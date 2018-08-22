SEC "Will Take a Beating" If Elon Musk Avoids Enforcement Action

The Securities and Exchange Commission is under mounting pressure to take action against Elon Musk as a result of the embattled CEO's tweet earlier this month, where he stated he had "funding secured" for a bid to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Musk has so far been unable to back the tweet up with any type of tangible proof that he did, in fact, have funding "secured".
After Musk’s tweet, the stock at one point briefly eclipsed $380 and since then has been volatile, swinging to as low as $282 per share in during this Tuesday’s pre-market session - a range of nearly $100 per share.
A person familiar with the regulatory investigation is on record as stating that the SEC believes they will be subjected to "a beating from politicians and in the media" if Elon Musk escapes this debacle without a sanction. Sanctions from the SEC can be monetary or remedial in nature - or both - ranging from simple fines to more serious actions like injunctive relief and officer and director bars.
The revelation that the Securities and Exchange Commission is under pressure to act comes From a Bloomberg report that also makes two additional revelations regarding the SEC's investigation of Tesla.
- The first is that, due to the recent pressure and the fact that there was already an ongoing SEC probe about Model 3 production and operational targets, there is the chance of that investigation being parsed out on its own, resulting in two SEC investigations.
- The second is that the case appears to be a top priority at the SEC. It was reported that the SEC has limited the number of officials who are allowed to view the details of this case due to its sensitive and high profile nature. One SEC official went on record saying that "he couldn’t recall another matter generating as many calls from the media as the Tesla investigation."
One of the reasons that the SEC is feeling increased pressure to act is because democratic lawmakers have been critical of Jay Clayton‘s tenure as Chairman of the SEC, claiming that the agency has been too "lax" with enforcement actions. Ironically, it now appears that the alternative energy poster-child often touted by the left as the second coming could be the first to bear the brunt of a far less "lax" enforcement action.
The SEC case against Tesla for Musk’s most recent tweet seems to be moving expediently. The investigation process, which can sometimes start informally with a simple discussion between lawyers and can take months or years, was given a firm shove forward into a formal investigation when the SEC reportedly issued subpoenas to the company last week.
It is difficult to believe that the Securities and Exchange Commission will be able to sit on their hands, especially given the number of securities law experts and former SEC lawyers that have made the rounds on financial television over the last couple of weeks, all generally proclaiming that the SEC would have to act on Musk's Tweet if it turned out to be false.
To add insult to injury, the Model 3 investigation that is said to be ongoing could be helped along by yesterday‘s revelation that 86% of the Model 3s that rolled off the company's production line in the last week of June – the week the company proclaimed itself to have hit its 5,000 vehicle/week production goal – had to be reworked. The production milestone was closely watched and was of keen interest to Wall Street in determining whether Tesla is able to scale its business model.
In addition to the SEC likely having something to say about Musk’s tweet, we’re wondering if that will only be the appetizer for an enforcement action main event, which could also address statements and targets surrounding the companies "mass-market" vehicle that it used to take deposits and raise capital.
Max $200k fine, SEC will never let a Wall St baby die.
SEC is a bunch of pussies!
Oh wait, sorry, I meant 'Front Holes'
Trump vs Musk at Wrestlemania
"A 'person' familiar with the regulatory investigation is on 'record' as stating that the SEC believes..." does anyone else drill down to the key sentence each story is based on then evaluate what the sentence is saying... and more importantly... what it is not? Then assign value to the story as a whole? What person? Why are there not names? Went on record with who? Believes????
So to rewrite the line my mind says... An unnamed person who did not want their name attached to the story by name went on record with some reporter on the condition they remain anonymous and gave an opinion on what he believes is transpiring.
What is the difference between this and 12 year old girls swapping gosip based on the condition their name not be brought into the story? nothing.
Stock manipulation is a serious crime. Insider trading is a serious crime.
Elon Musk is a serious criminal.
who like the tens of thousands of other serious criminals will go unpunished.
What is there to investigate? Why hasnt sanctions been released. This is as open and shut as many of the political crimes that are going unpunished.....
Tyrannical Lawlessness is only getting worse under the orange.....
you're gonna blame the total fecklessness of american society for the last 120 years on trump?
lemme know how that (doesn't) work out for you.
I think they screwed up the headline...
"SEC "will take a beating" if Musk faces enforcement action"
meanwhile ALL OF CONGRESS INSIDER TRADES AGAINST WE THE PEOPLE.
Maybe they should pull a Hans Blix and send him a letter telling him how angry they are with him.
In a high profile case with the perp able to hire top notch lawyers you have to take your time and build a case. Musk has muddied the waters by claiming he's working with this guy and that guy so the SEC needs to interview these people also. It's not like the people the SEC needs to talk too will drop everything and answer their call. Plus these outfits need to make sure some underling wasn't dealing with Musk and making promises. They want to make sure their asses are covered so they aren't dragged into the Musk shit storm.
If the SEC does a thorough investigation they will latch onto all of Tesla's records and go over them, which will take time, and we will know the truth if the Musk rat was lying about defective cars and production numbers. As far as defects and car safety issues that gets investigated by the NTSB not the SEC although if the SEC finds such evidence they can alert the NTSB.
As a former Director of several TSX companies in Canada, as well as holding a Chief Compliance Officer license for over ten years, I can say unequivocably that if any Canadian public company did this the stock would immediately be halted by regulators pending clarification of the tweet and details of financing from the company. If that wasnt forthcoming, the stock would remain halted. The regulators would expect a signed term sheet within 24 hours.
For example, I hold a Blockchain TSX stock that has been halted for months because the regulators arent satisfied.
