a Clinton lawyer and then starts singing from the tune sheet?  If only I could figure this one out!

NiggaPleeze NidStyles Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

His personal attorney testified under oath that president individual-1 directed him to commit felonies ... therefore he committed felonies ... if he were not president he'd be indicted yesterday

I've been trying to figure out which criminal statute a campaign finance violation violates.  AFAICT it's only a civil violation which is why it's not a crime (though it may be illegal - there is a big difference). 

So, please, can you provide a citation to a statute which makes an excessive campaign contribution a felony?  And, while at it, a citation to a statute which makes a politician criminally liable for asking for an excessive campaign contribution?

Thanks much.

Boing_Snap NidStyles Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

Interesting Griffin interview with a Soviet expert on subverting the US, shot in the early 80s, the plans to bring Marxist regimes to power in the US have a ring of truth today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RS8LA-5fmrs

If you don't know already there has been a concerted effort to bring Marxism to the US since the end of WW2, fully supported by the elitists. Another Griffin interview from a Congressional Investigator whom exposed the Marxists and had his findings squashed is very enlightening.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUYCBfmIcHM

Herd Redirecti… Boing_Snap Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

That is the real "Russian collusion".  And it is not Russian at all, but Communist.  Ideological subversion has taken hold of the ENTIRE media, from Hollywood to Netflix, from the newspapers to television, from ABC, CNN, CBS... The entire 'higher education' system.  Harvard and Yale down to Evergreen College.

The Justice system, too, from the looks of it.

Ms No Boing_Snap Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

You'll notice Bezmenov drops the term "Hollywood", "Shmuck", etc, repeatedly in his talks.  An defecting ex propagandist KGB agent doesn't do that as chance.  They got him for it too.

The whole world knew who was responsible for Marxism and the hundred million.  They control the money, media and legal system.  We are watching them try to coup a president today.  You wont see another until they are out of power.

JRobby Jim in MN Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Isn't Lanny a muncher of scraps that fall from the Clintonista banquet of souls table?

I think he is! He wil swing in the rain with the rest of them. Nothing like the stench of a mass hanging.

DingleBarryObummer JimmyJones Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

he's not going to get impeached.

bread and circuses.

FreezeThese probably works for Trump too, just like Cohen and Rosenstein

Edit:

1. For the Downvoters: Do some research on Roger Stone

2. Anyone who thinks Sessions is not doing his job is completely wrong.  He was hired to do nothing; to be a stonewall plausible deniability buffer.  And he's doing a great job!

NidStyles Freeze These Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

If he weren’t President there wouldn’t be an investigation for collusion with Russia to tamper with the election results. 

None of that is up to you cupcakes. You have no power here. 

Setting up my debit card for degenerates to validate their assaults isn’t power. It’s a brazen display of your weakness. Would you like me to start telling everyone who you are? 

Who Q really is?

 

BlackChicken nmewn Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

The part the deranged left can’t come to terms with is Trump NOT using campaign money for the payoff.  Trump used his own money.

Besides, this little bitch comes in here pretending that her leftist comments are going to matter.  They don’t.

Shit, a potted plant would have beat hillary; they just don’t get it.

Buckaroo Banzai nmewn Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

If by "convinced" you mean "threatened" then definitely. My guess is, Cohen didn't choose to be represented by Lanny Davis, rather, Lanny told Cohen that, if he knew what was good for him, he'd better fire his other lawyers and put Lanny in charge of his "defense".

Cohen thinks his Jew privilege is going to get him out of this safely, but one false move and you can bet he'll wind up dead.