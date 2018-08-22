Not The Onion: Cali Health Org Replaces Word "Vagina" With Gender-Inclusive "Front-Hole"

Authored by Betsy Rothstein via The Daily Caller,
While the headline may sounds like it's straight from 'The Onion', it's not.
If only.
Instead, Healthline, a California health info provider, is trying to ruin the term “vagina.” It’s not gender inclusive enough. The word they prefer? “Front hole.”
And yeah, gross.
Other hot stories on the site: Why women should bring back body hair. “It’s time we change how we feel about body hair,” the piece says. (Do not look at this while you’re eating lunch.) There’s also an “Editor’s Picks” piece about taking genitals out of the mix to revive a waning sex life. They suggest a “sex position bucket list.” For example, “hello kitchen island.”
But let’s get back to that pesky v-word.
According to Healthline‘s sex-ed guide, "higher rates of HIV and STD’s are a direct result of discrimination,” reports Caldron Pool, a righty Christian site.
“It’s imperative for safe sex guides to become more inclusive of LGBTQIA and nonbinary people.”
The clincher:
“For the purpose of this guide, we’ll refer to the vagina as ‘front hole’ instead of solely using the term ‘vagina.'”
Oh God.
Also at risk are the terms “penis” and vulva.” They prefer the word “parts” across the board.
Here’s why:
“The notion that a penis is exclusively a male body part and a vulva is exclusively a female body part is inaccurate. By using the word ‘parts’ to talk about genitals and using medical terms for anatomy without attaching a gender to it, we become much more able to effectively discuss safe sex in a way that’s clear and inclusive.”
So if I go to the ER and I say my “parts” are hurting, no doubt the doctors will know what I mean.
The Mirror tried to contact Charles Hodgkins, the site’s senior copyrighter and newsletter content manager, but to no avail. Calling is a tedious experience. A woman’s voice gives you six options - none of which lead you to a human being with “parts” or a “front-hole.”
Check out the health guide here.
Comments
They did not.
No way.
Not even California is that idiotic.
And mangina = rear hole?
In reply to They did not by bismillah
Backdoor is more gender inclusive as some people put hamsters there.
In reply to And mangina = rear hole? by man from glad
The pet-door.
In reply to Backdoor is more gender… by Goatboy
I'm about ready to accept euthanasia now.
In reply to The pet-door. by Canadian Dirtlump
No joke, dude.
This is completely psychotic.
In reply to I'm about ready to accept… by cougar_w
Yes, yes it is...completely moronic.
WTF is going on!!!!
In reply to No joke, dude. This is… by Bigly
The problem here is too much love. Not enough truth.
In reply to Yes, yes it is...completely… by glenlloyd
Everyone is gonna get back-hole-hurt over this. /s
In reply to The problem here is too much… by Killtruck
Seems pretty anti woman. #MeToo? For the love of God there are 2 freaking genders, that's it, everything else is literally playing to mentally ill delusional people living in fantasy land and trying to force everyone else to come for the ride.
In reply to Everyone is gonna get back… by MadHatt
In other news, rest of country decides to call members of California health organization - DICKHEAD...
In reply to Seems pretty anti woman. … by JimmyJones
In reply to . by MasterPo
Leg-butt-Kia is how that name is pronounced.
This article sounds like a Doug Stanhope bit:
"Quit fucking in the front hole."
In reply to A rose by any other name… by hedgeless_horseman
Idiocracy is true! Mike Judge is a genius!
In reply to Leg-butt-Kia is how that… by pods
Not to be confused with the also forward facing "pie hole"
Which the Cali Health Org should shut.
In reply to Idiocracy is true! Matt… by sheikurbootie
I have officially hit my limit of bullshit. California is banned. Stay in your own little fiefdoms.
In reply to Not to be confused with "pie… by Kokulakai
This is discrimination against people with a non-integer number of holes. What are people with 3.14 holes supposed to think, other than this is more of the same anti-pi-hole agenda?
In reply to Everyone is gonna get back… by MadHatt
Cunt!!
In reply to The problem here is too much… by Killtruck
Don't say "black vagina", say "front hole of color"
In reply to Cunt!! by Panic Mode
Some cunt called a vagina a "front hole" leaving the dick-heads speechless with their pie-hole gaping in astonishment at the gender non-neutralism and sexism inherent in this latest tyrannical SJW outrage.. I asked a millennial should you wipe your front hole and "it" looked at me and said what you mean by that and appeared triggered?
