Here’s How Much Marijuana Costs On The West Coast vs East Coast

The marijuana market is perhaps unique in its geographic complexity.
In some states in America it’s completely legal for adults to use cannabis for recreational purposes. In other parts, it’s completely illegal. Some states allow the medicinal use of marijuana, but not recreational. Everywhere, federal regulations hamper the flow of goods and money across state lines.
This is all to say there is an economic reason why marijuana has different prices in cannabis dispensaries throughout the country. But just how different?
To find out, we analyzed data from Priceonomics customer Wikileaf, a company that tracks the prices all across the country at Wikileaf. Using this data, we looked at the price of marijuana on the East Coast versus West Coast.
As it turns out, marijuana is 22.5% cheaper on the West Coast than the East Coast. The cause of this difference is mostly due to a combination of the supply of growers combined with federal prohibitions on transporting the product across state lines.
That said, even the prices of cannabis vary dramatically; in San Francisco marijuana costs almost 50% more than in Portland, Oregon. Differences in local taxation, cost of doing business, and supply, drive price variation even among western states.
By way of background, recreational marijuana is legal in nine states and Washington DC. In the West, the legal states are California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Nevada, and Alaska. In the East, the legal states are Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts and Washington, DC.
To start, let’s look at the price of an eighth of an ounce of marijuana on Wikileaf in West Coast cities versus East Coast ones.
The price of an eighth is $46.3 on the East Coast compared to $36.0 on the West Coast, which is 22.5% cheaper. A phone doesn’t cost a lot more on the East Coast than the West Coast, neither does a prescription drug. What’s so different about marijuana?
The reason pot is cheaper in the West is primarily because of two reasons: there are a lot more growers in the West and cannabis cannot be shipped across state lines because that would violate federal law. So, all else equal, states with more growers and supply will have lower prices.
A recent Fortune magazine article highlights the supply issue in Oregon. Fortune reports “Marijuana is currently selling as cheaply as half-price in Oregon at the moment, because of a glut in supply.” Currently, the state is producing more cannabis than the state consumes and the excess supply cannot be legally shipped across borders. As a result, local prices fall.
In fact, at every quantity of marijuana you can purchase, its cheaper in the West than the East. The below chart shows the average price by region for different purchase size amounts:
The bottom of the chart shows the price discount of buying in the West, which ranges from 13.5% to 25.7%. While the price discount shrinks the larger quantity you purchase, it’s still significantly more expensive in the East at every purchase amount.
Lastly, let’s look at the price of an eighth of marijuana at a sample of Western and Eastern cities.
Among the eight cities we looked at, the top two spots for most expensive marijuana are Baltimore and Boston, both cities in the East in regions with cold winters and more limited agricultural lands than the West. Cannabis is nearly twice as expensive in Baltimore as it would be in Portland or Denver.
That the supply of marijuana cannot legally cross state lines explains only part of the variation in prices among cities. Another reason why prices are different by city (even in the same state) is local taxation laws and the cost of living in an area. Each state typically levies an additional sales tax on marijuana, in addition to local city cannabis sales taxes and regular sales taxes. In some cities, that can add approximately 35% more to the prices. That combined with the higher rent and salaries associated with expensive cities like San Francisco, mean the cost of cannabis in some Western cities can rival their counterparts in the East.
And so, yes marijuana is significantly cheaper in the Western United States than in the East. This is primarily driven by federal law making it illegal to transport cannabis across state lines. As a result, states with lots of agricultural land dedicated to growing produce a glut of supply, driving the prices down. In order for a national marketplace for cannabis to emerge with more consistent pricing by location, a change to these federal laws will be required.
that's quite a mark up!
that's quite a mark up!
You just uncovered an incredibly profitable business model.
I smoked in Colorado. Price wasn’t bad for the quality which was above expectation.
I smoked in Colorado. Price wasn't bad for the quality which was above expectation.
Apparently there’s a criminal outfit that gets people high, sedates them and sells them for sexual deviants. I learned that while high in Colorado. She wasn’t involved.
Yes, in fact I can fly. I have actually done so before.
Back in '69 in LA, when it was "completely illegal", an ounce of grass was $10. But it wasn't as good as it is now.
Legal weed is having a tough time competing with illegal weed in California. The regulations for legally selling weed in California are hilariously complex. Those fucking assholes can't keep from stepping on their own cocks. It's like the entire state is run by deranged potheads, or something.
Deranged potheads would be an improvement.
It's basically free where I live.
http://www.priceofweed.com/
Fuck you. Asshole.
*cries*
Where I live, you can smoke for years on 15 bucks,,, Just gotta work a bit,,,
Always keep in mind...It won't make you smarter, HA...I save it for the flu.
CBD's are awesome for my bones/joints.
lol
Here in Portland....there are so Many weed shops...you can get a full ounce for $95.
Nobody cares now...it was a big thing at first...now the hype has blown over.
Exactly. Interesting that Shitattle and Portland, ME are nearly equivalent.
