Hawaii Braces For Powerful Cat 4 Hurricane, Could See Direct Hit

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:47

A hurricane warning has been declared for Hawaii and Maui Counties as powerful Hurricane Lane continues moving west-northwestward towards the main Hawaiian islands as a Category 4 storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center issued the warning early Wednesday (500 AM HST Wed. Aug 22), which means hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours. A hurricane watch is still in effect for Honolulu and Kauai counties with deteriorating conditions expected within 48 hours.

Early Wednesday, Lane weakened somewhat from Category 5, becoming a Category 4 storm and has maximum sustained winds near 155 mph. Forecasters say there is the possibility of the hurricane making a direct hit on one or more of the islands late this week and into this weekend.

“Lane was centered 315 miles south of Kailua-Kona, and moving west-northwest at 9 mph. Forecasters say hurricane-force winds will extend 40 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds can be felt 140 miles from the eye,” said Hawaii Public Radio.

Local officials are hoping the storm tracks farther west because it would lessen the severity of impacts. The strength of the storm will depend on the storm’s track in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation in advance of the hurricane. Schools have been shut down as the islands prepare the possibility of a direct hit.

According to the latest forecast model from NOAALane will remain very strong, and dangerous.

“Lane started to turn to the west-northwest on last night. Forecasters expect it to turn northwest and then to the north-northwest tomorrow, bringing it “dangerously close” to the island chain. Weather officials say Lane can bring 10 – 15 inches of rain in some spots, but may be higher in other areas. Rain of this magnitude raises the risk of flash flooding and landslides,” said Hawaii Public Radio.

Amid the threats of a direct hit, “Lane has the potential of bringing the state of Hawaii serious and perhaps record damage,” according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

“All residents and interests on the islands should closely monitor Hurricane Lane and pay particular attention to local officials on possible evacuations and preparations,” Kottlowski said.  

Global + Hurricane Models

More hurricane models

Despite some forecasts weakening and predicting a curved path away from the islands (as shown above), the storm still has the potential to bring dangerous conditions across much of Hawaii.

“Satellite-derived wind data suggests shear is starting to increase over the hurricane, and this should cause the hurricane to begin the expected weakening trend on Wednesday,” Kottlowski said. As Accuweather explained, wind shear is the increase in wind speed at increasing elevation or sudden increase in straight-line winds over distance in the atmosphere.

“However, this weakening is expected to be slow at first, and Lane will remain a very powerful and very dangerous hurricane as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands.”

According to Accuweather, Lane was a Category 5 (160-mph sustained wind) on Tuesday night and was downgraded early Wednesday.

The last time a Category 4 hurricane hit Hawaii was over two decades ago when Hurricane Kauai caused over $1 billion in damage and six deaths.

A clip of the NOAA flying their Lockheed WP-3D Orion N42RF through Hurricane lane

Footage from within the eye of the storm

Jeff from FEMA tells citizens to prepare for “the dangerous storm” by downloading the FEMA App on your smartphone

Safeway ran out of water

Store shelves are empty

very empty

***

At the same time elsewhere in the Pacific, Typhoons Soulik and Cimaron are both on a crash course with highly populated and large economic zones of Southeast Asia, including Southwest Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

The storms will hit one after the other, possibly pounding two massive Asian economies on the same day. It is likely that impact of global trade in the region (as shown below) will be affected for the days to come.

Tags
Weather
Disaster Accident
Food Retail & Distribution - NEC
Aerospace & Defense - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 9
Prehuman Insight Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

Attention All Hawaiians

Move your children to the nearest storm drain.

Place all beer in coolers.

Buy toilet paper.

Marinade your teriyaki now.

Do not panic - Space Force is on the way!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt loop Wed, 08/22/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

Maybe agent Utah will finally catch Bodi.  You know Bodi can't stay away from the storm of the century.  The whole Bells Beach thing was just a ruse to throw him off the trail.

BTW- if you haven't seen the remake of 'Point Break' from a few years ago, don't bother.  It's was fucking unwatchably awful.

 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Dragon HAwk Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

I loved the last guys comments, last hurricane, where he said  you do realize right that you are buying bottled water, while the taps are still working?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 5
kelzowar Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

In the News:

Man Arrested For Raping His Neighbour’s Pregnant Goat: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/16/man-arrested-for-raping-his-neighbours-pregnant-goat/

 

So sad: Critically ill bride failed to see her wedding date: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/15/sad-critically-ill-bride-failed-see/

 

Items that should not be left in the car: Top-9: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/15/items-that-should-not-be-left-in-the-car-top-9/

 

zoo keeper Died While Trying To Rape An Alligator: https://news.freepopulation.com/2018/08/14/zoo-keeper-died-while-trying-to-rape-an-alligator/

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
freedogger kelzowar Wed, 08/22/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

From above: The images captured by the security cameras show that Mr Olsen had clearly placed himself in a very vulnerable position,” Captain White told reporters. “He had his pants around his knees and was lying down on top of one the animals, with his back to the others. The poor guy didn’t stand a chance! We can see him being dragged in the water, then he disappears from sight. He was probably dead within thirty seconds of the attack.

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:59 Permalink

We had another unprecedented event today.  After getting snowfall three times last winter Sodomy Arabians just got snow in summer (edit)  Don't expect to hear about that on the news.

https://electroverse.net/saudi-arabia-snowfall-in-the-middle-of-summer/

Also have you guys heard of the new phenomenon called Steve?  It is unknown to science.  In sure once again, its nothing.

"According to researchers at the University of Calgary in Canada and the University of California, Los Angeles, Steve does not contain the telltale traces of charged particles blasting through Earth's atmosphere that auroras do. Steve, therefore, is not an aurora at all, but something entirely different: a mysterious, largely unexplained phenomenon that the researchers have dubbed a "sky glow."

https://www.livescience.com/63385-steve-not-aurora-mystery-phenomenon.h…

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
rockstone Wed, 08/22/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

Nice. Set the Weather Channel on ‘record’. Sit back, pop cold one and enjoy. Order Mexican food.

 I can watch reruns anytime I want. And if it’s reduced to Haitian like conditions,I submit we should rename it Soetoro.

The Soetoro Islands. I like it!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
silverer MusicIsYou Wed, 08/22/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Somebody has to be blamed for this. Americans love to fix blame. Keep an eye on the follow-up articles on the "cause" of the hurricane. And yes, Hawaii is an expensive place, and suffers from the "island mentality". It also is infested with leftards, which helps explain why it sucks. You'll do better there if you speak Japanese.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Burticus Soph Wed, 08/22/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

Wrong!  Pipeline is on the north shore of Oahu and gets its swells from middle latitude cyclones in the north Pacific.  This hurricane, like most of them, will skirt the south shore and any swell will not be rideable due to choppy conditions.

I lived in Hawaii for 5 years in the late 1980s during my big-wave-rider days.  During that time, only one hurricane actually hit, tearing up Poipu Beach on Kauai pretty badly.  We never got any decent surf on the south shore from hurricanes.

We almost got clocked by Hurricane Irma in Florida last September.  Winds locally were only 60 knots, though it blew a lot of the water out of Tampa Bay.  Much of the damage in our marina was due to the negative 4 foot storm surge, which broke lines and ripped cleats off power boats with shallow keels.  It took us a week to strip our 'Plan D' sailing yacht nekkid of everything not bolted down & painted, then took another week to put everything back.