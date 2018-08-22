Michael Cohen Subpoeaned By NY Investigators In Trump Foundation Probe

New York investigators have subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, in connection with an ongoing probe of the Trump Foundation, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
"A subpoena has been issued to Michael Cohen for relevant information in light of the public disclosures made yesterday," James Gazzale, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, told CNBC.
Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court to eight criminal charges - including tax fraud and campaign finance crimes, while at the same time claiming that President Trump instructed him to make payments to two women who have accused the president of affairs over a decade ago.
The probe into the Trump foundation was intitially opened by then-NY Attorney General Eric "We Could Rarely Have Sex Without Him Beating Me" Schneiderman in September, 2016 as the election was drawing to a close.
Schneiderman's replacement, NY AG Barbara Underwood, filed suit against Trump and several family members in June alleging a pattern of "persistently illegal conduct" at the family's nonprofit foundation.
As The Hill reported in 2016, The Donald J. Trump Foundation had been coming under increasing media pressure for misreporting a number of donations and using its money in a questionable fashion.
Schneiderman reportedly told CNN’s “The Lead” on Tuesday that his interest in Trump's foundation connects with his role "as regulator of nonprofits in New York state."
"We have been concerned that the Trump Foundation may have engaged in some impropriety from that point of view,” Schneiderman reportedly said on CNN.
“We’ve inquired into it and we’ve had correspondence with them. I didn’t make a big deal out of it or hold a press conference," he added.
"We have been looking into the Trump Foundation to make sure it's complying with the laws governing charities in New York.”
Politico reported that "a source familiar with the matter" confirmed that the New York Attorney General’s office “has opened an inquiry into the Trump Foundation based on troubling transactions that have recently come to light.”
Schneiderman made an enemy of Trump when he began aggressively pursuing fraud allegations against Trump University. Yahoo News reported last week that Trump's nonprofit donated $100,000 to a conservative group that was suing Schneiderman as he was investigating the real estate education venture.
Trump’s charity was facing growing questions in the wake of a damaging series of stories by the Washington Post and the AP.
A Washington Post story published over the weekend cited tax records showing that Trump had not donated to his own foundation since 2008, and had among other allegations had "spent $20,000 of money earmarked for charitable purposes to buy a six-foot-tall painting of himself.
The foundation also made an illegal donation to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in 2013 as she was considering joining Schneiderman in pursuing a fraud case against Trump University. Bondi and Trump have denied any connection between the donation and her office's decision not to pursue an investigation, though Trump paid a $2,500 penalty to the IRS for making a political donation through his charitable foundation.
Trump addressed the issue over Twitter in June, writing: "The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!," adding "Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years."
The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018
....Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018
Still no word on how that Clinton Foundation investigation launched in January out of the FBI's Little Rock, Arkansas office is going.
The Clinton Foundation probe that was started.... Never mind! Has Hypocrisy ever been this bad?
Honestly, Comey and Lynch conspired to obstruct justice as to Hillary’s dozen or so lear violations of Title 18...
her charity a pay to play scheme...
And there is no state nor federal investigation of her crimes?
Lawfare is now a thing. Too bad Trump is unwilling to order his DoJ to both fully cooperate with Congress and to investigate Clapper and Brennan and Hillary efforts to ‘meddle’ in the election.
The NY AG office also never seems to worry about the illegal fundraising done by various Zionist groups. Ah, but the law is not about justice, just politics...
This is what Rudy Giuliani was talking about..... Who's version of the truth are you going to believe? I'm amazed how our justice system works by investigating people surrounding your target, try to find ANYTHING that resembled guilt and with all the money in the world at your disposal to chase those people until they finally agree to confess TO ANYTHING in order to save their asses from jail and perhaps bankruptcy.
Sad the nation has to keep wading through this muck. Trump has likely never had this much, no doubt some deserved, attacking, questioning, digging, probing, publically revealing and airing of his dirty laundry. Trump can reflect, learn, adjust and concentrate on his policies or intensify his bluster, swag his pride and remain as people now see him, keeping us on this reckless course. He should not surrender his principles, keep fighting the wrongs, but at some point, let the other side(s) do as it will. His policy successes will out-weigh any further legal criticisms.
They only awesome thing is that this will not help the Dems in Nov
The Clinton Foundation Lives
Deep state made trump befriend an idiot attorney who he then told to commit felonies
We don't know this.
