Martinez: This 'Engineered' Collapse Of Venezuela Is The Beginning Of A War Against The Free World

I have a certain degree of acceptance for some things. However, these last two weeks my ability to be surprised has been superseded. The price increase in everything and the difference between the salaries in Venezuela is something unbelievable. How the people have not started to burn down government buildings is a mystery for me.
This is no political analysis; is a common sense article. If a gang of thugs arrived in your neighborhood and started to charge fees and ration food, electricity, water, and gas, how much time would be necessary for the neighbors be so pissed off to start shooting? Even without guns they would make a huge mess.
But I believe that our gene pool was decimated thoroughly, and our civil wars consumed already the warrior genetics needed to get rid of that coward gang, that shoots in the head a pregnant woman like they did with the wife of the Rebel Pilot, Oscar Perez one year ago.
We need to be aware, even those with the most combative genes, of everything that comes after an economic collapse. Good military can become rogue. Jail gates can be opened, and the worst of the worst can come out, after paying a good fee to some corrupt employee that needs the money to get his family out of the city. Entire supermarkets can start to close their doors and refuse to sell if things get really nasty. The managers and employees will buy whatever is left on the shelves if they can make it safely to the shops.
Inmates have been freed as a control mechanism.
In the last days of the WWII, Hitler´s officers gave the orders to open the gates of jails, gave old, ragged army uniforms and an assault rifle to the inmates, and assigned to the regular troops the immediate execution of any inmate that tried to escape or refuse to fight.
Just for the record, the mafia in Venezuela did not need a war as a excuse. The worst of the inmates roam freely because they are being used as a control mechanism for society. This had been happening for some time, but now the jail in my former city is just a market. The relatives of the inmates can go inside and have access to products at low prices.
If you don´t believe me, just do a little research about what happened to Kellog’s. Feel free to contact their CEOs, and ask them for an explanation about the blackmail that the inmates had over this company, and why they left. The criminals got into every aspect of our former structure. In the maintenance of the oil industry facilities, they control who gets signed for work, and who does not. Engineers and technician have to work with thugs that have been in prison.
This is no joke. Union “leaders” support this. Payments in the plant maintenance temporary contracts are very good, and they need this for their vicious lifestyle. The union gets part of the money by putting them to work. Good, skilled and honest men and women are out of the game. This is even sponsored by managers and high-ranking personnel, of course. They know this happens, and they don´t care, plain and simple.
It seems that our culture has become a devotee of those who have been in prison, or should be. It means an automatic respect, when it should be all the contrary. This is just one of the things that is plain wrong with our society. Whenever I started to notice how the military and police started to see with bad eyes to civilians with guns, I knew things were going to get very bad. Especially after seeing in the news, almost one or twice a month some officer of some corp getting killed or shot by their fellows while robbing or kidnapping someone. One of the reasons to keep myself somehow in the shadows is because some members of my own extended family suffered this situation years ago. They could manage to get out of it, though.
What I’m hearing from friends back in Venezuela
The reports I have been receiving are mostly from friends and relatives concerned about the economy. I explained to them that it is just the consequence of a depopulation plan being applied. Many Venezuelans still believe that Maduro is an inept moron. Far from that, fellows. He is a clever guy. Not clever enough to take care of his own health, and getting as fat as a whale (hopefully this should be helpful for us, a lethal stroke would be very welcome these days) is a proof of this.
As I mentioned, he is clever, and in my personal opinion, he is just another one of the bunch of sociopaths that rule the sadistic gang that has imprisoned our young members of the Special Forces, and has jailed to every patriot with a uniform that has raised his/her voice. Jeez, I wonder who they will go after when the last one is in jail. The Venezuelan Boy Scouts Association?
I am pretty sure that you are already aware of the sadistic Delcy R. (the Vice President of Venezuela) explaining that the Revolution was a REVENGE because of the killing of their father, Jorge Rodriguez, who was tortured by the police of those days after William Niehous, the CEO of the Owen Illinois was liberated. Rodriguez died, and the police responsible went to jail because of that. But Delcy and Jorge grew up and studied in good schools, and later good colleges. No one knows where they got the money for that: Jorge Rodriguez’s father was not a wealthy man.
