Luongo: "Humanity Has Had Its Fill Of George Soros"

“You either die a Hero, Or you live long enough to see yourself become the Villain. ”
— The Dark Knight
George Soros has made that transformation into the Villain. Not that he was ever the Hero, but he is in his mind.
He is the embodiment of the idea floated by John Barth that “Man can do no wrong.”
This is something that good writers understand, villains never see themselves as villains. In their mind, they can do no wrong, that what they are doing is for the common good or a better world.
I’m binge-watching The Americans with my wife (just finished Season 3, no spoilers please) and the slow dawning realization on all of the character’s faces that what they are doing is destroying their souls has become the dominant narrative drive.
I suspect that the second half of the show’s run will focus on extricating themselves from this nightmare.
This is what makes it compelling story-telling, if massively contrived as all TV storytelling needs to be.
To this day, George Soros still doesn’t see himself as the Villain. But he is. He always has been. Not because of his insane devotion to his open society ideology but because of what it has driven him to do in the name of it.
He has bankrupted multiple countries, profited off their demise which he set in motion through the undermining of native cultural institutions. He did it was calculated precision and cold determination.
In the process he destroyed and/or disrupted tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of lives, all to serve his ideological goals of universal serfdom for us and unlimited power for himself.
But, he doesn’t see it that way. He sees it as the necessary broken eggs to further the evolution of the species into a better and nobler iomelette.
Let that sink in for a second.
And that megalomania has now truly jumped the proverbial shark.
The worst-kept secret in political circles beyond Hillary’s emails is the infamous 49-page memo distributed by Soros and Media Matters’ David Brock to a group of insiders laying out their strategy to destroy Donald Trump with the help of social media giants like Facebook is rearing its head again.
Much of that strategy has been played out in the wake of the de-platforming of Alex Jones and other non-Progressive voices.
Media Matters met with Facebook, which boasts some 2 billion members worldwide, to discuss how to crack down on fake news, according to the memo.
The social media giant was provided with “a detailed map of the constellation of right-wing Facebook pages that had been the biggest purveyors of fake news.”
Brock’s memo also says Media Matters gave Google “the information necessary to identify 40 of the worst fake new sites” so they could be banned from Google’s advertising network.
The Gateway Pundit pointed out that in 2016, Google carried out that plan on the Gateway Pundit blog and other conservative sites, including Breitbart, the Drudge Report, Infowars, Zero Hedge and Conservative Treehouse.
Facebook, meanwhile has changed its newsfeed algorithm, ostensibly to combat “fake news,” causing a precipitous decline in traffic for many conservative sites.
President Donald Trump himself was affected, with his engagement on Facebook dropping by 45 percent.
A study in June by Gateway Pundit found Facebook had eliminated 93 percent of the traffic of top conservative news outlets.
Western Journal, in its own study, found that while left-wing publishers saw a roughly 2 percent increase in web traffic from Facebook following the algorithm changes, conservative sites saw a loss of traffic averaging around 14 percent.
No one should be surprised by these numbers. But, they should also not be scared by them either. Because despite this overwhelming push to stifle opposition voices to Soros’ and Brock’s, frankly treasonous activities, these alternative voices have continued to flourish.
Peak Soros
First it was Russia that got tired of Soros’ regime change operations, ousting his Open Society Foundation as a fifth column operation. Then more recently Hungarian President Viktor Orban joined Putin in his crusade against him, passing a similar anti-NGO law.
Orban made Soros the centerpiece of his re-election strategy which worked beautifully.
And with the super-majority earned by his Fidesz coalition passed his “anti-Soros” bill in the legislature, severely limiting the activities of foreign NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) and bringing to light the sources of their funding.
Now Poland is the latest country to move against Mr. Soros and that is an unqualified good thing. Poland deported one of Soros’ top political organizers , Lyudmyla Kozlovska, back to Ukraine without so much as a ‘by-your-leave.’
