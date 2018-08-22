Iran's "Brand New" Fighter Jet Actually 60-Year-Old American Design

Iran's new 'Kowsar' fighter jet, which the Islamic Republic claims was "domestically-produced," bears a striking resemblance to the American-made F-5F. Designed by Northrop Corporation as the one-seater F-5 in the late 1950s under Eisenhower, the two-seater "combat-capable trainer" F-5F was released in 1974 - which bears a striking resemblance to Iran's new Kowsar.
"Joseph Dempsey, a defence and military analysis research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), took to Twitter to illustrate the comparison," writes CNBC.
#Iran 'Kowsar' indigenous fighter - prototype 3-7400 (2018)#US Northrop F-5F Tiger II combat capable trainer - prototype 00889 (1974) pic.twitter.com/b8vJ7qGd9n— Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) August 21, 2018
On Tuesday, Iranian state television screened images of President Hassan Rouhani sitting in what was reported as a new "Kowsar" fighter aircraft.
Local media also reported that the plane was a fourth-generation fighter jet that had been designed and manufactured solely by Iranian military experts.
However, international aviation experts have been quick to cast doubt on the claim of pure Iranian technology and have suggested that the design is that of the U.S.-made F-5F jet, first built in the early 1970s. Tehran purchased 68 F-5s from America in 1974, five years before the Iranian revolution. -CNBC
Dempsey told CNBC on Wednesday that he and his colleague Douglas Barrie - a senior fellow for military aerospace at IISS, that the plane unveiled by Iran was in fact the two-seater F-5. That said, Barrie suggested that there are perhaps some Iranian additions to the jet.
"The Iranians probably have the industrial capacity to at least make fuselage assemblies for this aircraft. They have obviously been able to make bits of these things," he said.
Barrie added that Iranian engineers may also have upgraded the plane's electronic control system, but that would not have proven particularly difficult given that the original specification hailed from as long ago as the 1960s. -CNBC
As Al Masdar News reported - the jet, which was first unveiled back in 2017 at the MAKS international air show in Moscow, was developed by Iran’s Aviation Industries Organization (not!).
Its most notable features include indigenous avionics and a fire-control system, making Iran one of few countries to possess the know-how necessary to develop such systems. The F5 is often confused with a Russian MiG, as it was portrayed as one in both the movies Top Gun and Red Flag, while the US Navy has used them for the same during training.
The aircraft's name, Kowsar, is a Koranic reference to a river in the Islamic concept of paradise, and also reflects the title of a chapter in the Muslim holy book.
What's the Arabic word for "bullshit?"
Comments
Best engineers back then in the USA plus the Germans ones we imported. The 50s and 60s and 70s we actually made great things. Something to be said about the slideruler and transistor generation.
Dont they say imitation is the greatest form of flattery. That is one sweet looking F5. Congrats to them that they can do it from the ground up with modern avionics.
Don't worry. It will still be used to demand another bagillion dollars from the US tax payer for "defense"
In reply to Best engineers back then by COSMOS
Antonio Meucci, an Italian, invented the phone.
But Americans are told Graham Bell did.
So what the Iranian fighter jet's design is American.
The origin of the production of the plane
has NOTHING to do with its design.
The Americans probably stole the design from the Soviets anyway....
... just like when Rabbinists stole the "Jew" appellation
to appear Hebrews and steal Palestine.
In reply to Don't worry. It will still… by TMac2000
International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)
Seriously? IISS decoded is ISIS; and ISIS = Apartheid Israhell
In reply to yes by loop
What's the Arabic word for "bullshit?"
Right there, the author shows his/her ignorance. They don't speak Arabic in Iran.
Which disqualifies the entire article and positions it as the real bullshit, probably written in the basement of the Mossad where psychopaths gather to plot mass murders of Arabs.
