AG Sessions Responds To Trump Attack: "Won't Be Influenced By Politics"

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 14:05

Following some of President Trump's harshest criticism, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lashed out in a statement this afternoon, confirming that the Justice Department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

During an interview with Fox News, President Trump criticized the attorney general yet again for his recusal from the Russian collusion probe, and took aim more broadly at the Justice Department:

“Even my enemies say that, ‘Jeff Sessions should have told you he was going to recuse himself, and then you wouldn’t have put him in,’” Trump said in an interview that aired Thursday.

“He was on the campaign. You know, the only reason I gave him the job was because I felt loyalty,” Trump said. “He was an original supporter.”

Additionally, Trump said in the interview that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.”

“All of my people, they're doing incredibly. But the whole thing with — going on with the Justice and FBI — when you see Strzok and his lover, Lisa Page, when you see Comey with all the lies that he's told, when you see Mueller with the conflicts,” Trump said.

“He's, he's so conflicted. Comey's his best friend. He had a really nasty business transaction with me, which he never reported. I've been talking about it; he never reports it. I mean, you look at the bad things.”



All of which sparked an angry response in a rare statement from AG Sessions:

As The Hill reports, Sessions defended his leadership of the Justice Department, which has come under increasing attack from the president and his allies.

“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said in a direct response to Trump's interview on Fox.

“However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States," Sessions said. 

Not the standard kow-towing response that we often hear from Trump's administration when rebuked. Undoubtedly this response will not sit well with Trump and we anxiously await his response.

DuneCreature blueskyranch Thu, 08/23/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

Hell, there are wild dogs and mangy coyotes here that can run down very swift rabbits and even the occasional deer.

Killary can’t possibly outrun the whole DoJ.

Live Hard, Don’t Get Me Wrong, I Don’t Expect Jeffery To Eat Killary, Just Hog Tie Her And Hold Her Until The Proper Authorities Show Up If He’s Having Trouble Delegating The Task To An Assistant AG. …. See Charles Ortel For A Long, Long, Long, Long, Long, Long, Long, Extensive List Of Possible Charges To Choose From, Die Free

~ DC v10.06

shortonoil ted41776 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

As long as Trump keeps hiring them out of Washington they are going to smell like the reek of scum pond. That is because Washington is a scum pond. Professional politicians are like lawyers; they trade ethics and morals for expediency. A professionally run government is a dictatorship in the making. Has anyone heard anything about term limits recently?

chubbar tenpanhandle Thu, 08/23/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

My thinking is that either this is the biggest kabuki dance ever between Trump and Sessions OR Sessions really IS a bumbling old fool who is a deep state operative. It can't be something in the middle with this kind of language going back and forth between these 2.

To refresh, Mueller visited Trump 24 hrs prior to being appointed as the special prosecutor. He was NOT eligible for the FBI directorship. What was the purpose of that visit?

Sessions recused himself from the Russia collusion investigation, WHY?

Meanwhile, according to PACER, there are circa 45K sealed indictments piled up in Federal Courts around the country.

Trump has signed several EO's which do the following: rewrite the UCMJ, allows for the confiscation of assets from people who acted against the US, committed fraud against the gov't or were involved in Child trafficking, declared a national state of emergency which activates some other serious presidential powers.

This is getting VERY curious to watch. I hope whatever it is, it results in some decent change along with some serious charges against the folks we now know are very bad actors.

WarPony chubbar Thu, 08/23/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

"declared a national state of emergency"

 

This has to be done every four years to keep operating under the "Emergency." You know, the emergency where the so-called "War Powers Act of (March 9) 1933" made Citizens the enemies of the State and said they were guilty of hoarding their own lawful money.

Hal n back tenpanhandle Thu, 08/23/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

if he demands the highest standards, then define highest standards.

Start with Comey letting  Clintons off, saying she had no intent to mess everythign up.

That must include server, emails, Uranious One Fiasco, and everything else incl th eFoundation

The time statues will run on this before anything happens.

For Trump, all they have to do is smear him for another 80 days or so to win Congress for Dems, and then he cannot do anything for 2 years even  if he wanted to, while the Dems will be setting up for a new President in 2020--all by the book of course.

 

Scipio Africanuz tenpanhandle Thu, 08/23/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

Folks are getting antsy, thinking that the smell of blood they perceive in the water is Trump's. Well, they'll be mighty surprised when it turns out differently. As the AG has now confirmed justice has crack lawyers, so when do they begin investigation into the numerous, obvious crimes of the enemies of the Republic, like Hillary and company?

The USA is on a real scary free fall! Only God can halt the rappel now...