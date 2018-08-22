More Americans Forced to Drop Traditional Health Insurance In Favor Of Cheaper Alternatives

More and more cash-strapped Americans are reportedly seeking "alternative" ways to cover themselves with cheaper healthcare, as an exodus from traditional health insurance plans continues.
Traditional health plans are now pricing people out of the market and consumers are looking closely at alternatives. Many consumers are finding cost relief in alternatives like healthcare-sharing ministries, which are cost sharing plans usually rooted in local religious communities. A Bloomberg report found that the number of people joining these sharing ministries was up 74% from 2014 to 2016. More than 1 million people are participants in these programs.
The report details the story of one family, the Bergevins, who realized that they had to make some big changes in their healthcare when they were charged $7,000 in out-of-pocket expenses that their insurance didn’t cover after their son was born. Two years after the birth of their son, the couple ditched their health insurance plan, a move that helped them pay off the $7,000 debt.
As the couple prepares to have their second child, they have since decided not to go back to traditional coverage and instead to use a combination of a religious group and a primary care doctor that they can pay monthly. “I was so jaded with the whole health-care insurance situation,” the mother, Lindsie, told Bloomberg.
These monthly payment-style primary care clinics are also popping up more often. There are now almost 900 of them, up from "just a handful" in the early 2000‘s.
The sea change in plans for Americans comes at the same time that the number of people without traditional insurance is expected to increase as a result of the Trump administration‘s latest modification of the Affordable Care Act ("ACA"). Eliminating the penalty for those who go without insurance, combined with pushing for shorter term healthcare products, have both acted as catalyst for people to leave their traditional plans.
Even though the ACA expanded coverage to 19 million Americans, 28 million people still remain uninsured.
The Bergevins utilized a calculator provided by insurer Aetna, prior to the birth of their first son, to estimate costs. They were initially informed that it would probably cost $3,000-$4,000 out-of-pocket. The actual bills wound up being almost double that. The couple then had another hardship in 2016, when Lindsie needed to have surgery of her own, tacking on several thousand dollars more in bills. The couple put these bills on a credit card that they are paying $300 a month toward.
There finally came a breaking point where the couple just couldn’t reconcile maintaining their traditional coverage:
“I couldn’t justify it,” she says. The cheapest policy she could find through the Affordable Care Act, she recalls, was $547 a month—more than half the family’s $875 monthly rent at the time. It had a high deductible that could leave them with out-of-pocket costs of more than $10,000.
“If something were to happen to us, we would have been in trouble,” she acknowledges. To hedge, the couple bought an inexpensive accident policy from Aflac that would cover some costs from an injury if, for example, Chris hurt himself working.
The couple instead enlisted the help of a small primary care clinic that was local to them. The doctor at the clinic, Julie Gunther, had also grown tired of the traditional healthcare system. Gunther was tired of working for a large hospital system and didn’t like the fact that she was paid based on the volume of her patients and services billed. The 15 minute appointment times made her feel “like a factory worker“ and she eventually got tired of apologizing to her patients for not having enough time for them.
“I was saying ‘I’m sorry’ all the time,” Gunther, 42, recalls. “I’m sorry I’m late, I’m sorry this didn’t get called in, I’m sorry this got forgotten, I’m sorry they didn’t give me the message.”
Gunther eventually quit her job and started her own practice, where the Bergevin and family wound up. Gunther cares for about 600 patients, which is about 30% to 50% of the workload that a normal primary care physician cares for. Families like the Bergevins like the increased time that the doctor can spend with them as a result. “It was amazing. She sat down with me for an hour and talked about everything,” Lindsie told Bloomberg.
And while the Gunther isn't able to deal with severe injuries...
Gunther tells her patients that belonging to her practice is not a replacement for having health insurance.
“There’s a whole bunch of things I can’t take care of,” Gunther says. “If you’re not standing upright, or bleeding doesn’t stop, do not call me.”
...something as simple as an ear infection was dealt with quickly and on the cheap when it became an issue for the Bergevin family last year:
Last year, Lindsie Bergevin had a bad fever and what she described as “the worst pain I think I ever had in my head.” She called Gunther at 9:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Gunther met her at the clinic 15 minutes later. “She’s like, ‘Girl, you have a double ear infection, and the worst I’ve ever seen.’”
Bergevin walked out with an antibiotic and says that if Gunther hadn’t seen her, she would’ve gone to the emergency room, which could have resulted in a bill for hundreds or thousands of dollars.
But religious-based non-profits like Liberty HealthShare, the organization that the Bergevins joined, also come with their own sets of caveats. For instance, they won’t cover medical expenses from behaviors that they deem immoral, like drunk driving car crashes. They also won’t pay for contraception. In addition, they also limit coverage of pre-existing conditions for up to three years. Despite this, their deductible of $2,250 was found to be “a ton cheaper than a typical deductible“ by the family. Liberty also caps reimbursements at $1 million, while traditional insurers are not allowed to set such limits.
With the government obviously unable to provide the best course of action for everybody given their unique sets of circumstances, stories like the Bergevins seem to lend credence to the argument that each individual and each family should "buy their own" and do what they deem best for their own personal situations.
“You have to find something that’s going to work for you,” Lindsie told Bloomberg.
Health insurance isn't insurance.... It's a shell game with everyone getting rich except for the patient....
It does not help that many decent docs I know are retiring. Late 50s. Had enough....not that they are too old.
edit: go ahead and down vote me. You cannot squeeze that amount of blood from a rock. It is just too much $$$. I don't advocate it, but this is the socialist maobama plan. And it's working.
Unfortunately, that is probably the best advice on this thread. Supported by my recent personal experience, subjective as that is.
Between doctors, insurance companies, and hospitals,
Are they being forced to limit their cable tv and smartphones and Starbucks coffee etc? What's more important?
Go fuck yourself. Savings $25-40 monthly by forgoing something as necessary as a phone these days wouldn't put a dent in the bullshit scam of the health insurance racket in this country right now. People are being forced to pay around 1/8 of their pre-tax income for something they might potentially use. After which they will have to pay thousands more in deductibles before they see any benefits, then likely around 20% of any expenses beyond that. The AMA, FDA, ACA, CDC, and many other departments of tyranny are the reasons why I bailed at the last minute before starting medical school. It's the very definition of fascism. So take your unworthy condescending attitude and go fuck yourself.
You can tell someone who still lives in the basement due to their naive comments.
All day long, the shittiest bronze obamacare plans for one person on avg in my state are 700/ mo. Then you have a >3500 deductible and then the coinsurance.
Sure it's the same as cutting back coffee. /s
The most popular Obamacare plans are the silver plans, so let's look at those.
Average annual deductible, $4,000. Average monthly premium, $725. (These are per person!)
So basically until you pay about $13,000 out of pocket, the insurance company doesn't even pay one penny.
And that deductible, $4,000. We all know that two thirds of families in America couldn't come up with $4,000 on the spot for a medical bill. So basically, even with insurance, families can't pay their medical bills. WTH
Liberty Healthshare: $1,000 deductible, $300 per month premium.
More like $2500 for my wife and I.
What is $2,500?
Fortunately illegal aliens and their families still get free health care.
"Fortunately illegal aliens and their families still get free health care."
Not just free health care. If illegal aliens come to Massachusetts, they get everything free. And if arrested they are released with an apology. It is not believable. Not believable.
How about a proper diet and regular exercise?
For a lot of the religious medical bill sharing programs, that's actually part of the expectation on the people signing up.
No drugs or alcohol permitted, either.
Liberty Healthshare is one of the biggest healthshares, if not the biggest.
They don't forbid alcohol at all, just forbid alcohol "in excess." Is that a problem for you?
They do forbid smoking though.