He was just a guerrilla operator, that combated the “imperialism” and the “capitalism”. Their aunt took care of them and this remained as a secret until now. The money paid as a ransom for the Niehous liberation never appeared, of course. My theory? This money was right to the hands of the very same criminal organization that worked so hard to provide the Rodriguez with their vengeance.
No, Venezuelans do not deserve this.
I write about this, because of my concerns about seeing some comments that we deserve this. Fellows, back then when Niehous was kidnapped and Jorge Rodrigez Senior died, tortured by the police to tell where the ransom money was, I was not even born.
It is not common sense to say that me and my family, and thousands of other innocent Venezuelans, deserved to receive the vengeance of those psychos.
I take the time to explain all of this, instead of providing some survival advice, because I need you to understand the climate that has been generated, and the kind of persons that worked for that. These are evil, Machiavellian, clever, and unscrupulous sociopaths. They don´t care about their reputation. About if what they do is wrong. About the consequences. About the collateral damage.
They have an agenda, written overseas.
They assigned all the members of that gang to achieve it. They provided all the necessary means: guns, money and trained mercenaries. Free access to our identification system, so the Cubans, Iranians, and North Koreans could be provided with Venezuelan passports. Our passport gave these agents access to over 170 countries, did you know? Do you believe now that this is a “bad government”, and that the crisis is generated by “bad choices” of the Venezuelan population?
This is the beginning of a war against the free world.
This is something that could be called the initiation of a war against the free world, and we were right in front of the money chest they needed to start it.
The total destruction of our oil industry is what intrigues me the most. And it is a very solid proof of something: they were not interested in keeping it running. It generated prosperity and wealth for the entire country, and they needed to sink everyone in misery, to control them throwing them a crumble of bread.
I heard in a movie of one of my favorite actors (Nicholas Cage) a phrase of one of the characters playing as a radical extremist that goes something like “The last hope of the Islam is the leftist revolution” or something very similar. This is no joke. In Trinidad island, intelligence services took over extremists already provided with Venezuelan passports. I don't think that the VP of the country is a guy with an arabic name, neither.
Well, just revolt Venezuelan people!
How the people have not started to burn down government buildings is a mystery for me.
White men strive - no, fight - for greater and better things.
Depopulation plan.
Exactly right, only the ignorant masses need stay.
In reply to How the people have not… by Son of Nephilim
I remember the election of that guy with a parrot on his shoulder (Chavez)...the people were dancing in the streets...Venezuelans did this to themselves.
Evil knocked , you opened the door and welcomed it in.
"If a gang of thugs arrived in your neighborhood... "
...it would be a fucking shooting galary.
if a gang of thugs arrived in your neighborhood...
...something the Palestinians know ALL TOO WELL.
WARNING: Disturbing Images of Israhell's Crimes
Oil corps are gonna buy Ven oil at bargain basement prices, exploit population and make sure populace gets no oil money.
This has been happening for quite a while,,, You would think that anyone with any space would be growing food,,, Part of this is their own fault,,, Kinda like India, in almost every pic I see, people are doing nothing while the trash is every where, and dead animals are in their water,,,
Zog is there too. Maduro is half with two full grandparents. Chevez ran against one. They took the bait easy but there wasnt really anybody else presented to them.
It truly is amazing, the reach of the Js. They seem to be involved in everything... yet the idea a group so ethnocentric and ubiquitous might have a ‘plot’ to rule the world is rejected a priori by people with minds chained to illogical rules about whicj facts to seek.
https://archive.org/details/OutlineOfTheJewishConspiracy
Gee, is such a plot actually written down in the Torah?
http://www.judeofascism.com/2011/11/jewish-doctrine-vowing-to-indebt.html?m=1
http://jewishracism.blogspot.com/2009/03/1-bestseller-proves-that-usury-is.html?m=1
I know Jews that have home mortgages, they pay interest. I don't think all the Jews are in on the scam
There are no stable governments between Capricorn and Cancer.
Ability plan for the future, delay gratification, correlates with latitude.
I don't think they have the energy.
Honestly, I find the fact that they are not revolting, well,...revolting....
Engineered collapse? WTF. Do you have any idea what actually happened in Venezuela?
There was probably some US/CIA fuckery, contributing, no?
