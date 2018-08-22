This Is The Longest Bull Market Since The Great Pyramid Boom Of 2580 B.C.

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
The uncomfortable reality is all Bull Markets, no matter how lengthy or robust, all expire.
As you have undoubtedly heard, the current Bull Market in U.S. stocks (S&P 500) is the longest in recent history--though some historians claim that Rome's SPQR Index rose steadily though most of Emperor Augustus' 40-year reign from 27 B.C. to 14 A.D., easily topping the current rally's 10-year run.
It's also possible that the longest Bull Market occurred circa 2580 B.C. in Egypt, as a result of quarry stocks soaring for decades during the construction of the Great Pyramid at Giza. The unprecedented outpouring of wealth for labor and materials boosted the stocks of a variety of sectors, from quarries to shipping to breweries slaking the thirst of the thousands of laborers toiling on the project for the better part of a generation.
Why do epic Bull markets that grind higher year after year finally expire?Analysts have various economic and financial reasons they tout: Treasury bond yields invert, debt begins to drag on growth, authorities raise interest rates too steeply, and so on.
But the uncomfortable reality is all Bull Markets, no matter how lengthy or robust, all expire, and continuing the policies that fed the Bull from now until Doomsday won't change that reality.
Perhaps it comes down to the human psychology of hubris and complacency.Players get overly confident even as "animal spirits" start waning.
You know about the New Corporate Headquarters Curse, right? As soon as a high-flying corporation constructs a monument to its success, i.e. a New Corporate HQ, the company begins an epic descent shortly after the completion of the hubris-soaked monument. (Hey, didn't Apple just build its Spaceship HQ...?)
Then there's the Skyscraper Index, a.k.a. tallest building in the world Curse-- a host of "the tallest building in the world" projects are either under construction or on the drawing boards, an intuitively appealing signal that the stock market is topping out.
But while we wait for hubris to work its Bull-killing magic, "Buy the new highs in the SPQR Index or feel my wrath!"
* * *
My new book Money and Work Unchained is now $6.95 for the Kindle ebook and $15 for the print edition. Read the first section for free in PDF format. If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
As the Joomanji blossoms. Great timing
Have you looked at how much money central banks across the globe have printed since 2008, this bull market has a way to go. A hamburger will cost $1M before the next crash.
In reply to As the Joomanji blossoms… by WTFRLY
Yeah but a lot of that printing went to plug the deflationary black hole that was forming.
Once the FRN loses reserve currency status is when you will see $1M burgers. And they probably won't be made from cows. (Think smaller and more legs)
In reply to Have you looked at how much… by zaphod
What in the fuck did we all just read?
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/01/07/exodus-redux-jewish-identity-and-the-shaping-of-history/
In reply to Yeah but a lot of that… by pods
Well, you read a bunch of hyperbole.....
The chart on boeing only goes back to 61.. But in those 57 years, the return was 600X.... so I would say the MIC sector has had a much longer and prettier boom.
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BA?p=BA&.tsrc=fin-srch
In reply to What in the fuck did we all… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Stock market orgy.
In reply to Well, you read a bunch of… by gatorengineer
Walk like an Egyptian, bitchez!
In reply to Stock market orgy. by mikka
WHEN??
Reminds me of this little gem from Blazing Saddles:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39-natKpnkA
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
At least in 2085 BC they got some pyramids out of the deal.
In reply to Have you looked at how much… by zaphod
Do you even know what a pyramid represents you dumbass?
In reply to At least in 2085 BC they got… by Dickweed Wang
Bernie Madoff did. But he never built a real one.
In reply to Do you even know what a… by MusicIsYou
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?
I gave my love a cherry that had no stone
I gave my love a chicken that had no bone
In reply to Was it over when the German… by 1982xls
Boneless chicken is better anyway. Downvote me all you want
In reply to I gave my love a cherry that… by Juggernaut x2
At least the pyramids still stand.
Nothing built today will last a thousand years.
Knowing our luck a gay dudes dildo will fall into the La Brea tar pits and be found, later symbolizing our civilization, probably accurately.
In reply to At least the pyramids still… by Brazen Heist II
shoes with lights in them, fat free mayo, and dildos
In reply to Knowing our luck a guy dudes… by Ms No
Don't get me started on the "fat-free" industries.....taking fat out of milk is like taking the cocoa out of chocolate.
In reply to shoes with lights in them,… by DingleBarryObummer
Hahaha.....+1
In reply to Knowing our luck a guy dudes… by Ms No
King Tut’s condo made o’ stona?
In reply to At least the pyramids still… by Brazen Heist II
"I gave my love a cherry..."
"I gave my love a cherry..."
I popped my love's cherry
In reply to "I gave my love a cherry..." by Bam_Man
nah she was just on the rag.....
In reply to "I gave my love a cherry..."… by Dickweed Wang
It ends when central bankers decide it will end. Until then, central banks will keep giving out cheap money, companies will continue to take on cheap debt and buy more of their stock
"The uncomfortable reality is all Bull Markets, no matter how lengthy or robust, all expire."
OK, I accept that. So what if this one lasts another 60 years? Still fits the rule, right?
