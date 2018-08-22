San Francisco "Poop Patrollers" Make $185,000

We wish we could say this was a satire piece, but a new story in the San Francisco Chronicle reveals just how lucrative collecting shit actually is.
It's but the latest in a string of shocking revelations to hit headlines throughout the summer exposing how deep San Francisco's crisis of vast amounts of vagrant-generated feces covering its public streets actually runs (no pun intended).
We detailed last week how city authorities have finally decided to do something after thousands of feces complaints (during only one week in July, over 16,000 were recorded), the cancellation of a major medical convention and an outraged new Mayor, London Breed, who was absolutely shocked after walking through her city: they established a professional "poop patrol".
As described when the city initially unveiled the plan, the patrol will consist of a team of five staffers donning protective gear and patrol the alleys around Polk Street and other "brown zones" in search of everything from hepatitis-laden Hershey squirts to worm-infested-logs. At the Poop Patrol's disposal will be a special vehicle equipped with a steam cleaner and disinfectant.
The teams will begin their shifts in the afternoon, spotting and cleaning piles of feces before the city receives complaints in order "to be proactive" in the words of the Public Works director Mohammed Nuru, co-creator of the poop patrol initiative.
While at first glance it doesn't sound like the type of job people will be knocking down human resources doors to apply for, the SF Chronicle has revealed just how much each member of this apparently elite "poop patrol" team will cost the city: $184,678 in salary and benefits.
The surprisingly high figure is buried in the middle of the SF Chronicle's story on Mayor London Breed's morning walks along downtown streets with her staff, unannounced beforehand to her police force and department heads so she can view firsthand what common citizens endure on a daily basis.
After quoting Mayor Breed, who acknowledges, “We’re spending a lot of money to address this problem,” the following San Francisco Public Works budget items are presented:
- A $72.5 million-a-year street cleaning budget
- $12 million a year on what essentially have become housekeeping services for homeless encampments
- $2.8 million for a Hot Spots crew to wash down the camps and remove any biohazards
- $2.3 million for street steam cleaners
- $3.1 million for the Pit Stop portable toilets
- $364,000 for a four-member needle team
- An additional $700,000 set aside for a 10-member, needle cleanup squad, complete with it’s own minivan
And crucially, there's now "the new $830,977-a-year Poop Patrol to actively hunt down and clean up human waste."
The SF Chronicle casually notes in parenthesis, "By the way, the poop patrolers earn $71,760 a year, which swells to $184,678 with mandated benefits."
Though we're sure the city's giant $11.5 billion budget can handle the burgeoning clean-up costs, likely to blow up even further, we're not sure how property owners paying hefty land and sales taxes which have soared over the past years will react.
Sh*tty policies lead to sh*tty consequences. Just like Mayor de Blasio and the NY Crazy Council, San Francisco thought it was a good idea to decriminalize public urination and defecation. Now they have to spend nearly $1M to clean up poop. https://t.co/pjWNCVwMVO— Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) August 14, 2018
And with limited spots open on the new poop patrol team, and at a salary and benefits package approaching $200K, we can imagine people might give second thought to the prospect of shoveling shit on a professional basis.
Perhaps the only question that remains is, what kind of resumé does one have to have to rise to the top of pile?
Comments
Yeah ok, but it's still a shitty job ..
Long ago it was legal to have vagrancy laws and prison labor to reshape vagrants behavior.
We are more enlightened now. /s
In reply to Yeah ok, but it's still a… by Giant Meteor
Exactly what kind of mandated benefits increases the cost of an employee by $110,000? So mandated benefits are 1.5 times the base salary?
In reply to so glad by are we there yet
With a total salary approaching $200k, they might even be paying homeless to help sustain their career.
In reply to The SF Chronicle casually… by Cognitive Dissonance
Gotta pay me more than that to go around picking up the shit from bums.
In reply to With a total salary… by beemasters
Not even close to go around getting exposed to Hep C, HIV, TB and a host of other diseases on a daily basis.
In reply to Gotta pay me more than that… by ThinkerNotEmoter
"The San Francisco treat."
In reply to Not even close to go around… by Last of the Mi…
Poop A Roni !