In reply to International Institute for… by bobcatz
It's just one upgrade away from this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BDgQwlfHII
In reply to What's the Arabic word for … by cheoll
https://youtu.be/34UmKd7yXSg
In reply to It's just one upgrade away… by eforce
Has Iran ever heard of the Israeli Air Force? They might want to Google that...
Just sayin'...
The new F-5 "Persian" kitty cat. It may be somewhat similar in design to the F-5 Tiger, but this jet is seriously modified with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You can watch Netflix and the Youtubes!
;-)
Update: Iranian fighter pilot crashes into side of mountain while streaming Porn Hub, taking "selfies", and updating his Fakebook page.
In reply to https://youtu.be/34UmKd7yXSg by evoila
The shape of the jet is a lot less important than what is in it. Stealth is obsolete, so not much point in expending resources on it. What really matters are the capabilities of the missiles, and the jamming abilities of the jets vs incoming missiles.
Dogfighting is a thing of the past.
That said, Iran really doesn't stand much of a chance in the sky, no matter how good their tech is. Not until they can disable overhead satellites.
In reply to it may be "somewhat" similar… by Save_America1st
Yeah...all good points...but it has Bluetooth AND Wi-Fi ;-)
oh...forgot....5 USB 3.0 ports in the dash for charging ALL your "gear"!
SWEET!!!!
In reply to The shape of the jet is a… by tmosley
If you expand the picture, you see that they've given the pilot, triangle cigarette vent windows. Nice touch for the old smokers amongst us.
In reply to Yeah...all good points...but… by Save_America1st
.
In reply to If you expand the picture,… by Offthebeach
This was called by multiple sources, upon release of the pictures.
Tylers are getting slowed down by to much information overload, so is our government and google ect....
In reply to What's the Arabic word for … by cheoll
cut and paste boys at Zero Hedge are showing their lack of knowledge. Anyone who knows anything about jets spotted the knock off in about 3 seconds. As old as the design is I'd still be surprised if they have the technology to actually produce the thing and maintain it.
In reply to This was called by multiple… by MozartIII
Farsi, bitchez...
In reply to What's the Arabic word for … by cheoll
What's the Arabic word for "bullshit?"
From what I've heard, there aren't all that many Arabs in Iran. Or is the author referring to Arabic as the proper language for the Quran? Do Iranian muslims read/speak Arabic?
In reply to Don't worry. It will still… by TMac2000
From what Persian friends told me they know a few words and use the alphabet for their writing. But most people dont know Arabic.
In reply to What's the Arabic word for … by GeezerGeek
+1 COSMOS. The F-15 is a great example. The A-10 as well; the warthog is one plane that makes enemy tank crews and infantry soldiers get an upset stomach.
In that neighborhood, the Kowsars would not last too long, even with other smaller neighbor's jets.
In reply to Best engineers back then by COSMOS
Unless they are planning to blanket the skies in EMP.
In reply to In that neighborhood, they… by peddling-fiction
So, the B-52 bomber is also a 60 year old design.
In reply to Best engineers back then by COSMOS
And then some. B-52 Pilots are usually younger than the planes they fly.
In reply to So, the B-52 bomber is also… by junction
To put it more succinctly - today's B-52 pilots would be the grandchildren of the engineers who designed and built the B-52.
In reply to And then some. B-52 Pilots… by GeezerGeek
Oh, and to get back on topic – the F-5 is the perfect place to make a first design of a high performance fighter. Later generations of the F-5 could have, and IMHO should have, been purchased instead of the F-16. More effective and much lower cost. (Not to discredit the F-16, a great airplane.)
In reply to To put it more succinctly -… by warsev
I completely agree. Start modest, build expertise and develop from there. The taxi test of the Qaher 313 had to have been pure fantasy. You don't go from zero to 5th gen.
(Iranian vid of the taxi test)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=34UmKd7yXSg
In reply to Oh, and to get back on topic… by warsev
Better call Uber...
In reply to I completely agree. Start… by BlindMonkey
Yea but France isn't saying they just came up with the design last year.
