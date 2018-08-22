Rickards: Shooting War With China More Likely Than You Think

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:05

Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,

The mainstream media narrative about the U.S.-China trade war implies that Trump is on a highly damaging ego trip and China holds all the cards.

The exact opposite is true.

Trump has ample financial warfare weapons including tariffs, penalties, bans on direct investment, improved cybersecurity, forced divestiture and freezing of assets.

Meanwhile, China has almost run out of room to impose tariffs. Further, they will invite retribution if they try to devalue their currency further.

China’s vulnerabilities run deeper than that.

The U.S.-China trade war comes in the aftermath of a Chinese Communist Party conference that made Xi Jinping dictator for life and enshrined his doctrines on the same level as Mao Zedong.

Once Xi got these powers, he proceeded on a disastrous policy course that has resulted in a slowdown of the Chinese economy, higher debt defaults, lost investment opportunities in the U.S. and declining hard currency reserves.

The knives are now out in Beijing.

Reports are circulating that Xi’s opponents are questioning his judgment and the wisdom of expanding his powers at such a critical time. Many are starting to blame Xi for the trade war almost as much as they blame Trump.

Xi still has torture, firing squads and concentration camps at his disposal, but the notion of a unified, coherent leadership structure in Beijing is now seen to be a myth.

Trump will keep up the pressure; he never backs off and always doubles down. It will be up to Xi to blink and acquiesce in many U.S. demands.

The U.S. will win this trade war because Xi does not want to lose his throne. Yet there will still be material damage to the global economy and lasting animosity between Xi and Trump.

But there’s more to the U.S.-China dispute than trade.

Yes, headlines and TV interviews are dominated by talk of the trade war. That escalating confrontation is a big deal, but it’s not the only flash point in U.S.-China relations, and not even the most important.

China is as much concerned about a military confrontation in the South China Sea as it is about the economic confrontation in the trade wars.

China dredged sand surrounding useless rocks and atolls in the South China Sea and converted them into artificial islands and then built out the islands to include naval ports, air force landing strips, anti-aircraft weapons and other defensive and offensive weapons systems.

Not only are the Chinese militarizing rocks, but they are trampling on competing claims by the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and other countries surrounding the sea.

China is claiming control based on ancient imperial arrangements and argues that the West and its South Asian allies “stole” the territory from them. The answer is that both the ancient claims and the theft narrative are open to dispute.

More to the point, the world has developed rules-based platforms for resolving these issues without military force. The U.S. is guaranteeing freedom of passage, freedom of the seas and the territorial rights of allies such as the Philippines.

Incidentally, I was at Norfolk naval base last week delivering a lecture on financial warfare with China. There was a “hurry up” feel to it, a definite sense of urgency. I got the impression that something must be up.

So far, the U.S.-Chinese confrontation has been about naval vessels passing in close quarters and surveillance aircraft being harassed by fighter jets. The risk of such tactics is an accidental collision, a rogue shot fired or a command misunderstood.

Any such incident could lead to retaliation, and there’s no telling where it might stop. Trump is not someone to back down, and Chinese leadership does not want to appear weak before the U.S.

That’s especially true at a time of great economic uncertainty. Communist Party leadership is desperate to maintain the support of the people, or else it risks losing the “mandate of heaven.”

China does not want war at this time. But diverting the people’s attention away from domestic problems toward a foreign foe is an old trick leaders use to unite the people in times of uncertainty. Rallying the people around the flag is a tried and true method to garner support.

If China’s leadership decides that the risk of losing legitimacy at home outweighs the risk of conflict with the United States, the likelihood of war rises dramatically.

I’m not predicting it, but wars have started over less.

As Mick Jagger sang, a U.S.-China war is “just a shot away.”

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
mikka Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

What's going to happen with the US population of oriental origin in case of war with China? Internment camps or civil war as a bonus?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 7
Take-a-Dump mikka Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

Rickards, what a clown. I want some of what he's drinking.

"If Keynes were alive today, he'd be turning in his grave" Jim Rickards, March 2017 interview with Jason Burack

He's always talking about war, but it's never happened. He pushes gold, and it only goes down. He denies climate science, but it keeps getting hotter.

What a guy! A contrarian indicator, methinks...

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 5
Baron von Bud Take-a-Dump Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:24 Permalink

The US is abusing China. That's very sad. They've played by the international money rules and are very successful. America wants them to obey America's rules. They can't be like America due to their history. This is an attempt to make the entire world America's bitch. I agree that the American vision is far superior to China's oligarchy but our tactics are terrible. This reflects the turmoil at home and our un-payable debt. The world economy is going to collapse unless Trump dumps John Bolton and stops his insanity. From this point, it isn't about America or China or Russia. It's about saving yourself and your family. Bad things are going to happen. Are you prepped? I am. Rural life and diversified assets. High thinking and plain living. Down vote if you want but read this first. You have no idea what's happening with our leadership.

https://nypost.com/2018/08/15/whistleblower-makes-shocking-irs-insider-…

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
sandra.lpores Baron von Bud Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

 

Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it

◕✾:::::◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
beemasters philipat Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

"Meanwhile, China has almost run out of room to impose tariffs. "

Rickard is still thinking that China's only response is to impose tariffs or devaluation or dumping treasuries in retaliation. China isn't playing those - not aggressively at least.

