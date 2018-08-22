Trump Tells Fox He Learned "Later On" About Cohen Hush Payments

President Trump told Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt that he didn't know about payments made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to two women who claim to have had affairs with Trump over a decade ago until "later on."
"Later on I knew. Later on. But you have to understand, what he did -- and they weren’t taken out of campaign finance, that’s the big thing," Trump told Earhardt.
EXCLUSIVE: President @realDonaldTrump on if he knew about the Cohen payments. See more from his interview with @ainsleyearhardt tomorrow 6-9amET. pic.twitter.com/HPJPslOG6X— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 22, 2018
Trump then pointed out President Obama's "massive campaign violation," adding "he had a different Attorney General, and they viewed it a lot differently."
The President referred to this in a Wednesday tweet, writing "President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!"
Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018
In 2013, Politico noted:
President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 by the Federal Election Commission for campaign reporting violations — one of the largest fees ever levied against a presidential campaign
Granted, even if Trump's situation does constitute a campaign violation - Obama's wasn't for paying off a former Playmate of the Year and a porn star.
In April, Trump claimed that he did not know about a $130,000 hush-payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Asked why his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid the money if the allegations were untrue, Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael’s my attorney.”
Asked if he knew about the payment to Daniels, Trump said “No.”
Asked if he knew where the money came from to pay Daniels, Trump told reporters, “No, I don’t know.” -Reuters
Trump's claims, meanwhile, contradict those of Cohen who pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court - while claiming that Trump instructed him to make the payments.
"Pay with cash!"
I dont believe the shite the libtards are trying to sell via the MSM
In reply to "Pay her!" by saldulilem
As far as midterms go, this is a super-sad push by the Dems.
In reply to dont believe what the… by glenlloyd
My guess is that they are going to sit back and let Stormy's lawyer perform discovery in a civil suit first and see what kind of evidence comes out in that venue.
In reply to As far as midterms go, this… by Killtruck
"Different Attorney General"...that's great. Notice the turds from congress are very quiet about this, so far.
I have a hunch they're waiting to see if he declassifies* some shit that shows a whole batch of them behaving badly. This dream hunch of mine includes knowledge of this bad stuff by Stiff and Rosenstone that could/should pave the way to have the both of them at the least shit-canned.
* imo he should - without the least bit of warning, beat Davis and Mueller to the punch for a change, bet your bippy more is coming
In reply to My guess is that they are… by BuddyEffed
O Bama was assessed an administrative fine for the 2 million he received illegally. There were no criminal charges.....not even a misdemeanor.
lets cut through the chase and appoint Hillary president (oops, i mean dictator)
there are only 4 sure things---- death, taxes, stocks up and liberals hypocritically hating
In reply to "Different Attorney General"… by chunga
he should be wearing one of those fruity ruffle collars and holding a skull.
"To collude, or not to collude; that, is the question."
In reply to O Bama was assessed an… by james diamond squid
keep dreamin chunga. nothin more than fantasy fan fiction
In reply to "Different Attorney General"… by chunga
Yep..Clinton lied on live TV and the longer it went on people realized we don’t impeach folks for sex...but you can vote against them.
In reply to As far as midterms go, this… by Killtruck
That the FBI could not connect the dots and properly investigate the murder shows that they were complicit in the crime. What a disgrace. And the media will do it's best to sweep this under the rug as conspiracy theory nonsense.
A simple phone call to the DNC would have confirmed if Seth Rich had access to the data released by Wikileaks. Julian Assange offers reward for information on the Rich murder highly suggesting that Rich was the leaker. Neither the FBI nor the DC Police would investigate his laptop for more information before closing the case as a failed robbery? Comey did deserve to be fired. Someone should be questioning the D.C Metro Chief.
The DNC is a criminal organization, and MUST BE CHARGED UNDER RICO. Until this happens, there is no rule of law in the United States.
Or
The DNC is a terrorist organization, and MUST BE CHARGED UNDER THE PATRIOT ACT.
