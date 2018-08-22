Paul Craig Roberts Reflects On "The Genocide Of The Greek Nation"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
The political and media coverup of the genocide of the Greek Nation began yesterday (August 20) with European Union and other political statements announcing that the Greek Crisis is over. What they mean is that Greece is over, dead, and done with. It has been exploited to the limit, and the carcas has been thrown to the dogs.
350,000 Greeks, mainly the young and professionals, have fled dead Greece. The birth rate is far below the rate necessary to sustain the remaining population. The austerity imposed on the Greek people by the EU, the IMF, and the Greek government has resulted in the contraction of the Greek economy by 25%. The decline is the equivalent of America’s Great Depression, but in Greece the effects were worst. President Franklin D. Roosevelt softened the impact of massive unemployment with the Social Security Act other elements of a social safety net such as deposit insurance, and public works programs, whereas the Greek government following the orders from the IMF and EU worsened the impact of massive unemployment by stripping away the social safety net.
Traditionally, when a sovereign country, whether by corruption, mismanagement, bad luck, or unexpected events, found itself unable to repay its debts, the country’s creditors wrote down the debts to the level that the indebted country could service.
With Greece there was a game change. The European Central Bank, led by Jean-Claude Trichet, and the International Monetary Fund ruled that Greece had to pay the full amount of interest and principal on its government bonds held by German, Dutch, French, and Italian banks.
How was this to be achieved?
In two ways, both of which greatly worsened the crisis, leaving Greece today in a far worst position that it was in at the beginning of the crisis almost a decade ago.
At the beginning of the “crisis,” which would have easily been resolved by writing down part of the debt, the Greek debt was 129% of Greek Gross Domestic Product. Today Greek debt is 180% of GDP.
Why?
Greece was lent more money to pay interest to Greece’s creditors, so that they would not have to lose one cent. The additonal lending, called a “bailout” by the presstitute financial media, was not a bailout of Greece. It was a bailout of Greece’s creditors.
The Obama regime encouraged this bailout, because the American banks, expecting a bailout, had sold credit default swaps on Greek debt. Without a bailout the US banks would have lost their bet and paid default insurance on Greek Bonds.
Additionally, Greece was required to sell its public assets to foreigners and to decimate the Greek social safety net, reducing pensions, for example, to below subsistance incomes and so radically reducing medical care that people die before they can get treatment.
If memory serves, China bought the Greek seaports. Germay bought the airport. Various German and European entities bought the Greek municipal water companies. Real estate speculators bought protected Greek Islands for real estate development.
This plunder of Greek public property did not go toward reducing the debt that Greek owed. It went, along with the new loans, to paying the interest.
The debt, larger than ever still stands. The economy is smaller than ever as is the Greek population that bears the debt.
The declaration that the Greek crisis is over is merely a statement that there is nothing left to extract from the Greek people for the interest of the foreign banks. Greece is sinking fast. All of the income associated with sea ports, airport, municipal utilities, and the rest of public property that was forcibly privatized now belongs to foreigners who take the money out of the country, thus further driving down the Greek economy.
The Greeks have not only had their economic future stolen from them. They have also lost their sovereignty. Greece is not a sovereign nation. It is ruled by the EU and the IMF. In my 2013 book, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism, in Part III, “The End of Sovereignty,” I described clearly how this was done.
The Greek people were betrayed by the Tsipras government. They had the option of revolting and using violence to overthrow the government that sold them out to international bankers. Instead, the Greeks accepted their own destruction and did nothing. Essentially, the Greek population committed mass suicide.
The world financial crisis of 2008 is not over. It has been swept under the rug of massive money creation by the US, EU, UK, and Japanese central banks. The creation of money has far outpaced the growth of real output and has driven up values of financial assets beyond what can be supported by “conditions on the ground.”
How this crisis plays out remains to be seen. It could result in the destruction of Western civilization. Will Dog eat dog? After Greece, will it be Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Australia, Canada, until none are left?
The entirety of the Western World lives in lies fomented by powerful economic interest groups to serve their interests. There is no independent media except online, and those elements are being demonized and denied access. Peoples who live in a world of controlled information have no idea of what is happening to them. Therefore, they cannot act in their interest.