Kozlovska along with Open Dialogue Foundation was, as always, organizing protests against the Polish government and thrown out to curtail their efforts to block judicial reforms which would give Poland far more control over the adjudication of its laws.
There are rumblings that similar anti-NGO laws are being considered in Romania as well. All of Eastern Europe is moving away from Soros’ neoliberal agenda of open borders and the homogenization of culture.
He knows what the consequences of that will be, intense social upheaval, along with political and economic paralysis and invites it. The push to include all of these countries into both the EU and NATO was done to create vectors of corruption into the political and economic fabric of these countries.
And the people of Eastern Europe, after two generations of stifling authoritarian control, are reclaiming their cultural and religious roots.
Alistair Crooke has a wonderful article at Strategic Culture Foundation describing the roots of the existential crisis Soros and his ilk are undergoing as they confront the reality of Trump.
All these utopian, (murderous) projects effectively flowed from a style of mechanical, single-track, thinking that had evolved in Europe, over the centuries, and which seated the unshakeable sense of one’s own certainty and conviction — in the West European thinker, at least.
These supposedly empirically-arrived-at certitudes – seated now in the human ego – triggered a re-awakening precisely to those early Judeo-Christian, apocalyptic notions: That history, somehow, was on a convergent course towards some human transformation, and an ‘End’, with fearful retribution for the corrupt, and a radically, redeemed, new world, for the elect. No longer (in today’s world), triggered through an act of God, but ‘engineered’ by the act of Enlightenment man.
Here Crooke is speaking directly to Soros who admits to having a ‘god-complex.’ But, he’s also speaking to the deeper impulses which form the foundation of Trump’s success, especially in his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” come.
There is that inherent bias within American culture that now assumes our superiority and equates our national interest stopping the growth of other foreign powers. This definitely suffuses Trump’s thinking which is where he finds common ground with neoconservatives in both his cabinet and Israel (or do I repeat myself?).
And this is why things are so confusing right now. Because Soros and his cohort, David Brock, are engaged in binding Trump down with cries of “Treason” and his illegitimacy due to Russian collusion while stoking a devolution of political discourse to the stage of monkeys lobbing feces at each other.
While on the other hand it is making it easy for Trump to embrace some of the most unsavory aspects of the American empire by engaging in aggressive hybrid war tactics against anyone who dares to defy him, especially Iran who he has a fundamental blind spot for.
The End of Soros-ism
In my mind this is the legacy of Ron Paul’s libertarian insurgency of 2008 and 2012, which has blossomed into a world-wide ‘populist’ political phenomenon. Paul almost effortlessly punctured so many of the neoconservative/Trotskyite myths of American’s continued obsession with Manifest Destiny and the Utopian dreams of making heaven on earth.
This impulse comes from all sides of the political spectrum which is how the Uniparty — the ideologically-united leadership of the Democrats and Republicans — has maintained power for so long.
But, the demographic shift occurring now with the baton of power passing from the Baby Boomers (desperately clinging to their positions of power, like McCain, Feinstein, Pelosi, etc.) to Generation X, who don’t buy all this National Greatness garbage since we grew up in the aftermath of the last great ideological war, the Cold War, will be the death of “Soros-ism.”
This is why Soros moved out of betting explicitly on currency markets and made strategic investments in social media. He understood this was the means by which to maintain his control of the narrative for just a little while longer.
It’s why he and Brock held a conference producing a 49 page strategy memo to destroy Trump.
But, it will end up a bad investment, a losing bet. He’s not a god, but he has been revealed to be the Villain and at 89 he’s lived just long enough to see himself revealed as such to the world and to see everything he’s built crumble into dust.
The institutions of his making are failing. Marxism’s inherent flaws and socialism’s methodological errors cannot be sustained in perpetuity. He can’t repeal the laws of economics anymore than he can rewrite the laws of physics.
Our shared history, our culture and the things that drive us are embedded deep in our memories, imprinted on our DNA. And they will not be wiped out in a vain attempt to continue making the New Soviet Man without a past, without a culture.
