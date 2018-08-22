Luongo: "Humanity Has Had Its Fill Of George Soros"

Authored by Tom Luongo,

“You either die a Hero, Or you live long enough to see yourself become the Villain. ” — The Dark Knight

George Soros has made that transformation into the Villain. Not that he was ever the Hero, but he is in his mind.

He is the embodiment of the idea floated by John Barth that “Man can do no wrong.”

This is something that good writers understand, villains never see themselves as villains. In their mind, they can do no wrong, that what they are doing is for the common good or a better world.

I’m binge-watching The Americans with my wife (just finished Season 3, no spoilers please) and the slow dawning realization on all of the character’s faces that what they are doing is destroying their souls has become the dominant narrative drive.

I suspect that the second half of the show’s run will focus on extricating themselves from this nightmare.

This is what makes it compelling story-telling, if massively contrived as all TV storytelling needs to be.

To this day, George Soros still doesn’t see himself as the Villain. But he is. He always has been. Not because of his insane devotion to his open society ideology but because of what it has driven him to do in the name of it.

He has bankrupted multiple countries, profited off their demise which he set in motion through the undermining of native cultural institutions. He did it was calculated precision and cold determination.

In the process he destroyed and/or disrupted tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of lives, all to serve his ideological goals of universal serfdom for us and unlimited power for himself.

But, he doesn’t see it that way. He sees it as the necessary broken eggs to further the evolution of the species into a better and nobler iomelette.

Let that sink in for a second.

And that megalomania has now truly jumped the proverbial shark.

The worst-kept secret in political circles beyond Hillary’s emails is the infamous 49-page memo distributed by Soros and Media Matters’ David Brock to a group of insiders laying out their strategy to destroy Donald Trump with the help of social media giants like Facebook is rearing its head again.

Much of that strategy has been played out in the wake of the de-platforming of Alex Jones and other non-Progressive voices.

From World Net Daily:

Media Matters met with Facebook, which boasts some 2 billion members worldwide, to discuss how to crack down on fake news, according to the memo. The social media giant was provided with “a detailed map of the constellation of right-wing Facebook pages that had been the biggest purveyors of fake news.” Brock’s memo also says Media Matters gave Google “the information necessary to identify 40 of the worst fake new sites” so they could be banned from Google’s advertising network. The Gateway Pundit pointed out that in 2016, Google carried out that plan on the Gateway Pundit blog and other conservative sites, including Breitbart, the Drudge Report, Infowars, Zero Hedge and Conservative Treehouse. Facebook, meanwhile has changed its newsfeed algorithm, ostensibly to combat “fake news,” causing a precipitous decline in traffic for many conservative sites. President Donald Trump himself was affected, with his engagement on Facebook dropping by 45 percent. A study in June by Gateway Pundit found Facebook had eliminated 93 percent of the traffic of top conservative news outlets. Western Journal, in its own study, found that while left-wing publishers saw a roughly 2 percent increase in web traffic from Facebook following the algorithm changes, conservative sites saw a loss of traffic averaging around 14 percent.

No one should be surprised by these numbers. But, they should also not be scared by them either. Because despite this overwhelming push to stifle opposition voices to Soros’ and Brock’s, frankly treasonous activities, these alternative voices have continued to flourish.

Peak Soros

First it was Russia that got tired of Soros’ regime change operations, ousting his Open Society Foundation as a fifth column operation. Then more recently Hungarian President Viktor Orban joined Putin in his crusade against him, passing a similar anti-NGO law.

Orban made Soros the centerpiece of his re-election strategy which worked beautifully.

And with the super-majority earned by his Fidesz coalition passed his “anti-Soros” bill in the legislature, severely limiting the activities of foreign NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) and bringing to light the sources of their funding.

Now Poland is the latest country to move against Mr. Soros and that is an unqualified good thing. Poland deported one of Soros’ top political organizers , Lyudmyla Kozlovska, back to Ukraine without so much as a ‘by-your-leave.’

Kozlovska along with Open Dialogue Foundation was, as always, organizing protests against the Polish government and thrown out to curtail their efforts to block judicial reforms which would give Poland far more control over the adjudication of its laws.

There are rumblings that similar anti-NGO laws are being considered in Romania as well. All of Eastern Europe is moving away from Soros’ neoliberal agenda of open borders and the homogenization of culture.

