Standards Go Out The Window As Employers Struggle To Fill Jobs

Authored by Fred Hunkley via SafeHaven.com,
Getting a job in the United States has never been easier. The U.S. unemployment rate dipped to 3.9 percent in July, the lowest point since 2000, and one new trend is helping: Employers are ditching requirements for college degrees and previous experience.
As of last year, there are more jobs available than people to fill them, so it’s time to throw age-old standards out the door.
In the first half of 2018, the share of job postings requesting a college degree fell from 32 percent to 30 percent, according to an analysis by labor-market research firm Burning Glass Technologies covering some 29 million job postings.
Share of posts requiring three or more years of job experience have dropped from 29 percent in 2012 to 23 percent in 2018, which translates to 1.2 million jobs that could be open to less-experienced candidates.
Even better... some one million job openings - for everything from preschool teachers and warehouse workers to e-commerce analysts - have opened up to candidates with “no experience necessary” in the last year.
Some companies no longer even insist on performing criminal background checks or drug testing on the candidates.
So, what started as a recent trend of relaxing job requirements is now becoming the new mantra for businesses trying to attract talent - and keep it at a time when Americans are increasingly job-hopping and shopping around for better deals.
Amy Glaser of staffing agency Adecco Group, told the Wall Street Journal that in a strong economy, job seekers are the ones who get to be choosy about their next job.
“If a company requires a degree, two rounds of interviews and a test for hard skills, candidates can go down the street to another employer who will make them an offer that day,” Glasser said.
Because of this, undergraduate college enrollment in the United States is downfor the sixth straight year, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Last year, a registered one-percent decline was due to undergraduate enrollments, which fell by nearly 224,000 students. In all, there are 2.4 million fewer college students in the United States than there were just six years ago, so institutions have to work much harder to fill seats.
In search of students, universities are adding thousands of new majors, including cybersecurity, casino management, hip-hop studies, competitive video gaming, peace education, political campaign management…you name it.
And America’s institutes of higher education are feeling the pain as the high cost of enrollment chips away at the number of students attending. According to the Washington-based National Center for Education Statistics, some 66 post-secondary schools were shuttered in 2015-2016.
Furthermore, dozens of for-profit colleges could be forced to close in the next several years. Since 2016, over 350 for-profit colleges stopped receiving federal aid, as they proved to be insufficient.
One new blow on the revenue side has been Trump Administration policies making it more difficult for foreign students to obtain visas to study in the U.S.
Due the administration sentiment, last year there was a 17-percent drop in international students in the U.S. mostly due to the 28-percent decline in Indian students and a 24-percent decline in Chinese students receiving visas. In the U.S., some 1,.1 million foreign students contributed $36.9 billion during 2016-2017 school year.
So, if you’re job-hunting, there couldn’t be a better time to ride the wave of this new trend. And in the meantime, employers may even find that experience and education aren’t everything: There might be plenty of ambitious hidden talent out there just waiting for opportunity in this evolving ‘Land of Dreams’.
Comments
Maybe on the entry level this is all true. But further up the ladder, hunting for 4 horned unicorns with rainbows shooting out of their ass is still the norm.
I can vouch that it is extremely difficult to find any competent professionals in the current generation. The "candidates" are either stupid or lazy, sometimes both. You would think that with the vast resource of information known as the internet, people would be getting smarter.... Foreign sourcing is just as bad, although less expensive.
In reply to Maybe on the entry level… by Stan Smith
CUT WELFARE! There are PLENTY of jobs that the welfare class can work. There is NO reason that ILLEGAL ALIENS must work these jobs.
It's about time that able bodied, lazy as shit, welfare kings and queens get jobs. And, yes, the ones FAKING disability so they can sit on their asses, living off of other people's work by having gubmint point guns at them.
In reply to I can vouch that it is… by SamAdams
In reply to CUT WELFARE! by ThinkerNotEmoter
In reply to Wages and salaries are… by pods
Preschools are hiring attendants @ $18k who raise other women’s kids for them, but without collecting the pay-per-birth freebies from .gov that the kids’ mommas get.
Unless those daycare attendants have pumped out kids of their own that other women are raising for them, they don’t get free rent, free groceries, free electricity, free monthly cash assistance and up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash each year from Uncle Sam to pump up their low-as-you-go wages.
That is for the working moms, when they work part time to stay under the income limits for the free stuff from .gov.
But cheer, they have openings—-lots of openings. They’ll take anyone, but your rent must be paid by means other than the job—-like spousal income, child support or monthly welfare and progressive-tax-code welfare—since the wages from your job will not cover the cost of rent, groceries and all other bills. You must have “somethin comin in,” said one of the many managers, staffing for a “voted-best-for-moms” job in my state.
Ditto for many of the other jobs that do not require at least 2 years experience; you need other streams of income to survive.
But that’s alright. As long as you are not a legislator or one of their kin, any job opening is fine, even if it does not pay enough to keep a roof over your head and even if it is a temp, part time or fly-by-night churn job, leaving you with nothing to cover bills, like rent that absorbs more than half of your monthly wages, between churn jobs.
Now, if you have family or other connections, like say you are a frequently absentee mom friend of the crony-mom manager who is likewise frequently absentee, you have never needed experience, not now and not 5 years ago. That ten-years-experience rule has always only applied to some.
In my state, a college degree that is not in an area like nursing or engineering has been more of hindrance than a help for a long time, especially when most mom employees and most mom managers in the office lack a degree, but remind you all the time about how their smart kids are going to college.
Licenses, too, do not matter and are, in fact, a hindrance in many insurance jobs, where licensing is said to be legally required, particularly the jobs that are not straight-commission, with no benefits and multiple expenses. They do hire a couple of licensed “signers” per large-scale corporate building.
In reply to Wages and salaries are… by pods
Cut welfare, sure, but there are no jobs for these people unless you also cut minimum wage to zero. There are very few jobs for the unskilled, the low-IQ, the overweight, the non-unionized, and/or the old (i.e. over 50) above $10 an hour.
In reply to CUT WELFARE! by ThinkerNotEmoter
I call BS on this article...
if employers were that desperate then they would simply pay more...
FACTS: wages haven't gone up in years... and there's 95 million Amerikans out of the labor force...
In reply to Cut welfare, sure, but there… by quesnay
Any possibility of wage growth was destroyed by QE.
In reply to I call BS on this article… by Yellow_Snow
Any possibility of wage growth was destroyed by QE.
In reply to I call BS on this article… by Yellow_Snow
Your idea about who qualifies for welfare is incorrect. I know not from theories, but from working at the Department of Human Services. There are a few exceptions. But welfare is allocated almost entirely to parents in single-breadwinner households, when the moms stay under the income limits for the programs by working part time. They cannot work full time without exceeding the income limits.
Many legal and illegal immigrants also get it due to their instant-citizen kids and male breadwinners, staying under the income limits for the programs in traceable earnings.
An even bigger welfare-by-any-other-name allotment comes in the form of their refundable child tax credits up to $6,431, which the moms are free to spend on $900 tattoos or beach trips to copulate with boyfriends since their major monthly bills are covered by welfare.
Furthermore, I have seen a LOT of people, working $10-per-hour jobs, who do not meet your descriptions and a few, working in higher paying jobs, who do.
In reply to Cut welfare, sure, but there… by quesnay
It's called capitalism, leave it alone and it tends to work just fine.
Perhaps the idiots who have steadily micro-managed companies' hiring choices into the ground are finally being shown the door.
People of good faith, natural aptitude and ability will always find a job, you just need to give them a chance.
In reply to CUT WELFARE! by ThinkerNotEmoter
Once someone gets on SSDI they're never coming off, it's terribly difficult and time intensive to catch them....
In reply to CUT WELFARE! by ThinkerNotEmoter
when the system implodes then I guess they'll be "caught."
