Trump Slams Cohen, Calls Out Obama Campaign Finance Violations

President Trump fired off a tweet early Wednesday slamming his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, warning people: "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!"
Trump's tweet comes on the heels of Cohen pleading guilty on Tuesday to helping the President pay hush money to two women, which some have suggested was in violation of campaign finance laws.
Nearly an hour later, Trump tweeted: "Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!"
In 2013, Politico noted:
President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 by the Federal Election Commission for campaign reporting violations — one of the largest fees ever levied against a presidential campaign
Barack Obama took nearly $2 Million in illegal campaign donations in 2008
He was fined one of the largest fees for campaign finance violations ever levied against a presidential campaign
And no one went to jail or even discussed impeachment
Russia Russia Russia
And as we reported early Wednesday, Cohen now wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew of an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower and the Russian hacking of Democratic institutions before they took place, Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis told MSNBC, deciding that any "attorney client" privilege in this case is strictly optional.
"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows," Davis told MSNBC on Tuesday.
"Not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”
Davis is also setting up a $500,000 GoFundMe account for Cohen - just 2.5% of the $20 million Cohen lied on loan applications to obtain:
“Right now, Michael Cohen needs help from the American people to tell the truth, and we’ve set up a website.” Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis to @savannahguthrie pic.twitter.com/ZVgnMV0mcc— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 22, 2018
Davis told MSNBC's Morning Joe:
"In order to get Michael to be able to help, we need help on this fund, MichaelCohenTruthFund.com, we ask everybody to help Michael Cohen tell the truth about Donald Trump."
The fund is up to nearly $19,000 as of this writing:
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don't check it
