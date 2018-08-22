"What A Disaster": Chaos Returns To Venezuela One Day After Massive Devaluation

Just one day after Venezuela's historic currency devaluation, which lopped off 5 zeros from the currency and prices while bizarrely pegging the "sovereign Bolivar" - the country's latest currency incarnation - to the petro, an oil-backed cryptocurrency (which has been banned by the US Treasury), chaos has predictably returned to the country with the greatest petroleum deposits in the world.... and hyperinflation failed to depart for even one day.
That what Henrique Rosales discovered when he went to an ATM on Tuesday - the day after Venezuela's historic currency transformation took place - to withdraw Venezuela’s new currency: he found it dispensed a maximum of 10 sovereign bolivars a day, the equivalent of 15 U.S. cents.
"This money is going to disappear out of my hands in no time," said the 29-year-old waiter, who told the Wall Street Journal he hasn’t seen cash in five months. He hasn’t been able to pay for bus fare and walks several miles a day from his hilltop slum to the seafood eatery where he works.
"I’m realizing the government has no plan to get us out of this nightmare. What a disaster."
Rosales' reaction was predictable (we previewed the chaos that lay in store for the Latin American socialist paradise over the weekend): he is among the many Venezuelans swept by confusion and anger as the government of President Nicolás Maduro rolled out its latest economic overhaul as part of its struggle to keep up with the world's greatest hyperinflation, surpassing even that of the Weimar Republic.
Maduro called the measures “a really impressive magical formula” intended to stabilize the economy, including a new, highly devalued currency as well as tax and wage increases.
It wasn't magic: the country's new "sovereign bolivar" is identical to the old currency, which was named the strong bolivar, except the new bills miss five zeros. This was the government’s "answer" to a broken economic model that has seen prices double every few weeks.
Many shops remained closed, unable to obtain the working capital they need to transact; other shopkeepers said they had no idea how much to charge customers, while others, like construction worker Pablo Delgado, 44, doubted that a country suffering through dire food shortages and faltering public services would soon see a return to stability.
"For me," he said, “none of this is going to make any difference. Maduro says prices aren’t going to rise. But three days after his announcement, we have seen that they’re rising."
That's an understatement.
As we reported previously, on Friday night president (or as the White House calls him "dictator") Maduro - promising to contain inflation that has made a mockery of local workers' savings and labor - announced that he would introduce the new currency. Banks, which opened after a long holiday weekend - Monday was "made" into a mandatory holiday to give institutions an extra 24 hours to figure out the chaos - made the new bank notes available on Tuesday. And while ATMs appeared to have a daily withdrawal limit of 10 sovereign bolivars, bank tellers were willing to hand over 50, less than $1 a day.
Well before noon, most ATMs in east Caracas were out of cash according to the WSJ. Those standing in line to see a teller used their phone calculators to figure out how much money they could withdraw (they didn't like the answer).
Worst of all, the hyperinflation was not only back, but worse than before because within just a few hours of the new currency’s debut, its value had dropped nearly 10% to 65 sovereign bolivars per dollar, according to DolarToday.
By Wednesday, the [latest] bolivar had lost another 9%, and was last trading at 71.21 - a loss of 20% in 2 days.
But while nobody expected hyperinflation to go away just because 5 zeros had been chopped off, what set of the real chaos and sheer confusion was the government's decision to force an increase in the minimum wage to $30 a month from the less than $1 a month workers now make - a decision many battered businesses say would bankrupt them. The government said it would help small business make those payments by - drumroll - printing out even more bolivars, making the whole devaluation moot, while auctioning dollars three times a week to maintain a stable exchange rate.
But the worst news is that the socialist government's grip over the economy is about to get even tighter. Maduro is expected to announce new price caps on 50 basic products, extending a system of controls that has crushed the private sector. Meanwhile, as the WSJ so well summarizes, Venezuela is in default of $6 billion in debt, can’t pay to keep up its once-vaunted oil sector and is unable to reliably provide services like water and transportation.
Meanwhile, most economist predict that Maduro’s program will only exacerbate inflation that the International Monetary Fund says will top 1,000,000% by year’s end; it's currently at just under 110,000%.
Adding insult to injury, whereas the world was fascinated with Zimbabwe's bout of hyperinflation not that long ago, Venezuela's monetary plight barely registers. And while Venezuela’s currency troubles are reminiscent of Zimbabwe’s plunge into hyperinflation a decade ago - when its government printed a 100 trillion Zimbabwean dollar bill - whereas the iconic Zimbabwe bill quickly turned into a collector’s item and a warning of what eventually happens to every fiat currency...
... Venezuela’s bolivars haven’t provoked nearly the same interest because the new bills are virtually indistinguishable from previous ones.
“It’s hard to get excited about them, all of the notes are very similar in design,” said Owen W. Linzmayer, a San Francisco-based bank-note expert who catalogs world currencies. “Very soon, these bills are going to be worth nothing.”
