Trump Slams Cohen, Calls Out Obama Campaign Finance Violations

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:59

President Trump fired off a tweet early Wednesday slamming his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, warning people: "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

Trump's tweet comes on the heels of Cohen pleading guilty on Tuesday to helping the President pay hush money to two women, which some have suggested was in violation of campaign finance laws.

Nearly an hour later, Trump tweeted: "Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!"

In 2013, Politico noted: 

President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 by the Federal Election Commission for campaign reporting violations — one of the largest fees ever levied against a presidential campaign

Russia Russia Russia

And as we reported early Wednesday, Cohen now wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew of an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower and the Russian hacking of Democratic institutions before they took place, Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis told MSNBC, deciding that any "attorney client" privilege in this case is strictly optional.

"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows," Davis told MSNBC on Tuesday.

"Not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”

Davis is also setting up a $500,000 GoFundMe account for Cohen - just 2.5% of the $20 million Cohen lied on loan applications to obtain:  

Davis told MSNBC's Morning Joe:  

 "In order to get Michael to be able to help, we need help on this fund, MichaelCohenTruthFund.com, we ask everybody to help Michael Cohen tell the truth about Donald Trump."

The fund is up to nearly $19,000 as of this writing: 

 

beemasters CrazyCooter Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:21

"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

I guess to Cohen, this means war. Trump has thrown the first punch when Cohen hasn't even done anything damaging yet but has only expressed his willingness to tell the "truth".

In essence, at this point, his tweet implies that Cohen isn't a good lawyer because Cohen plans to tell the truth, and this indirectly is an attack on himself.

FireBrander 847328_3527 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:53

1. Lincoln took illegal campaign contributions too! Does everyone know that!

2. Paying off Bimbo's is illegal?

3. Isn't EVERYTHING that EVERY candidate does an attempt to "influence the election"?

4. FUCK OFF TRUMP! All of these people work for you and half of them are card carrying feckless Clinton cunts; what did you think the "investigation" was going to find? That you committed NO crime, ever? For fucks sake, we're ALL guilty of countless crimes; it's impossible not to be a "Criminal" in the USA.

5. Hillary ADMITTED, SHE FUCKING ADMITTED TO THE WORLD, of setting up that email server, transmitting "sensitive" information and DESTROYING THE EVIDENCE! SLAM FUCKING DUNK, CASE WON AND CLOSED for even a fresh out of college INTERN lawyer...WHERE THE FUCK IS JEFF ON THIS?

Imagine what Jeff could find if spent MILLIONS over nearly 2 YEARS TIME digging into the DNC and HILLARY!

PitBullsRule PitBullsRule Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:37

This asshole is about to get impeached for selling out the US to their cold war enemy the Russians, and he sends out a bad recommendation for his personal lawyer of the past decade, who they are about to throw in the slammer for 4 to 6 years.

That's just about as pathetic as it gets, he has really brought shame to the US.

I guess that's what you fucking Russian sons of bitches wanted, well you got it, good for you, cock suckers.

But actually, it just shows that our system eventually filters shit heads like Trump out, whereas in Russia, you fuckers make the shit heads your dictator for life. So in the end, we win, you lose.

Backin2006 Freeze These Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:21

Cohen bears a double responsibility with any of these transactions: he both indirectly approved of them and carried them out. But Cohen's just a patsy being played by the deep state.

The deep state is still mad because Trump, the candidate they promoted ahead of all other Republican candidates, because they thought that he would be unelectable, got elected.

Their second mistake was that they thought he was a closet liberal. Maybe he was, but the bile and venim being directed at him from the left has changed that.

847328_3527 Backin2006 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:44

The Deeep State was so arrogant that Hillary would win. Peter Strzok's extreme arrogance during his hearing and brennan's off the wall behavior are the poster boys of their far left deep state hubris and nuttiness.

Didn't go that way. She lost bigly.

In fact, Trump's support has never been stronger then now.

bshirley1968 Freeze These Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:21

Unimaginable that THE President of the United States would make a statement like that in a situation like this. Sounds like a "comments section" on Angie's List.....

For a guy who is supposed to be a veritable genius, and a super-duper businessman, he sure can pick'em. How many years did Trump pay this clown thousands of dollars and brag on his legal skills? Didn't Trump just recently have nothing but praise for this guy?

https://thinkprogress.org/trump-giuliani-flip-flop-michael-cohen-loyal-…

Hope he's better at one-off picks for lifetime Supreme Court Justices than he is for his personal attorney that he continued to use for a decade......to then learn he was just another crooked, Jew, NY attorney.

Yeah, Sessions, Bolton, Haley, Pompeo, Mnuchin, Cohen-n-Cohen, Rubinstein,......Trump can really pick'em. You gotta ask yourself, how-in-the-hell did Mike Pence ever made the team? LMAO.....and where is Mike Pence?

chunga bshirley1968 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 10:03

The maverick was bestowed with a yuge cache of goodwill for simply being not Honest Hill'rey nor being endorsed by the red team bosses who are loathed by their own supporters.

He has squandered some of that with the warmongering and sanctiomongering. But some of it is still there because Hill'rey is that bad. I don't even like the guy but I'm sending a note to the WH to immediately declassify because he's getting his ass kicked (um 2 of his buddies sentenced to prison in same day, moar than the Clintons lifelong crime spree. Hard to call that "winning")

chunga JoeTurner Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:09

It does. The Clintons have for good reason been under scrutiny and investigation by various versions of the red team for over 30 years and Davis has been right there running flak the entire time.

The Clintons have come away *unscathed **every single time. This is not a rumor or speculation, it is fact.

* emphasis on unscathed

** added emphasis on every single time

philosophers bone chunga Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:23

What's fucked up about it based on my understanding is that Lanny appears to have acted in the Clinton's best interest, not Cohen's, by having Cohen plead guilty to something that may not even necessarily be a crime.

Who benefits from that other than Clinton / Mueller, what concessions were made by Mueller to get that acknowledgement from Cohen and how can Lanny give his "client" impartial advice on that point. 

StarGate JoeTurner Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:51

So atty Lanny Davis is a Clinton lawyer.

Cohen says he owes his ‘loyalty to his family’.

When anyone is ready to testify against the Clintons their spouse (family) ends up drowning, in a car accident, shot in the head or other accident. Maybe Cohen doesn’t want his wife and children shot in the head and will make up any story Mueller, (former Clinton employee per sources) wants him to say?