Next time you get an infection or get hit by a stoner on weed, etc. I'll remind you of your directive.
Here I fixed this FOR you:
More Americans Forced to Drop Hoax Health Insurance In Favor Of Alternatives That Actually Work
I cut my teeth in healthcare, and have a very intimate knowledge of how it works in this country. When my wife and I decided to get pregnant with our first child, I told her we were doing it all cash. I negotiated everything up front. Total costs, including delivery and all post natal care...maybe $7k. Many people end up paying that in addition to their sky-high deductibles. The most glaring example, was the bill I got for a genetics test to the tune of $2,200. I called, said I was paying cash....something like $125 later the bill was settled. No fuss.
Try getting a heart attack and negotiating the price while you're on the gurney and about to be dropped on the slab.
I can personally vouch for paying for contraception out of pocket is far cheaper than paying for a child through college.
When was the last time the US government cared about the people that they falsely claim to serve?
Eisenhower.
Physician, heal thyself. -Aeschilus
The history of medicine in America is fascinating. Rockefeller funded University of Chicago and created what we now consider modern medicine; allopathy.
Homeopathy has been around since the dawn of time. However, the homo sapien sapien has not fared well with the change in agricultural technology of the last century-plus that polutes the human body via monocropping, factory farming, petroleum based fertilizers, gmo foods and packaged foods resulting in all manner of dis-ease that is treated with petroleum based medicines, opioids, and heavy metals. The exploitation of the fluoride molecule has been a hugely successful practice that turns biohazard waste from aluminum smelting into a nutrient. This is medicine. And it costs more and more every year.
Homo sapien sapien can chuck a spear farther and jump higher thanks to an abundance of food, but every decade homo sapien sapien grows dumber and more succumb to diseases not known to the world a few hundred years ago: obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and on and on.
Read The China Study. Then ask yourself, why all dem homeopaths dying all over the place?
If you are not in control of your life, someone else is. Most people call that person "doctor". Fuck that shit. I only let one person control me and when she does I call her all kinds of names, but that's not the point. The point is how can you, God's perfect creature, let someone else fuck up your genome with shit and kill you because it's more convienient? Most people don't appreciate discomfort or pain or know what real pain is. Unnatural pain. Be your pain. Your pain is right here. You could pour water on it and make it worse or you can piss on it to neutralize the acid. Everybody gotta die sometime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_lSERfLMec
My brother went to emergency room like a dummy in princeton for stomach pain, 1 hour =$24,000 bill! for mri and iv drip LOL!
I basically had no choice but to join one of the healthcare ministries after Obamacare obliterated the private insurance market. There is no way I was going to lie awake at night wondering how to make ends meet because I was foolishly dumping $600/mo plus deductible into "health insurance".
Bottom line: BEST MOVE I EVER MADE. I HAVE SAVED THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.
how to never need health coverage.
1 get lots of sun all over your body often.
2 drink 1 gallon of water everyday.
3 walk a mile or two everyday.
4 eat simple foods that you make yourself.
5 avoid doctors, dentists, optometrists, at all costs. what ever you wanted them to fix, they will just make worse.
6 avoid hospitals, the more insurance you have, the more likely they will do a lot of unnecessary procedures that will kill you.
7 do not buy any medical insurance.
after doing 20 years of medical research, I can tell you this,
I would put more faith in the healing power of a leaf off any random bush, than all the doctors in the world put together.
America needs a single payer healthcare system, just like CONGRESS gets.
Obamacare is flawed - it's based on income and assets are not part of the equation to qualify. So I know a family who's mom (parents divorced) is 68-70. She's worth like $20 million. However, she works for her church as a financial counselor, and is paid $14,000 a year. So she qualifies for Obamacare because her "income" is low, even though she's worth $20 million. On top of that, she hates Obama, is a right wing Christian and Republican. Yet she signs up for Obamacare and is ripping off American taxpayers.