US Stocks Reach Longest Bull Market Ever... Amid Ruble, Real, & Rate-Curve Rout

Longest. Bull. Market. Ever...
The current rally may be longer but it's not stronger...
Are you not entertained...
Not everyone is celebrating but everyone's distracted...
US Stocks Achieve Longest Bull Market Ever Thanks To Largest Experiment In Central Bank History
Fun-durr-mentals
What happens next?
China stocks limped lower overnight...
Spanish stocks lead Europe and UK lags...
And, of course, US equities were manically bid back up to erase all anxiety over Cohen and Trump... Nasdaq managed to erase all the losses...
On the day, Trannies were the weakest (as oil surged), The Dow ended lower, Nasdaq and Small Caps were bid but the S&P clung to unchanged...
Today's FOMC Minutes left all markets thoroughly unimpressed...
Bonds remain remarkably decoupled from stocks in recent days...
Treasury yields dipped on the day (aside from 2Y which was unch) with very little reaction to FOMC Minutes...
30Y Yields closed back below the Maginot Line of 3.00% for the first time in a month...
The yield curve continues to flatten...
Once again FX markets were making headlines.
The dollar dipped to its weakest in 2 weeks...
Offshore Yuan weakened today as trade-talks are set to begin...
The Mexican Peso rallied on NAFTA headlines...
The Real was routed...
And Ruble crashed...
Cryptocurrencies tumbled this morning, pushing Bitcoin red on the week...
Gold was flat, copper and silver lower but crude surged after initially dropping inventory data...
WTI is back near 3-week highs...
And gold futures are holding above $1200...
Finally, amid all the exuberant celebrations of the longest bull market in history, we note that US economic data is the second worst in the world...with only China worse.
Rosie summed things up well...
With the sub-par resale home sale report, the running tally so far this month shows 12 data-points missing consensus views to the downside; 5 beating; and 3 in-line. If that characterizes a strong economy, I’d be interested to see what a weak one looks like.— David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) August 22, 2018
Speculative accounts continue to up their bets on a rising USD; DXY hits the 61.8% retracement
Like the fiat-fueled stock market, after expending their hydrogen, most stars bloat into red giants before finally imploding in on themselves. That same fate is coming for the dollar. ☄️🏦
In reply to Speculative accounts… by davatankool
check out the monthly S&P......when was the last time you saw a perfect double top??
"On the day, Trannies were the weakest........" - I thought Target rallied??
I saw quite a few perfect double tops in Budapest last week.
I saw quite a few perfect double tops in Budapest last week.
In reply to check out the monthly S&P… by spastic_colon
Longest bull market ever started when ZH was founded and ever since foretold the oncoming crash. Really makes you think :^)
...and wages went no where...
...and wages went no where...
PPT has been having an easy time of it lately.
PPT has been having an easy time of it lately.
PPT is currently on PTO. They need some R&R before the midterms when they will have to act as saviors yet again.
In reply to PPT has been having an easy… by Oldguy05
*yawn*
With overt manipulation of markets and data, this is not surprising or even noteworthy.
US Stocks Reach Longest Fake Bull Market Ever. Fixed it for you.
Anyone with more than one breancel <);o)
First of all since it follows the greatest infusion of money and credit in the history of the world the only mystery is why its not higher.
Whatever levels are present in asset prices in a fiat economy are simply not really meaningful, the meaningful things are occurring at the micro level where dumb decisions are made based on fiat monetary policy instead of basic business decisions.
When you couple this with the treasonous behavior of selling out national technological birthright to the highest bidder we are effectively at the apogee of corruption and treason ever seen on planet earth.
Nothing is for the people anymore, everything is a con and everything is rigged.
The good news is there is no where to go from there other than conversion to a totalitarian command economy and then to freedom or straight to freedom from here, the only choice is whether or not to go through the command economy way station first.
50/50
It is not 50/50 it is assured that we will have to go thru the command economy unless we have a very brutal civil war.
the socialists have made the long march thru the institutions and now control the bureaucracy as well, so they merely need to create the crisis which will cause the reorganization into the desire governmental form.
Why do you think that every tragedy and crisis always involves more government? intel community screws up 911, lets create a new overarching intel big daddy, homeland security, and TSA just to be sure. now TSA wants to grab our nuts to get on a train, or to cross the street. government fannie mae and freddy mac create a housing crisis, lets loan the banks money, basically nationalizing them as another surveillance branch of government, and keep on rolling. Obamacare screws up health care system, no worries, we will just convert it to a single payer socialized system.
and on and on and on, until the boot is so tight against your neck, you finally realize you are going to have to hang some fascists from lamp posts, or die trying.
In reply to First of all since it… by conraddobler
This is like that stacked marble game with the sticks holding them up - Ker Plunk.
Getting exciting!
I'm going to bed!
Shit Tyler. Now you just jinxed us!
" The current rally may be longer but it's not stronger... "
In layman's terms: "Zero Hedge has been wrong the past 10 years"
You can stop calling it a market. It's the longest fraud and heist in history. All sponsored by central banks.