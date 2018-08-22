This Is What $4 Million Buys You In Vancouver's "Housing" Market

We have written extensively about the surreal Vancouver real estate bubble in the past, but the following listing on Canada's REW site, summarizes the current state of Vancouver housing in one image better than any article ever could.
We present the following house which could be yours for the low price of C$3,990.000:
Did we say house. We meant teardown.
Actually, no the teardown has already happened and it’s a pile of burned down debris that’s hit the market for C$3,990,000 in Kitsilano.
According to the Vancouver Courier, the home at 2573 West 3rd Avenue was reduced to a heap of junk after a December 22, 2017 three-alarm fire on the premises (no one was injured). Perhaps those living there were renters, as one news report on the fire noted that the "registered owner on the land title is a numbered company", also known as a Chinese "investor."
#Breaking: Large house fire in Kits. 2573 West 3rd. 3 storey house. @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/6PKkBG9lVr— Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) December 22, 2017
Before it burned down in an inferno of flames and became a total write-off, the 1912-built home had eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to BC Assessment records.
The 50- by 120-foot lot was assessed at $3,713,000 as of July 1, 2017, including with a structure on the property. In November 2016 the property sold for $3,000,000 (intact, before it burned down).
And while the flames are long out at this address, the market remains hot, and it’s now listed at over $200,000 more, with 0 bedrooms and 0 baths.
With a 20 per cent downpayment of $800,000, mortgage payments would be a modest $19,000 per month at 5.34% interest.
Of course, you have to have your eyes on the property’s potential: “Very rare development opportunity to custom build your next dream home in the desired Kitsilano area! Zoned RT-8 allows for build of multiple dwelling.”
The listing agent is Hunt Tse at Promerita, for those who believe in greater fools: who knows the may even accept bitcoin...
Comments
If $4 million can buy this plot of land, I wonder what a house costs here.
Very rare development opportunity to custom build your next dream Mosque in the desired Kitsilano area!
In reply to If $4 million can buy this… by Brazen Heist II
"Canada's REW website"...
Real Expensive Waste
Some Chinese billionaire will probably come along and gobble up this bargain-basement lot.
In reply to Very rare development… by Shitonya Serfs
Do the Chinese know about Jewish Lightning?
(Not to be confused with a Tianjin firecracker)
In reply to "Canada's REW website"… by J S Bach
With a 20 per cent downpayment of $800,000, mortgage payments would be a modest $19,000 per month at 5.34% interest.
and FED will buy the paper....RIGHT!
In reply to Do the Chinese know about… by pods
What's often not known is that these numbered companies are not "one" Chinese investor but a pooled investment fund. Most Chinese who invest in them have no idea what's going on. The whole thing is rife with fraud and speculation.
In reply to With a 20 per cent… by Life of Illusion
It's all starting to collapse right now. Sales way down, listings way up. New rules new rates new taxes. Triple whammy.
Sell sell sell!
In reply to What's often not known is… by NiggaPleeze
Chump change for us Bitcoin gazillionaires.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to It's all starting to… by BurningFuld
Looks like a "fixer-upper", buyer better bring some tools.
In reply to Chump change for us Bitcoin… by Coinista
I'm not that surprised, now that we know the money's not worth that much either.
In reply to Looks like a "fixer-upper",… by truthseeker47
Neither is the word of anyone in law enforcement or the Masons or the kikes. What else do you expect?
In reply to I'm not that surprised, now… by silverer
Hey my cousin lives a 5 minute drive from that place lol...
In reply to Looks like a "fixer-upper",… by truthseeker47
Do your job and stay away from me. I am not a red.
In reply to Hey my cousin lives a 5… by Cryptopithicus Homme
"listings way down"... not where I live in west Toronto. There is almost nothing on the market and if it is correctly priced it sells.
In reply to It's all starting to… by BurningFuld
You're only half right. Sales are through the floor, but listing are not rising. Stalemate right now. But some lowball sales are happening for sure.
https://www.zolo.ca/west-vancouver-real-estate/5840-falcon-road
That house just sold for $2.25M. Original ask was $3,388,000, then reduced $408K, then total capitulation to the new reality. 2017 assessed value is $3,265,000. Party looks to be over, but until we see a big increase in listings it's hard to know which way it will go. Still sub 13K listings, whereas in 2008 it touched 20K
In reply to It's all starting to… by BurningFuld
Yes, but listing will pick up this fall. And as mortgages start to come up for renewal (under new rules) banks will start to add pressure to owners, specially the foreign owners which need to have that 30% down margin. Banks will want to sell before they are below the 30 and 20% limits.
The price fall will start at the periphery then move inwards. Look at White Rock sales:
https://www.zolo.ca/white-rock-real-estate/trends
Sell sell sell...oops to late if you are in White Rock.
In reply to You're only half right… by Kram
"...but a pooled investment fund."
+1 on that accurate observation.
It's an Oriental thing - they all do it, save for maybe the first-world Japanese.
A snorting, barking, spitting Viet around these parts driving an S-Class like it's his own? I don't think so. It's a co-op to show off their 'wealth'. Tran Loc gets it for this week and Quoc Dang gets the next week & so on...
In reply to What's often not known is… by NiggaPleeze
"If $4 million can buy this plot of land, I wonder what a house costs here."
Add about another million.
And then there is property tax, about 1.2% annually, meaning about $4k per month.
In reply to "...but a pooled investment… by Consuelo
Upvote for using the term Oriental over the vague PC asian
In reply to "...but a pooled investment… by Consuelo
And since the numbered company is registered in Canada, then Canada records it as a Canadian purchase, not a Foreign Purchase.
Consistent with the suffocating PC culture.
