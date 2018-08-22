US Special Forces Soldier Arrested Smuggling 90lbs Of Cocaine Into Florida

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:30

Via TheAntiMedia.com,

A U.S. special forces soldier is accused of attempting to smuggle 90 pounds of cocaine from Cali, Colombia, into the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Army Master Sgt. Daniel Gould, assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, reportedly tried to smuggle the drugs on a military plane, but they were caught before the aircraft ever left Colombia and before the drugs made it onto the plane.

He was already back in the United States but was promptly arrested by the DEA after the two backpacks of cocaine were discovered.

We are aware of recent allegations concerning a U.S. soldier assigned under U.S. Army Special Operations Command for reportedly attempting to smuggle narcotics from Colombia into the U.S.,” said Army spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt, as reported by NBC News.

We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials concerning this matter. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the rights of the individual, there is no additional information available for release at this time.

Government employees have been caught trafficking drugs before, from TSA agents to police officersto other soldiers.

The CIA, too, has been implicated in vast drug operations, most notably its role in the explosion of crack cocaine in inner-cities in the 1980s.

Even the DEA, tasked with preventing the flow of drugs, has facilitated their proliferation in the name of making busts.

Tags
Law Crime
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
hedgeless_horseman toady Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

 

Just following orders.

The Soldiers' Honor Fallacy. The ancient fallacy that all who wore a uniform, fought hard and followed orders are worthy of some special honor or glory or are even "heroes," whether they fought for freedom or fought to defend slavery, marched under Grant or Lee, Hitler, Stalin or McArthur, fought to defend their homes, fought for oil or to spread empire, or even fought against and killed U.S. soldiers!. A corrupt argument from ethos (that of a soldier), closely related to the "Finish the Job" fallacy ("Sure, he died for a lie, but he deserves honor because he followed orders and did his job to the end!"). See also "Heroes All." This fallacy was recognized and decisively refuted at the Nuremburg Trials after World War II but remains powerful to this day nonetheless. See also "Blind Loyalty." Related is the State Actor Fallacy, that those who fight and die for a country (America, Russia, Iran, the Third Reich, etc.) are worthy of honor or at least pardonable while those who fight for a non-state actor (abolitionists, guerrillas, freedom-fighters, jihadis) are not and remain "terrorists" no matter how noble or vile their cause, until or unless they are adopted by a state after the fact.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-31/what-have-you-done-me-lately

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
sandra.lpores TahoeBilly2012 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

 

Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it

✾::::::::✾ http://www.todaysfox.com

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
PT PT Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

Paraphrased from memory:

"How much?  And how many people know about this?"
"Two million dollars.  Just you and me."
"Half a million for you, half a million for me and we report that we found the missing million dollars."

"How much?  And how many people know about this?"
"One million.  Just you and me."
"$200 k for you, $200 k for me and we report that we found the missing $600k.

"How much?  And how many people know about this?" ...
"$600k.  Just you and me." ...

Man that was an old movie and I can't remember what it was called.  Anyone out there got a better memory than me?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
thunderchief gmak Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

The web of military bases are an asset to the the USA because you can move almost anything, anywhere without another sovereign nations approval or knowing.

That is why there is a web of bases all over the world.  They are mini nation states in all these countries.

I met a former Vietnam vet Marine once.  Hooked on Heroin during his tour.  Said he smoked cigarettes dipped in jet fuel when he wasn't shooting up.  Liked to blow the smoke in his XO's face.

He said he packed China White in certain panels on F-4s heading to Clark AFB in the Phillipines.   Call he Marine Mechanic budy there and let him know when it was arriving .

He said that was nothing close to what went to the USA on cargo planes.

Biggest Heroin epidemic in the USA, 1960's and 70's.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
VladLenin gmak Wed, 08/22/2018 - 10:03 Permalink

Special Forces are tied at the hip with the CIA.

 

The 7th Special Forces Group (Green Berets) at Eglin AFB specializes in Latin America.  Eglin AFB, by the way, is one of the most corrupt places in the Air Force. Billions flow through the bomb and missile acquisition programs there. 

 

That much blow means he had help. Eglin is a vast area with plenty of places to do things privately. The CIA uses it. It's also on I-10 thus easy distribution. It was a good idea.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

Well shit!... They oversee the poppy fields in Afghanistan since 2001 to it's good delivery destination(s) of Turkey, Italy and Belgium???...

Hope the murderer/torturer/raper deluxe gets a bonus check in the mail from Uncle Sam for the hazardous duty associated with transporting it!... It's as good as Au to the Western CBs at this point!

God know the Federal Reserve doesn't have any of this (https://www.rt.com/business/436569-russia-stockpiling-gold-sanctions/) to do it's "business" with anymore... So it's illegal narcotics and the shale oil "miracle" to pay off the $200 trillion in unfunded liability and counting from here on out!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tangent Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

If anything it should be illegal to NOT bring in cocaine while you are coming in from Columbia. We have a natural right to grow, consume, and modify any plant on the Earth as we wish. The guys who are interfering with cocaine coming into the USA all belong in jail.