The SEC must be staffed by a bunch of front holers. (Which begs the question, if I ask the seamstress at my local laundry to fix the button on the front hole of my Dinner Jacket, does that mean I get a vagina thrown in?)
dp
Rumor has it that he is running an offshore options trading platform that is front running his tweets. If that is the case, he's looking at jail time.
Any source?
Yes, A person familiar with the investigation...
Its looking less and less like a car company every day.
And it backstopped rather well too.
being on acid is a good defense. might work for white collar crime. (does not work for blue collar crime---first hand experience)
Equal justice within the eyes of the law... Elon needs to be held accountable for his actions.
Did you just make that up? Catchy - "Equal justice within the eyes of the law". Maybe someone will use that sometime. I hope you get credit for it.
just a $25 fine Elon, that's all
He should be under indictment for fraud, and intentionally making false statements to manipulate TSLA share price.
hahahha then who else is going run these tax siphoning companies the gov crew love so much??
They just go to synagogue, and pick some appropriately fresh faced early 20 something Jewish kid....
why did they only prosecute martha stewart? martha stewart must told them to go fuck themselves and not sold her soul to the deep state.
Too bad they don't have that on tape for us to review. Would be a hoot...
They nailed Martha Stewart for lying to a Congressional investigator. She didn't have the clout of Mr deep state Clapper who repeatedly lied to Congress itself.
Madoff and the SEC : Incompetence at best and fraudulent cooperation at worst.
https://www.hg.org/legal-articles/sec-inspector-general-report-shows-incompetence-at-best-and-fraudulent-cooperation-at-worst-7311
Incompetence? Bullshit. The SEC/Finra regulators were all part of the crime.
There is zero chance that an 'inept" auditor showed up at Madoff's door each and every year over more than a decade. Madoff was paying them off and they are desperate to cover it up with ineptitude.
The Inspector General must know this but has to say it was inept because otherwise confidence in the bullshit system would be eroded and confidence is all they got.
1- There is no sustainable 5,000 M3 production;
2- Workers are leaving early;
3- Tesla can't make a profit (even if M3's are truly margin positive, there are other costs involved);
4- Logistics is a complete mess (check the forums) and there is not demand;
5- Thousands of cars getting dust.
Production stopping soon, there is no money left. Apart that, you have a drug addict CEO, lawsuits coming in thousands, sec investigation and so on. And there will NEVER be any buyout @420. That's math. No one would put billions to close capital of a money losing company (apart from the 10 billion debt Tesla has). It's game over.
The (((CEO))) is not the problem. It's all the "antisemitic" haters.
Deport him, Fuckerberg, Bezos, and Schmidt, via Spaceshit-X to Mars.
What is not mentioned here are the lawsuits by shortsellers. Any of them who lost money during that period (forced to cover) are going to be paid back by Musk and/or the company. They are sure to win.
Id be surprised if it went anywhere. The rule of law died a long time ago. We dont even know where its buried.
Tesla is worth ZERO. The only perceived value by neo Bolsheviks like Ron Baron and the west coast based Indian "analysts" and others is the anticipated "value" of all the personal data that Tesla would be able to collect on each owner and how much they could make selling that data.
EV's allure for some of then fanboys and soybased dbags is the fact that software releases can be accomplished over the air via wireless connections. Who the FUCK would want doen to them? Only some really dumb millenial feckin' head case...but the same could be said for Facebook, and look how much $$ Suckerberg has made by making self loathing people creatre little fanclubs on FaceBook and try to convince themselves that they are happy with themselves. Its worse that crack for these unfortunately low brow pos.
ALL the value attached to TSLA has nothing to do with it being an EV auto...its all about the data. End this fe4ckin' charade because Musk cannot even build a EV car to collect the data !!
SEC....throw the book at this pyscho FRAUD !!
Tesla Inc., exploding like a Pinto in slow motion.
lol who is in charge of the SEC?
SEC - Securities Exchange Commission
Should Be...
SAC - Suck Ass Commission
Worthless group of well paid do nothings.
The SEC now going to be known for "Musk-ing", as it's now known for "Madoff-ing." Check back in maybe ten years for the answer.
You mean like the "beating" they got after the financial crisis for failing to do anything to the TBTF banks?!
Watch that $285-270 level in TSLA. Looks like a lot of margin calls and stops in that area.
The 60-minute chart looks like H/S with neckline running right through that area.
Dont hold your breath.
SEC is a scumbag operation and always was. Likes to go after the little guys but 'big guys' they want them to hire them. POS SEC
Musk is 'protected' I told you guys. SEC won't touch him.
That's why the shorts will lose, Elon has a "Get out of Jail Free Card".
SEC should take a beating anyway... several of them...
Right. Typical bureaucratic reaction to save themselves and avoid 'unpleasantness' from their superiors at the expense of duty. We're 'here' to make everybody 'look good'. See? Everythings just 'fine'
What's the over/under on little elon coming out of the closet? He is very conflicted about something!
I'm pretty sure that anyone who thinks Musk will be sanctioned either hasn't been paying attention the last ten years or is delusional about what is the SEC.
1.) You only get sanctioned if you manipulate to the downside.
2.) Upside manipulation is always welcome
3.) Short-sellers don't have special-interest groups to lobby on their behalf. Pension and retirement funds are LONG Tesla.
4.) Musk did nothing wrong; don't be angry and learn to play the game, it's 2018.
The SEC will sit on its' fucking duff.
Should have suspended trading until "funding secure" was established or not.
If not, permanently suspended.
The SEC? Another corrupt inept or criminal organization in the ponzi? Why hasn't Goldman been shut down and everybody arrested yet? All of a sudden worried about politics instead of doing a job? That's why all politicians were eliminated since all were guilty of broken oaths treason sedition and so many felonies it wasn't even worth counting.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-05-18/how-not-criminal-goldman-unde…