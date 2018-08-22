Trump Slams Cohen, Calls Out Obama Campaign Finance Violations

President Trump fired off a tweet early Wednesday slamming his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, warning people: "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

Trump's tweet comes on the heels of Cohen pleading guilty on Tuesday to helping the President pay hush money to two women, which some have suggested was in violation of campaign finance laws.

Nearly an hour later, Trump tweeted: "Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!"

In 2013, Politico noted:

President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 by the Federal Election Commission for campaign reporting violations — one of the largest fees ever levied against a presidential campaign

And as we reported early Wednesday, Cohen now wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew of an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower and the Russian hacking of Democratic institutions before they took place, Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis told MSNBC, deciding that any "attorney client" privilege in this case is strictly optional.

"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows," Davis told MSNBC on Tuesday.

"Not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”

Davis is also setting up a $500,000 GoFundMe account for Cohen - just 2.5% of the $20 million Cohen lied on loan applications to obtain:

Davis told MSNBC's Morning Joe:

"In order to get Michael to be able to help, we need help on this fund, MichaelCohenTruthFund.com, we ask everybody to help Michael Cohen tell the truth about Donald Trump."

The fund is up to nearly $19,000 as of this writing: