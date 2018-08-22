US Economic Data 'Death Cross'?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 15:55

Remember 'global synchronous recovery'? That is over...

For the first time since early 2015, US economic data is trending dramatically more disappointing than that of Europe.

In fact, as the 'global synchronous recovery' evaporates, US and European economic data has not been so completely decoupled in years... but don't forget, this is the greatest economy in the world.

Still, there is one silver lining in all of this... at least America is not as bad as China (which is currently the most economically disappointing nation in the world).

So is America's economic 'death cross' below that of Europe, UK, Japan, and the aggregate world; the beginning of the end of Fed tightening? Or is the only data point that matters still the once-a-month payrolls noise?

This should help - 2018's US Macro data is now the most disappointing since 2004...

Comments

Prehuman Insight Fri, 08/24/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

Trumpism and Trumponomics

  • tax cuts for the wealthiest to buildup their offshore accounts
  • tax cuts for corporate management and shareholders
  • childish nationalism and pseudo-Christianity as propaganda
  • undermine and demean labor and the value of work
  • promote the fear of modernity
  • promote the fear of brown people
  • a hierarchical economy of three castes: the upper Aryan sun caste, the techno-entrepreneur class, above hordes of slaving short-lived serfs
  • a budget bonanza for the Pentagon and crazy military adventures
  • the US Treasury - petty cash box for golf, swinging and grift
nsurf9 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

Well then, I'm on my way, right now, to go see all those new Made in USA labels in Walmart - with all that the interest gains on my savings account!

Pollygotacracker Fri, 08/24/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

President Trump thinks the entire economic 'recovery' is indicated by the stock market. One day all of this will collapse. I just hope I'm around to see it. Kind of like Han Solo negotiating an asteroid field in the Milenium Falcon. 