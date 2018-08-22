Rickards: Shooting War With China More Likely Than You Think

Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,
The mainstream media narrative about the U.S.-China trade war implies that Trump is on a highly damaging ego trip and China holds all the cards.
The exact opposite is true.
Trump has ample financial warfare weapons including tariffs, penalties, bans on direct investment, improved cybersecurity, forced divestiture and freezing of assets.
Meanwhile, China has almost run out of room to impose tariffs. Further, they will invite retribution if they try to devalue their currency further.
China’s vulnerabilities run deeper than that.
The U.S.-China trade war comes in the aftermath of a Chinese Communist Party conference that made Xi Jinping dictator for life and enshrined his doctrines on the same level as Mao Zedong.
Once Xi got these powers, he proceeded on a disastrous policy course that has resulted in a slowdown of the Chinese economy, higher debt defaults, lost investment opportunities in the U.S. and declining hard currency reserves.
The knives are now out in Beijing.
Reports are circulating that Xi’s opponents are questioning his judgment and the wisdom of expanding his powers at such a critical time. Many are starting to blame Xi for the trade war almost as much as they blame Trump.
Xi still has torture, firing squads and concentration camps at his disposal, but the notion of a unified, coherent leadership structure in Beijing is now seen to be a myth.
Trump will keep up the pressure; he never backs off and always doubles down. It will be up to Xi to blink and acquiesce in many U.S. demands.
The U.S. will win this trade war because Xi does not want to lose his throne. Yet there will still be material damage to the global economy and lasting animosity between Xi and Trump.
But there’s more to the U.S.-China dispute than trade.
Yes, headlines and TV interviews are dominated by talk of the trade war. That escalating confrontation is a big deal, but it’s not the only flash point in U.S.-China relations, and not even the most important.
China is as much concerned about a military confrontation in the South China Sea as it is about the economic confrontation in the trade wars.
China dredged sand surrounding useless rocks and atolls in the South China Sea and converted them into artificial islands and then built out the islands to include naval ports, air force landing strips, anti-aircraft weapons and other defensive and offensive weapons systems.
Not only are the Chinese militarizing rocks, but they are trampling on competing claims by the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and other countries surrounding the sea.
China is claiming control based on ancient imperial arrangements and argues that the West and its South Asian allies “stole” the territory from them. The answer is that both the ancient claims and the theft narrative are open to dispute.
More to the point, the world has developed rules-based platforms for resolving these issues without military force. The U.S. is guaranteeing freedom of passage, freedom of the seas and the territorial rights of allies such as the Philippines.
Incidentally, I was at Norfolk naval base last week delivering a lecture on financial warfare with China. There was a “hurry up” feel to it, a definite sense of urgency. I got the impression that something must be up.
So far, the U.S.-Chinese confrontation has been about naval vessels passing in close quarters and surveillance aircraft being harassed by fighter jets. The risk of such tactics is an accidental collision, a rogue shot fired or a command misunderstood.
Any such incident could lead to retaliation, and there’s no telling where it might stop. Trump is not someone to back down, and Chinese leadership does not want to appear weak before the U.S.
That’s especially true at a time of great economic uncertainty. Communist Party leadership is desperate to maintain the support of the people, or else it risks losing the “mandate of heaven.”
China does not want war at this time. But diverting the people’s attention away from domestic problems toward a foreign foe is an old trick leaders use to unite the people in times of uncertainty. Rallying the people around the flag is a tried and true method to garner support.
If China’s leadership decides that the risk of losing legitimacy at home outweighs the risk of conflict with the United States, the likelihood of war rises dramatically.
I’m not predicting it, but wars have started over less.
As Mick Jagger sang, a U.S.-China war is “just a shot away.”
What's going to happen with the US population of oriental origin in case of war with China? Internment camps or civil war as a bonus?
Rickards, what a clown. I want some of what he's drinking.
"If Keynes were alive today, he'd be turning in his grave" Jim Rickards, March 2017 interview with Jason Burack
He's always talking about war, but it's never happened. He pushes gold, and it only goes down. He denies climate science, but it keeps getting hotter.
What a guy! A contrarian indicator, methinks...
In reply to What by mikka
The US is abusing China. That's very sad. They've played by the international money rules and are very successful. America wants them to obey America's rules. They can't be like America due to their history. This is an attempt to make the entire world America's bitch. I agree that the American vision is far superior to China's oligarchy but our tactics are terrible. This reflects the turmoil at home and our un-payable debt. The world economy is going to collapse unless Trump dumps John Bolton and stops his insanity. From this point, it isn't about America or China or Russia. It's about saving yourself and your family. Bad things are going to happen. Are you prepped? I am. Rural life and diversified assets. High thinking and plain living. Down vote if you want but read this first. You have no idea what's happening with our leadership.
https://nypost.com/2018/08/15/whistleblower-makes-shocking-irs-insider-…
In reply to ,kjn by Take-a-Dump
In reply to The US is trying to destroy… by Baron von Bud
Yes, the US is such a Saint. Rickards is a tool of the Establishment.