You're talking to pissdrinking troll... flamethrower the bitch
Freeze These is actually The Donald himself using reverse psychology to manipulate you into rallying around him ;)
You know... I'm not trying to sound like a Trump booster here, because I'm sure Agent Orange has got a lot of skeletons in his billionaire closet. But, doesn't it immediately strike you how all of this attention and pressure is being applied to the Republican's "Trump Foundation" and yet, there is only silence and intentional disregard for the criminal Democrat's "Clinton Foundation"? I mean, the graft, corruption and treason involved with that nefarious organization is off the charts when it comes to suspicion of wrongdoing.
From the "Injustice Department"... only crickets. 🦗🦗🦗
Great redit on Clinton Foundation, who the players are and how they are connected. https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_som…
I am passing this on from someone who's connecting some dots with input from sources he cannot reveal.
Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together
It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important......
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been impanelled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared. Now you would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Look who took over this investigation in 2005: None other than James Comey; Coincidence? Guess who was transferred into the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS? None other than, Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner. Isn’t that interesting?
But this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States,
Rod Rosenstein.
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame?
Another coincidence (just an anomaly in statistics and chances), but it was Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front-line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Another coincidence, right?
Fast forward to 2009....
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, official government business, on her own personal email server.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary.
Like all good public servants do, supposedly looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, America got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no other than Bill Clinton goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech; then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right? Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Robert Mueller was the FBI Director during this time frame? Yep, He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland?
None other than, Rod Rosenstein. And what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Very soon after; the sale was approved!~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division? None other than, - Lois Lerner.
Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right?
Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law. He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Sparing you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, we shall leave it with this…… they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary. .
Now this is amazing, guess who became FBI Director in 2013? None other than James Comey; who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer? Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State, huh?
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and he exonerates her. Nope.... couldn’t find any crimes there.
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury!
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Comey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Do you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General,Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage..... pick a crime, any crime, chances are...... this group and a few others did it:
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton's.
They are like battery acid; they corrode and corrupt everything they touch.How many lives have these two destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Let us not forget that Comey's brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation's taxes.
The person that is the common denominator to all the crimes above and still doing her evil escape legal maneuvers at the top of the 3 Letter USA Agencies?
Yep, that would be Hillary R. Clinton.
Now who is LISA BARSOOMIAN? Let’s learn a little about Mrs. Lisa H. Barsoomian’s background.
Lisa H. Barsoomian, an Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protégé of James Comey and Robert Mueller.
Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998.
Lawrence also represented:
Robert Mueller three times;
James Comey five times;
Barack Obama 45 times;
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times;
Bill Clinton 40 times; and
Hillary Clinton 17 times.
Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times.
You may be saying to yourself, OK, who cares? Who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman?
Apparently, someone does, because someone out there cares so much that they’ve “purged” all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals Court dockets (?). Someone out there cares so much that even the internet has been “purged” of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically, this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative. Additionally, Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community. Although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney, her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH.gov. The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health. This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities.
It’s a cover, so big deal right? What does one more attorney with ties to the US intelligence community really matter?
It deals with Trump and his recent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, the border wall, DACA, everything coming out of California, the Uni-party unrelenting opposition to President Trump, the Clapper leaks, the Comey leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the marijuana legalization mix …. and last but not least Mueller’s never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and-the Russians.
Why does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention?
BECAUSE….
She is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE
Its like Manafort, sure he is a POS leech lobbyist who represented oligarchs and hid millions... Exactly Like The Podesta Group.
And.... crickets.
Trump needs to quietly deploy a SEAL team to deal with Clinton. Make it look like a Vince Foster or Seth Rich accident.
Jack, the system's broken...
Uranium One kickbacks?!
What's that?!!! ;-)
Not to worry. The reason we haven't heard from Jeff in a while is that he is working tirelessly behind-the-scenes building an iron clad RICO indictment against the Clintons and their criminal foundation. The perp walks are set to begin at the first sighting of a pig flying.
;-)
It will need a whole flock of them flying north for the winter in santa claus outfits.
Not even close. The open in your face tyrannical behavior of the two tiered justice system cant be more obvious.
Trump Foundation ---- Pays out more in charity than it takes in--- Bad
Clinton Foundation ---- sells political favours, sells out US resources, and spends over 90% of its take on "expenses" ---- Good.
You go, Donny boy !
Where are the tax returns?
What happened to the $107 million from the Inaugural committee took in? We know $3 million went into Gates' pocket.
The Trump Foundation given away some of its money to charitable causes. But there are several noteworthy ones that raise eyebrows such as
Of course the Trump Foundation also gave to $110,000 to the William J. Clinton Foundation in 2009 and 2010, just as Hillary Clinton was beginning her term as Secretary of State under President Obama. Funny huh?
