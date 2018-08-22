The "National Emergency Loophole": How Trump Could Intervene In The Market To Crush The Dollar

Following a series of attacks on the Federal Reserve's rate hike policy and complaints about the strong dollar, some Wall Street observers are saying the possibility that Trump himself will launch a sustained campaign to weaken the dollar as a way to reduce the U.S. trade deficit can no longer be dismissed.
While a strong-dollar policy has been a cornerstone for successive U.S. administrations, Trump - like with many other things - has shown a penchant for upending the currency status quo. Since taking office in 2017, he has routinely talked about wanting a weaker dollar to support U.S. manufacturing. Additionally, Trump's administration has been lukewarm toward America’s traditional strong-dollar stance.
As Bloomberg notes in a Wednesday article, in recent months Trump has further stepped up the rhetoric as the dollar has bounced off its lows. In an interview published by Reuters this week, Trump once again accused China and the European Union of manipulating their currencies. Last Friday, he also complained to wealthy Republican donors that he was “not thrilled” with the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases under Chairman Jerome Powell, which have boosted the dollar.
As a result, after a flurry of tweets in which Trump complained that the dollar is blunting America’s “competitive edge,” Wall Street has started to pay attention: in a report this month, JPM's chief US economist, Michael Feroli, wrote in a report this month that he can’t rule out the possibility the administration will intervene in the currency markets to weaken the greenback. Both Deutsche Bank and OppenheimerFunds echoed the view, saying dollar intervention was no longer far-fetched.
Zach Pandl, co-head of global FX strategy at Goldman Sachs, recently said that "we haven’t had a deliberate effort to weaken the U.S. dollar perhaps since the Plaza Accord in 1985, so it is very unusual and against established practice over the last several decades. A deliberate policy to pursue a weaker currency could cause foreign investors to shy away from U.S. assets -- including Treasury bonds -- raising interest costs for domestic borrowers."
In a note from Nomura's Richard Koo, the strategist asks "how President Trump might respond if uncertainty did worsen, raising the likelihood of a slowdown in the US economy" and answers that "one possibility is that the administration would shift from tariffs, which require a separate staff to handle exemption requests for each product category, to the use of exchange rates, which would allow simultaneous adjustments to prices for all imported products."
Here is why Koo is confident that it is only a matter of time before Trump directly intervenes in the FX market:
A protectionist policy that must be individually tailored to each product category requires large numbers of administrative staff, and a period must be established during which companies can apply for exemptions. Exchange rate-based adjustments, on the other hand, entail no such costs.
In that sense, the more problematic administrative delays become and the more industry opposition mounts, the greater the likelihood that President Trump will replace tariffs with exchange rates as his main tool for addressing US trade imbalances.
The loudest warning to date that Trump could rock the currency world has come from Charles Dallara, the former U.S. Treasury official who was one of the architects of the Plaza Accord, the 1985 agreement between the U.S. and four other countries to jointly depreciate the dollar. "The trade debate will increasingly include the currency issues," he told Bloomberg "It’s inevitable."
As Bloomberg adds, a shift to a more protectionist and interventionist policy, à la 1985, would not only reverberate across the $5.1 trillion-a-day currency market and undermine the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, but could also weaken demand for U.S. assets.
But can Trump really intervene unilaterally in the currency market, and what tools does the president have at his disposal if he wanted to go beyond mere talk?
The most direct choice for Trump would be to order the U.S. Treasury (via the New York Fed) to sell dollars and buy currencies like the yen and euro using its Exchange Stabilization Fund, according to Viraj Patel, an FX strategist at ING. But because the fund only holds $22 billion of dollar assets, the impact would likely be minimal. Any direct intervention that is larger and more ambitious in scope would also require congressional approval, he said quoted by Bloomberg.
Then there is the nuclear option: according to Patel there is one loophole Trump could exploit to get around the fund’s constraints and bypass Congress altogether: by declaring FX intervention a “national emergency.” He could then force the Fed to use its own account to sell dollars.