In reply to Once someone gets on SSDI… by glenlloyd
I guess that’s why my train into Boston is 70% Indians and Chinese every day
In reply to I can vouch that it is… by SamAdams
The reason for that (and I have long worked in industries hugely dominated by green card holders) is because the "Captains of Industry" (i.e., Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuck-whatever, etc.) wanted to bring in cheaper high-skilled labor. 25+ years ago they began a crusade that "them there foreigners are the only people smart enough to do the work I needs done". Which was complete bullshit. Their bought-off politicians opened the rules for people pouring into the country, and it became very difficult for intelligent USA citizens to get those jobs.
I have made a LOT of money cleaning up the messes that these foreign software programmers (and other jobs) create. The "Captains of Industry" keep the farce going becase they are typical progs who will support a prog position to the ends of Hell, regardless of the damage it causes.
Now the next thing you need to ask yourself is what is the result of this action? Well, if USA kids can't get a job after getting an expensive, difficult technical education (computer science, engineering, science, etc. etc.) then soon they won't even try. Easier to stay in Mom's basement playing video games than be told NO, you aren't some genius from SE Asia so we aren't going to hire you. (that happens every day of the week, BTW) And then today, if you aren't an ardent SJW, then many of the Big Companies will not look at you either.
I have worked with hundreds of green card holders and there is absolutely no truth to them being "superior" to USA graduates. Quite the opposite. What they do bring is a mountain of difficult problems - communication difficulties, cultural difficulties, lack of knowledge about teamwork, no committment to quality, etc. etc. etc.
It does not take much intelligence to figure this out. It does take a little time and thought. Not much, just a little. It helps if you have been in the middle of the mess so you can readily see all the parts.
In reply to Funny. I guess that’s why my… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I realized the truth in what you say about 8 years ago, when producing technical marketing publications for a Fortune 500 company. The writers they had in their office in India didn't want to work with the engineers and programmers in India (i.e. right down the hall), preferring instead to work with those right down the hall from me. So instead I had to work with the folks in India, which just made my job more difficult due to time differences, language, and so on. And don't even get me started on their holiday schedule over there.
What does that tell you about a group when they don't want to work with one another? It tells me that the "subject matter experts" in India must not have had their sh1t together.
And I've seen many, many other instances over the years of dodging work and just plain lying by "offshore" workers (mostly in India). Nothing against Indians; I've seen plenty of sorry Americans too.
In reply to The reason for that (and I… by Utopia Planitia
We did IT offshoring back in the 90s, before it was even fashionable. An Indian consultant (one of my better ones) once "revealed" to me: Indian IT workers aren't magical or even revolutionary. They are just willing to work 20 hours a day. The US and European guys are just as good and frequently better, but will only work 10 hours a day. Wiser words were never spoken. You don't have to be a wizard to figure out who the pointy headed boss will choose to finish his project on time.
I had offshore people with top notch credentials (and relatively average to OK communication skills) leaving high paying jobs in India to work on my projects with great success. MS was paying these guys 5 bucks an hour (let that sink in for a minute). People like them can now command 5 to 6 figure salaries anywhere in the world, including India if they so choose.
If America wants to win this race, they better hire the best and leave the rest. If Americans won't enter that race, then we have a problem.
Otherwise we will just hire the best of the rest and turn the whole thing into a slave market. That will not end well.
In reply to The reason for that (and I… by Utopia Planitia
competency is really about as bad as it's ever been.
Have you seen some of the shit that people write as "business communication?" Basic practices don't exist! They can't write anything to save their soul!
It's like they can't spell the word vagina...maybe that's why it's "front hole" but I would think that gina would have been a better rename vs front hole.
In reply to I can vouch that it is… by SamAdams
The brain damage of modern education is probably irreversible. Pray for us Lord, Trump better save some money for the schools or else firing squad a lot of "educators"
In reply to competency is really about… by glenlloyd
You omitted the high level of drug addiction, and their attitude that the drug usage should not matter wrt the job -
BUT they take the drugs to alter their mental state, then want to claim that their altered mental state does not affect their job performance !
USA needs to recycle 10's of millions of failures, parasites and invaders - stop subsidizing the bio-garbage and bury it instead !!!!