The Clinton Foundation is regularly audited, and has received very high ratings from several nonprofit independent agencies, most notably Guidestar which gave the Clinton Foundation a "platinum seal" of transparency for providing additional information on its operations. The Trump Foundation has declined to furnish requested details. "The Trump Foundation's approach would certainly not meet the standard of focused, proactive grantmaking commonly called 'strategic philanthropy,'" writes Guidestar president Jacob Harold.
The Trump Foundation is private and has been racked by controversy. On June 14, 2018, the New York State Office of the Attorney General issued a press release titled, "Attorney General Underwood Announces Lawsuit Against Donald J. Trump Foundation And Its Board Of Directors For Extensive And Persistent Violations Of State And Federal Law"
----------------
The only response I expect to this from the ZH Trumpturds is either another vast conspiracy lunatic rant, or an ad hominem attack.
Cohen's first words walking into the room... "what do you want to hear".
ZERO TO DO WITH THE RUSSIAN INVESTIGATION!
Then we have this gem
Impeaching Trump ‘not a priority’ for Democrats, Pelosi says
And this
https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/22/politics/democratic-national-committee-v…
These scum bags are going all in folks.
HA HA!
This is all coordinated. Never seen such desperation.
Yes, the Trumpturds are getting more desperate each day as the Twitter-in-Chief gets more unhinged.
Just like Richard Milhouse Nixon!
Don't get those balls resting on your chin in an uproar no one is more desperate than the Scum bags on the left..
You mean Trumpy's tourette tweets, 'witch' are becoming more and more angst-ridden and repetitive, are not a sign of desperation?
As compared to the unhinged MSM coordinated battle cries of Russia, Stormy, 25th amendment, Nazi, racist etc?
Without a smidgen of proof.
Yet here you go again telling everyone the end is near and THIS TIME it really will stick and he is off to jail.
BAAA HAAA HAAA
6 more years of this for you
Trump will be lucky if this last episode of Celebrity Apprentice lasts until 2020.
It is by far the best season yet!
Bla, bla, bla yada, yada,yada.....but...but.....we have a reliable (anonymous) source....
The Jewstice Department of New York apparently is run by demoncrats.
The rabbi that married her said you are a filthy anti-semite LOL
https://www.nytimes.com/1985/08/05/style/barbara-underwood-marries-a-pl…
lol. The more we see of this blatant misuse of the justice system the more anti I become. <shaking head in exasperation>
I suspect Cohen deliberately made these hush money payments through the campaign funds so that he could later blackmail Trump if ever the need arose. You are trying to tell me that Trump could not afford these payments, or could not disguise then equally well via a path that did not rely on a campaign funding source?
This guy is Cohen is a slimeball. He could have easily sourced the payments from elsewhere rather than the campaign kitty to better insulate his client.
Intent to blackmail could also explain why he recorded his attorney-client privileged discussion, assuming these are not doctored recordings.
Trump seems to surround himself with slimeballs.
'Better insulate his client' sounds like criminal to me. Insulate him from what?
Insulate his innocent client, not criminal client, from unnecessary legal action or from what should have been nonmaterial payments of hush money to these whores. Cohen has now needlessly implicated his client in campaign finance fraud. Paying hush money to whores out of personal funds is not illegal. Paying them through campaign funds is! This violates Cohen's obligation to protect, not incriminate his client. Trump's morals are not the issue here.
I maintain that Cohen had premeditated intent to blackmail Trump, knowing that his, Cohen's, act which should get him disbarred, will hardly impact him monetarily over the long haul and that a sort of "forgiveness" will be arranged for Cohen for having pulled the trigger to impeach Trump.
Mueller is a front hole.
Trump is an asshole.
Which do you prefer eitheror?
Do try to keep up...
I think Mueller is a back hole.
Butter melts!
Especially under the sun. Mad dogs and Englishmen know that.
Funny how that was ONLY attributed to snowflakes !
pretty well sums it up...4-6 months.
http://is2.4chan.org/pol/1534962564818.jpg
Trump and Lilliputians trying to pin him down. Fucking army of slimy crawlers.
I don't have a soft spot for Trump, but this is grating my sense of justice so wrong...
What a circus, simply to keep people from looking directly at the Clinton's 25 years of lyin' stealin' and killin'. I'm getting even by never voting for an incumbent, ever again. When sociopaths are only 1-4% of the population, how is it that they make up the majority in government.
Trump better start taking decisive action because these people are not playing games and at this stage the FISA warrants need to be immediately declassified.
Let's look at the Clintons, the Obongos and the filthy Jews, period!
Clinton Foundation receives $120 million, donates $6 million and pockets the rest. Move along, nothing to see here.