The pendulum always swings back the other way. And we as a species are willing to explore all options on our path to a better version of ourselves. So, we’ll spend a lifetime or two exploring the possibilities of Marxism, ultimately to reject it for the Utopian fantasy that it is and which drives men mad.
I like to think of humanity the same way that Winston Churchill thought of Americans. “You can always count on Americans to do the right thing – after they’ve tried everything else.”
I think humanity has had its fill of George Soros.
Comments
As embarrassing as it is to note that I share a common ancestry with this Soros creature, I can also claim the same for two of the three nations in the current Visegrád Group as well. Once again the old Habsburg sensibilities will save Europe from its decadent self.
And as for Soros - Lucifer is the master of disguise but eventually even his most ardent disciples cannot deny whom they serve. Follow the money and hold them accountable for all the poor souls suffering in this world as a result of the greed of that select few.
Habsburg.
In reply to Yes and yes. by Ecclesia Militans
Whoops thanks - corrected!
One of my Hungarian grandfathers emigrated to the US shortly after WW1 and we have a picture of him in his cavalry uniform - my Aunt Elizabeth says that as a young girl she remembers him walking home from his shift at the coal mine singing "I am a soldier in Franz Jozeph's army" at the top of his lungs....
In reply to Habsburg. by oncemore1
There is good and evil in the world.
Soros is the definitive embodiment of the latter.
In reply to Whoops thanks - corrected! by Ecclesia Militans
Soro looks like what Luke sees when he takes off Darth Vader's helmet.
YouTube: Darth Vader Feels Blue
In reply to There is good and evil in… by CuttingEdge
Really well written piece.
The lefties do not have a monopoly on the concept of 'hope'.
Damn Soros to hell.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Purgatory would be better - Satan would install him as a right-hand man in Hell.
Maybe stuck in a room with a bunch of Jihadis and HRC for an eternity?
In reply to Really well written piece. … by Dame Ednas Possum
It's people like him, Kissinger, Rothchild, etc (people in absolute power) that anti-semitism tends to be always on the increase. And sadly, it never occurred to these psychopaths that they might be the cause, because in their minds, it's always others' faults.
Humanity will be better off without them. Let's just hope they don't freeze their brains to be resurrected again later for they are truly devoid of souls.
In reply to Purgatory would be better -… by CuttingEdge
In reply to Habsburg. by oncemore1
Wish I could hold your optimism for western Europe. Where are the Habsburg sensibilities today?
In reply to Yes and yes. by Ecclesia Militans
The overpaid poop patrol in San Fran should be turned loose on this fiend.
Soros as human shit - good analogy (bonus pun)
In reply to The overpaid poop patrol in… by MARDUKTA
I'm going to generate a book of "horribly famous" people and where they are buried at so that if you are in their neighborhood just drop on by and take a leak. George, best you be cremated and scattered far and wide, that or be buried in a raincoat because it seems you beat out John McStain.
In reply to Soros as human shit - good… by SmedleyButlersGhost
New internet platforms are needed. ZH comments large scale.
Waving red soros flag in front of ignorant Trumptarded bullshitters.
Makes you cry huh? Tasty.
In reply to Waving red soros flag in… by let freedom ring
These are unbeatable and very eloquent facts that are really going to change my mind and embrace the tolerant left narrative. Please continue with your academic level language and I am sure all of the zerohedge commenters will put their heads down in shame and embrace the zomb... sorosoid ideology.
In reply to Waving red soros flag in… by let freedom ring
Yes, you raise some great points and have moved the needle for me as well. I did not realize I was a dumbass idiot who believes in self reliance.....hence trump tard. You are so persuasive. Please go on. .......
In reply to Waving red soros flag in… by let freedom ring
Captain of the Debating Club clearly.
Keep swinging your bike lock, you moron.
In reply to Waving red soros flag in… by let freedom ring
for a sociopath, it's always being right and you need to harm those that are not going along.
soros, clinton..bush..all same same
Yep, true that
In reply to for a sociopath, it's always… by overmedicatedu…
S O R O S is an islet in the Echinades, one of the Ionian Islands in Greece. As of 2011, it had no resident population.
