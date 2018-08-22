US Economic Data 'Death Cross'?

Remember 'global synchronous recovery'? That is over...
For the first time since early 2015, US economic data is trending dramatically more disappointing than that of Europe.
In fact, as the 'global synchronous recovery' evaporates, US and European economic data has not been so completely decoupled in years... but don't forget, this is the greatest economy in the world.
Still, there is one silver lining in all of this... at least America is not as bad as China (which is currently the most economically disappointing nation in the world).
So is America's economic 'death cross' below that of Europe, UK, Japan, and the aggregate world; the beginning of the end of Fed tightening? Or is the only data point that matters still the once-a-month payrolls noise?
This should help - 2018's US Macro data is now the most disappointing since 2004...
Trumpism and Trumponomics
"global synchronous recovery"
Clearly coined by some dirt faced jackass that had all of Greenspan's CONgressional testimony (Fedspeak) committed to memory.
In reply to Trumpism and Trumponomics by Prehuman Insight
Well then, I'm on my way, right now, to go see all those new Made in USA labels in Walmart - with all that the interest gains on my savings account!
Corporate debt crisis imminent? 60% of corporate debt issued by companies in the Russell 2000 is rated as Junk; Since 2009, corporate America has bought back $4 trillion of its own shares and doled out $3 trillion to shareholders in dividends.
President Trump thinks the entire economic 'recovery' is indicated by the stock market. One day all of this will collapse. I just hope I'm around to see it. Kind of like Han Solo negotiating an asteroid field in the Milenium Falcon.