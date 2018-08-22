Nomura: Why September Sets-Up For Potential "Monster" Stock, Momentum Rally

By Charlie McElligott, head of cross-asset strategy at Nomura
WHY SEPTEMBER SETS-UP FOR A POTENTIAL MONSTER EQUITIES/LARGE 'MOMENTUM' RALLY
We correctly advocated a powerful “1Y Momentum Reversal” in April—along with the ensuing “snapback” in May—based on seasonal tendencies which happened to align with my idiosyncratic observations on “crowded” sector-, thematic- and factor- trends at the time which were ripe to “mean revert” as the macro regime too was “pivoting”
Over the past week, I have “teased” a tactical “Long U.S. Equities ‘1Y Momentum’ Factor” trade view for the month September—again noting the powerful seasonality, but with additional factors
Since 1984, September on average posts the 2nd best monthly return for the “1Y Momentum” factor strategy of any month—in particular, it’s the “short 1Y Momentum shorts” which drive the large performance, as laggards come under meaningful pressure, and thus contribute effectively the entirety of a market-neutral “Momentum” strategy’s gain
Why does this phenomenon occur? My simple rationale is as follows:
- Studies on “Momentum” factor seasonality have long-shown that the quarter-end months of June, September and December (not March, FWIW) show outsized returns, as since 1984, those particular months post three of the four best average monthly performances for “Momentum” mkt neutral strategies
- September is also the quarter-end month which overlaps with many Mutual Fund “Year Ends” (alongside Oct)—this in-turn drives outsized “tax loss” selling, or behavior where institutional investors abandon “losers” to avoid reporting “embarrassing” ownership of said “loser” stock picks
- In addition, you too will see elements of “mark-ups” / “window-dressing,” where PMs will buy “winners” to create the appearance that they have captured alpha and found the “right” stocks over the quarter
Net / Net, this creates an additional “momentum impulse” as the “biggest losers” (a.k.a. “Momentum Shorts”) receive a “boost” of artificial “mark-down,” while the “biggest winners” (a.k.a. “Momentum Longs”) too may receive an artificial “boost” from “window-dressing”
IN ADDITION to the “Momentum” seasonality, it also makes sense that in light of this current aforementioned bout of “extreme” fund performance issues (short books squeezing so violently that it is bleeding into long selling / “gross-down” behavior) that the timing of this transition has created an additional “attractive entry point” for a “Momentum” reversal (higher)—especially as the SPX makes new all-time highs against this “performance anxiety”
Also as previously noted, the past 10 years shows a powerful ‘upswing’ in U.S. Economic Surprise Index from mid-August through end of year (chart below)
All-in, this sets the table for what I believe could be a “grab” month in U.S. Equities through the month of September and into mid-to-late October; HOWEVER, this then leads to an “overshoot” potential once folks have taken net exposures back significantly higher, as my view has continued to be that by late-October, we should again see heightened cross-asset volatility off the back of negative impact of what will be a large “Quantitative Tightening” impulse via the Fed / ECB / BoJ in this window.
U.S. EQUITIES “1Y MOMENTUM” SEASONAL PERFORMANCE—1984 TO PRESENT:
“1Y MOMENTUM SHORT” LEG SEASONALITY, IN PARTICULAR:
CURRENT NOMURA ‘1Y MOMENTUM SHORT’ LEG COMPOSITION:
CURRENT NOMURA ‘1Y MOMENTUM LONG’ LEG COMPOSITION:
U.S. ECONOMIC SURPRISE INDEX SEASONALITY, PAST 10Y:
THEN…THE ‘QE TO QT’ HANGOVER:
IN PARTICULAR, A VERY HEAVY SOMA RUN-OFF LATE OCT / NOV:
Comments
Rally? I disagree. My chicken entrails are telling me otherwise.
In other News
Facebook Removes “President of the United States” Tag From the official Donald J. Trump Page
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/wth-facebook-removes-president…
In reply to Rally? I disagree. My… by Saddam Miser
That’s as far as they will ever get to making him go away. Like spoiled little children acting out. So pathetic.
In reply to In other News Facebook… by Bill of Rights
just watch the video in this article. Cohen's attorney said he decided to turn on Trump after Helsinki. LOL. Time for Trump to replace Sessions, pull the security clearance of the other asshats plotting against him, and put in some real patriots who will clean out the people in this country who are more inclined to see nuclear war with Russia over trying to address the concerns of those millions of people who voted Trump into office.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-rips-cohen-twitter-…
In reply to That’s as far as they will… by BlackChicken
“My chicken entrails are telling me otherwise.”
Dude, what have you done..!
In reply to Rally? I disagree. My… by Saddam Miser
But, But, the Season !!! Weather should be nice, temps cool, and people will be in a good mood, thus, the Stock Market will go up. No doubt other influences will not count. Technical shemimical... who cares about geo-political hubbub, or Gold, Currency, and so on. Worthless indicators in September because it tis the season!
In reply to Rally? I disagree. My… by Saddam Miser
Technical Analysts, that's them guys who get all the best Hookers and Blow.. or are those the guys who have to stay late in the office to get all the reports ready for the Pointy shoe guys when they crawl out of their hangovers. I am sure somebody takes them out of the office once in a while, and gets them laid, just so they hang around and explain things.
Proof that psychotropic drugs work in keeping you mored away from reality!...
Investor Alert: US buyback announcements slow, QT is accelerating, the percentage of unprofitable US small-cap firms (Russell 2000) keeps rising...
Elmer FED still has plenty of money dont worry. It sure looks like the powers that be are enthralled with the Donald and will likely want to keep the status quo. Which means high stocks and low gas prices on election day.
Notice how the US backed down on Iranian sanctions when the EU told us to stuff it?
Notice how the talk about tariffs on the additional 250B in Chinese goods stopped.
What happened to Rosenstein and Huber..... et al.....
In reply to Investor Alert: US buyback… by davatankool
But 'trash' has already been rallying for YEARS...haven't they had enough yet?
OT...now you know the depths of the lefts treachery..viet nam
“Nearly twenty years later, I saw former Secretary of State Dean Rusk being interviewed by Peter Arnett on a CBS documentary called “The Ten Thousand Day War”. Mr Arnett asked, “It has been rumored that the United States provided the North Vietnamese government the names of the targets that would be bombed the following day. Is there any truth to that allegation?”
To my astonishment and absolute disgust, the former Secretary responded, “Yes. We didn’t want to harm the North Vietnamese people, so we passed the targets to the Swiss embassy in Washington with instructions to pass them to the NVN government through their embassy in Hanoi.”
When JP Morgan said, its now about time to see the market crash (then Market rallied...). Now the Nomura says the market will rally (then the market crashes?). We'll see.... but I always try to go against Goldman and it works really good
LOL. I called the Jan 2018 top in Jun 2017. I called the April turn too.
sadly nomura will prove to be correct.
the bullpucky doesn't get much thicker than this article
Cashless society?
https://www.silverdoctors.com/headlines/world-news/going-cashless-someb…
A rally is when stocks are at their bottom and move up fast to the top, but what's coming is the opposite, the top is rushing to the bottom.