He knows what the consequences of that will be, intense social upheaval, along with political and economic paralysis and invites it. The push to include all of these countries into both the EU and NATO was done to create vectors of corruption into the political and economic fabric of these countries.

And the people of Eastern Europe, after two generations of stifling authoritarian control, are reclaiming their cultural and religious roots.

Alistair Crooke has a wonderful article at Strategic Culture Foundation describing the roots of the existential crisis Soros and his ilk are undergoing as they confront the reality of Trump.

All these utopian, (murderous) projects effectively flowed from a style of mechanical, single-track, thinking that had evolved in Europe, over the centuries, and which seated the unshakeable sense of one’s own certainty and conviction — in the West European thinker, at least. These supposedly empirically-arrived-at certitudes – seated now in the human ego – triggered a re-awakening precisely to those early Judeo-Christian, apocalyptic notions: That history, somehow, was on a convergent course towards some human transformation, and an ‘End’, with fearful retribution for the corrupt, and a radically, redeemed, new world, for the elect. No longer (in today’s world), triggered through an act of God, but ‘engineered’ by the act of Enlightenment man.

Here Crooke is speaking directly to Soros who admits to having a ‘god-complex.’ But, he’s also speaking to the deeper impulses which form the foundation of Trump’s success, especially in his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” come.

There is that inherent bias within American culture that now assumes our superiority and equates our national interest stopping the growth of other foreign powers. This definitely suffuses Trump’s thinking which is where he finds common ground with neoconservatives in both his cabinet and Israel (or do I repeat myself?).

And this is why things are so confusing right now . Because Soros and his cohort, David Brock, are engaged in binding Trump down with cries of “Treason” and his illegitimacy due to Russian collusion while stoking a devolution of political discourse to the stage of monkeys lobbing feces at each other.

While on the other hand it is making it easy for Trump to embrace some of the most unsavory aspects of the American empire by engaging in aggressive hybrid war tactics against anyone who dares to defy him, especially Iran who he has a fundamental blind spot for.

The End of Soros-ism

In my mind this is the legacy of Ron Paul’s libertarian insurgency of 2008 and 2012, which has blossomed into a world-wide ‘populist’ political phenomenon. Paul almost effortlessly punctured so many of the neoconservative/Trotskyite myths of American’s continued obsession with Manifest Destiny and the Utopian dreams of making heaven on earth.

This impulse comes from all sides of the political spectrum which is how the Uniparty — the ideologically-united leadership of the Democrats and Republicans — has maintained power for so long.

But, the demographic shift occurring now with the baton of power passing from the Baby Boomers (desperately clinging to their positions of power, like McCain, Feinstein, Pelosi, etc.) to Generation X, who don’t buy all this National Greatness garbage since we grew up in the aftermath of the last great ideological war, the Cold War, will be the death of “Soros-ism.”

This is why Soros moved out of betting explicitly on currency markets and made strategic investments in social media. He understood this was the means by which to maintain his control of the narrative for just a little while longer.

It’s why he and Brock held a conference producing a 49 page strategy memo to destroy Trump.

But, it will end up a bad investment, a losing bet. He’s not a god, but he has been revealed to be the Villain and at 89 he’s lived just long enough to see himself revealed as such to the world and to see everything he’s built crumble into dust.

The institutions of his making are failing. Marxism’s inherent flaws and socialism’s methodological errors cannot be sustained in perpetuity. He can’t repeal the laws of economics anymore than he can rewrite the laws of physics.

Our shared history, our culture and the things that drive us are embedded deep in our memories, imprinted on our DNA. And they will not be wiped out in a vain attempt to continue making the New Soviet Man without a past, without a culture.

The pendulum always swings back the other way. And we as a species are willing to explore all options on our path to a better version of ourselves. So, we’ll spend a lifetime or two exploring the possibilities of Marxism, ultimately to reject it for the Utopian fantasy that it is and which drives men mad.

I like to think of humanity the same way that Winston Churchill thought of Americans. “You can always count on Americans to do the right thing – after they’ve tried everything else.”

I think humanity has had its fill of George Soros.

* * *

To support more work like this and get access to exclusive commentary, stock picks and analysis tailored to your needs join my more than 150 Patrons on Patreon and see if I have what it takes to help you navigate a world going slowly mad.