Curiously, the WSJ notes that the new bolivar notes bear printing dates of January 2018, suggesting the Maduro administration had been planning the monetary conversion long before it was announced. What about the old, and now defunct bills? Not even the beggars want them.
In recent years, Venezuela’s government had spent hundreds of millions of dollars annually to import its old bolivars from large commercial printers like the U.K.’s De La Rue and Boston-based Crane Currency, supplier to the U.S. Federal Reserve. But now, many of those bills could be seen muddied and crumpled up on the street, so worthless that not even street beggars picked them up.
amazing photo from @business... people are literally trashing their #bolivar— Hilary (@queenofchartz) August 21, 2018
as #Venezuela carried out a 95% devaluation of its currency over the weekend amid an historic economic crisis. pic.twitter.com/OYa5SGLFGm
But Venezuela's biggest tragedy is not the hyperinflation or collapsing economy, nor the government corruption and the dictator in charge, it's that the people have simply given up. As the WSJ writes, an ineffective and disjointed opposition had called for a national strike on Tuesday, in response to the government’s economic measures.
But with so many businesses closing amid the economic malaise, it was hard to tell who was participating in the protest.
Some shopkeepers, like 63-year-old butcher Jesus Montes, said he just couldn’t take part: "I didn’t want to partake because my products would go bad and also because of my employees,” he said, noting that they needed to work and earn. “After my products are all gone, I don’t know what I’m going to do."
Fernando D’Abreu, owner of Peter Pan bakery, said he couldn’t afford to close his shop either. “I have to pay rent, light, the employees. At the end of the month, you have to pay taxes,” he said, wondering how long he and his eight workers could hold out.
Existential questions aside, Venezuela has more tangible problems: with hyperinflation still front and center, 33-year-old call-center supervisor Carolina Santeliz wondered how to use the few sovereign bolivars she withdrew.
“I don’t even know what to do, what I could buy. Maybe food, but it won’t go far,” said Ms. Santeliz, who earns $2 monthly and can’t help her mother pay for medication. “I’m afraid that one day I won’t be able to eat,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t even sleep as I think about how I could stretch my money.”
Others were convinced that things would just get worse.
“We are on a dead-end street,” said Vanessa Suárez, an accountant in Caracas. "Maduro’s measures are improvised. You buy what you can because you don’t know if there will be anything tomorrow."
And as long as Venezuela's starving and frightened people remain afraid, unwilling to rise up and overthrow their ruler, it is safe to say that tomorrow will indeed be worse than today.
Comments
At least they have their freedom (to leave the country).
This is what you get when you elect a commie bus driver to run the country, and the People have no power at all (guns, that is).
In reply to At least by mikka
Not quite!
This is what you get when you don't follow orders from the Washington Empire!
Venezuela has been under attack eversince the people decided to kick Washington's parasites out of government.
Those same elite parasites are now sabotaging the economy by creating artificial shortages, very much like in Chile 1973 before Salvador Allende was murdered in the presidential palace.
Latin America will never be free until this Washinton Shit Hole collapses in on itself. I'm so tired of waiting to see the day.
In reply to This is what you get when… by truthseeker47
Well, H-Z, maybe BRICS will come to Venezuela's rescue!
Come on and step up Russia and China!
In reply to Not quite! This is what you… by Hans-Zandvliet
We are from the government and we're here to help you.
...so is your HR department, lol
In reply to Well, H-Z, maybe BRICS… by 38BWD22
Dumbasses wanted free shit.
They got their free shit.
In reply to the gov by Richard Chesler
In some way $3 is enough for 1 month of food. I'll round it up to $5 in case she's trading something for a little extra food. An once of silver will buy 3 months of food. Starting with higher prices in the USA, figure 1-2 months per ounce here. 60 ounces of silver would buy at least 5 yrs of food. Not a bad way to invest $1k of fiat just in case....
In reply to Dumbasses wanted free shit. … by Gen. Ripper
What about them apples oops earthquake...
In reply to IIn some way by RAT005
Dochen, Russia and China are not as brave as they pretend, to confront the Deep State Regime.
I bet u a box of bearings that they nothing.
In reply to Well, H-Z, maybe BRICS… by 38BWD22
I will NOT take that bet..... You're right, they'll do nothing.
In reply to Dochen, Russia and China are… by HRClinton
And it's going to stay fucked up until you folks start shooting the upper levels of government.
Same as the US........
In reply to Not quite! This is what you… by Hans-Zandvliet
They have two choices - either do what they are doing now and slowly starve to death, or: gang up en mass NOW while they still have some energy and shoot the motherfu...
- wait, they have no guns.
Fuggedaboutit.
In reply to And it's going to stay… by ZENDOG
They still have fingernails and pitchforks. Numbers matter. See Israeli wall scene with zombies in WWZ.
In reply to They have two choices -… by Implied Violins
3-4 days without food takes the fight right out of a person.
