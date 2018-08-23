15% Of Russians Think Putin Tried To Influence US Election

Amid allegations that the Russian government disrupted the 2016 U.S. presidential election through tactics such as spreading disinformation on social media, a new poll has found that most Russians believe their government was not responsible.
The Pew Research Center found that 71 percent of Russians think their government did not try to influence the election with only 15 percent saying there was an attempt at interference.
99.00% of Libtards agree.
The rest of the sentient life forms - not so much<
85% of Russian is KNOW that soviet is try to influence election! That is what we are do!
In reply to 99.00% of Libtards agree… by Yen Cross
Yen postulate walking down road in San Francisco to catch BART.
{after Amerikan football game}
Not so good, potential outcome?
In reply to 85% of Russian is KNOW that… by Boris Alatovkrap
Looks like the little bit of truth leaking to the people through the independent media is allowing them to become immune to the phoney buzz-in-the-background corporate media and establishment propaganda.
In reply to Yen postulate walking down… by Yen Cross
Easy, cuz no mo Amerikan football game in San Francisco. It's in Santa Clara now, middle of inconvenience. Hello, Amtrak.
In reply to Yen postulate walking down… by Yen Cross
Or in San Diego? I just like messing with Boris.
I wonder if he's kicked his wife's Brother off the couch yet?
In reply to Easy, no mo Amerikan… by Skateboarder
I know - loved the Boris-ism. :-P
"Cousin is not yet kick off couch."
In reply to Or in San Diego? I… by Yen Cross
Boris has special touch, with post Soviet situations. 😁😁😁😁
In reply to I know - loved the Boris-ism… by Skateboarder
The absence of EVIDENCE continues.
(It's interesting that there's been no attempt to FABRICATE some, since the "hacking" narrative was such a flop.)
Today I decided to read and OCR analyze the Carter Page FISA application in its entirety. Did you know the actual application is only 82 pages, and then proceeds to repeat itself nearly five times? They literally just ctl-p'd it to make sure people wouldn't read it.
Also, 100% verified, there is never a source #2 mentioned in the entirety of the unredacted portions. Christopher Steele is literally the only source mentioned period in the unredaction portion of the Carter Page FISA application.
What a goddamn scam.
In reply to The quest for EVIDENCE… by Lore
The West has treated Russia like shit for a long time now. Their population has no reason to trust the West whatsoever. Not surprised at this result.
Don't be so naive. The deep state has a monopoly over the outcome of the election in the US.
We deserve everything we get from Russia for fucking with Ukraine.
My observation has been leftists can't understand fractions, nor per cent calculations. "Which is bigger? The quarter-pounder, or the third-pounder?"
OT: Where is Tyler, the greatest Tesla fan? Tesla Factory structure caught on fire in Fremont https://electrek.co/2018/08/23/tesla-factory-fire-buidling-tent/
Hahahahaha! OMG!
Elon's Twatter response: "I was just there. Cardboard being prepped for recycling along southern fence line caught fire. Super appreciate fast response by Fremont fire dept! No injuries or damage to factory." 6:41 PM - Aug 23, 2018
The end of that brand new tent is burned up!
In reply to Where is Tyler, the Tesla… by Bunga Bunga
Let the lols rain upon us.
In reply to Hahahahaha! OMG! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Bunga gets it done!
Lloyd's of London was the underwriter?
In reply to Where is Tyler, the Tesla… by Bunga Bunga
I have no doubt about Russian influence, but why nobody talking about Israeli one?
So 85% don’t think so? Since the US government is in the business of overthrowing governments, a little election meddling by Puti-Pie does not bother me.
15% too much
So 15% of Americans are cretins...
Connecting some dots
Here’s what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together. It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important……
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been impaneled. Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”. Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared. Now you would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Look who took over this investigation in 2005: None other than James Comey; Coincidence? Guess who was transferred into the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS? None other than, Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner. Isn’t that interesting? But this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame?
