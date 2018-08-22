This Is What $4 Million Buys You In Vancouver's "Housing" Market

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:30

We have written extensively about the surreal Vancouver real estate bubble in the past, but the following listing on Canada's REW site, summarizes the current state of Vancouver housing in one image better than any article ever could.

We present the following house which could be yours for the low price of C$3,990.000:

Did we say house. We meant teardown.

Actually, no the teardown has already happened and it’s a pile of burned down debris that’s hit the market for C$3,990,000 in Kitsilano.

According to the Vancouver Courier, the home at 2573 West 3rd Avenue was reduced to a heap of junk after a December 22, 2017 three-alarm fire on the premises (no one was injured). Perhaps those living there were renters, as one news report on the fire noted that the "registered owner on the land title is a numbered company", also known as a Chinese "investor."

Before it burned down in an inferno of flames and became a total write-off, the 1912-built home had eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to BC Assessment records.

The 50- by 120-foot lot was assessed at $3,713,000 as of July 1, 2017, including with a structure on the property. In November 2016 the property sold for $3,000,000 (intact, before it burned down).

And while the flames are long out at this address, the market remains hot, and it’s now listed at over $200,000 more, with 0 bedrooms and 0 baths.

With a 20 per cent downpayment of $800,000, mortgage payments would be a modest $19,000 per month at 5.34% interest.

Of course, you have to have your eyes on the property’s potential: “Very rare development opportunity to custom build your next dream home in the desired Kitsilano area! Zoned RT-8 allows for build of multiple dwelling.”

The listing agent is Hunt Tse at Promerita, for those who believe in greater fools: who knows the may even accept bitcoin...

Comments

Kram BurningFuld Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

You're only half right. Sales are through the floor, but listing are not rising. Stalemate right now. But some lowball sales are happening for sure. 

https://www.zolo.ca/west-vancouver-real-estate/5840-falcon-road

That house just sold for $2.25M. Original ask was $3,388,000, then reduced $408K, then total capitulation to the new reality.  2017 assessed value is $3,265,000. Party looks to be over, but until we see a big increase in listings it's hard to know which way it will go. Still sub 13K listings, whereas in 2008 it touched 20K

 

BurningFuld Kram Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

Yes, but listing will pick up this fall. And as mortgages start to come up for renewal (under new rules) banks will start to add pressure to owners, specially the foreign owners which need to have that 30% down margin. Banks will want to sell before they are below the 30 and 20% limits.

The price fall will start at the periphery then move inwards. Look at White Rock sales:

 https://www.zolo.ca/white-rock-real-estate/trends

 

Sell sell sell...oops to late if you are in White Rock.

Consuelo NiggaPleeze Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

"...but a pooled investment fund."

+1 on that accurate observation.

It's an Oriental thing - they all do it, save for maybe the first-world Japanese.

A snorting, barking, spitting Viet around these parts driving an S-Class like it's his own?   I don't think so.   It's a co-op to show off their 'wealth'.   Tran Loc gets it for this week and Quoc Dang gets the next week & so on...

waspwench pods Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

I expect this fire was a tianjin firecracker.   There are some very lovely, large, old houses in Vancouver which are being demolished and replaced by incredibly ugly mansions with bizarre architecture, presumably by Chinese.

This is changing the character of Vancouver neighbourhoods and definitely not for the better.   There seem to be no zoning regulations or anythig else to prevent this destruction.

Endgame Napoleon Shitonya Serfs Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:48 Permalink

Or, we to the south of them, could send a large, extended illegal alien family, with 3 pregnant mothers-of-three, living in the house, who qualify the family for multiple layers of monthly welfare due to their instant-citizen kids. It cuts down the family household expenses, especially when you add their yearly, refundable child-tax-credit cash infusions of up to $6,431. Split expenses: That is how you finance a McMansion in either half of North America. Meanwhile, most non-welfare-eligible citizens, living on one earned-only income stream, cannot afford the rent for a one-room apartment.

MoreFreedom Indelible Scars Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

Yep. Everyone is moving to Vancouver. LOL, What a fucking sick joke.

I suppose this is because, as Wikipedia puts it "Vancouver is consistently named as one of the top five worldwide cities for livability and quality of life."    It's not likely to last IMHO, with 52% of its residents have a first language other than English, and the typical result of liberals moving out of cities liberals run into cities conservatives run and changing that so it gets worse.

 

Dragon HAwk Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:40 Permalink

Do you know how many times you could get laid with  3 million dollars in small town USA,   Christ you could buy the bar and drink for free the rest of your life and still get laid more times that you could handle

cougar_w bahaar Wed, 08/22/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

Chinese hot money doesn't care about the venue, only the mobility of money. Hongcouver turns a blind eye, so if you want to store $4M in a vacant lot, fine. They won't inspect it, won't require you to develop it, won't raise property taxes, they won't shit. Just park your money and wait. It's collusion in a crime, being money laundering. The mainland Chinese won't be able to do fuck all about it.

PA on-the-other-hand will be all over your case to clean up your fucking eye-sore of a property. Mow the grass, fix the sidewalk, plant trees. Do it or they give you grief. Probably throw your ass in jail or something.

 

Endgame Napoleon Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:41 Permalink

After they put up a McMansion on the tiny lot, the owner will, at least, be spared too much lawn work. As a joke, someone should buy the land as an investment, putting up a tiny ranch house, which was plenty good enough for any middle-class Fifties housewife. Zoning  laws or a neighborhood board would probably prohibit it, even though it was the norm for all but the truly rich business class in past eras, when the middle class was much more widespread.

Endgame Napoleon kudocast Wed, 08/22/2018 - 16:55 Permalink

In this town, the really smart people resisted the style trends in recent decades, buying nicer ranch homes in the fanciest neighborhoods in the city. I have seen several of these, and inside, they are beautiful. They hired designers, making the most out of those houses, for a fraction of what it costs to build one of the behemoth homes with cathedral ceilings in those neighborhoods. People intentionally tore down beautiful, older homes to put up homes that aligned with the taste for higher rooflines. These people bought homes for under $200,000 that are probably worth close to a million now. 