Seriously, if you find something is too expensive in one store, would you waste your time waging/plotting war on the store? It's less time/energy consuming and better in the long run to find alternative stores and never come back to that store. Likewise, consumers in China would just find other suppliers. No one is indispensable. The best solutions are the simplest.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
JBL Take-a-Dump Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:32 Permalink

marc faber (a contrarian) has been right on more occasions than rickards, yet jim gets more exposure here on ZH

 

the shlt rickards peddles is beyond ridiculous. who would be stupid enough to start a land war in asia, especially vs china? nothing would unite the chinks in an ultra-nationalistic fervor than fighting the us on their own terf. all their domestic problems would be forgotten

 

best leave em alone and let the chinks collapse themselves

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 2
regular Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

life expectancy for an
american: 65 years
china: 100 years

yes, there is a problem; the elite are killing americans with stagnant pay/rapidly rising costs, over worked long hours and no place to call home, but BUT wait...over there are russians, no wait its China, no wait its!/sarc communism ists / wait... social ism ist /sarcs$$

WRONG, its fucking poverty!! And its killing millions of john jane doe's around the country. When they kill you of starvation on the streets homeless in USA, you get tossed into an oven at the local morgue and your ashes dumped into a trash bin with the others in a mass grave near you.

Do they do this in China?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Dragon HAwk Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

So according to that theory I guess all the fema camps are to stuff all the Chinese spies in during the  war.. and here i thought it was for all the  ZH regulars

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 12
I am Groot Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

Fuck China. We should cut off all trade with them and find other countries to get cheap goods from. They are definitely enemies of the United States, not allies. They are constantly hostile and bully their smaller neighbors. 

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 2
Brazen Heist II I am Groot Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

They are constantly hostile and bully their smaller neighbors. 

And America is not bullying its allies? What are hundreds of foreign military bases for then. America tells Germany not to trade with Russia and tells half of Asia not to join the AIIB. It tells the world what "regime" is acceptable and which one is not. It just unilaterally decides that Iran "shouldn't export any oil".

I'm not aware of China going this full retard.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
I am Groot Brazen Heist II Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:51 Permalink

Germany can't have it both ways. The Krauts either need to pony up the 2% for NATO or suck Putin's cock happily and say "goodbye" to the US and NATO. Merkel has destroyed Germany with her idiotic polices. She can cater to the muzzies until they drag her from her office and burn her at the stake for high treason. As for them conducting business with Iran, they can do whatever they want. The US can drop a 50% tariff on all German cars too. And maybe a 75% tariff on all other products. The NS2 pipeline will be one of Russia's greatest victories. Once they get their foot in the door, they will control a very large portion of Europe's energy.

Obuttfucker and Kerry literally crafted the worst deal ever when it came to Iran developing material for nuclear weapons. And they gave them billions in cash too. Germany needs to back the US on the Iran sanctions. And if they don't, then they aren't acting like allies of the US or NATO.

We should close a lot of our bases and bring our troops home. There is no reason for developed nations like Germany, South Korea, or Japan and have large GDP's to have US bases or US troops.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
I am Groot Brazen Heist II Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

China has an entire coast guard that does nothing but bully it's neighbors out of their on fishing resources and gas and mineral areas. In case you forgot, China was found guilty of claiming that the entire South china Sea was theirs and their for the taking. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of most of the Philippines’ claims against China, while determining that historical claims to 90 percent of the South China Sea — labeled “indisputable” by Beijing — had no legal justification. 

 

https://www.stripes.com/news/china-repeats-claim-on-south-china-sea-despite-court-ruling-1.418637

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rockstone Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:15 Permalink

I guess that depends on what Manafort and Cohen have proof of and whether or not the Donald opts for the ‘Clinton Stategy’.

Anyone know how many aspirin factories are in the PRC?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
charwoman Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

Translation:  Be afraid.  Be very, very afraid.  The other boogeyman might get you.  Distract the masses so they don't know what is going on or at the least has to piece it all together because the MSM never will.  Next.......

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Winston Churchill Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:25 Permalink

So if the insider Rickards says China,Russia needs to get prepared quick.

It doesn't make sense to attack the weaker ally first and Russia is not going to sit back and watch

as its economic AND military ally gets attacked.There is a military alliance that runs alongside the SCO

agreement,not all SCO members are part of it,but a lot are.

Either Rickards doesn't know it, or he is a paid disinfo agent.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
jm Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:30 Permalink

The bounds of English are not sufficient to describe the utter stupidity of Jim Rickards and his handful of lemmings.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ElBarto Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:36 Permalink

Nevertheless, to continue on every year with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of trade deficits would be totally moronic, and anyone who thinks otherwise is either a Wall Street parasite or a dip-shit academic economist. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Winston Churchill Wed, 08/22/2018 - 21:14 Permalink

W C

The power trip of using worthless money as the ultimate weapon to get what it wants has been with the 'United Straitjacket' for far too long... And when it doesn't "get it"?...

Then every "nail" falls victim to it's "hammer"...

Until of course the nail(s) start turning into "gold hammers" (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-21/russia-buys-over-800000-ounce…), and with every action an equal and opposite reaction increasingly occurs!...

Too bad that Korean / Vietnam War experience didn't change it?...

I'm with you.  This is predictable when everyone in your country wears a straitjacket but doesn't know it!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:40 Permalink

Oh Rickards quit getting me horny. There's nothing quite as sexual as picturing some fat fuck lazyboy recliner general sitting in his living room sees a bright flash outside his window, thinking he can just click the remote just before he gets turned to ashes right where he sits.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tribune Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

a vietnamese workmate once said to me "look at what people do , not what they say". are the man made islands that china created a stepping stone to an invasion of australia?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Cosmicserpent Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

Hey, China built those islands fair and square. Who says the Chinese aren't creative?

Why doesn't the US build islands right next to them? Make it 51 states.

Who gives a FLYING FUCK ALL!