Arrest them and throw the killers into Solitary with no access to a lawyer for 6 months. Dems should love it since Obama is the one who passed it during his administration and made it even tougher on the accussed.
Who signed Rich's death warrant, Hillary or Bill? Was Nancy Pelosi in the loop? Murder Inc. at the highest levels of the government, with the FBI's Comey and the District of Columbia police chief providing interference to block the investigation. And that hit squad is still on call. As Trump well knows, which is why he is staying away from Trump Tower.
Podesta was the one that ordered "retaliation". It was in one of the wikileak's.
This email shows/demonstrates probable cause.
http://www.angrypatriotmovement.com/email-links-hillary-to-murder-plot/
I wonder who ordered the murder of Seth Rich. Was it John Podesta?
Was it Hillary Clinton?
Was it Debra Wasserman-Scholtz?
As I side note, I wonder who double crossed and informed on Seth Rich?
Was it Julian Assange or was Seth Rich careless and confided his intentions to someone that he thought he could trust?
I'd bet my balls to a barn dance the whoever those two gunmen were that were on the surveillance tape were also in the bar that night.
Bet that bar has video too.
You know the kid said something to paramedics and the ER Docs, too.
Seth Rich was talkative when police arrived. Was not even aware he'd been shot. In fact, the cops were surprised to learn that he didn't make it. So what did Rich have to say before he passed? And why did Rich wander so long that early morning, far longer than the walk home should have taken - was he trying to shake someone?
What did he tell his GF?
The frat bro he also spoke with that morn?
They were surprised because he died of ricin poisoning, not the gunshot wound.
Ricin is only used by one geopolitical power. They just used a gun in this case instead of an umbrella.
The machinations surrounding the Election 2016 and its aftermath could hardy have been scripted more intriguingly. So many vile characters.
Old Post.
I've been saying for over 2 years now, the collective "we" probably deserves what's coming for sticking their fingers in the ears, closing their eyes and adamantly refusing to to consider any evidence except that which supported their previously held beliefs.
It does remove all doubt about the FBIs true role in our society, hopefully opening a few eyes and minds.
The secret police guarding the one party, the Pure Evil Criminal Psychopaths and its minions.
Its policing work is merely practice and cover for that true purpose.
Don't nominate a new head, send it to the trash can of history NOW..
A federal investigator who reviewed an FBI forensic report detailing the contents of DNC staffer Seth Rich’s computer generated within 96 hours after his murder, said Rich made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time.
This explosive information was being suppressed by James Comey...FUCK the FBI!
The posthumous edits of Seth Rich's reddit postings (which is tampering with evidence, I might add), the 4chan post about senior Dems freaking out... there's something big connected with Seth Rich out in the wild that they can't control.
Wouldn't identifying the editor lead directly to the killers/plotters?
&
How are their not screen grabs of all his posts?
There are, that's how the changes were found. That's why the edits are smoking gun of tampering, they literally happened in under 24 hours after the accounts were identified -- meaning the people who made the changes didn't know they were Rich's accounts until they were ID'd by 4chan. Whoever is doing this is way behind the curve.
It'd certainly lead to someone. I suspect the answer to this would result in some uncomfortable revealations. Best case is Reddit themselves did the editing by an outside request (which begs the question, "who?") Worst case is the edits were done by DNC or someone involved.
Editing the account's was a very, very sloppy and stupid thing to do. The fact that the edits themselves seemed to be focused on separating the account from being positively ID'd as Seth Rich's made it that much worse. Reddit will have logs of the changes, and those are a subpoena away.
Even if there's nothing else to the story, this all by itself would be incredibly embarrassing/incriminating to whoever did it.
Someone really wants the Seth Rich story buried.
There are only two theories that make sense. 1. He had to fake his death to show allegiance to Israel/Mossad and is now living on a Kibbutz in Israel. 2. He was a legitimate leaker, was spared because he's Jewish, and is now a Kibbutzim in Israel. Perhaps he is not dead. There is zero evidence to suggest he is dead or alive. If anything, there is evidence showing his death was fabricated. No autopsy being released is the biggest red flag possible in a murder case.