Such a move would be a long shot by any stretch of the imagination, but with Trump invoking national security to impose tariffs, Patel says he can’t “completely rule out” the possibility.
Such a move would certainly roil the market and potentially lead to a USD crash, not only due to Trump's intervention but due to the sudden collapse in faith in the global reserve currency; the result would be a flood of Treasury sales from global custodians around the globe who currently hold over $6 trillion in US Treasuries. To be sure, Trump’s persistent jawboning of the dollar may already be having an adverse effect on foreign demand for U.S. assets. While overall demand at auction has been up and down this year, foreign holdings of Treasuries have slumped to an almost 15-year low of 40%, forcing domestic investors to become the marginal buyer of US Treasurys. China, the largest overseas creditor, has pulled back this year. Japan, the second biggest, has reduced its share to the lowest level since at least 2000.
A less extreme, and more plausible, option would be for the Trump administration to include currency clauses in any new trade deals, like it did with the updated U.S.-South Korea trade agreement in March, although enforcement would be complicated and the implementation lengthy.
There is also the suggestion of a global accord on currencies, broached in the past by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, however the chances of a multilateral agreement on the dollar are remote. Plus, there’s always the threat of retaliation by other nations if the U.S. goes it alone.
While it remains unclear what Trump will do, keep a close eye on China, where the yuan has tumbled nearly 10% since April, when the trade war with Beijing started in earnest. The magnitude of the decline, the fastest since the 1994 devaluation, boosted speculation the People’s Bank of China is deliberately weakening the yuan to offset the tariff impact.
Even though China has denied it is "weaponizing the Yuan", many are skeptical, and Trump is among them: which is why the president has criticized the country for taking advantage of the U.S. by keeping its exchange rate artificially low. (However, Trump has not gone so far as to officially brand China a currency manipulator in the twice-yearly review of international foreign-exchange policies published by the Treasury).
Trump's single focus on the Yuan may explain why Beijing has pulled all stops to prevent the currency from sliding below the 'redline' of 7.00 vs the dollar (alternatively it is preparing to devalue further if and when Trump launches the next $250BN in tariffs he has warned he would). Stephen Jen of Eurizon SLJ Capital has warned that Trump may be quick to retaliate in the FX markets if it suspects that China is "playing games with its currency," which may have disastrous effects on demand for U.S. assets.
"If you’re an international portfolio manager with 30 percent of your exposure to the U.S., and you know the currency will be guided meaningfully lower as a policy tool, why would you be investing here?” he said. "The Trump administration needs to be very, very careful with its dollar policy." This was most vividly on exhibit during the Fed's QE phase when Guido Mantega, then Brazil's finance minister, siad the Fed was throwing "money from a helicopter" and "melting" the dollar.
Ironically, it is the stronger dollar that is crippling emerging markets now.
Whether or not Trump intervenes, however, Dallara is bracing for more turbulent times:
"I’ve lived through a lot of market gyrations in my career,” he said. “And I have an uneasy feeling that I can’t validate by data that tensions are going to, at some point, emerge into volatile market dynamics. This is a risk."
"could cause foreign investors to shy away from U.S. assets"
If those "foreign investors" had any brains they wouldn't be buying US debt like their life depended on it.
If Trump wanted to weaken the dollar he could have the treasury very quietly purchase large amounts of gold. That would put a lot of dollars into circulation without actually decreasing the value of the dollar. In point of fact, that is what a gold backed currency is.
I still think the deflation first inflation second scenario is the most likely.
Good luck everybody
Spot on. Other countries are and there will be a global reset at some point. Always has been!
When capital controls start, because the USD goes into free fall, the only thing worse than owning USD will be owning USD outside the U.S.
Wouldn't it be spectacular if Trump ordered the military to seize JPMorgan's physical silver hoard and transport it very publicly to Fort Knox or something?