In reply to I can vouch that it is… by SamAdams
Getting a job in the United States has never been easier...
In reply to Maybe on the entry level… by Stan Smith
Bullshit...... 350 applications since December.......less than a dozen interviews with no prospects.
My costs through the roof from insurance to rent to food, but yet employers want quant level work for 16$ an hour when I can go to Target or Trader Joe's for 13$..... they can eat a bag of dicks
In reply to Getting a job in the United… by loop
Easy to find a job? Not in my experience. Maybe at McDonald's. Having trouble finding work in my research field. It doesn't help that the government is the only one that employs anyone anymore.
In reply to Bullshit...... 350… by ProstoDoZiemi
Mc Donald's requires a connected email address and active phone number. In Houston they do not want street people applying. But seriously, work ethic, and good genetics in job candidates today is difficult. Plus, on the job personal cell phone distraction is a real drain with new graduates. If a job position needs access to the internet, young employees will slip into social media, porn and generally just be a waste of labor.
In reply to Easy to find a job? Not in… by HillaryOdor
It's a catch 22, how is someone with little experience that's hungry to do the work and eager to learn supposed to get a job when every employer wants 3-5 years experience.
For example, every financial analyst posting I've run into wants a minimum of 2 years worth of general ledger or accounting, I've maybe run into 3,4, hell let's say 5 to be safe that posted 0-2 years experience...... I guarantee you that inbox for that post got skullfucked by over 1000 applicants lol
In reply to Maybe on the entry level… by Stan Smith
To be fair, since December when I started paying attention but I'm almost certain it's been just as bad before then
In reply to It's a catch 22, how is… by ProstoDoZiemi
This is the main reason why education has become a minimum expectation. Employers want workers who can produce like a pro starting on day one, while "hire for attitude, train for skills" means a long period of paying somebody for their time not their work, and so they count on degrees and credentials as a reliable proxy for productivity.
In reply to It's a catch 22, how is… by ProstoDoZiemi
In reply to Maybe on the entry level… by Stan Smith
Standards have been out the window for 30 years. NO MORE FUCKING IMMIGRATION.
In reply to Maybe on the entry level… by Stan Smith
As I stand here, 95% of the people working in my building are here on H1-B visas. Not an exaggeration.
Then people wonder why I refuse to go into tech.
In reply to As I stand here, 95% of the… by cougar_w
No, you should go into Tech, if you have the skill or could acquire same. The money in motion here is insane. As for dealing with the guesties, they keep to themselves. It's fine. Though you might get laid-off about every 18 months. It's okay because that is also the only way you get a raise; jump to another company, demand more money. I've jumped about a dozen times, every time I did there was more pay, never failed.
In reply to Then people wonder why I… by NidStyles
True that. And generally, complaining about H1Bs is futile. We might be able to keep them out of the US, but does that mean we wouldn't still have to compete with them? Not hardly. Being able to recruit top talent from overseas, is one of those things that you don't appreciate til it's gone.
In reply to No, you should go into Tech,… by cougar_w
Futile, and unfair. The guest workers are just taking advantage of a market the big Tech firms created.
I find it amusing that Trump is "going after" the "unfair" H1-B system. All he's doing is shaking down the big Tech sector:
DT: "Visas are bad and taking away jobs! Hurrump!"
Tech: "We don't want to deal with US workers. Leave the visa system alone."
DT: "Cutting the visas now! Grrrr!!"
Tech: "Okay okay how much do you want?"
DT: "I'm personally bringing jobs home for Americans!! Or fund the political campaigns of GOP elected reps! Hurrrrr!"
Tech: "Is that all? Here's $10M spread around evenly and we'll claim it against corporate taxes."
DT: "MAGA! Clean coal! H-D sux! Rarrrrrr!!"
In reply to True that. And generally,… by Nick Jihad
In reply to As I stand here, 95% of the… by cougar_w
Yeah, but but but starting a business is hard. No paycheck coming in....means Daddy has to be responsible, charismatic, disciplined and just a general go fucking getter.