Comments
Greece: soon to be overrun by Muslim Hordes.
This is being done to the world on purpose.
In a PC world the real problems cannot be discussed.
In reply to Greece: soon to be overrun… by dogismycopilot
Greece is already ruined by the muslim invaders.... They are everywhere.
In reply to In a PC world the real… by Thoresen
unfortunately it is not the first time ... it has been done many times the last couple of thousands of years ... here is another big one not even taught in schools ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fvdD9gBbYU
as a side note consider this, the sultan who took over constandinople was 18 years old (yeah i know got to be a genius ... right on, none even knows his name ... that's how much important he was) and at that time turkey did not even exist as a country, it was just a small tribe somewhere ... wonder how could that happen???
we live in another reality where the truth about genocide and history has been twisted many many times to the point it does not even resemble the truth ... here is how far these methods go on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dlmsULpgjI
In reply to Greece is already ruined by… by Captain Chlamydia
Greece is not the Unintended Consequence
Greece is the TEMPLATE
In reply to unfortunately it is not the… by Pandelis
nothing new really ... same BS over and over ... i have come to believe the bible (the real one pls) got to be true ... hence the real reason for Greek's genocidies every now and then once is the nazis, another time the turks (whatever that means), another the templars and so on ... it is not by coincidence being the template as you put it ... it seems our generation will see it all ... the guy in the whyte house who is really running the show beyond the scenes without a "security clearance" (what is that?) has should we say ... an interesting address
In reply to Greece is not the Unintended… by Squid-puppets …
The Peloponnesian War was the beginning of the end for Greece.
Countries never fully recover after a civil war. They are broken. Pride atrempts to glue it together, however the cracks are there...
In reply to Greece: soon to be overrun… by dogismycopilot
they are broken because they were never real countries ... check who owns the national bank of greece and start peeling the onion ... it was created a few years after "the independence"
The greek/roman civilization is the byzantine empire ... ask yourself how much you know about it? once you realize that it is not much, wonder why?
In reply to The Peloponnesian War was… by CosmicSauce
Corzine
Excellent article.
Heartbreaking article. I have good memories of my time in Greece. Thessaloniki was where I stumbled into a Greek wedding (long before the movies). Athens was too hot and the Parthenon mobbed with tourists, but I have a photo, of a marble column and pedestal, on a bookshelf in my library. I took it with b/w Ilford film with a used Canon A1.
There was a Greek man, I remember, too. Beautiful people.
Tragic to see this happen.
In reply to Excellent article. by Captain Chlamydia
The government you elect is the government you deserve. Thomas Jefferson
As a Greek American I am surprised of the lack/or lack of attempts to assassinate Tsipras and the rest of the clowns!
Their only option is a hard Grexit and declare bankruptcy.
Deport all mussies (or send them into the EU) and nationalize all stolen ! public assets.
Hardship will come but at least it will go.
Let's see if any other country will wage war over this.
"They hired the money, didn't they?"
Let me issue and control a nation's money and I care not who writes the laws. - Mayer Amschel Rothschild
On deck....Italy
I guess Greece is not going to default until the last Greek is dead. There is my answer after all of these years of wondering on Zerohedge if Greece is going to default.
I was once very sympathetic to the Greek people.
But they have got exactly what they kept voting for.
To stay in the Euro - over and over again - when everything showed they needed to leave.
The Russians even offered to help their old friend.
Not a bit of it.
They clung to the destructive Euro currency - gave Germany the means to destroy them in revenge for their valiant fight in WW2 - as Germany helped massively destroy Yugoslavia for the same reason 30 years ago.
Greek people made their own bed in the face of all evidence by cowardice and clinging to the evil currency wrecking all they have.
What you sow - you reap.
What you vote for - you get.
The IMF handed the Greek Government a list of 2000 of their richest tax evaders 10 years back. What do you think they did with it? Well first the Greek Government lost the list and then they doctored the list to remove the names of their relatives....
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/jan/07/greece-christine-lagarde
It is up to young Greeks to find and imprison all the people on that list.