Also, if Karl Madden hadn't gone over to the dark side touting for American Express, and stayed on the job, this shit wouldn't be happening. It all started going downhill when Starskie and Hutch took over ..
In reply to "The San Francisco treat." by Friedrich not Salma
Applicants must:
Be able to deal with a lot of shit on a daily basis
Be willing to take shit from everyone
Know shit from shineola
In reply to Poop A Roni ! by Giant Meteor
$185k? I'd take that job, except having to live in the Bay Area is a deal killer.
In reply to "Applicants must be able to… by Dickweed Wang
Why not hire illegal immigrants for a fraction of that cost?
In reply to $185k? I'd take that job,… by El Vaquero
...and all the money saved by not providing personal protective gear
In reply to What not hire by mikka
Overheard on the unemployment line: "Lost my job. No shit."
In reply to ...and all the money saved… by Drater
I thought my job was shitty.
In reply to Overheard on the… by Billy the Poet
SF is begging for a 9.0
In reply to I thought my job was shitty. by pods
Uh oh... What this will result in is Poop Patrollers paying street walkers to take a shit on the street for $2-$5 a pop!
LOL. Like the British East India Company paying people a bounty for rat tails... Sure, people handed in a lot of rat tails. Esp. the people who started rat farms!
In reply to SF is begging for a 9.0 by Gen. Ripper
Clueless motherfuckers. The people of SF don't want the shit cleaned up...
...They want the dirtbags to stop shitting.
A subtle but important difference which the Central State gets wrong on purpose.
In reply to Uh oh... What this will… by Herd Redirecti…
Not so sure about that. They vote don't they? And they get what they vote for.
In reply to Clueless motherfuckers. The… by the artist
If you didn't feed em they wouldn't be shitting, now would they.
In reply to Not so sure about that. … by Socratic Dog
$185k?
ICE officers likely get less than half that for clearing shit off the streets.
In reply to If you didn't feed em they… by tenpanhandle
"PAGING MR. HANKEY"... 😅😅
.... where is that dude these days ?? 😕
In reply to $185k? ICE officers likely… by CuttingEdge
"If voting could change anything, it would be made illegal"
Emma Goldman
In reply to Not so sure about that. … by Socratic Dog
Even at $200k a year, these guys will only be able to afford a studio apartment, if they are lucky...
>_>
In reply to Clueless motherfuckers. The… by the artist
It's how Government works; create a problem, then parade yourself as the solution (at your expense).
In reply to Clueless motherfuckers. The… by the artist
B.S. degree required.
In reply to SF is begging for a 9.0 by Gen. Ripper
Yeah, but the pay is good.
In reply to I thought my job was shitty. by pods
I think it would make for a great episode of "Dirty Jobs" with Mike Rowe.
In reply to I thought my job was shitty. by pods
I would love to see Mike out there. What quips would he have? What observations on government policy and human nature?
So the city made it legal to poop on the street. Because, you know, expecting civilized behavior from the homeless would be so ... fascist.
Clown lib govt for clown town. Perfect.
In reply to I think it would make for a… by Ajax-1
The shithawks are circling.
RIP Layhey.
In reply to I thought my job was shitty. by pods
^+100 Forget bleach. The only way to clean that city is a nuke. A big ass one at that.
In reply to Overheard on the… by Billy the Poet
State labor laws probably require paying prevailing wages, full union benefits, and city-paid supervisors with management personnel above them. Plus add in the mandatory diversity and sexual harrassment training. There go your savings.
How about if someone is caught dropping a deuce on the street, sidewalk or alley, make them pick it up at gunpoint.
In reply to What not hire by mikka
Reminds me of the time a group of local residents got together to clear a storm drain culvert that was choked with weeds and debris. The county stopped them cold because it would impact union member county workers. Never mind that the county had a three-year work backlog of projects like that. The county also required a supervisor to be present for any work to proceed.
In reply to State labor laws probably… by Demologos
We need private cities.
Private cops, fire, streets.....
In reply to State labor laws probably… by Demologos
Even at gunpoint some deuces can't be "picked up".... maybe with a ladle... 😏
In reply to State labor laws probably… by Demologos
Someone's gotta do the work that Illegal Immigrants won't do...
In reply to What not hire by mikka
Some would take the job in a heart beat and pay an illegal immigrant to do it.
