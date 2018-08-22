US Stocks Reach Longest Bull Market Ever... Amid Ruble, Real, & Rate-Curve Rout

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:00

Longest. Bull. Market. Ever...

The current rally may be longer but it's not stronger...

Are you not entertained...

Not everyone is celebrating but everyone's distracted...

 

US Stocks Achieve Longest Bull Market Ever Thanks To Largest Experiment In Central Bank History

Fun-durr-mentals

 

What happens next?

*  *  *

China stocks limped lower overnight...

 

Spanish stocks lead Europe and UK lags...

 

And, of course, US equities were manically bid back up to erase all anxiety over Cohen and Trump... Nasdaq managed to erase all the losses...

 

 

On the day, Trannies were the weakest (as oil surged), The Dow ended lower, Nasdaq and Small Caps were bid but the S&P clung to unchanged...

 

Today's FOMC Minutes left all markets thoroughly unimpressed...

 

Bonds remain remarkably decoupled from stocks in recent days...

 

Treasury yields dipped on the day (aside from 2Y which was unch) with very little reaction to FOMC Minutes...

 

30Y Yields closed back below the Maginot Line of 3.00% for the first time in a month...

 

The yield curve continues to flatten...

 

Once again FX markets were making headlines.

The dollar dipped to its weakest in 2 weeks...

 

Offshore Yuan weakened today as trade-talks are set to begin...

 

The Mexican Peso rallied on NAFTA headlines...

 

The Real was routed...

 

And Ruble crashed...

 

Cryptocurrencies tumbled this morning, pushing Bitcoin red on the week...

 

Gold was flat, copper and silver lower but crude surged after initially dropping inventory data...

 

WTI is back near 3-week highs...

 

And gold futures are holding above $1200...

 

Finally, amid all the exuberant celebrations of the longest bull market in history, we note that US economic data is the second worst in the world...with only China worse.

Rosie summed things up well...

 

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
conraddobler Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

First of all since it follows the greatest infusion of money and credit in the history of the world the only mystery is why its not higher.

Whatever levels are present in asset prices in a fiat economy are simply not really meaningful, the meaningful things are occurring at the micro level where dumb decisions are made based on fiat monetary policy instead of basic business decisions.

When you couple this with the treasonous behavior of selling out national technological birthright to the highest bidder we are effectively at the apogee of corruption and treason ever seen on planet earth.

Nothing is for the people anymore, everything is a con and everything is rigged.

The good news is there is no where to go from there other than conversion to a totalitarian command economy and then to freedom or straight to freedom from here, the only choice is whether or not to go through the command economy way station first.

50/50

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jmack conraddobler Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:19 Permalink

It is not 50/50 it is assured that we will have to go thru the command economy unless we have a very brutal civil war.

 

    the socialists have made the long march thru the institutions and now control the bureaucracy as well, so they merely need to create the crisis which will cause the reorganization into the desire governmental form.   

 

    Why do you think that every tragedy and crisis always involves more government?  intel community screws up 911, lets create a new overarching intel big daddy, homeland security, and TSA just to be sure.  now TSA wants to grab our nuts to get on a train, or to cross the street.    government fannie mae and freddy mac create a housing crisis, lets loan the banks money, basically nationalizing them as another surveillance branch of government, and keep on rolling.    Obamacare screws up health care system, no worries, we will just convert it to a single payer socialized system.

 

and on and on and on, until the boot is so tight against your neck, you finally realize you are going to have to hang some fascists from lamp posts, or die trying.