"Meanwhile, China has almost run out of room to impose tariffs. "
Rickard is still thinking that China's only response is to impose tariffs or devaluation or dumping treasuries in retaliation. China isn't playing those - not aggressively at least.
Seriously, if you find something is too expensive in one store, would you waste your time waging/plotting war on the store? It's less time/energy consuming and better in the long run to find alternative stores and never come back to that store. Likewise, consumers in China would just find other suppliers. No one is indispensable. The best solutions are the simplest.
In reply to Yes, the US is such a Saint… by philipat
marc faber (a contrarian) has been right on more occasions than rickards, yet jim gets more exposure here on ZH
the shlt rickards peddles is beyond ridiculous. who would be stupid enough to start a land war in asia, especially vs china? nothing would unite the chinks in an ultra-nationalistic fervor than fighting the us on their own terf. all their domestic problems would be forgotten
best leave em alone and let the chinks collapse themselves
In reply to ,kjn by Take-a-Dump
If there's a mass closing of China Buffets, things could get unpleasant .
(full disclosure; long Golden Corral )
In reply to What by mikka
Have you ever observed the unhealthy appearance of people at Golden Corral?
In reply to If there's a mass closing of… by Rusticus2.0
I have always been curious why their are so many Chinese restaurants everywhere....
Even in small little towns that hardly would support their upkeep.....
In reply to What by mikka
C'mon then. Bring your homeboys too.
Here's my address
109 West Interlake • Lake Placid, Florida
Cell:
863-465-2920
In reply to What by mikka
life expectancy for an
american: 65 years
china: 100 years
yes, there is a problem; the elite are killing americans with stagnant pay/rapidly rising costs, over worked long hours and no place to call home, but BUT wait...over there are russians, no wait its China, no wait its!/sarc communism ists / wait... social ism ist /sarcs$$
WRONG, its fucking poverty!! And its killing millions of john jane doe's around the country. When they kill you of starvation on the streets homeless in USA, you get tossed into an oven at the local morgue and your ashes dumped into a trash bin with the others in a mass grave near you.
Do they do this in China?
Do you have a link to support those Stats, you imbecile?
In reply to life expectancy for an… by regular
I think you confused the IQ with life expectancy. Life expectancy in US is 80 and 76 in China. Which makes the rest of your post total BS.
In reply to life expectancy for an… by regular
Apparently your not up to speed on China just killing their people outright. At least in America our death camps come in the form of processed and deep fried foods.
In reply to life expectancy for an… by regular
So according to that theory I guess all the fema camps are to stuff all the Chinese spies in during the war.. and here i thought it was for all the ZH regulars
y'know, they can walk and chew gum at the same time
In reply to So according to that theory… by Dragon HAwk
Bullshit
Fuck China. We should cut off all trade with them and find other countries to get cheap goods from. They are definitely enemies of the United States, not allies. They are constantly hostile and bully their smaller neighbors.
+1
In reply to Fuck China. Cut off all… by I am Groot
They are constantly hostile and bully their smaller neighbors.
And America is not bullying its allies? What are hundreds of foreign military bases for then. America tells Germany not to trade with Russia and tells half of Asia not to join the AIIB. It tells the world what "regime" is acceptable and which one is not. It just unilaterally decides that Iran "shouldn't export any oil".
I'm not aware of China going this full retard.
In reply to Fuck China. Cut off all… by I am Groot
Germany can't have it both ways. The Krauts either need to pony up the 2% for NATO or suck Putin's cock happily and say "goodbye" to the US and NATO. Merkel has destroyed Germany with her idiotic polices. She can cater to the muzzies until they drag her from her office and burn her at the stake for high treason. As for them conducting business with Iran, they can do whatever they want. The US can drop a 50% tariff on all German cars too. And maybe a 75% tariff on all other products. The NS2 pipeline will be one of Russia's greatest victories. Once they get their foot in the door, they will control a very large portion of Europe's energy.
Obuttfucker and Kerry literally crafted the worst deal ever when it came to Iran developing material for nuclear weapons. And they gave them billions in cash too. Germany needs to back the US on the Iran sanctions. And if they don't, then they aren't acting like allies of the US or NATO.
We should close a lot of our bases and bring our troops home. There is no reason for developed nations like Germany, South Korea, or Japan and have large GDP's to have US bases or US troops.