Sorry Greece, but this seems a perfect place for his incarceration. It would solve your debt problem if you banked and housed his wealth on that unused island.
He should be stripped of everything and see how he gets on with himself. The guy even mirrors his own name. What a narcissist!
Funny what a little transparency will do to a man's career.
Heaven is a world with no assholes, that's why people have a hard time believing it can exist.
socialism is about averaging down the average until you get to zero. Always gonna be someone who has more and lives better. In socialism, those people gotta go. This is why socialists are never happy, because their job is never complete. Usually the old socialists are the angriest because at a point in their lives they find out they have been sold a lie, it’s too late. The realization that the efforts they have put into dragging others down could have been used to improve their own lot in life. At some point people have to realize that nobody really gives a shit about their story. Life is an individual journey. It’s exactly why social media is so much more popular with younger folks than older ones. Young people truly believe they are the center of the universe and everyone cares about them and their journey. Especially this current coddled generation who wear gay bicycle helmets, eat granola bars and hug trees. Socialism is a lie.
I both love and hate commenters on ZH. You can call someone a homo cocksucker dickhead and it posts. You can say whatever you want and that is exactly how it should be. I learn tons from many of you and actually even from the idiots. We can all agree to disagree. This is what a communication platform should look like.
They took Nixon out, they can probably take Trump out.
“Thus, when in November and December 1972, Nixon made a series of dramatic moves to establish much greater control by himself and his own appointees over the permanent officials in the executive departments; over the role of Congress in the federal budget; and even in the role of the federal courts, the liberal internationalists--in both the Republican and the Democratic parties--came together in their resolve to bring him down. “
“FRACTURING AT THE CORE OF THE GLOBAL ORDER: THE DEATH OF THE SEVENTY-YEAR AMERICAN EMPIRE” James Kurth, Swarthmore College
https://www.ineteconomics.org/uploads/papers/KURTH-fracturing-at-the-core.pdf
Soros will be undone by his own psychopathic grifters, the sycophants kissing his ass for a buck, "Yes, Mr. Soros, you're a genius Mr. Soros." The check is in the mail. These massive turds will stop pretending to believe the "vision" as soon as those checks stop coming, Nimrod II's tower will collapse.
None of his puppets will have the same image of the outlines of his fanatical causes because all they'll remember is a long string of dirty tricks against actual common people, left dead or broken, and checks. In the end, vapor, smoke, madness the actual constituent parts will be his ultimate legacy; one big fucking egomaniacal steaming pile of shit, "Now!" Then the ex-school class presidents, social organizers and "white shoe boys" go looking for a new grift, if they're not arrested first.
But his institutions - well entrenched in grifter America - will live on. These organizations, instead of eroding, will more likely metastasize under US government and MIC guardianship. The US government has become very effective at creating, supporting and using NGOs as the vanguard of the military and banking occupation around the world. We expect a nation of Facefuck users to understand that they've made a mistake in using it and loving it? For them, it equates with family ties and community relationships, even love interests. Finding a clear link between social media organizations and the actual acts of war that are the aim of Soros will be virtually impossible, as their very nature is protected by the first amendment. I can only hope that America's power overseas - its businesses, military, culture, etc. - become so repulsive in their actions that the world will either act en masse against us or completely ostracize us, finally rendering us impotent.
In reply to Soros will be undone by his… by Kendle C
it is no coincidence that Soros and the evil Emperor from Star Wars look like twins separated at birth.
Soros has bosses. Payseur is one of them.
"Fake News" in reality means any source of information not controlled by the Deep State.
Read some of Edward Bernay's ideas on controlling a modern society. To remain in power, any source of information contrary to the aims of the plutocracy must be censored.
Soros truly is an evil fucker!!!
Humanity has had it fill of Donald Trump and the morons that follow behind him eating his turds.