In remote areas of E. Tennessee the gov engages in the productive endeavor of currycombing the countryside with helicopters. Followed by obese men in brand new pickups with trailers loaded with brand new 4 wheelers.
This fair goose hunter says those helicopters fly very low to the ground.
Taxes are going to crush legal pot.
It already happening.
The illegal untaxed stuff is still a huge market.
Soon to come - police strangling black men for selling untaxed loosies
Only if you are a kid or know a grower. No one wants to go downtown to an alley to buy a gram from a thug and risk getting hit in the head or robbed. Idiot. The taxes are cheap.
In reply to Taxes by 2banana
A gram??? What are you buying, coke??? lol,,,
No. But once it was legal in my area the shops starting selling it that way. I haven't smoked since last winter. My local shop has 3-grams for between $15 and $45. It depends on if you want organic or not. I have smoked some crap weed from the shops. I am guessing fungicide or some other contaminant. I may smoke a little, once or twice a year, so I don't mind buying the organic, high grade stuff.
Anyhow, my point was it's better than going downtown and trying to find someone to sell you pot when you are older, like me. Safer and easier to just walk into a store and buy it, now. Wasn't that the point of legalization?
Where I live, every one has acres,,, If you have land like that it is very easy to grow a couple,,, We are all very friendly and hang out,, If you run out, I'm sure someone will give you some,,, My daughter and ex, who is a pot head, live in Pueblo CO,,, I asked her , a while back, that her mom should be in heaven,,, They can't afford it,,,
Smoke pot that is grown outside? We call that shit weed. I wouldn't smoke that crap if you gave it to me. Yuck. High grade, organic, grown indoors under lights or nothing. I have standards.
It is a different world now,,, Any thing from indoors is definitely never organic,,, With proper maintenance, outdoor can be much better due to the greater light intensity ,,, Mixing chicken or horse shit compost in with the dirt, is much better than Miracle Grow can ever be,,, High intensity artificial light can be a big cash strap,,,
And the biggest thing is source,,, You will never grow great weed from bad seeds or clones,,,
wtf i thought you were bright. the plant naturally grows outside. it unnaturally grows inside. what do you think is better?
Hardly
The effective tax rate on legal marijuana sold in California could approach 45 percent.... If this sounds outrageous, consider: That would only be the second-highest levy in the United States. Washington State’s tax rate is close to 50 percent.
California cannabis will be taxed at almost every step of the supply chain.
https://hightimes.com/news/report-californias-marijuana-taxes-high/
Oh well. I don't mind the tax. As far as Commiefornia, fuck that shitty state. Leave.
No, the taxes cost a fortune.
I have raised money and worked with Licensed Producers in Canada. They need QA people and packaging professionals and entire departments dedicated to reporting to the government in Ottawa. One producer said the feds had them do an on-site course. After completion, the feds demanded fancy, embossed and framed completion certificates for each staff member. So instead of just wasting a week with inspectors their marketing department spent three more days getting the completion certificate right.
Marijuana is cheap to grow, about 20 cents a gram. That’s why in Canada you can get ounces at compassion clubs for $100, or $75 US. That means an eighth is $9.50. Why you folks are happy paying 4x the price is beyond me.
Our pathetic government should just tell Trump that if we have to accept crappy US milk because it’s cheaper, then Canada should be able to directly export it’s superior weed, also because it’s cheaper.
Oh well. Welcome to adulthood and the real world. If you want to buy crap weed on the street corner, or sell it and risk being locked up, by all means, go for it.
If you don't like the taxes, move to another place where they regulations and tax burdens are less. Or go into another business. QQing here about taxes for selling pot, and regulations, isn't going to get you any sympathy from me. I've had a lot of shitty jobs. Sorry. Dealing with the government is part of being a business owner. Suck it up or go back to being a wage slave.
There is a reason that not everyone is a business owner. It's not easy. Oh, and that other thing, called work? There is a reason it's called work.
Our government as it is configured today will not last. That is the underlying reality that people refuse to accept. The United States has become too large for a single federal government to manage.
The Federal Govt isn't supposed to be "managing" the country. That is the fundamental problem. The Federal Govt. has a small set of prescribed responsibilities and that is all the farther it is supposed to go. It is illegal for it to do more than that.
Yeah, well try telling them that.
They use their abused version of the Commerce Clause to end run the 10th amendment. That's their power. Attack that and win and we're free from DC.
Damn income inequality......
Its my understanding that dealing in Jeff Sessions neighborhood requires a 100% hazardous duty fee.....
Jeff has been upset lately because someone keeps leaving roaches in his driveway......
Ganja news from Jamaica:
http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/front-page/ganja-cigarettes-anyone-carre…
lbs of AAA name brand indoor 1500 southern Oregon/humco
AAA outdoor, 700-1100
Grow your own. End of story.
WTF does that have to do with this thread?
Go get a buzz on, dude.
WAPO’s highest utility is for wrapping up stuff you bought from Amazon, which you used once, and return said items.
so what.. Obama paid the biggest fine ever and no one went to jail there.. why your panties all twisted about this?? you did get the full operation yet fagbag?
