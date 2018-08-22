Nasdaq Erases Cohen-Chaos Losses - Everything Is Awesome Again

As the old saying goes: "you can't keep an over-valued, over-hyped, over-extended market down..."
For the sound and fury of last night's chaotic headlines surrounding Manafort and even more so Cohen (and his exuberant lawyer), it appears fears of impeachment or any impact to Trump's glorious economy are just a 'storm in a teacup'...
Mission Accomplished?
There's just one thing...
Anyone else miss zerohedge open threads? What happened to those?
For example this week we could have an open thread for S&P ATH celebration.
Never ending fraud and stupidity. "Investing" is dead. It's all gambling based on algo price action and nothing more.
Is it really gambling when it only goes up?
In reply to Never ending fraud and… by Fiat Burner
None of the above.
US stock Market has been annexed by the Fed and or the TBTF Machine... Its Policy Stupid, until it fails.
In reply to Is it really gambling when… by Philo Beddoe
Meanwhile Brazil is starting to meltdown, their currency is over the line in the sand of 4.0 and rising, just a matter of time apparently.
Tick Tock Tick Tock
http://www.netdania.com/currencies/usdbrl/netdania_fxa
In reply to None of the above. US stock… by El Hosel
How many years have I said it???
"markets???...
HILARIOUS..."
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
In reply to Never ending fraud and… by Fiat Burner
It never get old does it.
In reply to How many years have I said… by Kaiser Sousa
Central banks use the cover of negative headlines to acquire more shares. In the name of price stability..
So what's the End Goal?
Isn't Socialism where Government Confiscates the Means of Production 'For the Common Good?'
Starting to wonder....
In reply to Central banks use the cover… by chiseler
So what's the End Goal?
Having skyrocketing inflation and nobody noticing/caring/complaining.
In reply to So what's the End Goal? … by Cincinnatuus
Yeah, everything is great again. It only took six months of 24/7 "market" algo magic to take back the January panic sell off.
Does "the Rally" have legs? Maybe not, if it fails at the highs on record low volume and participation.
it really wasn't a selloff as much as it was really a lag period for Jerome and his people to get trained on which buttons to push....
and don't forget this from the fed -
David W. Wilcox, director of the Division of Research and Statistics, to retire at year end
In reply to Yeah, everything is great… by El Hosel
Hey Jerry, push the green ones! Idiot!
In reply to it really wasn't a selloff… by spastic_colon
Wake me when the market drops 5k points on the DOW and they boyz keep it there.
if every CEO of every Nasdaq-listed company tweeted while on acid, we could reach 10,000 by Sept 1.
Alternative reality, mission accomplished.
It's futile and bad for your health to get upset over current market conditions.
Everyone knows this is about buybacks and the last hurrah before rates make it cost prohibitive to continue with the shenanigans.
Macro is slipping, the markets are thin, housing is slipping, debt is ATH, this one time corp tax boost is running on vapors, so just sit back and keep your powder dry.
The bigger they come, the harder they fall...
Never. Going. Down.
In reply to It's futile and bad for… by Yen Cross
I fully agree; this market smells like another insider dumping opportunity; TPTB are saying "here's your second chance, if you do not heed this one then its on you".
and the fact that fraudulent companies like TSLA have any up days is a sure tell; and NFLX?? come now.
In reply to It's futile and bad for… by Yen Cross
just to be clear when you wrote:
...keep your powder dry.
what you meant was: get ready to btfd bitchez!
am i right?
In reply to It's futile and bad for… by Yen Cross
Beautifully summarized.
In reply to It's futile and bad for… by Yen Cross
All right, place your bets! [/Al Czervik]
Winter rules. [/Judge Smails]
'want to make 14 dollars the hard way?'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dgxzItaQzw
In reply to All right, place your bets! … by buzzsaw99
Bubble's gonna Bubble.
Well this just means that traders think this thing is just total bullshit and not worth listening to
Look at any one of the idiotic momo stocks like the FANGs on a chart from 2012 until now. They all look like the late stage euphoric bullshit of 1999.
Apple above $1 trillion? Come on.
Sales are declining and their marketshare is plummeting. The only way they have increased EPS is though buying back billions of shares. Yet, Apple was picked by the Tribe to be the first trillion dollar American corporation, so it was done. This bubble needed its exclamation point. IN so doing, Apple paved the way for even greater thefts to bring Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to the trillion dollar party.
The Crypto bubble popped before the everything bubble, but it showed us the future. Apple being valued at $1 trillion is about the same as DogeCoin being valued in the billions.
A fucking joke valued in the billions of dollars.
"But this non-investment, “just a joke” approach by the Dogecoin community has actually been its biggest asset. Dogecoin has seen its adoption grow over time for the same reason that social media platforms grow, and that’s fun. People love fun, and while doing so, they actually give value to the platforms that are facilitating it. That’s why tipping a friend online with Dogecoin (DOGE) may look insignificant, but it actually adds to the utility value of Dogecoin as a currency. Just to give you an idea of the power of Doge’s approach, it now has more daily transactions than bitcoin cash (BCH). That’s not the kind of transaction level you would expect for a joke coin, right? But that’s the reality!"
WE ARE LIVING IN THE MOST INSANE PERIOD OF HUMAN EXISTENCE.
The markets are high, things must be good.
The dangerous thinking that led them to disaster in the 1920s.
“Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” Irving Fisher 1929.
An earlier neoclassical economist believed in price discovery, stable equilibriums and the rational decisions of market participants.
After a suitable period for everyone to forget, that thinking came back again.
The markets are high, things must be good.
If we inflate the markets things will be better.
The thinking behind the central banker’s “wealth effect”.
Lo and behold the markets reached 1929 levels again, which must be good according to our current belief system.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-stock-market-is-about-to-make-his…
The WS beanstalk in all its glory!
This reminds me of what ZH's favorite economist had to say about market histrionics :
The invisible handed market; thanks to very visible shenanigans favoring the big boys as I saw in 1929; has the ability to stay irrational longer than you (or I) can stay liquid!
The man in question was the dandified homosexual darling of you invisible handed Austerians, who adore Von Mises and the man who wrote : the road to serfdom is statism; aka the Keynesian meme; his alter-ego from Vienna and London school of E !
Friedman and Hayek's common dream is all but about to implode in the real world of economia, as the growth moves away from Advanced economies, but lives on in the land of petrodollar, as long as the yardstick of oligarchical capital owned stocks and bonds stays the yardstick of the essence of US geopolitical hegemony.
Invisible handed financial hegemony; some way of avoiding the road to serfdom!
Play on Nero and consorts.
When does the world say : goodbye Friedman & Hayek and hello Keynes; with multilateral fiscal and monetary discipline; not $ hegemony; as yardstick ?