In reply to What's often not known is… by NiggaPleeze
That's just tip of the iceberg of what Justin Beiber president bringing shits to the country.
In reply to Do the Chinese know about… by pods
Justin Beiber recently went to the emergency room and was seen with lettuce hanging out his asshole. When the doctor said "that looks nasty" Justin responded, "doc, that's just the tip of the iceberg".
In reply to That's just tip of the… by Panic Mode
I expect this fire was a tianjin firecracker. There are some very lovely, large, old houses in Vancouver which are being demolished and replaced by incredibly ugly mansions with bizarre architecture, presumably by Chinese.
This is changing the character of Vancouver neighbourhoods and definitely not for the better. There seem to be no zoning regulations or anythig else to prevent this destruction.
In reply to Do the Chinese know about… by pods
And of course obtain landed immigrant status, allowing him, family and extended members to help re-shape "Hongcouver".
In reply to "Canada's REW website"… by J S Bach
So Canada kept its interest rate at or below 1% since 2008, only hiking it in the last year.
Makes sense.
In reply to Very rare development… by Shitonya Serfs
"If I could only live in Vancouver with the international money set......."
In reply to Very rare development… by Shitonya Serfs
Or, we to the south of them, could send a large, extended illegal alien family, with 3 pregnant mothers-of-three, living in the house, who qualify the family for multiple layers of monthly welfare due to their instant-citizen kids. It cuts down the family household expenses, especially when you add their yearly, refundable child-tax-credit cash infusions of up to $6,431. Split expenses: That is how you finance a McMansion in either half of North America. Meanwhile, most non-welfare-eligible citizens, living on one earned-only income stream, cannot afford the rent for a one-room apartment.
In reply to Very rare development… by Shitonya Serfs
There's gold under that foundation, I just knowit! You don't think the real estate people are seeding the property, do you?
In reply to If $4 million can buy this… by Brazen Heist II
I got $4.5M cash in briefcase! Or twice that in Fentanyl !
"Housing" "Market",
FIFY.
Low rent district, no thanks.
The only thing that really matters is how much yuan it costs....
"Nothing a little aluminum siding can't fix." ~Rocky Balboa~
Is it wrong if I said that like Rocky, and aluminum trailed off into something unintelligible.
In reply to "Nothing a little aluminum… by shovelhead
Yep. Everyone is moving to Vancouver. LOL, What a fucking sick joke.
I suppose this is because, as Wikipedia puts it "Vancouver is consistently named as one of the top five worldwide cities for livability and quality of life." It's not likely to last IMHO, with 52% of its residents have a first language other than English, and the typical result of liberals moving out of cities liberals run into cities conservatives run and changing that so it gets worse.
In reply to Yep. Everyone is moving to… by Indelible Scars
Do you know how many times you could get laid with 3 million dollars in small town USA, Christ you could buy the bar and drink for free the rest of your life and still get laid more times that you could handle
Even Palo Alto, CA costs less. And Vancouver doesn't have half as much employment as CA. Talk about bubble.
Not to mention the far lower salaries. But it really isn't relevant, since the people who own these places probably never worked a day in their life...
In reply to Even Palo Alto, CA costs… by bahaar
Actually some of them are students or "housewives" on welfare. The area shows a lower income than parts of the Fraser valley, like Mission and Abbotsford
In reply to Not to mention the far lower… by umdesch4
And it pisses rain or snow for 9 months of the year.
In reply to Even Palo Alto, CA costs… by bahaar
Chinese hot money doesn't care about the venue, only the mobility of money. Hongcouver turns a blind eye, so if you want to store $4M in a vacant lot, fine. They won't inspect it, won't require you to develop it, won't raise property taxes, they won't shit. Just park your money and wait. It's collusion in a crime, being money laundering. The mainland Chinese won't be able to do fuck all about it.
PA on-the-other-hand will be all over your case to clean up your fucking eye-sore of a property. Mow the grass, fix the sidewalk, plant trees. Do it or they give you grief. Probably throw your ass in jail or something.
In reply to Even Palo Alto, CA costs… by bahaar
After they put up a McMansion on the tiny lot, the owner will, at least, be spared too much lawn work. As a joke, someone should buy the land as an investment, putting up a tiny ranch house, which was plenty good enough for any middle-class Fifties housewife. Zoning laws or a neighborhood board would probably prohibit it, even though it was the norm for all but the truly rich business class in past eras, when the middle class was much more widespread.
Cell phone tower, paid parking, Baptist Church, Goodwill drop off center ... come on, there has to be an upside. Hey Tylers, please post an update if it sells.
In reply to After they put up a… by Endgame Napoleon
Counting my canadian tire money
BWahahahah ahahahha SUCKAhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
Vancouver listings levels are spiking at the same time as front running agents are trying to unload their "rare development opportunity(s)"
Chart: http://www.chpc.biz/vancouver-housing.html
Chart http://www.chpc.biz/sales-listings.html
I used to live in that house, bought it in 1990 for $97,000. Sold it in 2005.
In this town, the really smart people resisted the style trends in recent decades, buying nicer ranch homes in the fanciest neighborhoods in the city. I have seen several of these, and inside, they are beautiful. They hired designers, making the most out of those houses, for a fraction of what it costs to build one of the behemoth homes with cathedral ceilings in those neighborhoods. People intentionally tore down beautiful, older homes to put up homes that aligned with the taste for higher rooflines. These people bought homes for under $200,000 that are probably worth close to a million now.
In reply to I used to live in that house… by kudocast
I hope you took the claw foot tub. That thing went up like an unattended wooden smoker full of fatty chicken thighs.
In reply to I used to live in that house… by kudocast