Trump: Michael Cohen Lied To Cut Deal

President Trump on Wednesday suggested that Michael Cohen made up stories to cut a deal, after the former Trump attorney accused the president of directing him to pay hush money to two women in violation of campaign finance laws.

Comparing Cohen to former Trump aide Paul Manafort, the President tweeted: "I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” — make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!"

Trump further defended Manafort, tweeting: "A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt!"

And as we mentioned earlier Wednesday, Trump also brought up President Obama's campaign finance violations (granted they were a bit less salacious).

None of the charges against Manafort and Cohen have anything to do with Trump, the Trump campaign or the 2016 US election - however Cohen's new admission through his lawyer (and longtime Clinton pal) Lanny Davis could spell trouble for the president.

Davis said that his client has "knowledge" about computer hacking and collusion, and is willing to speak with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a "conspiracy to collude" with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew of an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower and the Russian hacking of Democratic institutions before they took place, Davis told MSNBC, deciding that any "attorney client" privilege in this case is strictly optional.

"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows," Davis told MSNBC on Tuesday.

More troubling for Trump, Davis said on Wednesday then said that "there is no dispute that Trump committed a crime" as he repeated that "Cohen has knowledge of a Russian conspiracy", even if it was still unclear if Cohen or Davis have any evidence or proof to substantiate their allegations.

Trump, meanwhile, says Cohen is a liar.

And as we noted earlier, if Cohen has "smoking gun" evidence of Russian collusion, why would Mueller refer his case to the Southern District of New York for prosecution instead of running it through the grand jury? Unless Cohen withheld or lied to the special counsel, in which case he'd be a double liar.