In reply to They are constantly hostile… by Brazen Heist II
China has an entire coast guard that does nothing but bully it's neighbors out of their on fishing resources and gas and mineral areas. In case you forgot, China was found guilty of claiming that the entire South china Sea was theirs and their for the taking. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of most of the Philippines’ claims against China, while determining that historical claims to 90 percent of the South China Sea — labeled “indisputable” by Beijing — had no legal justification.
https://www.stripes.com/news/china-repeats-claim-on-south-china-sea-despite-court-ruling-1.418637
In reply to They are constantly hostile… by Brazen Heist II
["They are constantly hostile and bully their smaller neighbors. "]
Gee ... I wonder where they got their ideas from...
In reply to Fuck China. Cut off all… by I am Groot
I guess that depends on what Manafort and Cohen have proof of and whether or not the Donald opts for the ‘Clinton Stategy’.
Anyone know how many aspirin factories are in the PRC?
Put a Chinese base beside Guantanamo !
... I want entertainment !
Somethings gonna snap eventually...
Rickards: $50,000 dollar gold is not out of the question...just dont ask me what year.
Translation: Be afraid. Be very, very afraid. The other boogeyman might get you. Distract the masses so they don't know what is going on or at the least has to piece it all together because the MSM never will. Next.......
Fast poll
Up- How many here CCW
Down - Guns scare me
Up- don't answer silly ass questions.
Down- don't get licenses.
............................
In reply to Fast poll Up- How many here… by Bill of Rights
Up Fag
Down Pussy
In reply to Up- don't answer silly ass… by Umh
UP
In reply to Fast poll Up- How many here… by Bill of Rights
So if the insider Rickards says China,Russia needs to get prepared quick.
It doesn't make sense to attack the weaker ally first and Russia is not going to sit back and watch
as its economic AND military ally gets attacked.There is a military alliance that runs alongside the SCO
agreement,not all SCO members are part of it,but a lot are.
Either Rickards doesn't know it, or he is a paid disinfo agent.
You get the cigar!
In reply to So if the insider Rickards… by Winston Churchill
Where? Shoved up his front hole?
In reply to You get the cigar! by Baron von Bud
What are you? Bill Clinton?
In reply to You get the cigar! by Baron von Bud
Oh bullshit - we handled Grenada pretty well but China is a bit more to bite off than the little island....
I took a big jew this morning. Looked at it before I flushed.
Let's settle down.
Watch your chatter.
Be specific.
Don't waste rounds.
Present cogent ideas.
305th.
Now that's clear thinking for a very specific situation. It's essential for everyone to understand the objective and to not hinder the unit's success. Can you imagine how great America would be if it's citizens believed that. That's how Germany and Japan were thinking after ww2 - everybody on the same page. Look at us now.
In reply to Let's settle down. Watch… by Pritchards Ghost
The bounds of English are not sufficient to describe the utter stupidity of Jim Rickards and his handful of lemmings.
If China is lucky, 1920 beckons. But probably China will be dismembered all the way back to 1620.
Nevertheless, to continue on every year with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of trade deficits would be totally moronic, and anyone who thinks otherwise is either a Wall Street parasite or a dip-shit academic economist.
Want to stop the deficits,give up the GRC,its really that simple.You cannot have both.
But the US wants its cake and to eat it as well.
In reply to Nevertheless, to continue on… by ElBarto
W C
The power trip of using worthless money as the ultimate weapon to get what it wants has been with the 'United Straitjacket' for far too long... And when it doesn't "get it"?...
Then every "nail" falls victim to it's "hammer"...
Until of course the nail(s) start turning into "gold hammers" (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-21/russia-buys-over-800000-ounce…), and with every action an equal and opposite reaction increasingly occurs!...
Too bad that Korean / Vietnam War experience didn't change it?...
I'm with you. This is predictable when everyone in your country wears a straitjacket but doesn't know it!
In reply to Want to stop the deficits… by Winston Churchill
One TRILLION rounds of ammo in the USA should give the world something to think about.
Oh Rickards quit getting me horny. There's nothing quite as sexual as picturing some fat fuck lazyboy recliner general sitting in his living room sees a bright flash outside his window, thinking he can just click the remote just before he gets turned to ashes right where he sits.
a vietnamese workmate once said to me "look at what people do , not what they say". are the man made islands that china created a stepping stone to an invasion of australia?
Hey, China built those islands fair and square. Who says the Chinese aren't creative?
Why doesn't the US build islands right next to them? Make it 51 states.
Who gives a FLYING FUCK ALL!
OR Syria (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-22/john-bolton-warns-assad-we-wi…)!... First time I've seen the Russians putting their foot down (https://southfront.org/lavrov-foreign-forces-staying-in-syria-without-r…) FINALLY!!!
Decisions... Decisions... John Bolton. From a lunatic that needs to have his "dirt nap" expedited to 2018!...