In reply to So, the B-52 bomber is also… by junction
What is Saudi Arabia building? Iran doesn’t need 5th gen fighter when they have Russia and China as their friends
In reply to Best engineers back then by COSMOS
All things considered, the 50s and 60s turned out some amazing stuff. And yet by modern standards, not so much.
In reply to Best engineers back then by COSMOS
It has a prayer mat and the ejector seats don't work on Fridays or Saturdays.
Shit, that's the airframe we used to use to train pilots. LOL!
EDIT: I would have expected a copy of the F-14 since we sold them numerous F-14 airframes in the late 70s and early 80s. Perhaps their manufacturing capability is not able to copy American technology from the late 70s.
But they did a pretty good job copying the paint job too.
Iran has a 'Pimp My Ride' crew?
In reply to Shit, that's the airframe we… by navy62802
Iran is fucked is what. They have no capability to defend against an American onslaught if we so desire.
In reply to But they did a pretty good… by shovelhead
It would make for some great nostalgia vids on you tube.
In reply to Iran is fucked is what. They… by navy62802
(((we)))
In reply to Iran is fucked is what. They… by navy62802
"They have no capability to defend against an American onslaught if we so desire."
There is no match airframe to airframe but that is also true in Yemen and Afghanistan. You aren't going to get the result you are looking for from an air campaign
In reply to Iran is fucked is what. They… by navy62802
Is there a particular reason why they chose to plagiarize this particular airframe, other than simple ease of access? Does it have features that make it uniquely worthwhile? I guess a better approach would be to consider what is NOT needed: since it's not designed for incursions into foreign airspace, stealth isn't a priority: implicitly, this is a DEFENSIVE aircraft.
sounds like they had 10s of them to reverse engineer, and had to develop an industry to support wear and replacement parts. From that point, they took a few more steps and developed the capability to build aircraft from scratch with some indigenous modifications. It's better than nothing, but not by much considering their neighborhood.
In reply to Is there a particular reason… by Lore
"It's better than nothing, but not by much considering their neighborhood."
Nobody else in the neighborhood is building their own aircraft either.
In reply to sounds like they had 10s of… by xrxs
The F-4 and F-5 have been in use by Iran since the 1960's and have been successfully used for defensive purposes during the Iran/Iraq war. Because of an embargo Iran was forced to obtain parts and complete F-4 and F-5 aircraft from alternative sources, including domestically produced parts. In 2016 Iran unveiled its first domestically produced turbofan jet engine:
http://en.mehrnews.com/photo/119105/Rouhani-pays-visit-to-AIO-of-Defense-Ministry
In reply to Is there a particular reason… by Lore
It's a very capable ground attack platform as well. Stealth aircraft are expensive and not easy to build, equip and maintain.
I'm going to suggest they're going with what they got and not what they'd like to have.
The only thing that makes this a defensive aircraft is if it stays within it's own borders.
In reply to Is there a particular reason… by Lore
It was featured in Top Gun as well!
I found some electric car porn too.
Move over, Musk: Kalashnikov unveils 'electric supercar'
AFP•August 23, 2018
That pic of the imam sitting in the jet is hilarious, there's a meme in that pic.
Gotta start somewhere. The important thing is that they can build a fighter from the ground up. In time, new designs will appear.
Trudeau brothers just ordered 50 of them.
Does Iran have lemon laws?
America's dominance has almost nothing to do with the petrodollar. It's because we're the only country who has more than enough capable fighter pilots. Again, I don't care how many planes these dune coons build- who is going to fly them? This is something that non-White nations simply cannot compute.
Who flew those Soviet-made jets in the Mid-East Wars of the 60s and 70s, genius?
In reply to America's dominance has… by Capitalist Migraine
What do you suppose the Expected Survival Time is for those against modern weaponry? Minutes or seconds?
Probably the same as the cave dwelling Afghans...18 years.
In reply to What do you suppose the… by zerozee0
