Iran's "Brand New" Fighter Jet Actually 60-Year-Old American Design

Iran's new 'Kowsar' fighter jet, which the Islamic Republic claims was "domestically-produced," bears a striking resemblance to the American-made F-5F. Designed by Northrop Corporation as the one-seater F-5 in the late 1950s under Eisenhower, the two-seater "combat-capable trainer" F-5F was released in 1974 - which bears a striking resemblance to Iran's new Kowsar. 

"Joseph Dempsey, a defence and military analysis research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), took to Twitter to illustrate the comparison," writes CNBC. 

On Tuesday, Iranian state television screened images of President Hassan Rouhani sitting in what was reported as a new "Kowsar" fighter aircraft.

Local media also reported that the plane was a fourth-generation fighter jet that had been designed and manufactured solely by Iranian military experts.

However, international aviation experts have been quick to cast doubt on the claim of pure Iranian technology and have suggested that the design is that of the U.S.-made F-5F jet, first built in the early 1970s. Tehran purchased 68 F-5s from America in 1974, five years before the Iranian revolution. -CNBC

Dempsey told CNBC on Wednesday that he and his colleague Douglas Barrie - a senior fellow for military aerospace at IISS, that the plane unveiled by Iran was in fact the two-seater F-5. That said, Barrie suggested that there are perhaps some Iranian additions to the jet. 

"The Iranians probably have the industrial capacity to at least make fuselage assemblies for this aircraft. They have obviously been able to make bits of these things," he said.

Barrie added that Iranian engineers may also have upgraded the plane's electronic control system, but that would not have proven particularly difficult given that the original specification hailed from as long ago as the 1960s. -CNBC

As Al Masdar News reported - the jet, which was first unveiled back in 2017 at the MAKS international air show in Moscow, was developed by Iran’s Aviation Industries Organization (not!). 

Its most notable features include indigenous avionics and a fire-control system, making Iran one of few countries to possess the know-how necessary to develop such systems. The F5 is often confused with a Russian MiG, as it was portrayed as one in both the movies Top Gun and Red Flag, while the US Navy has used them for the same during training. 

The aircraft's name, Kowsar, is a Koranic reference to a river in the Islamic concept of paradise, and also reflects the title of a chapter in the Muslim holy book.

What's the Arabic word for "bullshit?"

COSMOS

Best engineers back then in the USA plus the Germans ones we imported.  The 50s and 60s and 70s we actually made great things.  Something to be said about the slideruler and transistor generation.

Dont they say imitation is the greatest form of flattery.  That is one sweet looking F5.  Congrats to them that they can do it from the ground up with modern avionics.

loop

 

Antonio Meucci, an Italian, invented the phone.

But Americans are told Graham Bell did.

So what the Iranian fighter jet's design is American.

 

The origin of the production of the plane 

has NOTHING to do with its design.

The Americans probably stole the design from the Soviets anyway....

 

... just like when Rabbinists stole the "Jew" appellation

to appear Hebrews and steal Palestine.

 

cheoll

What's the Arabic word for "bullshit?"

Right there, the author shows his/her ignorance. They don't speak Arabic in Iran.

Which disqualifies the entire article and positions it as the real bullshit, probably written in the basement of the Mossad where psychopaths gather to plot mass murders of Arabs.

Save_America1st

Has Iran ever heard of the Israeli Air Force?  They might want to Google that...

Just sayin'...

 

The new F-5 "Persian" kitty cat.  It may be somewhat similar in design to the F-5 Tiger, but this jet is seriously modified with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.  You can watch Netflix and the Youtubes!

;-)

 

Update:  Iranian fighter pilot crashes into side of mountain while streaming Porn Hub, taking "selfies", and updating his Fakebook page. 

tmosley

The shape of the jet is a lot less important than what is in it. Stealth is obsolete, so not much point in expending resources on it. What really matters are the capabilities of the missiles, and the jamming abilities of the jets vs incoming missiles.

Dogfighting is a thing of the past.

That said, Iran really doesn't stand much of a chance in the sky, no matter how good their tech is. Not until they can disable overhead satellites.

warsev

Oh, and to get back on topic – the F-5 is the perfect place to make a first design of a high performance fighter. Later generations of the F-5 could have, and IMHO should have, been purchased instead of the F-16. More effective and much lower cost. (Not to discredit the F-16, a great airplane.)

navy62802

Shit, that's the airframe we used to use to train pilots. LOL!

EDIT: I would have expected a copy of the F-14 since we sold them numerous F-14 airframes in the late 70s and early 80s. Perhaps their manufacturing capability is not able to copy American technology from the late 70s.

Lore

Is there a particular reason why they chose to plagiarize this particular airframe, other than simple ease of access?  Does it have features that make it uniquely worthwhile?  I guess a better approach would be to consider what is NOT needed: since it's not designed for incursions into foreign airspace, stealth isn't a priority: implicitly, this is a DEFENSIVE aircraft. 

xrxs

 sounds like they had 10s of them to reverse engineer, and had to develop an industry to support wear and replacement parts.  From that point, they took a few more steps and developed the capability to build aircraft from scratch with some indigenous modifications.  It's better than nothing, but not by much considering their neighborhood.

Autonomous

The F-4 and F-5 have been in use by Iran since the 1960's and have been successfully used for defensive purposes during the Iran/Iraq war. Because of an embargo Iran was forced to obtain parts and complete F-4 and F-5 aircraft from alternative sources, including domestically produced parts. In 2016 Iran unveiled its first domestically produced turbofan jet engine:

http://en.mehrnews.com/photo/119105/Rouhani-pays-visit-to-AIO-of-Defense-Ministry

shovelhead

It's a very capable ground attack platform as well. Stealth aircraft are expensive and not easy to build, equip and maintain.

I'm going to suggest they're going with what they got and not what they'd like to have.

The only thing that makes this a defensive aircraft is if it stays within it's own borders.

R19

It was featured in Top Gun as well!

I found some electric car porn too.

 

Move over, Musk: Kalashnikov unveils 'electric supercar'

AFPAugust 23, 2018

Capitalist Migraine