In reply to It ends when central bankers… by tgatliff
ATH
They lied about that too. They are much older than that (the well built larger ones). The are pre cataclysm. See water erosion and how long since those conditions were present in that area. We have played this game before, who knows how many times.
I suspect Graham Hancock is more often wrong than right but the case for thinking the Sphinx is far older than commonly said is pretty strong, it seems, especially the ‘archeoastronomy’ when combined with the evidence of erosion.
Makes you wonder about the true age of Stonehenge and Newgrange.
The wailing wall is either a remnant of the only large structure ever built by Hebrew Canaanites, or, it’s the ruins of a Roman fort which Herod of the New Testament (and who was not ‘Jewish’) expanded.
http://askelm.com/temple/t000701.htm
http://theolivetdiscourse.com/the-wailing-wall-is-not-part-of-temple-mount/
Jewish ‘history’ was largely invented. And probably often an inversion of Truth. Hence Exodus based on an inversion of the Hyksos who were *ejected* - the story of Haman likely a substitute for some mass murdering Jew... the lies associated with biblical and Jewish conceptions of history are so numerous it is breath-taking.
http://www.jesusneverexisted.com/chosen-people.html
In reply to They lied about that too. … by Ms No
We have rock solid evidence of cataclysm every 25,900 years or so (my number might be a tad off). Oceans rise and lower by hundreds of feet, ober and over (there is a whole civilization under there right now) carbon layers, all kinds of things. What's weird is that it matches up perfectly with Eastern Iron age/golden age Yuga events and Pisces to Aquarius transition.
There are a bunch of recorded events at that Pisces Aquarius transition. Most of them come there. It also happens on the opposite of the wheel between the Leo and Virgo (the sphinx was facing).
That is not to say that we are guaranteed to make it through a full cycle. The Clovis were wiped out with the big mammals, rather then the story that we wiped them out (did we cause the nano diamonds too?). If it happened when they said it did, it wouldve been at half cycle. So on the Leo end again probably.
The cycles bounce back and forth but often show up with these on one end.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heinrich_event
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dansgaard–Oeschger_event
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bond_event
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Younger_Dryas
http://www.ancient-wisdom.com/precession.htm
Here is a pic of cycle. http://sacredgeometryinternational.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/Great…
Another deal I found on ORP. https://www.wakingtimes.com/2014/01/18/alchemy-of-time-understanding-gr…
ORD breaks it down perfectly right here.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=muBjOn2uHzQ
In reply to I suspect Graham Hancock is… by I Am Jack's Ma…
You might find this interesting too. A new phenomenon they call Steve.
https://www.livescience.com/63385-steve-not-aurora-mystery-phenomenon.h…
In reply to I suspect Graham Hancock is… by I Am Jack's Ma…
People still don’t get it. This is the first bull market to be created with political power. The market won’t die a natural death. To drop, something has to break. It might. Otherwise the amount of organized support will just be increased.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-centrally-planned-stock-market/
Great Point.
The term 'political economy' comes to mind. And yes, something most definitely will break. An engine whirling at 9K RPM without the requisite internals to handle the revs will eventually spin a bearing...
In reply to People still don’t get it… by Fantasy Free E…
According to historical records, Achillas Gartman was bearish the Eqyptian market in 2580 B.C. and was "short of" the quarry stocks.
Many pointed to this recommendation as the catalyst for the decade-long bull run in quarry stocks.
Dumb article about a worthless run built on FAKE Money by the Fake Bank and Fake Politicians led by a tyrant. What could go wrong or be better ?
Money backed by GOLD or even real estate, something legit... Pathetic as we watch 99% get poorer.
I feel your pain. Sadly, honest money and honest people are just sad relics of long by-gone era. What can an honest man do? Don't hate the players, hate the game. Since you have to play the game to survive all you can do is BTFD. Fortunately, that's all you have to do and it will will work for you too.
In reply to Dumb article about a… by Calvertsbio
Of course, they are purposely trying to perk God's interest. You stupidasses are in a Holy War, and you don't have a clue. Even Kim Jong Un called things a Holy War.
Anyone who tells you "This Time Is Different" is wrong! Sadly, periods of rapid credit expansion always end the same way and that is in default. Global debt has surged since 2008, to levels that should frighten any sane investor because debt has always had consequences. Much of the massive debt load hanging above our heads in 2008 has not receded or gone away it has merely been transferred to the public sector where those in charge of such things feel it is more benign.
A series of off-book and backdoor transactions by those in charge has transferred the burden of loss from the banks onto the shoulders of the people, however, shifting the liability from one sector to another does not alleviate the problem. The article below argues much of this debt will end in default as history shows it always does.
http://This Time Is Different-But Is It Really? html
And now that the climax has been achieved its time for the Bear.
https://youtu.be/rO11N7qkakw
" My new book Money and Work Unchained is now $6.95 for the Kindle ebook and $15 for the print edition."
Seriously? You pimp Amazon? That is enough to cause me to avoid your book like the plague!
AAPL's spaceship HQ doubles as a FEMA panopticon for Klinton haters, so all is not lost...
This idiot housing market is turning now. Canadians had a lot of individual financial security. What they are doing will fix that.