Why? What would that accomplish?
Debt, financial instruments, etc... are the equivalent of leverage for a currency. As long as banks and investors trade with each other and don’t bring that money into the real economy everything continues to function.
When the USD starts to slide and all those Eurodollars come home and people try to get out of their investments all shit will break loose.
Like apple, the last person who bought a stock did it at a certain price so everyone thinks their stock is worth that much. If ever everyone sold and somehow got that price, and a trillion dollars was pumped into the real economy it would be catastrophic.
Point is printing more money isn’t the solution. The more leveraged a currency is the better you’ll do in good times yea, but you’ll do equally worse in bad times. There isn’t enough gold in the world to back all the USD out there.
Ooo a weak dollar, I'm sure minimum wage earners are looking forward to their wages buying even less. Today's minimum wage already has 87% less purchasing power than in 1968, let's go for 95% less. That's alright, you can just live behind the factories like in China, and suicide nets will stop you from jumping off factory floors. Because manufacturing is going to employ more robots than people, and business owners that do employ people don't like having to pay living wages.
Don't you know of all the countries around the world and in history that have devalued their currency to prosperity?
Dollar’s already going to slide soon, intervention or not. What will be interesting is when the dollar weakens and it squeezes margins in the US. Right now the stronger dollar has offset all the tariffs. When that stops the resulting ripple effect is when you’ll see the effect on GDP.
Emerging markets have also not been ‘crushed’ by the strong dollar. It’s actually an excellent investment time because it makes foreign investment attractive, especially as a way to escape the trade war.
Gens/Ladies ... it's your pension funds are buying those Bonds/Derivatives ..
What a stupid fucking article. Trump CAN'T order the Fed to do anything. The Banksters tell Trump what to do.
Sure, crash the dollar and blow up the economy. It'd bankrupt the entire country in five minutes.
It is already BK, we just don't know it yet. :~)
Tweetmaster D could give a flying fuck about savers, the working/middle class, etc.
Trump is not going to crush the dollar but he'll talk it down here or there when it heats up.
DXY 95 approx. seems to be everyone's comfort zone for the last several months.
Now that gold sentiment has utterly collapsed and most of the Uber goldbugs have turned bearish, likely AUGUST 16TH was a MAJOR LOW. Kinda has that mid-August of 1976 feeling to it..
We don't need any more Trump / Goldman manipulation of markets. Let's recall the famous 3 AM phone call trump made to Michael Flynn. Trump asked Flynn which is better for the economy a high dollar or low. That clearly demonstrates Trump knows nothing about economics and he even asked a guy that knows less for an answer.
Trump's geopolitical and domestic turmoil has caused the dollar to go to nosebleed levels and destroy dollar liquidity. Trump sanctions and Trade tariffs are only making tensions worse.
Where are those fantastic terrific trade deals? They don't exist. All you have is market chaos. The Nafta Mexico handshake trade deal is illegal. Any alteration to NAFTA must include Canada and requires Congressional approval of all parties. NAFTA is not a unilateral trade deal. Trump doesn't know what he's doing. Trump is stupid.
Has the last sucker been pulled into the stock market yet?
Sounds like a plan. Cause inflation by way of devaluation and have rates rising at the same time.
Anyways its not 1985. This country doesn't produce shit and really hasn't for decades. The debt level is 100+% of GDP (I'm counting the money we owe ourselves) and the country still spends 1 trillion more than it takes in. Throw in endless wars and an aging Boomer population and things are not looking good.
Then again at least we're not Japan.
Depreciate the dollar on fx market? How about having a witch hunt? Threaten two shady dealers and get them to say witches are busy bewitching (something important). President Trump could start tweeting questions to Senator Schumer and other prominent Democrats about what they think of impeachment. President Trump could ask former President Bill Clinton for comments. Buy your own popcorn. President Trump has plenty of options.