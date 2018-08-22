"Petrified For My Life" - Mystery Gunman Targets Manhattan Luxury High-Rise

Residents of a swanky high-rise building on the Upper East Side Neighborhood in New York City, New York, are under siege after a mystery shooter fired a small caliber handgun into apartment windows twice in the last week.
According to the New York Post, the bullets have been fired from a rooftop or balcony across the river on Roosevelt Island.
Now its residents are scared, and that could be bad news for the real estate market.
“I’m petrified for my life,” resident Ilene Epstein told the Post, which first reported the shootings on Monday.
“I moved into this apartment because of the river. I have beautiful views,” said Ms. Epstein, a 55-year-old real estate agent who has a flat facing the East River.
“I’ll move out of my building before I walk around with a bullet-proof vest.”
Two residents had their windows shot out after the gunman fired multiple .38-caliber bullets into their One East River Place apartments, police sources told the Post. The incidents occurred on Thursday night, and then again on Saturday, less than 48 hours apart. As shown below, residents of the high-rise building, located on 72nd Street between York Avenue and FDR Drive, are using plywood to patch the blown out windows.
UNDER SIEGE: Upper East Side luxury high rise apartment building hit by a barrage of bullets. Tenants on the 14th and 32nd floor woke up to shots fired into their units. NYPD looking into whether bullets came from Roosevelt Island. @pix11news pic.twitter.com/tySVvYTqoS— Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) August 21, 2018
The first shooting happened around midnight on August 14. The tenant awoke to a breeze whipping around the flat but soon found out their window was blown out. Law enforcement officials said a .38-caliber bullet, most likely fired from a Smith & Wesson handgun, was recovered from the scene.
Within 48-hours, another bullet penetrated the window of a unit on the 32nd floor, where two-bedroom apartments rent for more than $7,000 per month. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the tenant was jolted awake by the shattering of the living-room window. Police told the Post that no ballistic evidence was immediately recovered in that incident.
In both incidents, neither tenant was injured. “They were lucky they weren’t up late watching television,” a law enforcement source said.
Cops on the Roosevelt Island had checked out several reports of gunfire but marked them unfounded, with no victims or ballistic evidence.
However, detectives point out that four apartment buildings sit directly across the water from each other at roughly 300 to 400 yards.
We plugged in some numbers using the external ballistic calculator from GunData.org that “accurately” details all aspects of the trajectory of the bullet as it leaves the gun’s barrel. It is entirely possible given the range of the four buildings mentioned by authorities that the mystery shooter is not just on the Roosevelt Island but located in one of the four building labeled above.
The Post said law enforcement officials still had no leads, suspect, or exact location of the shooter, leaving the Upper East Side tenants in fear of being shot.
“What world do I live in? Who shoots randomly?” said Arik Cohen, a 45th-floor resident at One East River Place.
Cohen said he feared another round of bullets from the “psycho” shooter –even though his apartment faces the opposite direction.
“My wife is in Long Island with our baby. Maybe I should call her and tell her to stay there for a few days,” said Cohen, a 37-year-old computer programmer.
“I’m already planning on leaving New York,” he added. “This is just one more reason.”
Since the case is not closed, many residents of One East River Place will live in fear that a shooter remains at large. Let us hope this does not lead to a firesale in condos on the Upper East Side as the real estate market is already soft.
“I feel threatened being in my building,” said Epstein, the 22nd-floor resident. “[It] seems like it can become an everyday thing. It could happen tonight.”
But guns are ILLEGAL in NY.
Can't imagine a 38 carrying much impact anymore waaay up there? The bullet drop on them even at 100 yards is crazy.
Must have really "put some English" on that shot...
In reply to But by USA USA
No big deal. Just install bulletproof windows.
In reply to Can by Cryptopithicus Homme
Oh those NY street artists! ...
they were just trying to make a 'front hole' for the building.
In reply to No big deal. by mikka
hmmm...breaking windows, you say? Well, I'm gonna go w/ Paul Krugman then on this one.
...madcap!
In reply to Oh those NY street artists! … by NoDecaf
.38 is the "front hole" choice...
No self-respecting white dog would own one.
In reply to I'm gonna go w/ Paul Krugman… by Save_America1st
LOL I used to live right there - that's 30 River Rd. Some definitely loony toons in those buildings but mostly harmless I thought! The island used to be for the mentally unwell after all.
In reply to .38 is the "front hole"… by gmrpeabody
"Stay the hell out of the cities. They will be the killing fields."
- NoDebt
Circa: since I joined ZH
In reply to LOL I used to live right… by ZeroIntelligence
Does the name "Maidan" mean anything to anyone besides me?
Theres an election comong up folks. Time to terrorize the electorate. This is prob false flag bs
In reply to "Stay the hell out of the… by NoDebt
Who shoots randomly?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaKN-1BjmJQ
In reply to Does the name "Maidan" mean… by SWRichmond
The MYSTERY shooter is NOT that mysterious.
In reply to Who? https://www.youtube… by Richard Chesler
These cops are retards. .38 special and .357 magnum sometimes use the same bullets. Anybody who thinks this came from a .38sp revolver is mentally unfit to do police work. HINT: lever action.
Anyway, that said, I couldn't give a flying fuck what happens to anybody who lives in Manhattan. Fuck them all. If you are a ZHer who is still living there, please, GTFO immediately.
In reply to yep by loop
Yep.