Perhaps Seth is alive hiding out on a kibbutz with Eric Braverman. He was involved with the Wikileaks, but his life was spared and his death was staged. Facts: No death certificate. No autopsy report. No security camera footage. All we have is the main stream media saying he was killed (furnace of weaponized media Presstitute's fake news), and a family interview where Seth's brother, Aaron, can barely keep himself from bursting out in laughter. Private Investigator Rod Wheeler is under a NDA-gag-order by Seth's family to not discuss the evidence of the investigation, however, he did say in his George Webb & Jason Goodman interview that Aaron seemed not interested in the case being solved. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mEu22KJjtU&t=14s
All things said,
Sounds very plausible.
Even if it is.
The Crimes leaks & irrefutable proof of Wikileaks, the Awan brothers, election rigging, voter fraud, violence incitement, pay to play with the CF, SUPER PAC violations, arms transfers to ISIS, 6 billion USD missing from the State Department, Benghazi aren't.
Whether or not Seth Rich is a real person or the circumstances surrounding his Murder is not of significance at this point.
The obvious Crimes listed above are.
In reply to Yep..Clinton lied on live TV… by MuffDiver69
Seth Rich story was bogus from the word go. Don't you think his family would be screaming about this. Instead they are so pissed off they are filing lawsuits because this completely fabricated story won't die.
Here, make some shit up, tie together some information, and then spout out a speculation as a lie. That is the Seth Rich story. Get a fucking grip man. Its not some big crime syndicate like you want to believe. That's why there are no arrests!! The only people that believe this garbage are the ones with screws loose.
In reply to That the FBI could not… by Chupacabra-322
Correct, the Seth Rich death was faked. Your Video below that paragraph is gone.
In reply to That the FBI could not… by Chupacabra-322
So the hush money was paid years after the act. Does that make the woman a prostitute or blackmailer?
In reply to dont believe what the… by glenlloyd
its not a crime to pay people to shut up about some fuckin’
Its not even a crime to get ‘dirt’ on an opposing candidate, even from Russians... literally not a crime anywhere in the US code.
If that even happened (the FBI set up took place, not necessarily any quid pro quo)...Hillary Clinton is not the United States - it is not fucking ‘treason’ to uncover Hillary Clinton’s lies and corruption no matter how many people want you to think otherwise.
The idea Trump told his lawyer to pay the whores with campaign cash strains credulity.
It’s also not a felony - Cohen’s disparate tax evasions were felonies.
In reply to dont believe what the… by glenlloyd
So ... any cunt that wants to make a quick $100K should just approach Trumps lawyer and say that they fucked him and want hush money ... no fear that the lawyer will check with Trump whether it's true ... nope, lawyer pays first and tells Trump later.
I got some swamp land, I mean beachfront property for sale
In reply to dont believe what the… by glenlloyd
Like most journalists, you don't appear to understand the difference between knowledge and agency. If Cohen asked Trump if he should make the payment, of course Trump knew. But if Trump earlier told Cohen to "take care of it", and Cohen knew from past experience how much Trump would be willing to pay, Trump could honestly say that he didn't know about the payment until later.
What's so difficult about that to understand?
Of course, if Trump only authorized Cohen to "take care of it", any crimes Cohen committed along the way are Cohen's sole responsibility. A principal is not liable for his agent's criminal acts in the absence of foreknowledge and the elements of a conspiracy.
In reply to So ... any cunt that wants… by Rusticus2.0
Would you believe that scenario if you didn't like Trump ?
In reply to Like most journalists, you… by bkboy
He needs to learn to shut up. He is his own worst enemy. He simply can't spin this to his advantage
In reply to dont believe what the… by glenlloyd
Vote Democrat they said
Authorities: Iowa student killed by Mexican in country illegally
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/true-crime/wp/2018/08/21/mollie-tib…
In reply to "Pay her!" by saldulilem
Just like that guy who killed his wife and two kids was an illegal too. Oh wait never mind. I guess that doesn't prove anything does it limpy?
