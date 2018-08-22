"Petrified For My Life" - Mystery Gunman Targets Manhattan Luxury High-Rise

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:05

Residents of a swanky high-rise building on the Upper East Side Neighborhood in New York City, New York, are under siege after a mystery shooter fired a small caliber handgun into apartment windows twice in the last week.

According to the New York Post, the bullets have been fired from a rooftop or balcony across the river on Roosevelt Island.

Now its residents are scared, and that could be bad news for the real estate market.

“I’m petrified for my life,” resident Ilene Epstein told the Post, which first reported the shootings on Monday.

“I moved into this apartment because of the river. I have beautiful views,” said Ms. Epstein, a 55-year-old real estate agent who has a flat facing the East River.

“I’ll move out of my building before I walk around with a bullet-proof vest.”

Two residents had their windows shot out after the gunman fired multiple .38-caliber bullets into their One East River Place apartments, police sources told the Post. The incidents occurred on Thursday night, and then again on Saturday, less than 48 hours apart. As shown below, residents of the high-rise building, located on 72nd Street between York Avenue and FDR Drive, are using plywood to patch the blown out windows.

The first shooting happened around midnight on August 14. The tenant awoke to a breeze whipping around the flat but soon found out their window was blown out. Law enforcement officials said a .38-caliber bullet, most likely fired from a Smith & Wesson handgun, was recovered from the scene.

Within 48-hours, another bullet penetrated the window of a unit on the 32nd floor, where two-bedroom apartments rent for more than $7,000 per month. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the tenant was jolted awake by the shattering of the living-room window. Police told the Post that no ballistic evidence was immediately recovered in that incident.

In both incidents, neither tenant was injured. “They were lucky they weren’t up late watching television,” a law enforcement source said.

Cops on the Roosevelt Island had checked out several reports of gunfire but marked them unfounded, with no victims or ballistic evidence.

However, detectives point out that four apartment buildings sit directly across the water from each other at roughly 300 to 400 yards.

We plugged in some numbers using the external ballistic calculator from GunData.org that “accurately” details all aspects of the trajectory of the bullet as it leaves the gun’s barrel. It is entirely possible given the range of the four buildings mentioned by authorities that the mystery shooter is not just on the Roosevelt Island but located in one of the four building labeled above.

The Post said law enforcement officials still had no leads, suspect, or exact location of the shooter, leaving the Upper East Side tenants in fear of being shot.

“What world do I live in? Who shoots randomly?” said Arik Cohen, a 45th-floor resident at One East River Place.

Cohen said he feared another round of bullets from the “psycho” shooter –even though his apartment faces the opposite direction.

“My wife is in Long Island with our baby. Maybe I should call her and tell her to stay there for a few days,” said Cohen, a 37-year-old computer programmer.

“I’m already planning on leaving New York,” he added. “This is just one more reason.”

Since the case is not closed, many residents of One East River Place will live in fear that a shooter remains at large. Let us hope this does not lead to a firesale in condos on the Upper East Side as the real estate market is already soft.

“I feel threatened being in my building,” said Epstein, the 22nd-floor resident. “[It] seems like it can become an everyday thing. It could happen tonight.”

Buckaroo Banzai loop Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

These cops are retards. .38 special and .357 magnum sometimes use the same bullets. Anybody who thinks this came from a .38sp revolver is mentally unfit to do police work. HINT: lever action.

Anyway, that said, I couldn't give a flying fuck what happens to anybody who lives in Manhattan. Fuck them all. If you are a ZHer who is still living there, please, GTFO immediately.

COSMOS Save_America1st Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

Cohen and Epstein, two Bernie and Hillary supporters who are anti gun advocates.  Now I heard of Jewish lightning but this takes it to another level.  He was planning on leaving NY he said.  Now this makes it soooo easy for him to break his lease.

Chalk it up to Jewish 38, I am sure that number has some Talmudic significance.

Sorry couldnt resist lol...Obviously they were cheap with the ammo they could of shot a .357 magnum and had better ballistics

Baron von Bud COSMOS Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

This article has the facts wrong. A .38 special round won't go 300 yards unless you aim at the moon and get lucky on the drop. There are rifles that shoot .38; a Marlin 1894c and some others. That would certainly extend the range but even then line of sight is maybe 100yds. After hitting the glass, very little chance of much penetration. Mr. Cohen should sit with his back to the window and see if the cops can track the next shot.

any_mouse USA USA Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

What happened to the shot locator system that was supposed to reveal the source of gunfire?

Paid a lot of public money to a private crony corp for it.

Nice to know that residents living far above the street in luxury high rises can be impacted by random chaos.

No one on Roosevelt Island heard a shot?

Maybe no one wants to "say something" after hearing something.

Rear holes and front holes.

Consuelo Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

“What world do I live in? Who shoots randomly?” said Arik Cohen, a 45th-floor resident at One East River Place."

 

Silly goose, why the JWO of course.   What - you're not happy swimming with your own...?

pods Consuelo Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

Who? It appears someone across the river, that's who.

On the bright side, they were aiming for the city and they hit it.  

Bunch of pantywastes.  Two broken windows and people are thinking they are V2 buzz bombs.

I will stand in front of that building and let a shooter using a .38 (one of those pictured) and give them a crate of ammo and let them see if they can hit me from that park across the river.  The bullet only drops like 35 feet or so. 

idontcare Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

Anyone who still lives in major cities & thinks that they are living in luxury are delusional.  Get out before the American version of South Africa lands in your lobby.  What?   This has been planned for a long time.  How many Purge movies have been released & now a Purge cable series?   Do you really think that most cities aren't a hair-trigger away from turning into a bloodbath?