I was trying to be sensitive.
Oh well.. just proves everybody has an asshole and.. and opinion and...
In reply to Cunt!! by Panic Mode
What a bunch of pussy faggot vaginas.
In reply to Some cunt called a vagina a … by Dilluminati
What was wrong with "twat"?
In reply to Cunt!! by Panic Mode
Or, "snatch"??
In reply to What was wrong with "twat"? by Agent P
Pussy works too.
In reply to What was wrong with "twat"? by Agent P
You still need to know....front pussy?..or back pussy...it never ends.
In reply to Pussy works too. by holmes
While cunt is at least reassuringly anglo saxon and one tends to understand exactly what is being referred to, I've always preferred the term pussy myself. If I were lying on my stomach I fear referring to the part I want attended to as my front hole might result in an error of Sodomistic proportions.
In reply to Cunt!! by Panic Mode
I think the maroons who created this BS were not given ANY love as a child...
In reply to The problem here is too much… by Killtruck
I kinda like Love Tunnel
In reply to I think the maroons who… by American Snipper
...or perhaps the wrong kind of love as a child.
In reply to I think the maroons who… by American Snipper
Gotta keep peoples minds occupied on pointless nonsense or they might actually begin to think for themselves and god knows where that may lead to...
In reply to Yes, yes it is...completely… by glenlloyd
RE: Front Hole - are they not going to have to say upper or lower?
Brings biology right back into the picture.
The extent to which they wish to deny reality is astounding.
In reply to Gotta keep peoples mind… by Kona Blue
I like the part about STDs being the result of racism.
By whites ... er, I mean white males.
In reply to No joke, dude. This is… by Bigly
One word becomes two words....and a hyphen
A sign of the times
In reply to I like the part about STDs… by bismillah
I thought the front hole is the mouth!
In reply to One word becomes two words… by Brazen Heist II
That is called the pie hole.
In reply to I thought the front hole is… by Liquid_Silver
Actually on a woman it's the pee pee hole.
In reply to I thought the front hole is… by Liquid_Silver
No, that’s a different part. Have you never seen a vagina?
In reply to Actually on a woman it's the… by JimmyJones
To clear up confusion they could distinguish between both by calling them Upper Front-Hole and Lower Front-Hole
Then we need to apply the same logic and call the butthole the Lower Back-Hole in case anybody gets confused and tries to stick it in the back of the head.
In reply to I thought the front hole is… by Liquid_Silver
Its the upper front hole, silly...
In reply to I thought the front hole is… by Liquid_Silver
I mean can you blame us? Who doesn't want to tag a hot piece of LGBTQIAhole?
In reply to I like the part about STDs… by bismillah
Is "pussy" still OK?
In reply to No joke, dude. This is… by Bigly
That's what the Jews want you to do.
In reply to I'm about ready to accept… by cougar_w
and in other news, California today outlawed the use of the word "garage". All residents must now refer to garages as "car holes" or otherwise be charged with a hate crime.
In reply to I'm about ready to accept… by cougar_w
The most inclusive term is freak.
In reply to The pet-door. by Canadian Dirtlump
They can't decide about the back-hole: The Mueller? The Clinton? The Cohen? The Strozk-hole? The Ohr-Hole? The Obama?
In reply to “It’s imperative for safe… by hedgeless_horseman
I believe the Santorum belongs back there too, in a different capacity though.
In reply to They can't decide about the… by Bastiat
I particularly like "the Obama", but "The Strozk hole" is definitely worth considering, since he's the biggest asshole I've seen speaking in public in a very long time....
In reply to They can't decide about the… by Bastiat
Freak is too harsh, Fruitcake, is friendly, kid safe, and explains a lot more.
In reply to “It’s imperative for safe… by hedgeless_horseman
Two types of lovers in the world: freaks and liars.
We are ALL a little freaky.
In reply to Freak is too harsh, … by Dragon HAwk
There was a Family Guy episode a long time ago where the kids were taught in school to practice safe sex by doing each other in the ear.
Lois catches Meg getting screwed in the ear by her boyfriend. She recoils in horror as Meg yells, "Mom, we're being safe, this is the best way for us to have sex without getting a disease or getting pregnant."
Lois says, "But, but EAR SEX. That is just so wrong."
Again, Seth McFarlane is ahead of his time.
In reply to “It’s imperative for safe… by hedgeless_horseman