In reply to time to make a move? start… by vaporland
You in the wrong biziness. Learn how to get full disability and collect dat check. Then work operating heavy equipment for cash.
In reply to Yeah, but but but starting a… by Philo Beddoe
I have suggested that there be a bounty awarded for citizens to rat out fraudulent disability payment collectors. .gov should give 10% of the money saved to the informant who outs a cheater.
Watch your backs...
In reply to You in the wrong biziness… by Baron von Bud
It's insane. The paperwork alone will drive you up a wall. Which means YOU HAVE TO HAVE AN ACCOUNTANT. So aside frpm all the other expenses there is that.
Had my own LLC for two years. Crazy shit.
In reply to Yeah, but but but starting a… by Philo Beddoe
Did you file for S-Corp? I can't see how else you'd have that much paperwork. I have an LLC to cover my ass on software contracts but that's my side hustle and I don't bring in enough to fuck with anything past a sole proprietorship.
In reply to Hard? It's insane. The… by BandGap
I didn't cite that number because it's a problem for me personally. I get along great with the guest workers, everyone works hard. But Tech has long had this problem or pretended to. I remember 20 years ago a lot of guys got the boot from good paying jobs (with a pension) when that whole outsource thing started. It's been a meat market since; no stability, layoffs every quarter, constant churn. Just one huge gig economy, for 20 years going.
Now all the majors are painted into a corner. I find it amusing that they have to go begging for workers, serves them right. The next shoe to drop will be the discovery that some of these "guests" don't mind dabbling in a bit of friendly corporate espionage on the side. Or that they sometimes accidentally on purpose leave a backdoor exploit in some bit of software they were working on, you know in case they find themselves back in the old country without a visa and need some juice to "trade" for a cushy position in the Peoples' Army. You know how that is.
Chickens are coming home to roost, one of these days.
In reply to time to make a move? start… by vaporland
Working on a project in Silicon Valley and the catch a guest worker sending the plans for their news router over the internet to India. BF surprise there. On top of it I have never dealt with a H-1 B that I did not practically hold his hand to get anything done. Now I will also say most Millennials are just as bad!
In reply to I didn't cite that number… by cougar_w
There is a certain amount of hand-holding. Remember, most of these workers come to the US from centrally managed economies or dictatorial countries, or both. They learn to wait for the boss to "do something" before they make a move. I get that part. My bigger beef is that for all the hard work the quality of the work is not much better than half-baked much of the time. But again, I fault the MBAs on the top floor, pinching pennies and driving unreasonable deadlines.
All this is really complicated. Globalism has played a role in hollowing out the world.
In reply to Working on a project in… by Sacker of Cities
I don't think it's that complicated, it really boils down to experience or lack thereof.
After being through 4 startups, I've noticed that they will hire a core of "gray beards" to get the heavy lifting done riht and on time. The younger more inexperienced follow along, learning as they go. The offshore hires are really the worst, they lack the training, language skills, to say nothing about social norms. But they are cheap and willing to work long hours, just not too productive.
The most successful projects I've worked on involved extremely small (4-5 person at most) groups of very experienced individuals.
Maybe at most, one meeting a week. Everyone had their own office or at least a large cubicle with a lot of desk space and a few chairs. It worked and worked well. Unfortunately, as the companies grew and hired "management", it would generally fall part. It was like watching a slowly leaking tire. You knew what the end result would be.
In reply to There is a certain amount of… by cougar_w
I have had the exact same experience. Not talking here about start-ups but Big Tech.
I have only worked in Big Tech twice, both times post-acquisition. And then, only for the RSUs. I could have hired on with Google, VMWare, Apple, HP, or Microsoft any of a dozen times and refused. Big Tech has issues, baby. H1-B is only part of it.
In reply to I don't think it's that… by TheAnswerIs42
QUALITY = HARD WORK!
There is no substitute. If you want to follow, be a globalist. If you want to lead, be an individualist.
In reply to There is a certain amount of… by cougar_w
I agree, in my last position I was the only non H1 worker in the department.
In reply to As I stand here, 95% of the… by cougar_w