In reply to Someone's gotta do the work… by SokPOTUS
there are some things an illegal immigrant won't do.
why not get the shitty council out there to do it?
In reply to What not hire by mikka
$185k? I'd take that job
With a gross salary of $71K you might be able to afford a one bedroom apartment with a couple roommates . . . in Fresno.
In reply to $185k? I'd take that job,… by El Vaquero
$71k in San Fran? You'd have to shit on the street.
In reply to With a gross salary of $71K… by Dickweed Wang
"... a gross salary of $71K..."
I see what you did there.
In reply to With a gross salary of $71K… by Dickweed Wang
Bunghole Patrol
In reply to With a gross salary of $71K… by Dickweed Wang
Yes, it's a special kind of hell, but at least the weather is nice...
In reply to $185k? I'd take that job,… by El Vaquero
For $185K, shit happens....
In reply to $185k? I'd take that job,… by El Vaquero
I'd rather shovel dog shit!
In reply to $185k? I'd take that job,… by El Vaquero
1. All that shit
2. Ape shit
3. Are you shitting me?
4. Batshit (refers to a crazy person)
5. Beer shits
6. Bullshit
7. Buried in shit
8. Chicken shit
9. Clean that shit up
10. Covered in shit
11. Crock of shit
12. Deep shit
13. Dog shit
14. Don’t give a shit
15. Don’t give me that shit
16. Don’t give two shits
17. Dumb shit
18. Eat shit
19. Eat shit and die.
20. Eat, Sleep, Shit.
21. Feels like shit
22. F***ing Shit
23. Flip his shit when he sees this
24. For shits sake
25. Full of shit
26. Funky shit
27. Get your shit together
28. Holy shit
29. Horseshit
30. Hot shit
31. I didn’t do shit
32. I don’t take no shit from nobody
33. I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast
34. I feel like shit
35. I shit bigger than you
36. I shit you not
37. If it looks like shit and it smells like shit…
38. I’m in shit up to my neck
39. I’ve got shit to do
40. Knock that shit off
41. Little shit
42. Looks like shit
43. Love the smell of my own shit
44. No shit
45. Oh shit
46. Piece of shit
47. Pig in shit
48. Played like shit
49. Playing with shit
50. Rotten shit
51. Same old shit
52. Same shit, different day
53. Same shit, different smell
54. Scared shitless
55. Shit bag
56. Shit breath
57. Shit eating grin
58. Shit face
59. Shit for brains
60. You don’t know Shit from shinola
61. Shit happens
62. Shit head
63. Shit in your mouth
64. Shit Ka-bobs
65. Shit my brains out
66. Shit on a stick
67. Shit on you (beat them badly)
68. Shit ones self
69. Shit out of luck
70. Shit particles
71. Shit rolls down his
72. Shit Sandwich
73. Shit show
74. Shit stain
75. Shit storm
76. Tallking shit
77. Shitmobile
78. Shitted (past tense)
79. Shitting all over me (taking advantage of me)
80. Shitting bricks
81. Shitting out your mouth
82. Shitty attitude
83. Shitty weather
84. Shoot the shit
85. Smells like shit
86. Sounds like shit
87. Step in shit
88. Take that shit
89. Taking a shit
90. Talking shit
91. Tastes like shit
92. That was a very shitty thing to do
93. Shit colored
94. The ref made a shit call
95. That was the shit
96. Tough shit
97. Up shits creek
98. What kind of shit is that?
99. When shit hits the fan
100. Who gives a shit?
101. You don’t know shit about shit
102. You gotta be shittin me
103. Youre in a world of shit
104. Youre in for some shit
105. If it looks like shit and smells like shit, then it probably is shit
106. Piece of shit
107. Shit stain
In reply to "Applicants must be able to… by Dickweed Wang
+1000!
In reply to shittake a shitholy shit… by SACRED-COW
Shit's real ..
In reply to +1000! by Fool's Gold
No shit, Sherlock
Shit, shower and a shave
In reply to shittake a shitholy shit… by SACRED-COW
Dats da shit, smells like good shit!
In reply to shittake a shitholy shit… by SACRED-COW
enough of this shit!
In reply to Dats da shit, smells like… by SmittyinLA