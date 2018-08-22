US Special Forces Soldier Arrested Smuggling 90lbs Of Cocaine Into Florida

A U.S. special forces soldier is accused of attempting to smuggle 90 pounds of cocaine from Cali, Colombia, into the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Army Master Sgt. Daniel Gould, assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, reportedly tried to smuggle the drugs on a military plane, but they were caught before the aircraft ever left Colombia and before the drugs made it onto the plane.
He was already back in the United States but was promptly arrested by the DEA after the two backpacks of cocaine were discovered.
“We are aware of recent allegations concerning a U.S. soldier assigned under U.S. Army Special Operations Command for reportedly attempting to smuggle narcotics from Colombia into the U.S.,” said Army spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt, as reported by NBC News.
“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials concerning this matter. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the rights of the individual, there is no additional information available for release at this time.“
Government employees have been caught trafficking drugs before, from TSA agents to police officersto other soldiers.
The CIA, too, has been implicated in vast drug operations, most notably its role in the explosion of crack cocaine in inner-cities in the 1980s.
Even the DEA, tasked with preventing the flow of drugs, has facilitated their proliferation in the name of making busts.
How dare a US SPecial Services soldier smuggle cocaine into the USA. That's the CIA's job.
Aren't we supposed to respect the "side hustle"?
Just following orders.
Stealing Daddy Bush's cocaine is not a good idea.
Now that the heat is on this guy for drug smuggling, perhaps he could try your suggestion instead. It's about time one of these posts actually contributed to the topic at hand. Thank you ZH spammer!
This article has nothing to do with Alinsky Nuuuz and Deep State divide & conquer tactics being perpetrated on the American people.
Why is it on ZH? ;-)
they are never cia when they get busted
If they only looked inside a USAF C-141 returning from Afghanistan
How else could the government 'support' millions of heroin addicts ?!?
It's coming in by the tonnes...
Exactly^. You know this isn't the CIA because it's only 90lbs, not 90 tonnes.
Okay, they got the drugs. Now they can transport them into the country and distrib- I mean, they incinerate the drugs after the court case, don't they?
Paraphrased from memory:
"How much? And how many people know about this?"
"Two million dollars. Just you and me."
"Half a million for you, half a million for me and we report that we found the missing million dollars."
"How much? And how many people know about this?"
"One million. Just you and me."
"$200 k for you, $200 k for me and we report that we found the missing $600k.
"How much? And how many people know about this?" ...
"$600k. Just you and me." ...
Man that was an old movie and I can't remember what it was called. Anyone out there got a better memory than me?
DEA never busts the Clowns.
Nothing more American than a greasy side-hustle
DON'T TREAD ON ME!
90 pounds of coaine in his rectum? godam!@
bet hes also a crack shot...
Just a little it to help pad his retirement plan.
lets just hope his retirement plan aint in the form of gold coins, also hidden up there out of sight from the IRS
D:
Not ALL serviceman rectums are "backpacks".
The editors apologize for any confusion.
RECTUM? Damn near killed him!
Yeah if Langley can do it, why can't John Q taxpayer skim a little too
DEA just protecting the real deal. Clowns in America.
The web of military bases are an asset to the the USA because you can move almost anything, anywhere without another sovereign nations approval or knowing.
That is why there is a web of bases all over the world. They are mini nation states in all these countries.
I met a former Vietnam vet Marine once. Hooked on Heroin during his tour. Said he smoked cigarettes dipped in jet fuel when he wasn't shooting up. Liked to blow the smoke in his XO's face.
He said he packed China White in certain panels on F-4s heading to Clark AFB in the Phillipines. Call he Marine Mechanic budy there and let him know when it was arriving .
He said that was nothing close to what went to the USA on cargo planes.
Biggest Heroin epidemic in the USA, 1960's and 70's.
Special Forces are tied at the hip with the CIA.
The 7th Special Forces Group (Green Berets) at Eglin AFB specializes in Latin America. Eglin AFB, by the way, is one of the most corrupt places in the Air Force. Billions flow through the bomb and missile acquisition programs there.
That much blow means he had help. Eglin is a vast area with plenty of places to do things privately. The CIA uses it. It's also on I-10 thus easy distribution. It was a good idea.
Monopolies are viscious with competition.
Especially when it's your own employees doing the competition and using the monopoly's channel to do it.
Thank you for your service.
Special (forces) Delivery!
Lot of dope works it's way out of the 3rd world countries and then through the 3rd world nation of Miami-Dade...es la puerta del dope
Former LA Police Officer Mike Ruppert Confronts CIA Director John Deutch on Drug Trafficking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT5MY3C86bk
Must have been an "unauthorized" shipment.
Exactly! Same goes for all that heroin coming in from Afghanistan.
Does the Special Forces Soldier get to keep his security clearance?
He'll soon be cleared to enter a very secure area.
Q predicted this.
they arrest him meanwhile another soldier grabs the dope like a football and makes a run for it. lolz
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2018/08/special-forces-soldier-arreste…
The designated decoy was sacrificed while two tonnes slipped thru'.
Sucks to be a pawn.
Special Special Forces.
extra special
Where is Mitch McConnell when you need him.
Well shit!... They oversee the poppy fields in Afghanistan since 2001 to it's good delivery destination(s) of Turkey, Italy and Belgium???...
Hope the murderer/torturer/raper deluxe gets a bonus check in the mail from Uncle Sam for the hazardous duty associated with transporting it!... It's as good as Au to the Western CBs at this point!
God know the Federal Reserve doesn't have any of this (https://www.rt.com/business/436569-russia-stockpiling-gold-sanctions/) to do it's "business" with anymore... So it's illegal narcotics and the shale oil "miracle" to pay off the $200 trillion in unfunded liability and counting from here on out!
He'll be in big trouble, the CIA doesn't like competition.
Who says he doesn't work for them?...
Florida? It's Arkansas, young man, Arkansas.
Buy a map!
Master Sgt Gould, courier for deep state? Isn’t his name special? Maybe some connections in the Promised Land? Suspect this wasn’t his first Rodeo.
Didn't he know you are supposed to fly into Mena Arkansas.
Shoot, you beat me to it.
If anything it should be illegal to NOT bring in cocaine while you are coming in from Columbia. We have a natural right to grow, consume, and modify any plant on the Earth as we wish. The guys who are interfering with cocaine coming into the USA all belong in jail.
He's done and shold be. A disgrace to the uniform.
How, exactly, is drug smuggling more of a disgrace to the uniform than murdering people, whom are no threat to the USA, in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine, Libya, etc?