In reply to They still have fingernails… by Ms No
I don't wish that on anyone
In reply to Not quite! This is what you… by Hans-Zandvliet
How long until the US of A sees its own HYPERinflation???
In reply to I don't wish that on anyone by max2205
Attitude much? Jeesh...
In reply to Not quite! This is what you… by Hans-Zandvliet
Yes, the lack of Latin American prosperity is solely the fault of the USA...just as it is in Africa....LMFAO.
In reply to Not quite! This is what you… by Hans-Zandvliet
US Regime change bias at full speed. The empire must survive.
Then again, bus drivers don't make good presidents.
In reply to This is what you get when… by truthseeker47
Fuck them. They voted for this.
In reply to At least by mikka
"I’m realizing the government has no plan to get us out of this nightmare. What a disaster."
He's just realizing that now. wow.
what it takes for people to realize, yet they still look to their government for help rather than themselves.
Don't think people in the U.S. are any different.
In reply to At least by mikka
Freedom from job-lock, as Nancy Pelosi warned, can be confusing. So much freedom!
In reply to At least by mikka
Hang in there homies. Just follow the plan.
-el Q-
ZH just isn't the right place for news about Venezuela or any other socialist country under attack from the Washington Empire.
Just no use at all!
Democratic Socialism! The best of the best free shit!
I told you.....Put Danny Glover, Shaun Penn, and Michael Moores faces on your currency......
Then you will have real value in satisfaction of using their faces as Charmin and White Cloud.....
If you had Glover, how would you know if you were done wiping?
In reply to I told you.....Put Danny… by surf@jm
When your back hole suddenly becomes your front hole.
In reply to If you had Glover, how would… by 1982xls
The smarter, younger ones are escaping over the border to neighboring countries.
The really smart ones sold out and got out years ago while it was at least possible to recover some value from their assets.
Venezuela is a good example of "democracy" in action. Be careful what you wish for.
The US is a Republic, not a fucked up Democracy. Democracy in not mentioned in the Constitution.
In reply to The smart ones are escaping… by bh2
As if the demonrats and homosexual constitutional scholars gave a rat's ass
In reply to The US is a Republic, not a… by AnngeloJamaica
BREAKING Aug 22! many Venezuela businesses closed today; President announces currency devalued; economic plan causes chaos!!
It sounds like only the stupid people and the commies are left in the country. All the smart people have left the country. Incredible. How long until we hear about cannibalism?
"Stupid people and commies"? Must you be so redundant?
In reply to It sounds like only the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
What the fuck. Just chop off another 6 zeros. Solved.
“We are on a dead-end street,” said Vanessa Suárez.
Vanessa, you were on a dead-end street the day you elected a socialist. How long were you all giddy about voting for him?
JUST USE ALL THAT OIL TO POWER CRYPTO MINERS
It would be easier than the government dicking around with this mess
"petroleum deposits" - this is why they are bankrupt.
They pump crude oil ship it abroad, have it refined into petroleum, reimport it and pump it back in the ground.
It's not very funny but maybe they can sell some of those notes to the vulture sex tourists as Weimar Germany style inflation souvenir.
We probably shouldn't be laughing though because it could happen here too. Some people believe it is inevitable. We have constant never ending war and 45 million on welfare. Thats how you get there. Our military enforces the globalist Marxist goals.
I however will not be selling my front or back hole to any vultures under any circumstances. This is why people should consider not having children at this time.
My prediction: soon the former bus driver and Presidente, Maduro, and his entourage will flee to some friendly country with a few tons of the people's gold.
Exactly which friendly country that will be is anyone's guess - mine is that it will be a small dictatorship in Africa.
Guess Big Don Trump showed em who was boss when he laid Sanctions on Venezuela and the population of women and children started dying. Ameria's greatness is now measured by how many people it kills through its Stalingrad styled Trump Sanctions.
Revolutions are almost complete utter disasters for the population of all countries as economic ruin and mass death of ordinary people is the result.
The American Revolution was very rough as was the Seven Years War (French & Indian War) that preceded it but a more or less stable government eventually emerged. Revolutions usually fail fairly quickly as the slugs that takeover are no more competent that those they replaced or when the *new* revolutionary elite consolidates power the result is a catastrophe like Venezuela.
The ideology they preach - usually some form of National Socialism of some sort based on Fascism, Bolshevism, Maoism always fails. The South Americans are especially attached to Iberian Fascism like the Franco Regime in Spain or the Salazar Regime in Portugal.
The children touting Marxism/Leninism or Socialism in US schools are pitiful fumblers - victims like the paupers of Venezuela.
Changes in the value of currency is nothing more than a great robbery by the banksters from the countrymen. You can bet there will be ownership changes in oil and gold taking place. That's why you keep seeing me post about lyin', stealin' and killin'. That is all sociopaths know how to do to get their wealth. That's the reason for the old saying: Behind every great fortune is a great crime.
The way to end the currency crisis is to start minting silver bolivars.