Hear DeBlasio is about to outlaw anything over 3.2 g, effectively removing the Big Toke Gulps within NYC. Also something about a 32% tax maybe?...who knows but whatever, yes, the East Coast has always been more expensive. Laid back = CA = lower prices
The Carr Fire, Hirz Fire, and Mendocino Fire, are going to drive up prices from the Emerald Triangle this year.
Pot will mature into a market very similar to beer as the laws in the US modernize, like Canada. Several large, commercial growers will produce standardized, predictable products that dominate the market at lower, commercial prices, while local craft/artisinal growers pop up at higher price points.There's a reason why a major liquor company is putting $4 billion into the Canadian market. Most people want a standardized buzz, with no surprises and the same effects every time. That's what big commercial growers can do best. It should be an open, free to interstate commerce market. It's a useful product. Best to let big players dominate to assure maximized tax revenues and public health/safety.
Decade after decade of reefer madness is NOT going to be fixed, but rather, remain entrenched as endemic social psychoses.
Cannabis is less dangerous than coffee, and so, "should" be regulated similar ways. However, that would mean marijuana would cost about ten dollars per pound, and was grown in those places which had the most natural advantages to do so, namely, low latitude, high altitude locations, such as mountains in the tropical zone.
A Civilization that was almost completely crazy and corrupt to the core criminalized cannabis. Those laws were the simplest symbol and most extreme example of the ways in which EVERYTHING ELSE was similarly dominated by integrated systems of legalized lies backed by legalized violence, the most important of which were that the powers of public governments enforced frauds by private banks, which could make the public money supplies out of nothing as debts, through bookkeeping tricks which were legalized counterfeiting.
Bogus "legalization" of marijuana is NOT based on more radical hemp truth, but rather, based on the same old huge lies. Therefore, so-called "legalization" is actually another phase of the psychotic breakdown of pot prohibition, which is a tiny component of the series of psychotic breakdowns of Globalized Neolithic Civilization.
That Civilization was able to assert that "marijuana is almost as bad as murder, because marijuana was an addictive narcotic that drove people criminally insane and killed them." That "reefer madness" was the basis for the marijuana laws to be made and maintained for decade after decade, despite that the FACTS are that hemp is single best plant for people for food, fiber, fun and medicine.
At the present time, "legalization" is actually Pot Prohibition version 2.0, based on Reefer Madness version 2.0. Nothing significant is being done to change the ways that Civilization is based on being able to back up legalized lies with legalized violence, despite that doing so does not change those lies still being fundamentally false, rather, there are simply new wrinkles in the same old CLASS WARFARE.
Here is a little example of that kind of INSANITY in the context of the Canadian "legalization" story:
Cannabis prices in Canada
https://surveys-enquetes.statcan.gc.ca/cannabis/en
The province of Québec has the lowest prices for pot in Canada, which indicates that pot is more common and more available there than in the rest of Canada. However, the government of the province of Québec has adopted the worst overall package of laws with respect to the Federal governments' bullshit-based "legalization."
CLASS WARFARE is automatically getting worse, faster! There are NO good grounds to expect that to ever improve in the foreseeable finite future. The "legalization" in Canada is recapitulating the steepening of the social pyramid systems, by advancing the ways that there is a runaway fascist plutocracy juggernaut, at the same time as that "legalization" actually gives way more powers to police to act with extreme prejudice.
The "Canadian" cannabis industry very quickly was bought out by big corporations which were not Canadian, like EVERYTHING ELSE, which would not be possible without governments' ridiculously restrictive regulations, as Pot Prohibition version 2.0, based on Reefer Madness version 2.0.
Those are the hypocritical reasons used to justify private corporations, backed by public power, being able to continue to exploit cannabis consumers. Overall, the vicious spirals of the funding of the political processes can NEVER be expected to get any better, but rather, will continue to drive Civilization toward behaving in more and more criminally insane ways.
Unless one is able and willing to recognize that ONLY a Civilization which was almost completely crazy and corrupt to the core could have criminalized cannabis, then any so-called "legalization" within that Civilization is going to continue to be bullshit-based, in ways which automatically get worse, faster, as small components inside how EVERYTHING ELSE is also based on being able to enforce frauds, despite that about exponentially advancing technologies are enabling those enforced frauds to become about exponentially more fraudulent.
In reply to Pot will mature into a… by LaugherNYC
Medical MJ is now legal in my state, but the licensing and 'carding' won't happen until next year. I can wait...
If they put a clause in it that allows them to confiscate firearms, I'm outtie lol
wait till it is fully legal for anyone.. anytime you have to use the medical route you piss your rights down the drain
In reply to Medical MJ is now legal in… by Chaotix
Wrong, wildly wrong. An lb is $1000 - $1200 CAD on the west coast of Canada. Its a bit more in the states but not all that much. ;)
this is correct. 455 g x 2 / gram MOL
CDN dolars
3 years ago it was 1500 / 455 g