Another coincidence (just an anomaly in statistics and chances), but it was Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common? They all were briefed and/or were front-line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation. Another coincidence, right?
Fast forward to 2009….
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, official government business, on her own personal email server. The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary. Like all good public servants do, supposedly looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, America got absolutely nothing out of it. However, prior to the sales approval, no other than Bill Clinton goes to Moscow gets paid 500K for a one-hour speech; then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right? Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Robert Mueller was the FBI Director during this time frame? Yep, He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland? None other than, Rod Rosenstein. And what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise? Very soon after; the sale was approved $145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division? None other than, – Lois Lerner. Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right?
Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server. He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law. He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Sparing you the State Departments cover-up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, we shall leave it with this…… they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary.
Now, this is amazing, guess who became FBI Director in 2013? None other than James Comey; who secured 17 no-bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer? Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State, huh?
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and he exonerates her. Nope…. couldn’t find any crimes there.
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy. They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury!
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Comey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing. Do you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage….. pick a crime, any crime, chances are…… this group and a few others did it:
They are like battery acid; they corrode and corrupt everything they touch. How many lives have these two destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service. Let us not forget that Comey’s brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes.
The person that is the common denominator to all the crimes above and still doing her evil escape legal maneuvers at the top of the 3 Letter USA Agencies? Yep, that would be Hillary R. Clinton.
Now, who is LISA BARSOOMIAN? Let’s learn a little about Mrs. Lisa H. Barsoomian’s background.
Lisa H. Barsoomian, an Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protégé of James Comey and Robert Mueller. Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998. Lawrence also represented:
Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times.
You may be saying to yourself, OK, who cares? Who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman?
Apparently, someone does, because someone out there cares so much that they’ve “purged” all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals Court dockets (?). Someone out there cares so much that even the internet has been “purged” of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically, this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative. Additionally, Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing the Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community. Although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney, her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH which is a .gov. The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health. This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities. Is Barsoomian a possible CIA operative?
It’s a cover, no big deal right? What does one more attorney with ties to the US intelligence community really matter? It deals with Trump and his recent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, the border wall, DACA, everything coming out of California, the Uni-party unrelenting opposition to President Trump, the Clapper leaks, the Comey leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the marijuana legalization mix …. and last but not least Mueller’s never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and-the Russians. Clapper and Comey admitted that they were even spying on Trump during the election.
Why does Barsoomian, possible CIA operative, merit any mention?
BECAUSE….
She is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE!
Putin influences teen pregnancy when he gets in an armored limo every morning. Not his fault.
He's just going to work.
It's like saying I piss off 15% of the asshole drivers around me with car payments when I drive to work in my piece of shit bucket every morning. Not my fault. Just going to work motherfuckers! Wake the fuck up!
Look, If I was Putin, I could piss off entire nations at will changing from boxer briefs to speedo. And fuck everyone.
Maybe, just maybe, as a heterosexual, people could get off Putin's dick? That's probably a good move. All I hear is people talking about Putin's dick all day long. I really don't care. But that's how it sounds.
OMG PUTIN! It's so... so... Russian. A Russian Dick. OMG! OOOOHHHHHhhhhhh.
See what I mean?
On a practical level, on a real world level here.... Right Here Right Now all Jesus Jones, I bet you Putin could go and ring the doorbell of every house in Russia and fuck every last woman on the landmass like Ghengis Kahn. Straight up. He'll fix that cable TV. He is an expert.
And you know it. And it hurts. And you know this.
Putin is like the Chuck Norris of Politics. That motherfucker has style. St. Petersburg has more style than Nikki Haley has attitude. What I get, what I take away, is that a gentleman can take an insult to his face. All day. That's his pleasure. Because when it comes time to spit, the entire military industrial complex grabs thier ankles like the bitch they are. That's a fucking pimp. Made you flinch.
Just school yard. OG.
Hillary tried to influence the election. She lost. Time to get over it.