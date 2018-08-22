Not The Onion: Cali Health Org Replaces Word "Vagina" With Gender-Inclusive "Front-Hole"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:52

Authored by Betsy Rothstein via The Daily Caller,

While the headline may sounds like it's straight from 'The Onion', it's not.

If only.

Instead, Healthline, a California health info provider, is trying to ruin the term “vagina.” It’s not gender inclusive enough. The word they prefer? “Front hole.”

And yeah, gross.

Other hot stories on the site: Why women should bring back body hair. “It’s time we change how we feel about body hair,” the piece says. (Do not look at this while you’re eating lunch.) There’s also an “Editor’s Picks” piece about taking genitals out of the mix to revive a waning sex life. They suggest a “sex position bucket list.” For example, “hello kitchen island.”

But let’s get back to that pesky v-word.

According to Healthline‘s sex-ed guide, "higher rates of HIV and STD’s are a direct result of discrimination,” reports Caldron Pool, a righty Christian site.

 “It’s imperative for safe sex guides to become more inclusive of LGBTQIA and nonbinary people.”

The clincher:

“For the purpose of this guide, we’ll refer to the vagina as ‘front hole’ instead of solely using the term ‘vagina.'”

Oh God.

Also at risk are the terms “penis” and vulva.” They prefer the word “parts” across the board.

Here’s why:

The notion that a penis is exclusively a male body part and a vulva is exclusively a female body part is inaccurate. By using the word ‘parts’ to talk about genitals and using medical terms for anatomy without attaching a gender to it, we become much more able to effectively discuss safe sex in a way that’s clear and inclusive.”

So if I go to the ER and I say my “parts” are hurting, no doubt the doctors will know what I mean.

The Mirror tried to contact Charles Hodgkins, the site’s senior copyrighter and newsletter content manager, but to no avail. Calling is a tedious experience. A woman’s voice gives you six options - none of which lead you to a human being with “parts” or a “front-hole.”

Check out the health guide here.

Tags
Healthcare Facilities & Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati Panic Mode Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

Some cunt called a vagina a "front hole" leaving the dick-heads speechless with their pie-hole gaping in astonishment at the gender non-neutralism and sexism inherent in this latest tyrannical SJW outrage..  I asked a millennial should you wipe your front hole and "it" looked at me and said what you mean by that and appeared triggered?

I was trying to be sensitive. 

Oh well.. just proves everybody has an asshole and.. and opinion and...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Things that go bump Panic Mode Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:47 Permalink

While cunt is at least reassuringly anglo saxon and one tends to understand exactly what is being referred to, I've always preferred the term pussy myself. If I were lying on my stomach I fear referring to the part I want attended to as my front hole might result in an error of Sodomistic proportions.  

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
adr hedgeless_horseman Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

There was a Family Guy episode a long time ago where the kids were taught in school to practice safe sex by doing each other in the ear.

Lois catches Meg getting screwed in the ear by her boyfriend. She recoils in horror as Meg yells, "Mom, we're being safe, this is the best way for us to have sex without getting a disease or getting pregnant."

Lois says, "But, but EAR SEX. That is just so wrong."

 

Again, Seth McFarlane is ahead of his time.