In reply to "Stay the hell out of the… by NoDebt
Cohen and Epstein, two Bernie and Hillary supporters who are anti gun advocates. Now I heard of Jewish lightning but this takes it to another level. He was planning on leaving NY he said. Now this makes it soooo easy for him to break his lease.
Chalk it up to Jewish 38, I am sure that number has some Talmudic significance.
Sorry couldnt resist lol...Obviously they were cheap with the ammo they could of shot a .357 magnum and had better ballistics
In reply to I'm gonna go w/ Paul Krugman… by Save_America1st
This article has the facts wrong. A .38 special round won't go 300 yards unless you aim at the moon and get lucky on the drop. There are rifles that shoot .38; a Marlin 1894c and some others. That would certainly extend the range but even then line of sight is maybe 100yds. After hitting the glass, very little chance of much penetration. Mr. Cohen should sit with his back to the window and see if the cops can track the next shot.
In reply to Cohen and Epstein, two… by COSMOS
Its all Jewish lightening now Cosmos, all of it. Two are openly trying to take a President down today for example.
In reply to Cohen and Epstein, two… by COSMOS
Comes std wall 20 million $ High rises.
In reply to No big deal. by mikka
We must have different definitions of "under siege."
In reply to Can by Cryptopithicus Homme
The 2 people who's apartments were hit are named Epstein and Cohen ?
What are the chances of that in NYC ?
This must be a hate crime.
In reply to We must have different… by pods
Same odds as it being a hoax.
In reply to The 2 people who's… by Rusticus2.0
Yup
Petrified
They are coming for you.
In reply to The 2 people who's… by Rusticus2.0
Thinking the same thing.
They recovered the gun? But they don't know where it was fired from?
In reply to Can by Cryptopithicus Homme
Missed firing a gun since leaving Somalia. Have pity on those immigrants.
In reply to But by USA USA
Shooting is fun. You shouldn't have left.
In reply to Missed firing a gun since… by DaiRR
So Dairr were you a skinny popper in Somaliland
In reply to It's fun by mikka
Or a Skinny who Immigrated.
In reply to So Dairr were you a skinny… by COSMOS
What happened to the shot locator system that was supposed to reveal the source of gunfire?
Paid a lot of public money to a private crony corp for it.
Nice to know that residents living far above the street in luxury high rises can be impacted by random chaos.
No one on Roosevelt Island heard a shot?
Maybe no one wants to "say something" after hearing something.
Rear holes and front holes.
In reply to But by USA USA
.
In reply to What happened to the shot… by any_mouse
"But guns are ILLEGAL in NY."
Then they're lying again. We know gun control works. So, I wonder what it was?
In reply to But by USA USA
dumb butt duped...
"Cohen said he feared another round of bullets from the 'psycho' shooter"
DOH, wrong Cohen!
In reply to But by USA USA
"Just aim for the city, it's filled with Cohens."
In reply to "Cohen said he feared… by Ristretto X4
Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.
In reply to "Just aim for the city, it's… by pods
Every homeless person standing around will be a cop. This gets solved very soon.
"It's like another Shoah"- Ilene Epstein
In reply to Every homeless person… by eitheror
“What world do I live in? Who shoots randomly?” said Arik Cohen, a 45th-floor resident at One East River Place."
Silly goose, why the JWO of course. What - you're not happy swimming with your own...?
It would be extremely ironic if this was the result of the diversity these people push so much on this and European nations.
In reply to “What world do I live in?… by Consuelo
Who? It appears someone across the river, that's who.
On the bright side, they were aiming for the city and they hit it.
Bunch of pantywastes. Two broken windows and people are thinking they are V2 buzz bombs.
I will stand in front of that building and let a shooter using a .38 (one of those pictured) and give them a crate of ammo and let them see if they can hit me from that park across the river. The bullet only drops like 35 feet or so.
In reply to “What world do I live in?… by Consuelo
Just your luck it would be a 3rd years Engineering PhD that would 3D print the perfect holder at the perfect angle to get you before the revolver chambers were empty.
;-)
In reply to Who? It appears someone… by pods
.
In reply to Just your luck it would be a… by RightlyIndignent
What world do I live in?......who pays $7,000 per/month for an apartment?
In reply to “What world do I live in?… by Consuelo
Sounds like little Israel to me.... two people mentioned, Ms Epstein and Mr Cohen.
In reply to “What world do I live in?… by Consuelo
Ban handguns in New York City oh wait!
God I did not miss you.
In reply to In the News: Man Arrested… by kelzowar
Thanks for the random thoughts.
In reply to In the News: Man Arrested… by kelzowar
Anyone who still lives in major cities & thinks that they are living in luxury are delusional. Get out before the American version of South Africa lands in your lobby. What? This has been planned for a long time. How many Purge movies have been released & now a Purge cable series? Do you really think that most cities aren't a hair-trigger away from turning into a bloodbath?
People who live in Buildings like that in New York City are corporate fascist and can go to hell. no sympathy.
In reply to Anyone who still lives in… by idontcare
Shame that when the SHTF they wont be able to use the bldgs height advantage to snipe from BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO GUNS
In reply to People who live in Buildings… by Logic Plague
Exactly. And they don’t deserve to have guns on a moral level. Their own policies made them defenseless, which shows you how wickedness collapses on itself In due course.
In reply to Shame that when the SHTF… by COSMOS