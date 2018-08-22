Trump: Michael Cohen Lied To Cut Deal

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 11:06

President Trump on Wednesday suggested that Michael Cohen made up stories to cut a deal, after the former Trump attorney accused the president of directing him to pay hush money to two women in violation of campaign finance laws.

Comparing Cohen to former Trump aide Paul Manafort, the President tweeted: "I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” — make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!"

Trump further defended Manafort, tweeting: "A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt!"

And as we mentioned earlier Wednesday, Trump also brought up President Obama's campaign finance violations (granted they were a bit less salacious).

None of the charges against Manafort and Cohen have anything to do with Trump, the Trump campaign or the 2016 US election - however Cohen's new admission through his lawyer (and longtime Clinton pal) Lanny Davis could spell trouble for the president. 

Davis said that his client has "knowledge" about computer hacking and collusion, and is willing to speak with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a "conspiracy to collude" with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew of an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower and the Russian hacking of Democratic institutions before they took place, Davis told MSNBC, deciding that any "attorney client" privilege in this case is strictly optional.

"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows," Davis told MSNBC on Tuesday.

More troubling for Trump, Davis said on Wednesday then said that "there is no dispute that Trump committed a crime" as he repeated that "Cohen has knowledge of a Russian conspiracy", even if it was still unclear if Cohen or Davis have any evidence or proof to substantiate their allegations.

Trump, meanwhile, says Cohen is a liar

And as we noted earlier, if Cohen has "smoking gun" evidence of Russian collusion, why would Mueller refer his case to the Southern District of New York for prosecution instead of running it through the grand jury? Unless Cohen withheld or lied to the special counsel, in which case he'd be a double liar.

Freeze These Consuelo Wed, 08/22/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

Lol only hires the best ... you've been had

Papa - Plead guilty

Flynn - Please guilty

Gates - Plead guilty

Cohen - Plead guilty

Manafort - Found guilty

 

Remember when Obama's personal attorney confessed under oath that he was directed to commit campaign finance violations in paying off 2 porn stars to avoid the stories getting out ahead of the election ... lmao me neither

chunga Billy the Poet Wed, 08/22/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

Here's a real bank fraud doozy. Believe it or not this also happened yesterday. I love this shit.

JUDGE GIVES NO JAIL TIME TO IMRAN AWAN, ATTORNEY CLAIMS HE WAS BUILDING ‘WOMEN’S SHELTER’

http://dailycaller.com/2018/08/21/imran-awan-no-jail-time-hospital/

A federal judge declined to give jail time to former Democratic IT aide Imran Awan Tuesday, saying he has “suffered enough” at the hands of politicians “at the highest levels of government.” In addition, the Department of Justice said it did not find any evidence that supported criminal charges.

This fucking guy got a fraudulent loan from the Congressional Federal Credit Union and had the money wired to Pakistan. If I remember right Awan somehow managed to trick CFCU into sending it to Pakistan by calling them up and pretending to be his wife as part of this baffling, absurd nonsense.

Endgame Napoleon chunga Wed, 08/22/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

Remember: We live in a banana republic. You need cronies. All individuals are not treated the same.

The thing Manafort was found guilty of was not bank fraud, but not paying his taxes. 

In a just system, Manafort should have to pay the taxes, like everyone else except non-income-tax-paying, welfare-eligible, part-time-working single mommas, legal and immigrants, cashing their yearly, refundable child tax credits up to $6,431. 

But since Manafort has never been convicted of anything before, why should he have to go to jail for not paying taxes after his financial situation declined?

When they have financial problems, the IRS gives average taxpayers a chance to pay their back taxes over time.

There is a TV commercial about this IRS program, running all the time, with some financial services company claiming to provide citizens with assistance in accessing the program.

Everyone needs to be treated the same in a Republic. If a rich guy falls into a bad financial situation, he should be given the option to pay the back taxes over time.

That is how it is supposed to be done in a Republic, with a Constitution expressly designed to protect individual rights.  

bshirley1968 Billy the Poet Wed, 08/22/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

Yes, Clinton walked, Hillary is still walking, and Awan walked......and the list could go on.

That is not the point.

The point is BOTH sides are lying, crooked sacks of SHIT!!!!  And for you or anyone else to try and defend poor whittle trumpy for the bullshit in his past.....is pathetic.

All them sons of bitches are GUITLY!  None of them are righteous!  Quit your low level subversion and deal with it.

Another point:  TRUMP IS THE DEFACTO HEAD OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT!!!!....and only his cronies seem to get indicted and charged.  Go bitch and whine to him about the lack of "justice" we are getting.