What did happen, other than a collapse in oil prices in a non-diversified welfare economy?
" Engineered collapse? WTF. "
im sure there was big money behind getting a socialist into power there.
The same powers that originated communism have been spreading it globally for a century but everybody wants to think that "This time its different". "That half Jew Marxist is not associated with all the rest of it." Nations are falling left and right to their color revolutions and Marxism. Doubt this one is different. They use the best plan tailotlred to individual nations. This is the Europe plan.
Whadda ya think MS-13, Cripps, Bloods Inc. are?
Latino jews like Geraldo.
Yeah right.
Did any of this make sense to anyone?
Is it one of those 'got to be Venezuelan' to get it or is just Nid Styles running amok again.
It would make a lot of sense to assume the author is the US-based exile Gustavo Diaz who in fact was a Colonel in VZ who ran a failed coup attempt in 2002. Note the intials G. D. in his name here. Then we can start to understand why it is written the way it is. He is 62 or so, maybe he was having a grumpy day?
Can’t help feeling that Venezuela is a ‘test’ case !
The Zio/US won’t let them escape their misery !
Not with that oil they won't. Nothing in politics is a coincidence.
You idiots voted for Chavez AND Maduro!
YES YOU IDIOTS DESERVE WHAT IS HAPPENING TO YOU!
Want change? Prune that tree of liberty pussy!
You mean as opposed to the Yale economist Jew that ran against them? They had another third one running too. Dont remember his name. I looked into every player in their last couple elections at one time.
Zerohedge pulled a very good move showcasing how idiotic the average Venezuelan is. Dumb as a rock, clueless of the simple reality that electing a socialist spells death every single time. Now they have to invent boogeymen in the vain hope others will fix their mess for them.
In reply to You idiots voted for Chavez… by datbedank
Just print more bolivars im sure it has nothing to do with it. Also control prices and kill every petty burgeous that tries to profit from the good will of the people while you are at it. Im sure it will solve all of your problems.
One bad man did all of that. Now imagine Hillary as president.
My T.V. says otherwise............
-Joe Sixpack-
This is why you never, ever give up your firearms.
Coming to an American neighborhood near "you"... Oh... wait a minute (https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/08/07/chicago-gun-violence-hom…)!
Never let a good crisis go to waste
- Rahm Emanuel
If you want to figure out who rules over you simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize
- Voltaire
Then pack your "camping gear" and MAN UP in the Capital you pay taxes to that made it all possible!... Because when you keep ignoring the problem you helped to create with your own money and more importantly your indifference... YOU'RE PART OF THE PROBLEM like it or not!!!
Crowd fund 3D printers to Venezuela.
Do they even have electricity to operate a printer ?
Pray? Should we pray?
[about the unrest in Cuba]
Michael Corleone: I saw a strange thing today. Some rebels were being arrested. One of them pulled the pin on a grenade. He took himself and the captain of the command with him. Now, soldiers are paid to fight; the rebels aren't.
Hyman Roth: What does that tell you?
Michael Corleone: They could win.
No central bank in Venezuela ,so you know who's behind this economic strangle.
Well, Nicholas Cage would know a thing or two about destroying a prosperous situation......
Maybe Venezuela should elect a janitor next time. No more bus drivers.
Venezuela's next President should be a Community Organizer from the biggest shithole city in the entire Nation.
They did it to themselves.
so the Cubans, Iranians, and North Koreans could be provided with Venezuelan passports
What???? This whole article was extremely confusing. Then the line above spills out.
Is he stating that all the wrongs in Venezuela are caused by outsiders? The same outsiders that our fucking government and media has been pounding into our heads as evil?
If I'm interpreting that correctly..... this is propaganda.
Always planting those seeds. Hundreds of them..... thousands of them. They're bad - we're good.
I don't watch the BS news, I don't read newspapers and I'm "still" subjected to this shit. Trolls on this site try the same damn thing. Islam this, Islam that.
Fuck ALL of this. The real evil is ZOG and central banking. No amount of "seeds" are going to sway my thinking.
Plant them all you want..... I've got plenty of gas to kill them before that tap root even has a chance to set hold.
Because they're scared? Maybe that's why? The land has overrun it's carrying capacity people. Figure it out.