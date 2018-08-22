Inside America's Meddling Machine: Max Blumenthal Exposes The Regime Change Promoting 'NED'

A bombshell new mini-documentary takes an inside look at a little-known but powerful and hugely influential group on Capitol Hill, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).
The film's producer, journalist Max Blumenthanl, goes inside one of the NED's recent events in Washington to expose the history and leadership behind what's described as "a taxpayer funded organization that has interfered in elections, mobilized coups, and orchestrated public relations campaigns against nations that resist Washington's agenda."
Blumenthal covers a recent NED event highlighting Korean activists working to bring down the communist government of North Korea, and launches into the shady history of the group's semi-secretive operations.
Introducing the mini-doc at his Gray Zone Project Blumenthal explains: "I covered the ceremony because these organizations are doing precisely what Congress accuses Russia-funded media outlets and troll farms of doing in the United States. They interfere in other countries’ politics with foreign money. The only difference is they do it openly, and in the name of spreading freedom."
And Blumenthal continues, speaking of the history of the NED which has often worked hand in hand with US intelligence agencies to topple foreign governments: "Founded in 1983 by then president Ronald Reagan, the National Endowment for Democracy became an international vehicle for the neoconservative agenda."
"Its founding cadre were Cold War ideologues who were, like so many early neoconservative operatives, former Trotskyists who once belonged to the Social Democrats USA party," narrates Blumenthal.
Watch Max Blumenthal's bombshell documentary, Inside America's Meddling Machine:
Blumenthal's analysis and questions he poses to NED officials and attendees at the event demonstrate how the group openly seeks to "weaponized civil society and media" against governments standing in Washington's way, or even on behalf of major US corporations seeking the muscle their way into emerging foreign markets.
Lately, the organization has been leading efforts to destabilize both North Korea and China, and his interviews at the NED's latest civil society "activist" event details with surprising clarity some of the ongoing projects the NED is sponsoring.
In one particularly notable segment of the documentary, Blumenthal corners Democratic House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, among the NED's most visible supporters, and asks her about the hypocrisy of the NED's ongoing meddling in foreign politics at the very moment that US leaders and the national media are engaged in hysterics over alleged Russian meddling in US elections.
The following exchange ensues:
In the Longworth hallway outside of the NED event, I asked Nancy Pelosi if she thought the US government should stop funding organizations that seeking regime change against North Korea if it signed a peace treaty with the South. “I don’t know if that’s what they do,” Pelosi responded, referring to the NED and regime change, “but I do know they promote human rights where ever they [are].”
I then asked if she considered NED activities to be the same sort of foreign meddling Russia is accused of carrying out in the US. “I’m not going into any hypotheticals,” she said, dismissing the issue out of hand.
Blumenthal rightly concludes the following: "America remains obsessed with the specter of Russian interference and Moscow’s supposed active measures against our political system. But at the same time, official Washington celebrates its own taxpayer funded meddling machine as an engine of 'democracy promotion'."
And he asks: "Does the American public know what’s being done with its money, and will there ever be a public debate on the consequences of Washington’s regime change efforts?"
another chemical weapon attack by a ruthless regime against it's own people! quick, someone call the UN and get some inspectors over there! terrible human rights violations! they must be stopped!
Give us a fucking break. NED is a Zionist tool, run by ((Carl Gershman)) from Day One. All the Cold War II NGOs and think tanks are Jewish-led, either totally in the foreground (SPLC) or in the background (Kagan heads up Brookings, Nuland is now at CNAS). The NED has been behind Middle East and now anti-Russian pogroms from its inception. Look, I have never called the Zionists out on ZH, but for you ((Grunt)) to gaslight us away from Gershman is - well - rather obvious.
Get a grip. Dual nationals run all foreign policy to their home country's benefit and the rest of us have to pretend we like living in diversity-land with no national honour. NED, Middle East wars for Israel, and Russophobia are not in the US' national interest.
The deceit and destruction of the US before my very eyes is one of the reasons I left during the Iraq and post-9/11 debacle. All bullshit to cover up for the theft of my revolutionary war forefather's legacy.
RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!
REGIME CHANGE,
SPYING,
ASSASSINATION,
FALSE FLAGS,
WARS IN THE MIDDLE EAST,
When MICmurica does it, it's righteous!
It's only criminal when others do it.
"Democracy and human rights..."
Publishing of DNC files showing that democracy in US is being corrupted is a criminal offense.
Coups and "regime changes" orchestrated by US resulting in hundreds of thousand of dead are done "for populations own good".
Our government's baseline philosophy begins with 'All enemies of Israel are enemies of the US.' Then add to that the neocon fantasies of Empire and the 'why' of global events begins to make sense. 'Hypocrisy' is merely our screensaver.
How the fuck do you write an article about NED without mentioning Ukraine?
Inside America's Meddling Machine:
Did he mean Israel?