In reply to Vote Democrat they said… by Bill of Rights
Sorry Smelly cunt, you have a link?
In reply to Just like that guy who… by HilteryTrumpkin
We are supposed to call them "front holes" now
In reply to Sorry Smelly cunt, you have… by Bill of Rights
Immigration enforcement way down under Trump, its actions not Tweets kids..
https://www.usnews.com/news/data-mine/articles/2018-03-13/fewer-crossin…
In reply to Just like that guy who… by HilteryTrumpkin
But the chances are that the "Girl from Iowa" would still be alive if the guy who invaded our Country wasn't allowed in or was deported years ago.
In reply to Just like that guy who… by HilteryTrumpkin
I junked you for linking to WaPo.
In reply to Vote Democrat they said… by Bill of Rights
trump funded his own campaign. he could spend it hoe eva he wanted. they are just shit posting before the midterms
In reply to "Pay her!" by saldulilem
The hell he did.
In reply to trump funded his own… by stant
So then, you bozos here think Cohen paid off 2 of Trump's girlfriends a few weeks before the election and Mango Man wasn't aware of it???? Wow! Just...Wow!
In reply to "Pay her!" by saldulilem
We can see what they are doing here regardless.
In reply to So then, you bozos here… by stocktivity
Site a statute that was violated by paying the whores off with private money.
In reply to So then, you bozos here… by stocktivity
He was a VICTIM of blackmail. He paid the blackmailer.
Or was it extortion?
In reply to So then, you bozos here… by stocktivity
Ballbag Wankmaggott Trump
The accumulation of wealth validates his brilliance and superior DNA.
He employs childish nationalism and pseudo-Christianity as thought-tools
He promotes the fear of modernity.
He disdains democracy.
He will bleach out brown people.
All those things are fine with me. Democracy. Pffft. Mob rule by idiots! The US is a Republic. Democrazy is more like it.
In reply to Ballbag McWankmaggott by Prehuman Insight
Funny how you just unknowingly described Obama to a " T "
In reply to Ballbag McWankmaggott by Prehuman Insight
Trump and Pence
Build the fence.
Don't be unable
To cheer the genius who's stable.
In reply to Ballbag McWankmaggott by Prehuman Insight
Better doggerel will win this war, thanks Snorkeler for all the fish.
In reply to Trump and Pence Build the… by Ron_Mexico
Yup, a true American! MAGA my nigga!
In reply to Ballbag McWankmaggott by Prehuman Insight
Everyone should disdain democracy......
In reply to Ballbag McWankmaggott by Prehuman Insight
what is a ‘thought-tool’ and what difference, in the end, does it make?
In reply to Ballbag McWankmaggott by Prehuman Insight
Trump will survive this!!
I'm sure he will serve his second term in a country club-like federal penetentiary.
In reply to Trump will survive this!! by NotTiredOfWinning
In reply to I'm sure he will serve his… by Insurrector
You must mean front handle.....
In reply to Suck our Cock Suck our Cock by Bill of Rights
In reply to You must mean front handle… by A Lunatic
for what?
There is still no proof Trump did anything wrong...
Cohen claiming that he was ordered to use campaign funds by Trump is highly unlikely.
And if he did, it was very very unlikely to have been done with knowledge it was illegal to do so... Trump’s not the lawyer, Cohen is.
In reply to I'm sure he will serve his… by Insurrector
crap o dear...where have we heard this before?
time for new script writers.
Who gives a shit, let the dude just be President - bunch of assholes. ./
Who has tried to influence elections more than MSM?
How much money did they spend during the last election cycle trying to elect Clinton?
In reply to Who gives a shit, let the… by Wannabe_Oracle
Hmm who to believe
A self made Billionaire who is lifting people up by the masses
OR
A self serving lobbyist lawyer
That's a tough one right there.
lol "self made"
good one.
In reply to Hmm who to believe A self… by Last Chance fo…